Broccoli Cheese Soup IV
A wonderful creamy and filling soup for anytime of year. Serve with croissants, split in half and toasted, or with French bread.
all in all a pretty good base recipe. I tweaked it a bit though. I started by using more broccoli than it called for, ( i used 16 oz snd it still wasn't enough ) and i pre-cooked it. I than put about 3/4 of it in the blender for a creamier texture. I also used fat free cream cheese and 2% velveeta, it tasted no different just made me feel a little healthier. I also added lots of cajun seasoning blend.
WAY too sweet for me... it was VERY easy to make though...
This was good, but I expected better-the broccoli didn't get totally cooked so it was crunchy- next time I will either let it thaw or cook it in the microwave first. The cream cheese is very good, it gives it a creamy taste & the onion gave it a little bit of sweetness-I'm sure with a little tweaking to our liking it will be awesome. Thanks for a great basic recipe!
Yum yum ! This soup was delicious and so filling! We loved it! I microwaved the frozen broccoli for a minute before putting it into the soup mixture to soften it up.
Easy and it tastes GREAT!! Thanks for the recipe. But, I dont recommend using cheap cream cheese..kinda makes it lumpy.
I have been searching for a good Broccoli Cheese soup and I have finally found it. I did add a little bit more milk and some chicken stock because I like mine a little more thin. And I also added garlic powder as others had done. Very good. I cooked some rice and poured the soup on top for my kids so it was easier for them to eat. My son could not get enough of it. Thanks for the great recipe.
My family loved this soup! I added garlic pepper to it for a little extra taste. Even my picky 4 year old asked for more!
VERY VERY Cheesy! Good rich soup. Made enough for 4 meal size portions. I loved the cream cheese idea. My cream cheese was a little lumpy at first (yes I did use good cream cheese) but once the process cheese was melted in, it was smooth as can be. I might add some chicken stock next time to thin it out, because it was very rich. Awesome for soup though for fellow cheese lovers.
This was the best soup I have ever fixed - my husband really enjoyed it and suggested I pass it along to other family members. I added just a little garlic powder to the pot while it was heating thoroughly.
Made this for Christmas Eve and there was nothing left, even the toddlers gobbled it up!
This is a good recipe. However, I added about 5 shakes of tabasco and it gave the soup a nice warm flavor and boosted the flavor of the cheese. I cubed the velveeta before putting it in and it melted very fast, but I did have my temperature up too high for a small part of the melting process because I found that the Velvetta scorched a little and left browned pieces. They taste the same, just look different in the soup. I did use more broccoli than called for, I found 16oz to be perfect for broccoli in every bite. Overall this is a good recipe, I enjoied it.
I made this delicious soup using skim milk, fat free cream cheese 75% fat free Cabot sharp cheddar and fresh broccoli! ..much healthier and still very delicious!
This recipe is amazing. If you're a broccoli lover, I'd recommend adding a touch more broccoli and cut a tbsp off the cheese because the saltiness can be a bit overwhelming. If you love cheese, this recipe is perfect.
I loved how easy it was to throw this together quickly. I also added cooked carrots and a dash of pepper to the soup, did not add any margarine. Yum Yum!
This was really delicious, although it was hard for me to get all the cream cheese to melt- and I cooked it on low for awhile. The onion def. added a nice flavor. It was very filling, I served this as a meal with a fresh loaf of bread. I used velveeta cheese.
Yum! This was so easy too. Next time I will precook the broccoli so it is more tender. I scorched mine a bit so be careful with that. I'll experiment with a variety of cheeses to alter the flavor some, but I'll make this again!
Very good. I added 1 chopped potato for more texture. It was great.
I used 16 oz of Smart Beat Fat Free Cheese sandwich slices instead of velveeta process cheese. It ended up a little too cheesy. I doubled the onion and used 16 oz of broccoli instead of 10 oz, but it still wasn't enough. I think with something this cheesy, you need more vegetables in it. I'll make it again, but with half a cup of onion and about 20 oz broccoli.
This is REALLY easy to make!
very easy...very delicious...the only negative might be is that it is a very thick consistency...but oh so good!
Let the broccoli defrost and puree it.
This soup was amazing! We actually used 12 oz of broccoli and put it and the onions in our magic bullet to get it chopped finely. We also ended up adding a little bit more milk then. It was great!
Awesome. Loved it! I also added extra salt, cayenne pepper, and garlic to suit our tastes. Will definitely make again and again! Thanks!
Pretty good. Had a craving for this, it was the easiest to do. Good consistency. I agree one pound of cheese would be too much I used around 10 ounces and would use little less next time. I microwaved cream cheese for 50 seconds so that it was prety melted when I added it. I used the simply smart skim milk and and extra 1/2 cup of half/half. I also used fresh broccoli for added nutrients. Good stuff.
This is the third year in a row we've had this soup on Christmas eve -- at the request of my seven year old. She LOVES it and asks for it on occasion. I think it's a bit rich and I usually add a half to full bottle of beer to it to cut the richness a bit and give it some zing (the alcohol cooks off). Simple, super easy, and kids love it.
I was looking for an easy Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe to make because my 11 year old girl LOVES this kind of soup. It was easy to make, not too many ingredients, and didn't take long. I used the idea of pouring it over some rice! It made it a little more filling and tasted great. Thanks for an easy week night meal.
Delicious, but extremely rich! Be sure to mix constantly when melting the cheese to prevent scalding!..you have to kind of scratch at the bottom as you mix or else the cheese sticks to the bottom and burns. I also substituted butter for margarine bc I rather not consume transfats if I can avoid it.
This is sooo good. I used a yellow onion so it wouldn't be as sweet and it was delicious. Very easy to make and hard to mess up.
Very good! I made just a few changes. I added some fresh, minced garlic to the onions as I cooked them. I doubled the amount of broccoli and also added a couple of teaspoons of hot sauce.
This was wonderful, especially on a cold day! I did tweak the recipe to make it low carb. I used half and half instead of milk. I added 1 teaspoon garlic powder. I also added roasted chicken, just to "beef" it up a little. Incredible!
Great recipe. My kids loved it. Very easy to make.
My sister called with a request for Christmas Eve dinner. She wanted me to make broccoli cheese soup. I had never made this before. I added chicken boullion to the recipe and some garlic. It was simple and a huge hit!
2 stars because it was super easy to make, but other than that I didn't care for it. It tasted really processed and bland.
All I could taste was the cream cheese. Probably would be really good if you halved the cream cheese and added more broccoli. Easy and quick to make though.
This recipe was easy to make and required ingredients I had on hand. The taste was great and my family loved it!
I think this recipe is actually too cheesy for me. Next time I would probably not use all of the processed cheese the recipe calls for. I added garlic to the onion and doubled the amount of broccoli. I still could have used more broccoli - I guess I just like a lot!
Absolutely delicious! I used fresh broccoli instead of frozen, and added chopped red pepper to the red onion. I found that microwaving the broccoli for a few minutes before adding it really makes a difference in the crunchiness!
Very good soup and easy to prepare. My kids loved it!
This is a great basic soup! But I love to tweak the recipe. I cut out the cream cheese & processed cheese. Then put in whipping cream, add shredded SHARP cheddar, as well as black pepper & garlic. My family LOVES it. It is a cold weather staple & never lasts long.
great recipe! I didn't have enough of the velveeta so I added grated cheddar. I also microwaved the frozen broccoli. Other than that, I made it exactly as written and it was great -- much bettter than another vegetarian version in a well-known cookbook!
My kids loved this, they told me it is better than Jasons Deli!! What a compliment.
The soup was easy to make. I wasn't crazy about the flavor as it had an overwhelming cream cheese taste. The cream cheese also didn't blend well, and the texture was grainy. Not sure what I did wrong. I'd be willing to try making it again...
Outstanding flavor. I added granulated garlic and cayenne sauce to the mixture. I will likely use light cream cheese and add some chicken stock to lighten the soup. Very good recipe.
This base recipe was terrible! Too thick, grainy, and has a horrible sweet taste. I spent an hour tweeking this to make it edible. Added more milk, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Added 4 cups of broth! Still sickening sweet tasting and way to grainy. So added a bit of vingar and water. It was a bit better but not much. Believe it or not, the only thing to take away that sweet flavor was sugar! I recommend if anyone wants to try this repice, half as much cream cheese, equal amounts milk and chicken broth and a 1/4 amount of the cheese. (To avoid the grainy texture) salt, pepper and garlic. And maone avoid the onions in it all together.
This was very tasty. I used broccoli and cauliflower. My only problem was that it seemed to curd a little bit and looked kind of scary after that. Probably my fault but I was afraid to serve it to a guest so I ate it later and like I said it was yum.
Delicious recipe. I found my cream cheese was still lumpy a little.
I used fresh broccoli and half the velveeta. I feel fresh broccoli is so much better than frozen and doesn't take that long to cut up. Yum! Delicious recipe.
This was so fabulous and easy from somebody who doesn’t look at a recipe with more than 5 or 6 ingredients. I added some Tony’ chacheres and used steamfresh broccoli and cooked for 2 of the 5 min. Before putting it in the pot. So stinkin good! :)
