Tomato Rice Soup

This is an elegant version of the old-fashioned tomato and rice soup, studded with fresh seafood. If you want a simpler dish, omit the seafood. If you are lucky enough to have a garden full of fresh tomatoes, you can substitute them for the canned variety. Use about 1 and 1/2 pounds of ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped.
I've made this soup following the recipe, and also with my own changes. Both were delicious. To change, I used cooked orzo pasta instead of rice and replaced the seafood with chicken. Note though, the orzo soaked up a LOT of the liquid and got so big and fat that the soup turned into a stew. Still very yummy though! Oh, and I also added a splash of white wine to the veggies when sauteing them, as I always seem to have some leftover wine in the fridge. It gives the finished product a nice depth.
One of the best tasting soups ever! For a vegetarian meal I left out the scallops and used a homemade veggie broth. I also changed to brown rice (because that's what I had). I had to add 1 more cup of broth and it still turns out very thick but my hubby and I prefer it that way. For a bit more flavour I doubled the basil, so tasty!!!
This was really good. I added some garlic to the vegs. Instead of 2 cups chicken broth I used 3/4 white wine and the rest chicken broth. I added about a Tbsp of lemon juice before adding the scallops. I didn't find this thick at all.
I made this into a creamy soup. I blended the tomatoes, used 1 can of chicken broth, and 2 c skim milk. I also cooked the veggies longer until they got soft tender. I omitted the scallops and the soup is delicious.
My wife insists on 5 stars but she is not yet ready for the scallops! I added a bay leaf, two strips of finely chopped green pepper. I used a 10 ounce can of condensed fat-free chicken consomme (don't forget to add one can of water) plus one more can of hot water with one heaping teaspoon of chicken broth powder (don't add any more salt). It made the soup more liquid and less stew-like. This is now my wife's favorite Tomato Rice soup (after her mother's of course!!!). It tastes even better the next day after being refrigerated.
This was SOOOO good and really healthy. I by used quinoa instead of rice and added some garlic with the veggies in the beginning. I also threw in some spinach and lemon juice at the end. I used frozen scallops because that is all I had and it turned out great. Really solid lunch recipe!!
I made a number of alterations, as I used this recipe last minute on a snow day, my husband said it was one of the best soups he'd ever had. I used shrimp instead of scallops, had no celery, added one clove of garlic and some white wine, orzo instead of rice and last but not least dried basil instead of fresh - very yummy!!
Excellent!!! Needed a meat-free dish quickly for the first Friday in Lent, and by doing an ingredient search on this site for what I had on hand - scallops and basil - came up with this. I was a little nervous, but it is outstanding! Hubby raved; I already can't wait for lunch tomorrow so i can have leftovers. Filling, delicious, and the scallops add such an elegant touch. You could serve to company.
Great recipe! Quick, tasty and healthy. I made some modifications - I added a few minced garlic cloves to the olive oil and I pureed the tomatoes in a blender before adding to the veggies/stock mixture - it gives the soup a nice texture. I used peeled shrimp instead of scallops. (Next time I think I'll try spooning on some lump crabmeat before serving!) Thanks!
This was delicious soup and easy and quick to make. The scallops were a great addition. I added 3 cans of water because we like our soup less thick. Thanks for the great recipe!
Overall pretty good, nothing super fancy but it's tasteful and filling- can be used as an apetizer or a meal.
I found this recipe easy to make and delicious. The fresh basil at the end is the best touch.
This recipe has become a family favorite. Sometimes I substitute a big bag of mixed seafood (calamari, shrimp, cod, etc.) for the scallops.
