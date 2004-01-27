Tomato Orzo Soup

1 of 17

Rating: 4 stars I don't know about the kid friendly rating for I do not have kids but I and my boyfriend enjoyed this soup. I had to add a little corn starch mixed with water to thicken it up a bit and a few more spices but I would make it again and I enjoyed it very much. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe is YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY especially considering how easy it is to put together. One note I did use vegetable bouillon instead of chicken as I am a part-time vegetarian but I am sure it would be good with chicken too! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This soup was great and easy to make! I substituted 1 can of vegetable broth with 1 can of chicken broth for flavor. I did not have tomato soup so I used 1 can of tomato sauce. Instead of peas I added spinach. I also added sea salt and pepper for seasoning and served with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Delish! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Thought this was excellent - I do also dislike celery so replaced that with de-frosted chopped spinach, used chicken broth instead of veggie, and added chopped onion and garlic. Turned out great! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this soup especially the next day when the pasta swelled up. The longer it sets the thicker it gets. It is a favorite at church dinners. Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars IT WAS OK. MY FAMILY WAS NOT TO FOND OF IT. I HAD TO ADD ALOT OF SALT TO TAKE THE BITTER TOMATO TASTE. AFTER THAT A DASH OF PEPPER. I WOULD NOT RECOMEND THIS AS IT WAS COOKED EXACTLY TO THE RECIPE FROM ALL RECIPE SITE. WITHOUT ADDING THE TEASPOON OF SALT TO A TABLESPOON. OR ADD IT TO YOUR TASTE. BUT WITHOUT THE SALT IT IS VERY BLAND. SHRTCKE Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoyed this soup! I made a couple of small variations like using organic vegetable broth and same with the tomato soup; didn't put in peas (personal choice). Makes yummy leftovers I love orzo! It was popular for the family for lunches! Will be making this again thank you! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this dish tonight and it was a hit!! It will definitly be something that I will continue to make for years and pass down in the family. Helpful (1)