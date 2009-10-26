recipe tripled easily, made enough for three standard size(big) soup pots. Was wonderful and homey- just as other reviews praised!! Added poultry seasoning, garlic powder and pepper to flour mixture before rolling dumplings out. Had to leave house unexpectedly, so after mixed dough formed into a ball and wrapped it in saran wrap to keep in the fridge for a few hours. NO PROBLEM!Just rolled out 1/4 of the ball at a time and cooked them in batches of much more broth than original recipe called for. After I boiled each batch, i "fished" them out of the broth and kept them aside until I had all cooked. After all were cooked, I divided the dumplings among three soup pots and then divided my chicken and soup ingredients among each pot (FINELY chopped carrots, celery, green pepper, onion and bigger hunks of light and dark meat cooked chicken) I thickened my soup with cold broth I saved earlier mixed with seasoned flour to pour into soup. Last, but not least, go easy on the salt so if you need to still thicken it add in cream of celery soup and cream of chicken soup. My family loves this recipe!!! I usually (in the past) just made drop dumplings from Bisquick biscuit mix (because my previous efforts at rolled dumplings weren't worth all the effort). No more! These dumplings reminded me of my dear mama's from Macon, Georgia that I miss so greatly. Rest in peace, Mom! I miss you!