Orange Sherbet Salad

4.4
34 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This orange sherbet salad is a great Easter or summer salad. It has a very light taste with the sweetness of mandarin oranges and orange sherbet!

Recipe by Tara Holt

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk gelatin into boiling water until dissolved; allow to cool for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in orange sherbet until completely melted. Once gelatin begins to thicken, stir in mandarin oranges. Pour into a gelatin mold; refrigerate until set, about 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 28.7g; sodium 106.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/07/2022