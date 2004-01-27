Tomato Orzo Soup

I don't know about the kid friendly rating for I do not have kids but I and my boyfriend enjoyed this soup. I had to add a little corn starch mixed with water to thicken it up a bit and a few more spices but I would make it again and I enjoyed it very much.
this recipe is YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY especially considering how easy it is to put together. One note I did use vegetable bouillon instead of chicken as I am a part-time vegetarian but I am sure it would be good with chicken too!
This soup was great and easy to make! I substituted 1 can of vegetable broth with 1 can of chicken broth for flavor. I did not have tomato soup so I used 1 can of tomato sauce. Instead of peas I added spinach. I also added sea salt and pepper for seasoning and served with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Delish!
Thought this was excellent - I do also dislike celery so replaced that with de-frosted chopped spinach, used chicken broth instead of veggie, and added chopped onion and garlic. Turned out great!
My family loved this soup especially the next day when the pasta swelled up. The longer it sets the thicker it gets. It is a favorite at church dinners.
IT WAS OK. MY FAMILY WAS NOT TO FOND OF IT. I HAD TO ADD ALOT OF SALT TO TAKE THE BITTER TOMATO TASTE. AFTER THAT A DASH OF PEPPER. I WOULD NOT RECOMEND THIS AS IT WAS COOKED EXACTLY TO THE RECIPE FROM ALL RECIPE SITE. WITHOUT ADDING THE TEASPOON OF SALT TO A TABLESPOON. OR ADD IT TO YOUR TASTE. BUT WITHOUT THE SALT IT IS VERY BLAND. SHRTCKE
I really enjoyed this soup! I made a couple of small variations like using organic vegetable broth and same with the tomato soup; didn't put in peas (personal choice). Makes yummy leftovers I love orzo! It was popular for the family for lunches! Will be making this again thank you!
I just made this dish tonight and it was a hit!! It will definitly be something that I will continue to make for years and pass down in the family.
I don't know if it's really fair rating this soup because I didn't make it exactly like the recipe. I omitted the celery...don't like the stuff and I substituted ditalininoodles for the orzo added a few tablespoons of tomato paste just because I had some left over in the fridge and I added about a cup and a half of chopped fresh spinach instead of parsley cuz I love spinach I loved it!!