Azteca Soup

This is a very popular Mexican soup. It can be served with any other Mexican dish. Just before serving, add tortilla strips and avocado cubes, so the tortillas stay crunchy.

By ANDRE

cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in large skillet and carefully drop in half the tortilla strips. Fry in batches until golden brown and crunchy. Place fried tortilla strips on a paper towel-lined plate and pat dry. Sprinkle salt on tortillas, tossing to coat both sides.

  • Using a blender or food processor, blend tomatoes, onion and cilantro until completely pureed.

  • In a saucepan, heat chicken broth, chipotle chili, and pureed vegetables. Bring to a boil; remove from heat. Ladle soup into serving bowls. Prior to serving, add tortilla strips and avocado. Buen provecho!

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 21.2g; sodium 1244mg. Full Nutrition
