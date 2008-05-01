Broccoli Cheese Soup IV

A wonderful creamy and filling soup for anytime of year. Serve with croissants, split in half and toasted, or with French bread.

Recipe by wendy

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine over medium heat in a 2 quart saucepan. Cook and stir onions in butter or margarine until tender.

  • Add milk and cream cheese; stirring until cream cheese melts. Stir in cheese food and broccoli. Stir until cheese food melts, and soup is heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 43g; cholesterol 131.7mg; sodium 1373.3mg. Full Nutrition
