Fabulous Beef Tenderloin

This beef tenderloin will melt in your mouth. We've had it for both of our Christmas dinners this year (2 families) and got RAVE reviews from everyone. Hard to believe it's so easy to prepare!

Recipe by Debbie Wright

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 tenderloin roast
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place roast into a shallow, glass baking dish. Pour soy sauce and melted butter over the tenderloin.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, then turn the roast over, and continue cooking 35 to 40 minutes, basting occasionally until the internal temperature of the roast is at 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium. Or, cook to your desired degree of doneness. Let meat rest for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 66.9g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 220.1mg; sodium 2046.8mg. Full Nutrition
