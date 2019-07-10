Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
I made some changes - first I infused some olive oil with garlic, I removed the garlic and seared the scallops in the oil on high heat. Once the scallops were done I transfered them to a plate. Then I added the butter and sauteed some garlic and shallots and added about 2 tablespoons of flour (as a thinkening agent for sauce). Then added some chicken stock and w-wine, lemon, pasta, asparagus, tomatoes, parmesan and of course the scallops and tossed it all together. So good!!! I guess I came up with my own recipe, but thanks for the good start.Read More
Made this for dinner last night and we were pleasantly surprised with the results. Bravo!!! A recipe thats oh so simple, but oh so delicious! I followed it exactly and I wouldn't change a thing. What an excellent dish this is to serve to your sweetheart. My husband made all those "mmmm good" sounds as he ate, and he's somewhat picky when it comes to seafood recipes. Thanks for submitting this one; I will definitely be making these again!
Easy and delicious. I served over angel hair pasta with fresh grated parmesan. Regarding the reviews that slammed this recipe because of the amount of butter - DUH! Couldn't you tell before you started cooking? I love butter. If I was dieting, this wouldn't be the way I'd prepare my scallops. But I'm not - and this recipe makes me so happy that I'm not! This is an enthusiastic 5 star rating.
Fantastic!! I used a little less butter and added a touch of white wine and some capers. Mmmmmm!!
These were wonderful!! I added chicken broth, white wine, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt pepper and butter in the skillet after searing the scallops, and added the scallops back in once these were mixed. I made angel hair pasta and added canned spinach and mixed the scallops and sauce and spinach and pasta all together, it was great. **added parsley and italian seasoning too**
I live on Cape Cod so have sea scallops often. I've tried tons of recipes and yours is the best. I only made a couple of changes...I used half butter and half olive oil with crushed red pepper to brown the scallops...and added some white wine to the sauce after removing the scallops. Thanks for a super recipe!
Don't add the garlic before the scallops! Scallops should be cooked on medium high to high heat (you want them browned after all- "No color, no flavor" as Gordon Ramsay says), and this just means the garlic burns badly in the butter while the scallops cook. I trusted the recipe, and had to quickly heat up and add butter to another pan to transfer the scallops to before they got burned garlic taste on them. If done again I would add the garlic after I'd turned removed the scallops and turned down the heat. Then add the lemon juice and seasonings. Otherwise simple and tasty.
Good!.. After cooking the scallops in the butter I took them out and added the lemon and other ingredients back in the pan along with a little marsala wine... simmered a few minutes. Last I threw in some Italian parsley and scallops back in the sauce then served over linguini! ~ Made it again tonight but didn't use any lemon since I didn't have any... more garlic and I seared them for a darker colored scallop! Served with pasta from a box and broccoli.
Very easy and very tasty! I tripled all ingredients except the scallops and served over angel hair pasta.
This was delicious! My palet just recently found a fondness for seafood but I'm still pretty picky. Tonight my husband made this recipe and I was a little nervous, I'd only had scallops twice in a restaurant, I was pleasently surprised, this was so wonderful. He wants me to let you know he added fresh parsley, tarter sauce, half n' half, cayenne pepper to the lemon/salt mixture. This made it creamier and made for a nice presentation.
We were going to have Chinese takeout tonight and while looking over the menu, I thought scallops in garlic sauce sounded good. Then I realized we had scallops in the freezer and decided to make this recipe. It's great! We added some broccoli after the scallops cooked and sauteed it a bit and it tasted wonderful. Next time we may add some shrimp and use asparagus instead. Try this simple recipe, it will bring out your creative side!
I was almost out of butter, so I used maybe 1/2 Tablespoon of butter and supplemented with olive oil. It turned out SO yummy, though I imagine that with all butter it would be even better. I sprinkled a tiny bit of cayenne on the top. I recommend!
Took suggestions of Mia and seared the scallops in garlic infused olive oil and then made a sauce with some butter, chicken stock and a little white wine. Then added in some mushrooms asparagas and tomatoes. Let that simmer and then added in the pasta. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, even my picky kids. Delicious, different and easy to make.
YUM, YUM!! I added chipotle pepper and white wine to the sauce. My husband is a seafood lover and he loved this recipe!! Will remember french bread next time.
Fantastic, and so simple! I had never made scallops before, so I was looking for something easy and fast. They came out perfectly, and the sauce is delicious! Would be great over pasta. I have a ton of fresh thyme growing, so I added some of that, and it made everything look pretty too. ;) My husband, who has never even had scallops (and was a little scared to try them, lol) even liked it! Thank you very much for this simple and delicious recipe.
This was so fast and very very easy! I didn't have fresh lemon juice so I used lemon pepper instead. I also threw in some shrimp. I think this would be good with mild white fish as well. I served this with peas and Rosemount Traminer Riesling white wine. Great pairing.
Great recipe! After browning the scallops in a 50/50 of EVOO and butter, I pulled the scallops. I added some sauteed onions I had left over from the previous night and a splash of Chardonnay to the pan, and added some cooked shrimp and cut asparagus. No lemon, so I dashed on some lemon pepper. I put the scallops back into the pan for a few minutes and served over pasta, along with a cilantro sourcream sauce. Five stars!
I think these are the best scallops I've ever had! I love scallops and order them we we go out to eat, but I'm suprised I've never made them myself! This recipe is super easy and simple - I've found that the best recipes are. I made no changes and they came out superb. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Very good. i think I used too much lemon (just eyeballed it), and I overcooked the scallops, but it was still very good. I also added some half and half and a bit of flour to thicken the sauce.
First time making (and only second time eating) scallops. My husband and I both loved the recipe. I doubled all ingredients except for the scallops because we like more sauce. I added a splash of sherry and some flour to thicken the sauce a little. I also added a tablespoon of parsley.
This was okay, but the butter could probably have been cut in half (and I like butter). I tried to make it exactly as written, but around here, I could only get what are probably medium-sized sea scallops (not like the huge ones I've gotten in restaurants). I served it on a bed of angel-hair pasta (as suggested by the recipe photo), and it lasted me for two big dinners. The taste was decent, but frankly, I was expecting something better - the generous amount of garlic was a bit drowned out by all the butter flavor, and I would've liked it better-balanced.
These scallops are an easy weeknight family dinner. I may also try them over angel hair pasta as an app for company. The recipe's deliciousness is inversely proportional to its easiness - which in my mind is pretty much the perfect combo. And speaking of perfect pairings, we had it with a burgundy-style sauvignon blanc, dry and lemony. We followed some of Mia's tweaks, sauteeing shallots in with the garlic, adding white wine, plus a little flour to make a creamier sauce. We also added more lemon than the recipe calls for. At the table, we topped it with fresh grated parmesan and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper. Parsley would have been great, too, if we'd had it on hand. Thanks for giving us a new family fave!
The scallops were cooked really nicely, but I thought that there was entirely too much butter! I used about a third of the amount with good results. I guess if you were going to serve these over plain pasta all that butter would be ok. I served these scallops over "No Cream Pasta Primavera" and it was a hit.
This is a yummy recipe. I think I would use smaller scallops the next time because my hubby is not a fan of the big ones and I have a hard time figuring out when the large ones are ready. But we both LOVED the sauce. I added more veggies and sauteed ciopponi onions, zucchini and squash in a separate pan then combined it all and served over angel hair pasta. Yum!!
Exquisite! I just added some crumbled bacon, and it was seriously delish!
Easy and very tasty. The key is a high temp and patting your scallops dry. You also don't want to crowd your scallops.
Wonderful! I cut WAY down on the butter and added a little olive oil, heated to very hot, added the garlic, then the scallops, and fried the scallops about 3 mins./side. They browned beautifully! Removed the scallops to a covered plate, added about 1/3 cup of white wine, reduced it, added lemon juice, pepper, and about a half tsp. of dried tarragon. Poured over the scallops and enjoyed! I know this all drastically changed the original recipe, but it's a five-star rating. Thanks for the recipe!
This is pretty close to perfection. It's one of those recipes where all the amounts of the ingredients are completely adjustable to taste. I wanted my sauce full of lemon and garlic, and so added more of those, and once I took out the scallops I added a dollop more butter. Rich, buttery, delicious and took just a few minutes. I served it over angel hair pasta.
Won my husband's approval! The lemon mixed with butter gave this dish a nick kick of flavor. I placed the scallops on cooked spaghetti noodles before pouring the sauce, and topped it off with chopped parsley to add some green color to the dish. My only mistake was cooking the scallops for too long (10 minutes total?). They seemed a little dry. Next time I would cook it for less time on the pan.
love this recipe - it's quick, easy and excellent!
Great simple receipe. Eassy to custimize. Can be the basis for many seafood dishes.
This Recipe was phenomenal!! I had a dinner party and this was one of the courses and it wa really good. If you find really good fresh or Frozen Large Sea Scallops it tastes amazing. It was enjoyed by all.
These were very good, I can see all sorts of possibilities with this recipe, adding angel hair, some asparagus or zucchini and pouring the sauce over would be dynamite! Thanks for a very easy quick recipe!
These were delicious and tender. A definite keeper!
I love the simplicity of this recipe. One change I have made since finding it, I saute the scallops in a mixture of 1/2 butter, 1/2 chicken broth to cut back on the fat. It still has a wonderful taste and is much better for you. I use homemade chicken stock that I make ahead and freeze in ice cube trays for ease of use.
Very easy and very tasty. I had lots of the buttery broth so this would be excellant served with a nice crusty french bread to dip into that broth. I have added this to my permanent recipe file.
This was really easy and quick and really good! I used bay scallops since that's what I had. I cut way down on the butter and used EVOO along with it. I also seasoned the scallops with a bit of Old Bay and cayenne to give it a little kick and finished with chopped fresh parsley. Served over linguine and it was delish!
3/4 cups of butter is so much butter the scallops drown...not possible to turn them, and therefore they never brown. And way too much garlic. Think maybe scallops are better eaten in seafood restaurants.
The gentle lemony sauce made these sea scallops great. I followed the recipe without any changes, and the meal was loved by all. My husband and granddaughter were fighting over the last few. No leftovers. Will definitely make again
Excellent - my husband really enjoyed it. Quick and easy too - always a plus!!! Didn't change a thing about the recipe. Will enjoy again...
I made the mistake of getting scallops from the grocery store. They turned out rubbery. Make sure to use FRESH scallops that you can purchase from a seafood market, preferably right on the coast.
Delicious. Except for using the butter, I used extra virgin olive oil.
This recipe was terrific. My kids, who don't even like scallops, ate every bite!
A nice, easy way to do scallops. This recipe calls for more salt than I like, so add it slowly. Otherwise, very good - thanks!
Great as is.....served over lemon pasta / w white wine & garlic & grated parm.....Marvelous
Very good and so easy. I fixed this two days in a row Yum!
My husband loved this. I added broccoli and poured the remaining sauce over some pasta. It was excellent.
First time eating sea scallops. The recipe was very good, but very rich. Will try again with bay scallops. Thanks for sharing !!! :)
This dish is amazing and oh so easy.
Olive oil for half the butter.Garlic salt, Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, and White Pepper. I added a little bit of Riesling. I also poured it over the pasta (Linguini or your choice, Angel Hair). Sauce: Leftover sauce from scallops. 1/2 cup of the starched pasta water, zest of 3 lemons and juice, and 1/2 a stick of butter for the sauce and put it all together. Maybe drizzle a little bit of olive oil with it. When it's cooked, Don't forget (store bought parmesan) 1/2 cup. mix that in with a little olive oil. Then served with scallops over the pasta with fresh Parmesan on top .
Very good. I made as directed but halved the recipe as I only had 1 lb of scallops. I made Orzo with Parmesean & basil from this site on the side. This recipe was easy & quick. I will make again. Thanks!
This was excellent and definitely quick to whip up. I do love capers so I added them to the garlic and butter. I also did as other reviewers suggested and after the scallops were done, I added some EVOO and butter to the pan and threw in some asparagus and mushrooms. OMG! To die for!! I served it on a bed of wild rice. Definitely a keeper!!!
Reminiscent of a scallop dish I had McCormick and Schmick's. Just shows that you shouldn't invest in eating out too much. Be wary of adding too much lemon juice. It can make the dish bitter. I also seared both sides of the scallops before adding them to the butter/garlic mixture.
I'm a rookie cook and I nailed it. Added some chopped green onions for cooking and presentation. Great recipe, easy, quick and tasty.
I made this for my husband and toddler tonight following the recipe almost exactly. I added a bunch of asparagus, mushrooms and a red pepper, so increased the sauce by 25%. I used a bag of frozen scallops (the littles ones) and served on penne. At first it was a little bland, but as the sauce soaked into the pasta it got better. My husband rated it a 4, but I don't think it will join our regular rotation of meals, it was still missing something (no pizazz) and that's alot of butter for one meal.
I didn't know scallops were so easy to make. My scallops were kind of small but maybe I cooked the little dudes a bit too long. Next time I'll strain the liquid that is with them in the bag.
very easy and very tasty; even my picky 10 year old ate one!!
I made this last month using the exact specifications and I felt like it was worth only 4 stars. The reason for this is that I felt like it was missing something. Fast forward to last week. I remade my scallops using this recipe except this time I added a dash of fresh chopped basil and half a teaspoon of Sriracha. It was Fantastic. I highly recommend making these small alterations. :D
Easy, fast and the taste is very delicate. Excellent!
This is sooo good.. and simple.. I ended up squeezing a whole lemon into it. I really think that made a huge difference... loved it!
Very good.My whole family liked it,and it was very easy.I recomend eating it with white rice.
This recipe was so yummy! The scallops were full of that garlic and buttery flavour, my whole family loved it!
Amazing! 61 years old and first attempt at scallops turned out Unbelievable! thanks
THIS IS A GOOD AND EASY SCALLOP RECIPE. I HAVE ALSO DRIZZLED WITH A BIT OF BALSAMIC VINEGAR PRIOR TO SERVING.
I cut the recipe in half and only used a dash of salt. It was delicious. I also served the sauce on the side rather than pouring it over the scallops.
It was very tasty but the garlic burned. You can’t sauté the garlic at medium high and then leave them in while cooking the scallops. Next time I will remove them until the end
Great flavor. My sauce got a little dry. I left the scallops too long on the frypan. Should have indicated it in the recipe. Other than that, easy and yummy.
By far the easiest scallop recipe I have ever made, and probably the most delicious! FABULOUS!
Followed exactly, it was super easy and tasted amazing. Served with salad and french bread to soak up the butter
Good starter recipe. Very easy to prepare and lots of good flavors.
Great recipe but overcook scallops a bit be careful
no changes, not impressed
This was incredibly easy and delicious. My husband said it was in the top 5 meals I’ve made in our 15 years together! Due to the large quantity of butter, the scallops didn’t really brown. Next time I will brown then and possibly add a little extra lemon for a little more flavor.
Amazing.
Used this basic recipe and it was amazing! I did change things up a bit though. First, I halved the recipe for just the 2 of us and cooked and crumbled a few bacon strips. After searing the scallops and removing them so they did not become over-cooked, I added the bacon, lemon juice, about 1/2 cup chicken broth and about the same amount of chardonnay, 2 chopped green onions and served on spaghetti with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Served with a colorful salad with raspberry vinaigrette and a crunchy bread. Have absolutely never had anything so beautiful or tasty in any restaurant that served scallops in my life! Thanks for the wonderful basic recipe and the suggestions of many reviewers!
Scallops done get browned with this method, but are poached instead in butter. This recipe doesn’t work for this reason.
Made these for a party of 18 last weekend. This was easy enough to pull off that amount. Everyone was raving. I added capers and made extra sauce to serve over angel hair :)
If you click on least positive review you'll learn what really happens---BOILS in SO MUCH butter! NOWHERE does it say to dry off scallops before putting in the pan like every other recipe in the world either. Should have known better but saw all the "great" reviews & the pic (NOT even a possible look if recipe followed) and handed it to husband, since so "easy". AWFUL. Saw the boiling EXPENSIVE scallops, took everything out of pan, blotted, with paper towels and then used common sense to sear. Thought I could trust reviews here but like everywhere else now, apparently not, though not sure what the point is.
I followed this recipe as written. Delicious.
I changed a bit and followed the most helpful review. First, I clarified the butter as I boiled bow-tie pasta. Then I drained most of the butter into a cup. I lightly salt & peppered the scallops (1 lb) and cooked them in the butter. When finished, I removed them to a plate. Deglazed skillet with white wine, and added shallots and garlic for 1 minute. I added the rest of the butter, lemon, salt, pepper, and capers. Then I added the pasta and finally the scallops.
Loved it!
So simple and so good. The added lemon gives it a good “zing”. Family loved it.
I always try the published recipes and measurements first to see how it really comes out before making changes. Both my wife and I found this recipe most tasty ! Scallops do render a lot of water when cooked so I poured off most of it before adding the rest of the final ingredients. Definitely will make this dish again!
Excellent recipe. My version: Cooked garlic in mixture of butter & olive oil. Removed garlic. Sauted scallops, added salt and a dash of red pepper flakes and some dried parlsey. Removed scallops when ALMOST done. Added lemon juice to the pan along with a little chicken broth & fresh broccoli flowers. Covered and steamed broccoli until crisp tender. Returned scallops to pan along with some cooked pasta. Heated very slowly until all ingredients were warm. EXCELLENT & so easy. The red pepper flakes do kick it up a bit, but just use a little. Be careful not to overcook the scallops.
Excellent and simple. I followed instructions to the letter and guests commented it was restaurant quality. Only advice is not to cook the scallops too long (for the ones I used it took @2 minutes per side). Definitely a home run - on my first time out with scallops and no one had the slightest idea!!!
Awesome new adult dinner! Kids are happy with spaghetti. We love this with jumbo shrimp added on bok choy and spinach sauteed in garlic butter!
Easy and tasty. Family loved it .
Muy Bien
This was yummy!!! I'm always afraid of overcooking scallops so mine were a bit pale. Next time, I will not be afraid of using higher heat so they get browned.
Very tasty! I added some chopped up parsley for a bit more flavor as well and mixed it in with some shells, shredded spinach and Italian cheese. Yum!
Excellent - I cooked on med to med low heat and the scallops came out like butter - didn't burn the garlic either. Def a keeper and very impressive!
Made them for my husband 2 weeks ago and he's been asking for them every since. So glad I put the recipe in my favorites so I could find it again. I used olive oil and butter for sautéing and removed the garlic as it turned brown.
It was so easy and so good! All I did extra was add fresh lemon rind at the end while
No! Yes I will make again.
Horrible meal. By the time the scallops browned the garlic was a black tarry goo stuck to the bottom of the pan. The lemon juice evaporated within ten seconds and I had to add. Half cup of white wine to get any kind of “sauce”. Scallops were tough and dry and it took an hour to scour our the skillet after.
The only problem was the scallops were to wet. We tried to dry them prior to cooking but as they cooked a lot of liquid was produced. We ended up transferring them to another pan that helped with the searing. I was afraid they would be overcooked but they were still good.
Nice easy recipe. Love scallops. Thank you for the recipe.
Delicious and so easy, I used bay scallops instead of sea scallops (that's all they had at the store), wouldn't change a thing!!!