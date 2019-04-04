Orange Sherbet Salad
This orange sherbet salad is a great Easter or summer salad. It has a very light taste with the sweetness of mandarin oranges and orange sherbet!
I've been making this 'salad' for years ... Though I drain the Mandarin Oranges and save the liquid, adding this liquid to make the 2 cups of water ... Also, try using Vanilla Ice cream in place of the Orange Sherbet ... The end result is very much like a Half & Half Creamsicle ...Read More
Not bad. Not great. Would have liked if there were more mandarin oranges in it. I won't make it again.Read More
Growing up in the Midwest farm country, we kids were allowed to have desserts like this with meals, since they were called "salads." I continue this tradition today with my family, and my kids and guests feel like they are getting away with something. This is a simple, very tasty recipe. Remember to allow the gelatin to thicken slightly before stirring in the mandarin oranges, and they won't tend to float. Thanks for the recipe and the memories.
We did make this for Easter! It was fantastic! We didn't flip it out but rather just served it from a bowl. For others who are mold-shy like myself, I reccommend using a shallow dish as the oranges float to the surface!
Some of the family loved this, others not so much. Not sure I will make it again. I have another similar recipe that has whipped cream in it that the whole family likes.
We've been making this recipe every Easter and Thanksgiving for at least thirty years. First we drain the juice from the can of mandarin oranges, then add water to that to equal two cups. Wonderful, classic, pretty!
This was great! I followed the suggestions of using the liquid the oranges were in. Great idea. I also whipped in 4 ounces of cream cheese to the hot jello mixture and used orange cream sherbert. My husband loved it and so did I. We will definitely make again and experiment with different flavors/fruit.
This is almost identical to a salad I've made at Easter for many years. The only difference is I use 1 1/2 C boiling water, 2 cans of mandarin oranges, drained and I add the very small can of frozen orange juice. It's a refreshing salad!
I added The zest of an orange for added flavor!
Used recipe out of red book
We absolutely loved this recipe. My husband requests it often.
Altho we enjoyed the rich flavor, mine came out a little "firm". Next time I may add a little more sherbet.
I made changes, with the goal to have the Dreamsicle flavor we like, for my granddaughter's graduation party. I used the drained mandarin orange juice, plus regular orange juice, in place of the plain water, to give it a stronger orange flavor, as I replaced orange sherbet with vanilla ice cream. It did the trick! I'll be making it again for a different occasion this week, but will stick to the original recipe.
I made this following directions made no changes. My husband and I both loved it. Will make this again .
Great flavor and color. It was a hit with my whole family. And sooo easy!
THE most refreshing Jello salad I've ever tasted!!
Loved this! I made it with vanilla ice cream instead of sherbet and added pineapple tidbits as well. Yum
I made as stated and used the juice from oranges. Also made it with strawberries but my favorite is with juice of 2 or 3 lemons and added zest as well. Made all with vanilla ice cream. The lemon is perfect on a hot summer day. Very refreshing.
I love this salad....it's been an old standby for me. I get compliments every time I serve it. Just to pretty it up a bit I add some chopped/drained maraschino cherries to the mix. Thanks, Tara Holt for submitting an old time favorite!!
11.28.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/132465/orange-sherbet-salad/ ... 'Thought something orange on the table would be pretty for Thanksgiving. It was, kinda. The real orange & orange sherbet orange didn't really get along visually. Pretty good tasting, but not repeatable here.
This is a big hit every year. My kids can't get enough.
The hello was great, the addition of oranges was a distraction. I acknowledge the quality of oranges maybe to blame.
Delicious - but we love things made with gelatin. I wanted to use up a partial carton of orange sherbet and this hit the spot. I chose to put in individual glasses rather than a mold. I would make this again.
Not a good recipe. Very strong orange taste the the consistency is rubbery.
Spray Pam into mold before putting jello in.
