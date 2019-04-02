Fabulous Beef Tenderloin
This beef tenderloin will melt in your mouth. We've had it for both of our Christmas dinners this year (2 families) and got RAVE reviews from everyone. Hard to believe it's so easy to prepare!
Really good and easy but I think the time is way off. I only had 2lb tenderloin and had to cook it for the same time as 3lb and it was only med-rare which we like but for some that just wouldn't work. Adjust cooking time with your sides so they aren't cold by the time the beef is. Very tasty though!Read More
We made this recipe with unsalted butter and low sodium soy sauce and it was still WAY too salty. Cut back on the soy sauce and replace it with low/no sodium beef broth and reduce the butter by half and I think it might be ok. My husband and I are not the most health conscious eaters, but we both needed to have several glasses of water to rehydrate after dinner. We also though it could use a few herbs to add layers of flavor. Hope this helps!Read More
Really good and easy but I think the time is way off. I only had 2lb tenderloin and had to cook it for the same time as 3lb and it was only med-rare which we like but for some that just wouldn't work. Adjust cooking time with your sides so they aren't cold by the time the beef is. Very tasty though!
DELICIOUS!! This will impress your guests! I made a 5 lb tenderloin and doubled the sauce to serve 6 with leftovers. Added a mix of oyster, cremini, and baby bella mushrooms last 15 minutes as suggested by other reviews. Served with potato gratin and green bean bundles from this site. This was a very impressive dish with minimal effort, although the cut of meat is expensive.
As suggested by others, I used 1/2 low sodium soy sauce and 1/2 Tastefully Simple Merlot sauce, and unsalted butter. I thinly sliced an onion and smashed 3 cloves of garlic. All of this went on a 6 lb. tenderloin for Christmas dinner. It took about 1 hour and 10 minutes to reach rare-med. rare stage. Absolutely delicious! Added fresh mushrooms around it for the last 20 minutes or so, rolled them in the pan gravy as they cooked. For gravy, after I removed the roast from the pan to rest, I put the roasting pan over 2 burners, added a can of beef broth and some water/cornstarch. Brought to a boil stirring constantly and cooked down just a bit. Super delicious! So glad to know how to cook a tenderloin now. Thank you for such a super recipe!!!!
I have done a lot of cooking for a great many years but I have NEVER served anything before as fabulous as this recipe....Easy...Perfect results...Very happy dinner guests....5 stars are not nearly enough!!!!
I was a little skeptical with so few ingrediants, but it was very easy and turned out quite good. I added fresh mushrooms the last 15 minutes, which I always like with my tenderloin.
I have made this twice. The second time I used low sodium soy souce which was even better (and I am a salt fan). Very tender and, best of all, easy.
This was a HUGE hit with the twenty guests we had for Christmas dinner this year. Given the size of our crowd, I knew I wanted to feed everyone well but I didn't want to make a boring old ham so I took a chance and cooked a beef tenderloin for the very first time based solely on this recipe and reviews and I am so glad I did. I sliced up two huge sweet onions to put on the bottom of my roasting pan. I placed ten pounds of tenderloin (Costco size pieces) in the pan and topped it with the butter and soy sauce. I inserted the thermometer and let it go. About 30 minutes prior to the meat being fully cooked I added about a half pound of sliced mushrooms to the pan. This was the best beef ever and I might even like it more than the melt-in-your-mouth prime rib I usually make every Christmas. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
Very simple recipe and tasted great. For those who do not cook tenderloin often, you should let the meat stand at room temperature for 2 hours before putting in the oven. I cooked a 6 lb tenderloin and cooking time was 1 hour 10 min for med rare (120 degree internal temp), doubled the recipe for this and basted every 20 minutes. Turned out perfect.
I just made this dish for some very picky eaters and everyone loved it! A lot of them said that it tasted a lot like prime rib. I added some diced red potatoes to the casserole dish and it turned out wonderful! Delicious and easy recipe!!!
Considering this being my first time roasting beef tenderloin, I have to say this recipe turned out pretty good. It does not call for much ingredients, it was simple, but very, very tasty! My husband was impressed, even my 18 month old enjoyed it! Thank you for this simple little recipe!
Great simple recipe! I first learned this from a 4 star chef in L.A., but might I say that his recipe also calls for 1 1/2 tblsp. garlic powder mixed in with 1/2 cup melted butter, 4 to 5 tblsp. chopped onions and 1/2 cup merlot.
Like my little review matters here amongst the hundreds! That being said I was VERY nervous about this one, with a lot at steak (get it, at steak?) and a house full of picky family members. I used low sodium soy but still thought it would be off the charts salty. I would have used unsalted butter but I didn't have it. I followed exactly save for the addition of some garlic and black pepper. It was perfect and a huge hit. With a 70 dollar piece of meat and a crowd with high hopes you're always nervous...this recipe works! Thanks for sharing!
I made this simple tenderloin for Easter dinner yesterday and my boyfriend has yet to stop raving about it. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was the first roast I ever made and everyone loved it - even my 2 year old. Very easy for even a beginner cook to make. Thanks for sharing!
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. I have made beef tenderloin only twice: Once for just my husband and once again for his birthday dinner because he requested it. EVERY woman at the table requested...no....demanded the recipe. When I told them what it was, they were blown away! These are woman who can cook! They couldn't believe the simplicity. I have a probe built into my oven so it comes out perfectly medium rare every time and so moist and tender it melts in your mouth!! The easiest recipe ever. Do use unsalted butter and low sodium soy sauce. GLORIOUS
Try this one for cooking the roast. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Cook for 30 min. then turn the oven off and let it sit in there for 90 minutes. Perfect crust and color inside. Let me know how you liked it. If you want it more rare let it sit in oven for only 60 min. Tent roast for 20 min. before slicing. Enjoy!
I make this every year- but brush with a mix of half soy sauce, half olive oil, then place bacon strips over the tenderloin and cook at a high temp (400-450 degrees) for about 30 min or until roast is about 135 degrees. Let it rest covered with loose foil for about 10-15 min before carving for med rare.
I was so nervous about trying such a simple recipe (2 ingredients!) on such an expensive cut of meat, expecially with family coming for a New Year's dinner. I almost talked myself out of it in order to make it the way the butcher recommended with rosemary & garlic, etc. Boy was I glad I followed my gut and trusted all the reviews on this website! It was fabulous!! I did use the lite soy sauce and unsalted butter and added onions and mushrooms to the bottom of the pan with about 10 minutes to go, which I would HIGHLY recommend - it made for a wonderful au jus. Only thing I might do differently is generously add some fresh ground pepper. But don't be afraid of this recipe - it is delicious and so unbelievably easy!
I have to admit I was nervous due to the cost, but all the great reviews couldn't be wrong! I removed the tenderloin at 110 degrees and let it sit for 30 min as suggested by others for med rare. It was perfect. I served with asparagus w/cashews and roasted red potatoes from this site and my guests were blown away! Thanks!
This was amazing for being such a simple recipe! I never cooked tenderloin before...like others, was simply afraid of ruining an expensive cut of beef! But our local store had it on sale for 5.99 a pound...so I purchased a 3 pound roast and tried this out. For four people, I cut the roast down to 2 pounds, and froze the rest. Took others advice here and let it sit in the marinade for 2 hours at room temp......baked it for 45 minutes...and by the time it rested for 15, it came to just under 140 degrees and perfectly med rare...just like I like it! Used the low sodium soy and unsalted butter as well, and added a pound of mushrooms to the pan during the last 15 min of roasting. My family thought it was outstanding. Will most definately make this again!
This is the second time I have made this. I made a few changes. After pouring on the sauce I sprinkled the roast with garlic powder and fresh ground black pepper. I cooked it @ 450 degrees for 45 minutes (7 pounds) and reduced it to 375 for the remaining time to internal temp of 150 degrees adding a pound of sliced mushrooms to the pan and coating them with the drippings. Let roast sit out while I made the gravy by adding 1/3C butter and potato water to drippings, along with a cornstarch cold water mix to thicken slightly. Roast was med well on the ends and perfect med rare in the middle. Kept mushrooms in the gravy and served. Made the $70.00 I spent on the roast worth every bite.
I made this recipe in a crock pot and it was delicious!
I made this last night with a 2.5 lb venison tenderloin. It was SO tender, juicy, and wonderful! We didn't need knives to cut it once I had sliced it for our plates. My hubby just loved it. So easy to make, a definite keeper.
This is amazingly good!!! I made this tonight for dinner out of sheer curiosity, as I couldn't believe that a recipe so simple had such great reviews. It lives up to every single one of them! I took the advice of the other reviewers and used low sodium soy sauce and unsalted butter. I also cut out half of the soy sauce and replaced it with Merlot. I added a clove of minced garlic and half of a sweet onion, sliced, into the pan around the tenderloin as well. My husband is a very picky eater, and he LOVED this recipe. He went back for seconds and so did I! We can't wait to have the leftovers tomorrow! This one is definitely a keeper!
This is so simple it is shocking just how great it tastes. I made mine in the slow cooker 3.5 hours. The sauce was so good I was just dipping bread in it, just very tasty!!
Made this tonight using a 3.6 pound tenderloin. I extended the roasting time to about an hour since my husband doesn't like rare or med-rare meat, but I felt it was overcooked. 10 minutes earlier and it would have been perfect. The sauce was a little salty even having used low sodium soy sauce and unsalted butter. Next time, I'll cut the soy sauce w/ some red wine or water. But, I'll definitely keep this in the arsenal for an easy entertaining dish. Thanks!
So simple and so good. I made this for dinner last night with an almost 4.5# tenderloin. Cooked at 350 for not quite an hour(140 at it's thickest) and then tented with foil for about about 20-30 min, until we were ready for dinner. The smaller end was a nice medium for those that liked that and the thicker end gave me the med-rare/rare others wanted. Everyone loved it!!
I did not like this tenderloin prepared with the soy sauce. The soy really takes away the good beef steak taste.
This was a wonderful recipe. I made this for my wife's birthday and it turned out marvelously. I made a few additions as suggested by other reviewers. I had a 2.5 lb tenderloin and used low-sodium soy sauce in a 9x13 glass dish. I added a thinly-sliced medium yellow onion on top of the meat and some cut up red potatoes to the dish. When the meat was reading 120f internal, I added sliced baby portobello mushrooms on top and baked for another 15 minutes. I served this with green beans. It was wonderful. We all had seconds and are looking forward to leftovers on crusty rolls with provolone and creamy horseradish. I am definitely keeping this one in my recipe box for company.
I wowed my guests with this super simple recipe. I used a round glass pie pan to cook in so the liquid would be as deep as possible. I let the meat sit at room temperature for an hour before cooking. I took the tenderloin out at 115F and let it sit for 20 minutes before serving as advised by my butcher. The recipe worked so well I did a pork tenderloin the same way the next night.
Incredible!!! I've used this recipe a few times. Always a big hit. I used prime rib once as well- great. Very quick to make, really does melt in the mouth. I highly highly recommended enjoying this with cranberry horseradish sauce/dip and loaded mashed potatoes on the side. Really great, wish I could give it 6 stars.
I love to cook and eat beef tenderloin. As most others have said with so few ingredients I was sceptical. It was fantastic and so easy, I just added one ingredient, a large glass of Merlot for the cook. Works everytime, thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe. I went to my local Kroger's store and they had beef tenderloin on special $6.99 per Lb., not trimed, who cares.
I used a filet mignon tip (about a 3/4 pound "tail" piece) and clarified butter, roasting it at 375. Husband said it was fabulous. (I don't eat meat but even I was tempted.) Thanks for a simple but great idea. I'll use it for filets from now on.
Truly fabulous! I was hesitant to try this because it sounded too good to be true. So I picked a different recipe, but was short on time so I made this simple one. It was excellent & I'm so glad I ran out of time!
This was a huge hit with my family, which includes 4 picky eaters. It was very easy and I wish I had stuck with the lower end of the time estimates (10 min then 35 min). I went 10 + 40 min and that left me with a well done roast. I'm philosophically opposed to well done tenderloin. But next time I know to cook it only 35 minutes after turning. And there will be a next time!
Yes, this was very good. But because it is so simple, your success will depend on the quality of meat that you buy and the quality of soy sauce. My cut of beef was rather thick in the middle and it required a whole lot more time than what was indicated. Before you are ready to add in any onions, mushrooms or cook your veggies, check the meat temp. Also, use the best quality of soy sauce you can get. If you are going to use a popular store brand - go with the reduced sodium. You'll be glad you did!
I wasnt expecting much to be honest .. but the outcome was great !! ... The meat was tender and juicy ( just be carefull not to overcook it ). I added some small potatoes right from the start, and crimini mushrooms 20 minutes later. I made some adjustments to the sauce at the end tough: Remove all the liquid from the baking dish and put it on a saucepan, on low heat , mix 3 tbsp of flour with 1/2cup of water, and quickly mix it into the sauce.... keep stiring for a couple of minutes, once the sauce thickens, add 1cup of sherry and a whole stick of rosemary ..let it simmer for a couple minutes, remove the rosemary , and its done ! youll have a more rich and thick sauce for the meat
It took way more than and hour to cook and even then it was very bland and salty. One of the rare recipes that I did not like.
I made this using a 2 lb. tenderloin, but instead of soy sauce, I used Terriaki sauce, Great.
I was very skeptical, but WOW! and I mean WOW! New fave dish!
easy and good, period. thanks!
A complete hit! Wish I could make it again today. Doubled the recipe for a 8lbs whole tenderloing (8lbs before trimming the fat). Used unsalted butter and the lowest salt soy sauce I could find. The meat was great, but the sauce was mildly salty. Cooked it for 60 minutes and when it came out of the oven the thickest part was 140 degrees. After 15 mins it was about 145, so perfect for us. Firm, but uniformly pink throughout. Added 2 trays of sliced mushrooms to the drippings in the last 15 mins. Cut easily with a dinner knife, didn't even need a steak knife.
I was skeptical, but this was very good! I used low sodium soy sauce and smart balance butter. I also added sliced mushrooms in the last 15 min. The sauce is good on mashed potatoes.
I gave it 3 stars because I do cook this every year at Christmas. We just rub it with salt, fresh ground pepper and fresh garlic. Rub it at least an hour before roasting!!! 15-20 minutes per pound, medium, still pink inside!!!! Delicious cut of meat!!! Our local store had them on sale for $5.99 pound, get the butcher to cut the roast away from the bone and then tied back together!!! Merry Christmas
WOW!!! So easy and so yummy!!! I too added sliced mushrooms the last 20 minutes of cooking. I also used low sodium soy sauce. Cooking time much longer than indicated. I made two 1.75lb cuts and after cooking 10 minutes and turning over, I cooked it about an additional 50-60 minutes. Everyone loved it and I gave the recipe to several family members and friends whom also love it!!
I've been making this tenderloin for years minus the butter (and with a low sodium soy) - I tried with the butter and while it was good, the extra fat and calories aren't needed, just as good without so makes it a 2 ingredient recipe. I have cook for 40 minutes and the ends are medium, the middle is medium rare - which is just perfect in our household. The tenderloin resting (I tent with aluminum foil) is necessary.
Ok, this was an extremely simple and delicious recipe. I added some layers to the flavor: fresh chopped ginger, minced garlic, tbsp Brown sugar, black pepper and paprika and worked that in to the soysauce butter mix. Marinaded this for a day and a half. OMG!! It was spectacular. The base recipe ingredients were great; but if you want to add other layers (no salt) you should. Next time I may use low sodium soy sauce. Will never do my roast any other way.
I can't believe this tasted so good and was so easy. I used a 4 lb. bison tenderloin, and it was AMAZING. Sooooooo good. Ahhhh.... I have since used this recipe for venison tenderloin, and it is superb!
This was delicious! I used low sodium soy and regular butter. Cooked a 2.75 lb. tenderloin about 1 hr 15 mins and it was perfect.
I likeothers thought really?????? I love onions and mushrooms w beef and mounded up about 3 inches in the roasting pan. Some potatoes, then war the 6 pounder on top. Pored the soy/butter on top, then sprinkled some Montreal steak on just because. I wondered if it would be enough liquid or if the veggies would be dry. Nope and nope. The meat juices mixed with the rest and everything was great. Whole tenderloin for$32? Cant beat that with a stick. I will make this again, oh yes, I will. Probably great with a boneless pork loin too (not pork tenderloin) Make this with confidence.
I make this every Christmas now. My family demands it! 1. Use low sodium soy and unsalted butter. 2. I add chopped garlic cloves just to give it some more aromatics. 3. Watch the time with a good meat thermometer. You do NOT want over cooked tenderloin. 4. Trim all of the fat off this puppy beforehand. 5. Don't mess with this recipe. It doesn't need it. Honestly. Just don't.
All you taste is salt. Will not make this again.
Waaaaaaaay too salty for our taste. I made this for my fiancee's birthday dinner. She's a steak and potato girl, so I made some cheesy garlic mashed taters, lemon tarragon asparagus and this dish. Far from fabulous. After tasting it, I have to say that a little salt and pepper is severely underrated. Be careful trying this one out on company or for a special occasion before making it for yourself first.
I did this as a crockpot roast and it was FABULOUS!!!
simple, easy, vey moist and tender....but the soy sauce taste is strong....
This is a delicious base recipe. Of course following the other reviews, I doctored mine up just a tiny bit. I covered the roast with Monteray steak seasoning, and let sit out at room temp for 2 hours. After mixing the butter & soy sauce, I added a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic, and a teaspoon of ginger. Cooked for close to an hour, and every 15 minutes i would flip the roast over, and spoon the liquid over the top. Took it out at 130F...and let sit for 20 mins. This roast was to die for.....what a perfect way to ring in the New Year!! Make sure to spoon extra drippings over each serving....awesome!!
WOW made this for New Year's Eve and it was a big hit. By sticking my oven probe in the thickest part of the filet and setting the internal temp to 140 degrees we got various doneness and please everyone. With the few pieces that were left I made hot beef sandwiches a couple days later. YUM. Can't wait to make this again!
This has got to be the best recipe I've found on this site! I can't wait to have an occasion to cook it again--I cooked this about 3 weeks ago and still think about how tender and flavorful this simple recipe is. I listened to the reviews saying the salt was a little much so since I didn't have low sodium soy sauce on hand, I subbed about a third of the soy sauce with plain water. I now have low sodium soy sauce on hand just waiting! Thank you so much for sharing!
This rocks! I didn't have that nice a cut of meat (I used a cheap roast), seared all sides of the meat and put everything in a stoneware roaster with a lid, and baked it until it was medium - pink in the middle- My family ate the whole thing in one setting and went on and on how good it was. A keeper!
This recipe is wonderful! I've used it twice - once with a beef tenderloin as suggested and once with just a 5-lb roast. Both came out amazing. I rubbed both with fresh minced garlic and added the mushrooms at the end as others suggested. The roast (since it was a tougher cut than the tenderloin) I baked at 275 (and later 325) for about 5 hours. Perfect! I shredded the leftovers and served them in the broth/gravy with egg noodles a couple of days later. Then I served the remaining "hash" from that meal over baked potatoes the next day. We had three incredible meals from that recipe from one (rather large) chunk of meat. All three were fantastic. I've never tasted any more delicious or more tender beef. A truly amazing (and very simple) recipe!
I made this recipe for Christmas Eve dinner and we loved it! It was the first time that I made a tenderloin, I usually prepare a prime rib roast. I will not be making prime rib again after making this recipe. My daughter has Celiac Disease so I made this with a wheat free soy sauce. I tied the tenderloin in 2 inch intervals and between the intervals, I wrapped bacon around it. It was absolutely fabulous!
We prepared a 6 pound tenderloin (wood-fired grill), so I can not rate the cooking time and temp, but the flavor was excellent! Took the advice of other reviewers and used low sodium soy sauce and unsalted butter. I did add in a small amount of liquid browning sauce and black pepper. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Not so fabulous. Made the recipe just as written. I was disappointed since all the reviews were so positive. Nothing magical, just tasted like beef in soy sauce.
We LOVE this!!! We love adding some potatoes into the butter/soy sauce mixture. I cut in ¼ or 1/8 depending on the size of the potato. & I have them bake the entire time. It just enhances the amazing tenderloin. We do use low sodium soy sauce.
This is the most perfect Tenderloin recipe. Be sure and pull it out of the oven 10 degrees before your target temperature. It still cooks for 10-15 minutes.
I made this recipe and was at first skeptical, but it is exactly what the reviews said..fantastic. The drippings served on the side make a nice sauce to drizzle over the top when you serve it...I too would watch the time however, and cook to 140 and let it cook up a little as it rests.....
I did not care for this recipe.
Awesome. Added 2 tsp. fresh minced garlic and baked 5 minutes longer. My family loved it.
Tried this on Christmas day. Used low sodium soy sauce and unsalted butter as recommended by other reviewers. Added shallots and mushrooms about 3/4 way thru cooking. Would recommend seasoning the roast prior to cooking. Very easy but not a favorite. 3 1/2 stars
As others have said, this recipe is wonderful as written. It needs nothing else, which is amazing. I made it with a pork loin, too, and it was just as good: tender & delicious. I found the regular soy to be way too salty, so now use low sodium soy and unsalted butter. I skimmed the fat from the pan juices and put the remaining sauce in a small pitcher for everyone to pour over the meat, as desired.
This recipe was not to my liking.
This beef turned out perfect! So flavourful and so easy. Will definately use again.
So simple, yet so good!!
Very simple and great flavor! I decided to use light soy sauce and I also replace half of the soy sauce with red wine (Pinot Noir) and the steak was fantastic. Tender and full of flavor. I will make this again.
Easy to prepare. Easy ingredients to find. Good food. Guests enjoyed it. Note: cold soy sauce on hot melted butter will congeal and get lumpy. Not pretty to pour, but tastes good.
For many years my dad has cut up deer tenderloins into steaks. One time he left the tenderloin whole, so I tried this recipe for it. If you like venison, or even if you are lukewarm on it, you will LOVE deer tenderloin prepared this way. Obviously you must adjust the cooking time for a much smaller cut of meat, but I have found that ten minutes on each side for your average-sized deer or elk tenderloin gets it medium to medium-well inside. Even our two little girls love this dish and they're not big on venison.
This recipe was fabulous but I would make one change and use low sodium soy sauce the next or mix it with water to lessen the salt. Taste was fabulous.
This was great. I used extra butter and basted it during the cooking process. I also relied on a meat thermometer to let me know when it was medium-rare. I let it sit for about 1/2 hour after it was done cooking and then sliced it. I will make this again for sure. :)
This recipe is AWESOME! So buttery and yummy. We only had 1/4 c soy when we made this, so modified by using an additional 1/4c teriyaki and 1/4 c worcestershire sauce. BRILLIANT!
This meat was delish! I doubled the soy sauce and butter and had plenty for 10 lbs of meat. I used the reduced sodium soy sauce and no salt butter as suggested by other reviews and it was perfect. I also used a clove of minced garlic, 1 T Worchestershire sauce, a stick of butter and 2 lbs of mushrooms, sautéed and used for garnish. People raved about the meat!!! Just FYI--I baked the meat for 45 minutes and some for 55 minutes so my guests could have some a little rare and others more well done. It was perfect. Enjoy! I am having this for Christmas for my family.
I used this recipe for a Sirloin Tip Roast, I'm sure it wasn't as tender as a Tenderloin would have been, but it was good and everyone in my family enjoyed it!
I sure hate being one of the exceptions here but I didn't care for this. I used unsalted butter and low sodium soy and this was nothing but salt. I should of gone with my intuition on this one. Couldn't imagine this being good but with all the great ratings I had to try. All this cut needs is a nice spice rub and I will stick with that in the future. I was not the only one in my family who did not care for this.
This is the best beef tenderloin recipe that we have tried. Tender, tasty, delicious!!!
it was to juicy and salty.
This was wonderful. My roast was a little under 2 lbs so I used a little less butter, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup red wine. I also sliced 4 large portabella mushrooms and added those 20 minutes before done. After 10 mins and turning the roast over I only cooked for 35 mins longer for med rare. I tried a cross rib roast. Seared both sides. Added sliced onion and 1/2 cup of marsala wine to butter, soy mixture. cook at 285, turn after 30 mins. Add whole yukon gold potatoes then cook 4 hours. I added baby carrots 1 hour before done. NOTE to self, Made this again with 4 very thick fillets. after turning at 10 minutes I need to cook them only 25 minutes vs. 35.
Used this recipe for Thanksgiving. We had 6# of beef tenderloin and it turned out perfect. The time was perfect and I used a meat thermometer just to be sure and it came out beautifully! This was a very easy meal to prepare for a group of people (we had 10 adults). I did use low salt soy sauce and salted butter and wouldn't change a thing. Also, 2# of whole mushrooms the last 15 minutes. Mmmmmm!
This was absolutely the best! We have made it several times for special occasions or for breakfast with eggs. My mother in law who is the "beef" guru even requested that we cook it for Christmas dinner. Worth every $$ we spent.
Absolutely, hands down, the best roast beef we ever ate! This was so delicious and tender we would give it 10 stars if we could. We did use unsalted butter and low sodium soy sauce and there was still plenty of flavor. Thank you so much thewright6 for sharing this recipe, we are forever in your debt.
Some friends have tried this and loved it , I enjoyed the taste but not the cut of meat, so i tried it on a fillet and well ,,,This recipe will not work with a good fillet of beef , so fillet lovers please try balsamic vinegar ( a good quality one ) it is divine. just remember your cooking time for the amount of fillet , and how you like it ..
this is a classic example of less is best---I saw all kinds of recipes on line and had some in my cookbooks but first of all I didn't have fresh herbs and wasn't going to go to the store as I was already settled in and second, I was tired but had this fantastic tenderloin I needed to cook. I was somewhat skeptical as another reviewer but WOW this is FANTASTIC. This is a keeper!!!! I used unsalted butter same amount, and almost 3/4 cup of mix of red wine (I had a semi sweet I mistakenly bought a while and used that) and soy as I only had a 2# tenderloin. Green beans, Greek style were a great accompaniment and whole wheat dinner rolls I had been lucky enough to buy fresh earlier this day, Thanks for the recipe! Ideas for leftovers as there were only two of us. (Also, right before serving, I brushed some of the yummy juice on the slices._
Fantastic! I wanted a fairy simple recipe that didn't need much for prep time - not only did I get that but found a delicious recipe.......thanks!!
I was skeptical of this recipe because it was so easy, but I must say, it is one of the best ways to prepare beef tenderloin. I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! I spiced up the roast prior to pouring the sauce over it with a little garlic powder, onion powder and ground black pepper. I also roasted mushrooms in the sauce towards the end. It was wonderful!
Beef Tenderloin is woefully expensive so I used an eye round. I injected about 1/4 c of soy into the roast and cooked until therm. read 130. Let sit for 5 minutes and it was pretty good. If you prepare this, be prepared for the required 3 lb tenderloin to cost over $50
it's alright...a bit salty for me
This is the best recipe. Only 3 ingredients. It's so impressive. Doctor it up & put on the ritz, or do it as is. This is really FABULOUS Beef Tenderloin. The Wright6 gets it Right!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Was the easiest recipe ever. Will definitely do again the next time we have a tenderloin...
We did this in a small pottery bowl with a single cut of steak (5oz). Cooking time was slightly shorter (~30 min total), and we adjusted down the butter and soy sauce. It was the best steak I've ever made at home.
Our Daughter just prepared this for us yesterday for Christmas dinner and it was beyond delicious!!
