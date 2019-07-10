Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.

By Button

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic, and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add scallops, and cook for several minutes on one side, then turn over, and continue cooking until firm and opaque.

  • Remove scallops to a platter, then whisk salt, pepper, and lemon juice into butter. Pour sauce over scallops to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 38.5g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 152.4mg; sodium 987.9mg. Full Nutrition
