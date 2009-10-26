Rolled Dumplings

271 Ratings
  • 5 216
  • 4 39
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This is a great addition to any broth, vegetable or noodle soup.

By Jessica

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening and add milk to make a stiff dough.

    Advertisement

  • Roll out to about 1/8 inch thickness and cut into 1 inch squares, 1 to 1 1/2 inch strips or diamonds. Sprinkle lightly with flour and drop into boiling chicken stock. Cover tightly and boil gently for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 479.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022