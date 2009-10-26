Rolled Dumplings
This is a great addition to any broth, vegetable or noodle soup.
Very very good. As another reviewer suggested, these puff up so much I wish I would have rolled them thinner and cut them smaller! Also, make sure you have plenty of liquid to cook them in; I would say they more than double, and if they can't move freely while cooking there will be trouble (and don't ask how I know that! LOL!) I added a touch of my favorite dried herbs, and cooked in the crockpot on high for about double the stated time. Excellent. UPDATE: Made these again per the recipe (1/2 batch this time), again adding some herbs, just wanted to say they turned out great again!Read More
I've changed it just a bit... Since it calls for 1/3 cup of shortening, I used mostly shortening and then some butter to make the 1/3 cup total. Use shortening for the tenderness and butter for the flavor. I've used all shortening and all butter and this way is the best! I think it needs to be said for those new to cooking folks, to handle the dumplings as little as possible after adding the milk. That way they will still be tender and not tough and rubbery...
Mamaw, are you posting your good ol' southern recipes under an alias??? Simple, easy, fast, plus my 5-year old twins & 3 year old love to help me make these. I've made this recipe about 2 dozen times, often doubling the recipe as another reviewer wrote, & each time they come out GREAT! Cut in the shortening with a pastry cutter like you would biscuits, then roll out the dough on a floured surface and pat flour on top before cutting. Use a pizza cutter for speed -- pretty, perfect dumplings ain't what it's about, ya'll! When dropping in the dumplings, stir gently when about half are added, then once when you add in the last, then cover & cook for the remaining time. I cook a couple chicken breasts in the broth, then shred them into pieces before adding the dumplings. Very good with fresh asparagus & a side salad -- especially for a chilly winter night's dinner.
With my family of 6, I always have to double this recipe, which I have made numerous times, tonight included. But so very easy to do! I use butter flavored shortening and instead of the salt I use chicken seasoning. I also add a good sprinkling of course ground black pepper and about 2 tablespoons of dried parsely.... but remember this is when the recipe is DOUBLED. Instead of the chicken broth in a can, I fix it with a whole bird that has been slowly boiled, skinned deboned.Meal in itself. Just like the way my husband likes dumplings. I USED to be a drop dumpling Gal... but NOT NO MORE! Thank you very much Jessica! A well deserved 5+ star recipe.
Loved these. Very easy and comforting food that will be one of my regulars. I did have some trouble getting the dough to stick together without overworking it, but I just wrapped the doughball in plastic wrap and let it "rest" in the fridge for about 15 minutes before trying to roll it out. This step helped a lot.
What a truly EXCELLENT recipe! Simple, few ingredients and steps, and delectable!! This is coming from someone who cannot stand dumplings--swore them off years ago having been forced one too many times to stomache my mother's "refridgerated buscuit" version of chicken and dumplings-- I wouldn't eat them muchless make them. To my dismay, it is a favorite comfort food of the man of my house. When I found my icebox empty of almost everything barring 5 chicken thighs yesterday and a family of five ravenous people in the house, I decided to give this a shot. What wonderful luck! Not only were they easy to make, they tasted fabulous! It is now a family favorite. The only thing I will do different next time is roll them out very thin. They tend to puff up quite a bit when cooking. I think maybe a little less than 1/8 of an inch in thickness would be perfect. Kuddos on this one!!
After kneading this a dough a bit by hand and dusting it well with extra flour, these dumplings rolled out perfectly! Cooked to perfection in 10-20 minutes in the chicken broth at a medium boil and tasted like my Mamaw's. Be sure to roll them out thin for good results, otherwise they could be too doughy.
This is the correct way for making dumplings.
I found thise recipe just way too salty
Wow! I can't beleive how easy these were to make. I had an extra rotisserie chicken on hand so I deboned it and made a basic stock. I boiled the dumplings in the stock(about 4 cups) and added the shredded rotisserie chicken and some fresh parley at the end. My husband said that it was the best chicken and dumplings he ever had! Thanks!
recipe tripled easily, made enough for three standard size(big) soup pots. Was wonderful and homey- just as other reviews praised!! Added poultry seasoning, garlic powder and pepper to flour mixture before rolling dumplings out. Had to leave house unexpectedly, so after mixed dough formed into a ball and wrapped it in saran wrap to keep in the fridge for a few hours. NO PROBLEM!Just rolled out 1/4 of the ball at a time and cooked them in batches of much more broth than original recipe called for. After I boiled each batch, i "fished" them out of the broth and kept them aside until I had all cooked. After all were cooked, I divided the dumplings among three soup pots and then divided my chicken and soup ingredients among each pot (FINELY chopped carrots, celery, green pepper, onion and bigger hunks of light and dark meat cooked chicken) I thickened my soup with cold broth I saved earlier mixed with seasoned flour to pour into soup. Last, but not least, go easy on the salt so if you need to still thicken it add in cream of celery soup and cream of chicken soup. My family loves this recipe!!! I usually (in the past) just made drop dumplings from Bisquick biscuit mix (because my previous efforts at rolled dumplings weren't worth all the effort). No more! These dumplings reminded me of my dear mama's from Macon, Georgia that I miss so greatly. Rest in peace, Mom! I miss you!
Jessica, thanks for posting this! A real rolled dumpling recipe. Tasted almost exactly like my Grammy's dumplings. :-)
These are so easy to make and so much better than the drop type dumplings. I wound up having to make 4 batches for my chicken and dumplings because my family kept eating them all. I rolled them out pretty flat and used a pizza cutter to make small triangles then dropped them into the simmering liquid. They plumped up but didn't get overly large.
Unbelievable...just like moms! I tried this recipe about 2 weeks ago with some chicken broth that I had made from left-over roasted chicken. My 76 year old mom came to dinner and raved about how the dumplings were better than her aunt's. Last week I still had some of the chicken broth (with plenty of chicken in it) in the freezer and was hungry about 10 PM:) I didn't have any shortening so I substituted with 1/4 cup of bacon fat (I always keep left-over bacon fat in a cup in the fridge after I cook it)...it turned out "OFF THE HOOK!". The extra flavor from the bacon fat added another dimension! I don't understand why people say that cooking can be so difficult. My secret is to cook a big piece of meat on Sunday (Chicken, beef, pork shoulder, etc.), then I have plenty of left-overs the rest of the week to be creative and fast with meals for my husband (tacos, enchiladas, pot-pies, soups, etc.). Get the major cooking out of the way with a big piece of meat on a not so busy day and the possibilities are endless!
My boyfriend LOVED these. This was exactly the recipe that I was searching for. I followed it to a T and it turned out perfect. Thank you so much for this recipe.
I've made the dumplings from this website a least 100 times over the last few years. Okay, not really 100, but quite a few. They've turned out great EVERY single time! I've only made a few changes. I double, or triple the recipe. I don't sprikle the dumplings lightly with flour, I coat liberally with flour which helps thicken the broth. I also usually add a whole chicken or a few chicken breasts. I use a few spoonfuls of Better than Boullion chicken flavoring to enhance the flavor too.
This is exactly what I was looking for in a dumpling, almost, almost like Cracker Barrel. The trick is rolling them out extremely thin so that when they puff up they are not just big dough blobs. They were dense but still soft and gooey. I loved them and will continue to use this recipe from now on. Thank you so much for posting it!!!
I was raised on drop dumplings, but I really like to make these and freeze ahead. Just add them in when your'e in a rush. Thanks for the recipe!
SIMPLE RECIPE. I use butter flavored Crisco and added pepper. Next time I will roll much thinner. maybe an 1/8th inch. they were a little to thick for my taste, but MUCH better than drop or biscuit dumplings!!
So good. Just like grandma used to make!
These rolled dumplings are beautiful & taste so so good. They are soft, not slippery and noodle-like. I made a basic chicken soup w/celery, carrots, potatoes & when tender I added the cooked chicken and then the dumplings. I followed reviewers suggestions to use 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter. The dough came together easily and was soft but not sticky. Floured the counter liberally, rolled to 1/8 in., sprinkled w/flour & cut w/a pizza cutter. The flour on the dumplings thickened the soup beautifully. Only wish I'd had peas to add & next time I'll add some fresh parsley, too.
These are the perfect dumplings! If you roll them out as thin as the recipe says (1/8 of an inch), they're wonderfully soft and flexible and a tiny bit chewy, but in a good way. I've tried many dumpling recipes over the years and this is by far the best. I've made this recipe several times, it's definitely a keeper. I think the difference is that this recipe has baking powder in it. Chicken and dumplings (I use my own recipe for the stew part) made with this recipe is probably our favorite meal and it's always special. One last thing, a little bit of poultry seasoning is a nice addition to the dumplings.
5 stars because the ingredients were perfect. However someone (probably my better half) put sugar in my salt bowl. (I use bowls trying to be like the cooks on TV(:). I put a tsp. of sugar instead of a tsp. of salt. I mentioned to my guests that I thought the dumplings needed a little more salt. I had to make more dumplings right away cause I had a lot of broth left over, or gravy. Anyway, I discovered the sugar in my salt bowl. By this time I had already added the sugar to the second batch. I just added a tsp. of salt to the mixture and continued on. These dumplings were outstanding. I mixed the dough in my food processor. I added the shortening to the dry ingredients and let the food processor do the cutting. Then I slowly added the milk until it formed a ball. Quick and easy. I thought this might make the dough tough but it didn't. I didn't even taste my tsp of sugar. Probably because of the salt, the second dumplings puffed up more than the first. They were tender and delicious.
Good enough that I will switch from my regular recipe for this one!
Just what I was looking for! These lean more toward a "hard" than a "soft" dumpling, but were still nice and tender. A good middle ground, I suppose. I combined the dry ingredients in the food processer w/ the chopping blade, then pulsed in the shortening and, finally, the milk. Super easy. Dump it out and roll it, and you're good to go!
Update: I've made these a few more times and found that they rose to the surface of the soup each time. Im guessing it was my baking powder. Still tasted great all the times I've made them! These were excellent tasting dumplings. Especially the dough! My kids loved that part. ;-) I thought they tasted great after cooking as well, but mine didn't float after cooking them. I thought they'd rise to the surface like most dumplings do, but these didn't... not sure why they didn't. So that's why I gave it four stars instead of five. I think if I cooked them longer they would have fallen apart. But, this was delicious nonetheless and my pickiest eater loved it!!!
I wanted a rolled dumpling recipe just like mom used to make! This was it - added a little fresh parsley to dough and dropped in homemade chicken noodle soup. Great for a cold day!
These were good but I wish I had added some herbs ... they were quite plain. I will make them again adding some pepper, parsley, and using butter flavored shortening.
Easy peasy recipe that was surprisingly quick from pantry to table! One change we made: Substituted 1/4 cup whole wheat flour (to 3/4 regular all-purpose). The dumplings didn't suffer too much, but next time, I'll stick to the recipe. Dumplings aren't supposed to be health food. :) Tip: Very important to roll these THIN. How we used the dumplings: Boiled them in organic, store-bought chicken broth (two cartons), then added shredded chicken, left over from yesterday's crock pot cooking. Thanks for a great, simple recipe. This is a keeper.
Super Delicious! Added it to some chicken soup and it was awesome.
I followed the recipe exactly, but it was so hard to roll them out. My dough was very hard and crumbly. While mixing it, I could barely get it to hold together. I added about 1 more tblsp of milk and still almost impossible to roll. I must have done something wrong, but not sure what. I rolled them as best I could, added them to boiling stock and they turned out kind of gummy. I made them based on all the excellent reviews, so I must have done something wrong.
I had no problems at all with this recipe. Thanks for having a recipe for dumplings that doesn't need eggs! I'm trying to stretch my budget and this was perfect. Will make again and again!
This is a very simple & quick recipe that allows an elaborate appearing meal that doesn't take all day. Absolutely perfect for working parents!
I gave this recipe to my mother and she followed it exactly. The dumplings melted in your mouth! Her chicken and dumplings were awesome and we've raved for days! Mom mixed a can of cream of chicken with two cans of chicken broth and about one tablespoon of chicken base (add to taste). She added diced celery and onion. When the celery started to become tender she put in leftover roasted chicken that was chunked and the dumplings till they were cooked through. Best flavor ever!
very good! I used these dumplings and added extra broth and turkey for some delicious turkey and dumplings for dinner! Very economic!
Great recipe! Used it for homemade chicken and dumplings. Got rave reviews from DH and the kids.
These rolled dumplings were a big hit at my house. I was told I should can these and sell them. I have tried many bisquick type dumplings and I love those kind but had someone in the house who wanted me to make dumplings like Cracker Barrels. I looked around on all recipes and most recipes are for the other kind. I was glad to find these as I was told these are better than cracker barrels. I followed recipe for dumplings but did my own broth. I cooked a whole chicken in the crocpot. Removed bones and shredded chicken and out in pan on stove then added these wonderfulo dumplings. They were light and fluffy with just the right amount of texture. Thanks again for a great recipe I will make again.
Recipe turned out good with some minor adjustments. Mixed all ingredients together in mixer. Dough was clumpy and dry so I add enough milk to make to mix the dough well (wet dough appearance). Next I use a soup spoon. I scooped each dumpling up and rolled it in flour. Then I dropped the dumplings in boiling stock. when the dumplings start to get soft, they are done. Drop them in the crock pot or stew. Notes: using a lid will make a mess. I never cover my soup pots. Same goes for making gnocci.
This recipe is easy as can be. I used butter flavored Crisco shortening. The chicken stock was very flavorful, which made the dumplings that much better. This is the first time I rolled dumplings and I will do these again!
Perfect! I have tried countless times to make drop dumplings and always seem to end up with sticky balls of half cooked dough. I made these the other day and the first comment from my husband was... "those don't look like dumplings" (as if my other attempts had!) After cooking these with chicken and veggies in broth, noticed that both he, and my picky 7 year old daughter wanted seconds, not of the chicken mind you, just of these yummy dumplings! Thanks for a terrific recipe that I will use over and over, no need to search further. Oh yeah, I also added a bit of parsley for color!
I wanted a quick dumpling soup recipe to use up the remaining cans of chicken broth I had from Thanksgiving. This dumpling recipe is GREAT as a quick soup. It only took 30 minutes tops and it was satisfying. I used 1 box and 3 cans of chicken broth, parsley flakes, shredded chicken breast (had extra chicken after I made quesadillas) salt and pepper. Boiled it. Made the dumplings and cooked until it's consistency was just like chicken and dumplings. It was delicious! My only complaint about this recipe is the dumplings weren't as firm as I like them. They were a bit soft and you can forget about them being solid to reheat them. Either way, these were great the way I made them and I WOULD give this recipe to a friend. Thanks for sharing, Jessica!
I thought this recipe was spot on. It doubled easily too. I boiled three chicken breasts, with onions, peas and carrots in 2 quarts of chicken stock before adding the dumplings. Mmm!
I've been searching for a recipe that ressembled my mother's . . . and this came incredibly close! I did use butter flavored Crisco, which I think was the difference. Next time I will try it with regular Crisco, instead. I boiled the dumplings in my famous "Dirty Chicken Broth," along with three chicken breasts, which I later shredded. The broth thickened up nicely . . . and in my part of the world, this is what we call Chicken Pot Pie . . . no pie crust, please. Thanks so much for helping me ressurect an old childhood favorite!
Great! Just how I remembered!!
These are very simple and very delicious. I only wish I had doubled the recipe. Chicken and dumplings are so good the next day!
I have FINALLY found a recipe that makes perfect dumplings!!! Followed the recipe exactly, and I'll be using this recipe EVERYtime I make chicken and dumplings.
Fantastic! I made dumplings as is and next time will add some boullion to the broth and sub. partial shortening with butter. I did add potatoes, carrots, celery, & chicken. Used 8 c. broth, did 1 1/2 times recipe. Yummy on a cold night!
My lovely Mother made great chicken and dumplins - we lost her in '06 - i made these this year at TG and they are as close as i'll ever come to Mommas! I did decrease the baking powder as i didn't want a puffy dumplin - i also had to incorporate some extra milk to get the dough to the consistency i needed. careful not to over work your dough or the dumplins will be tougher than you want them- roll as thin as you can! over all 5 stars - i'll be making it again as my sons licked the pot and fought over the last helping!
Mine fell apart while boiling and turned slimy.
I'm a nanny for a family with 8 kids....I made a batch of chicken & dumplings using this recipe that should have left a ton of left overs! Needless to say there wasn't even a bite left the next day! I also took the advice of using half butter half shorting and I also used buttermilk for a lil extra flavor! These are soooo simple and packed full of flavor you can easily add any number of herbs & spices to suit the needs of any recipe you'd like to jazz up with an nice homemade county feel. Soooo yummy!
Since everyone else seems to love this, I mist have done something wrong. They did not puff up at all and I rolled them nice and thin. They turned out kind of tough and pasty. I followed the recipe exactly, but my dough was very stiff, nearly impossible to incorporate all the flour. Maybe I worked it too much, but it wouldn't have stuck together any other way. My husband loves this type of dumpling, so I'll try again and update if it turns out any better. It was edible, but not good.
These were perfect. I used margarine as I had no shortening. I'll definately use this recipe again!
I've made these a few times and they are fantastic. Very simple and fun for the kids to help with. I like to make these with my left over roasted chicken or even thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham. Just throw the meat and dumplings into a hot chicken broth and you're done about 10 minutes later. Easy southern favorite.
This was my first time making dumplings and this recipe was delicious and easy. Thanks for a great recipe.
I've been using this recipe for several years now and it is wonderful. Really easy to make and is always a big hit with my family too. I saute chopped onions, celery, and carrots first then add the chicken broth. Then I add 1 tsp each of dried thyme and rosemary while the dumplings are cooking. Finally I add pulled chicken meat and some fresh ground black pepper. If I don't cook the chicken myself a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket works great. This is my wife's favorite cold weather dish.
Pretty easy to make, and very tasty! I used whole wheat flour, and they were delicious. They did puff quite a bit, but I had been warned of this in the reviews, so I rolled mine to about 1/8" and cut them smaller than recommended , and they were fine. I added some shredded, pre-cooked chicken and veggies when they were done cooking, and had a great soup/stew.
These are the BEST dumplings recipe I have found. They don't fall apart and melt into the stock like a lot of dumpling recipes do. They are perfect! Thank you so much for sharing! I will be making these again and again!
These were SUPERB!!! They are better than the cracker barrel!! My husband asked me to make these to go in "chicken and dumplings" at least once a week! We really enjoyed me!
Very good recipie. I've been looking for one that didn't use baking mixes, unsuccessfully. Finally found this one and it was perfect. I didn't have two cans of chicken broth, so I substituted one chicken boullion cube and one teaspoon of the southwest shaker boullion to give it a little kick. Absolutely wonderful.
OMG!!! I made these for supper tonight and they were wonderful!! The BEST I have ever made. My husband ate three helpings. Very easy to make. Will make again. Thanks for sharing.
My family loves these dumplings! I use them in my Chicken & Dumplings & they are a huge hit! This recipe also makes the BEST biscuits!
Very good recipe, I added 1 egg to my dumpling mix and 1/2 tsp. Tarragon flakes......good on a winter day.....
Excellent recipe! I added a bit of chopped parsley in the dough. Instead of rolling I tore the dough and spread it to thin rounds and tossed them right to the boiling pot of chicken soup. Super easy to make such a good winter soup on a cold night!
They tasted just like Grandmas!
I've never had dumplings before but I wanted to try them. Based on the reviews I thought I would try these, they were yummy and my 7 year old daughter loved them. I put them in some homemade chicken soup. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I didn't have shortening and used butter and it seemed fine! Thank you!
Wonderfully delicious! I have tried other recipes from this site and I believe I have found my favorite recipe. After reading another reviewers comment about being too salty, I only added 1/2 tsp and they were great. Thank you, thank you!
I made these to cook in pork stock instead of chicken broth, and added fresh sage, rosemary and thyme from my garden. They came out excellent.
When I read the recipe, I was thinking, ok, something this simple can't be that good. Ok, it was better than good it was GREAT. I used water instead of milk, b/c my daughter is allergic to milk. It turned out great, I added shredded cooked chicken thighs to ours. I will deffinately make this again!
Delicious dumplings. I recommend rolling them out as thin as possible (around 1/8" or less) before cutting, or they will be too heavy. Rolling them out 1/16"-1/8" gives you a light, noodle-like dumpling. These are NOT the puffy, biscuit dumplings. These are dense and taste more like homemade pasta.
Ohhh, yummy yumm yumm. I just finished making these. I added the dumplings AND the broth/water I used to cook them in into my chicken soup. Sooo good. Will make again and again.
Great!
This recipe is Awesome! Was at daughters decided to try this recipe had no shortening used all butter, didn't tell anyone that it wasn't my old standby recipe. They realized that I had done something different and they all loved them. Light and tender dumplings. Will use this again!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!!!! I loved this recipe! When I made the dumplings I didn't think it was coming out right so I added a lil bit of garlic and onion powder. I also didnt have chicken boulion to give more flavor to the broth of the chicken so I added a can of stewed tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce. Its not your traditional dumplings but my family loved it. My papi(dad) isnt to big on dumplings but he said that he would definitely want me to make this one again! Thanks for this recipe! It was so awesome!
worked great and so easy
Love 'em!
Yummy!
I used to use can biscuts 'cause I'm a lazy 'ol cus, but after using this recipe, will never make 'em any other way. They need to be rolled thin, as others have stated and I add herbs. Terrific!
I loved these! Mixed together easily, rolled out beautifully, wonderful consistency. I changed the recipe to 4 servings and added parsley, ground pepper and a little less salt. This is my new dumpling recipe.
AWESOME is all I have to say!!! Can't wait to make for Thanksgiving dinner
These are fantastic - by far the most tender, tasty rolled dumplings I've tried. Handle the dough as little as possible and they'll melt in your mouth!
Make your own delicious broth, and your family will love these! Unless of course there is something about the texture they don't like. My husband isn't a soup man, but he loves this as do my little ones
My family loved this. Of course I tweaked it to my liking. I didn't use the baking powder. I put a half stick of butter in with the chicken broth. I also added a can of cream of chicken soup to the broth before adding the dumplings. It was yummy. Thanks to Jessica for the recipe.
Great Dumplings!
I have to say...in my family we always do drop dumplings. However, because I have small kids rolled dumplings seem to work better. This recipe is awesome. My husband said it was the best chicken and dumplings I have ever made!!
These are GREAT! Just how I like them! I added them to the Homemade Chicken Soup and it was wonderful! My husband is not a big fan of chicken and dumplings but he LOVED these. He even requested it for next week!
delicious & SUPER easy
My grandmother made the best chicken and dumplings. I never watched her and the recipe passed on with her. With this as my starting guide, I can't go wrong. Thanks.
These are good dumplings, but you can make it easier by getting refrigerated pie dough at the grocery. I let mine set for ten minutes and lay out on a cutting board dusted with flour, dust some flour on top and then cut into strips. Two crusts are included per box. I add both crusts to a chicken broth made with a half or whole chicken in a slow cooker. Easy.
These came out fantastic! Very easy to make. I did make a few of them a little too thick. I suggest medium sized dumplings as they are not as gummy! This is definitely a keeper! YUMMY!!
I followed the directions exactly. Absolutely delicious!!! Ha, this recipe is now taped to the inside of my cupboard door.
was looking for a puffy rolled dumpling my husband described that his grandmother made this was perfect...and the kids loved it.
Almost like Grandma used to make! She never measured anything, so her recipe is hard to follow. I made half a batch, except I used the full 1/2 cup milk. No problems rolling out. Mixed them up in my Little Oskar food processor. Definitely need to roll them thin. They were very good and I wanted more, but a half batch was plenty for two people.
Very easy. I found the dough a little flaky so instead of rolling them out i just made little balls with my hands. They turned out very well.
Very easy and perfect for the chicken soup I was making. I recommend rolling them as thin as possible for the best results.
I made this as written and found it too salty for my taste. I also had trouble with getting the dough to stick together but that's probably my lack of "dumpling" skill.
Today was the first time I ever made any kind of dumpling. This was very easy, quick and tasty. I added it to my chicken soup recipe as a sub for the noodles. My southern husband said the dumplings were excellent. I used butter flavored crisco and a sprinkle of parsley and fresh ground pepper to this recipe. I will make this again soon.
These were good, not great. I would advise using the largest diameter pot you have, to do as many in a batch as possible. The broth really thickens and has to be changed after about 2 batches of dumplings. I let mine cook about 15 minutes to get the right consistency.
kids love it!!!!!!
I've been using this recipe for about 2 years. It's wonderful! I add chicken and some vegetables for a terrific chicken 'n dumplings.
