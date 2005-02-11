Hearty Chicken Vegetable Soup II

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very hearty and tasty chicken soup, full of vegetables and chicken!!

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine carrots, beans, and water in saucepan. Cook over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Mix in cream of chicken soup, milk and chicken. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, or until heated through. Garnish individual servings with green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 744.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Karlita
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2005
It was the perfect meal for my one year old and I on a cold rainy october afternoon. I loved it... and it was sooooo easy. Read More
YOMAMA64
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2004
very good and easy to make! Kids love it! Read More
