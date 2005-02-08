Tomato Rice Soup

This is an elegant version of the old-fashioned tomato and rice soup, studded with fresh seafood. If you want a simpler dish, omit the seafood. If you are lucky enough to have a garden full of fresh tomatoes, you can substitute them for the canned variety. Use about 1 and 1/2 pounds of ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped.

By MARBALET

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrot; cook and stir until they begin to soften, approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring until rice is evenly coated in oil, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in undrained tomatoes, chicken broth, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Rinse scallops, and if large cut scallops in half. Stir scallops into soup; cover and simmer until rice is tender and scallops are opaque, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in basil and serve.

279 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 642.4mg. Full Nutrition
