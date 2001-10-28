Azteca Soup

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 21.2g; sodium 1244mg. Full Nutrition
I loved this soup. It's quick, easy and very tasty. For a more low fat version of the tortilla strips, I sprayed the strips with olive oil, and then baked them at 375 degrees until they got crispy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2003
I loved this soup. I do suggest that adding chopped raw onion and bit of lime juice does just the trick. The lime juice is essential when adding chicken. Thanks Andree!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2002
I am a Latina who loves Cilantro, but this soup had a little too much. Otherwise, it was great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/07/2002
Wow...what a recipe! I brings back happy memories for me. It is nice, easy and quick to prepare. I did not use as much oil as recommended...the amount of cilantro was a bit much, it should be used as a garnish only, with lime, onions etc. Adding a cup or two of chicken would be just perfect. I will prepare this in order to use my Thanksgiving "saved-over" turkey. Gracias Andre, tu sopa es digna de un soberano Azteca !!!
I used some canned substitutes and it was still great...drained diced tomatoes instead of fresh and canned diced chilles instead of adobo. I also added canned black beans and corn a couple times for a heartier soup. Always topped with monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips (or chips). Always enjoyed to the last drop!
I loved this recipe! I followed it to the T except for I used tostada shells instead of frying my own tortillas. I also sprinkled a little extra cumin in for a little different taste. Next time I might cut down on the amount of onion because mine was a bit overpowering. But otherwise it was great!
LOVED IT! Exactly the soup recipe I have been looking for the past 3 years! SO easy to make and great leftover (if there are any!!) A couple of variations to try: add 2 T uncooked long-grain rice; add cooked and cubed chicken breast; add sliced andouille sausage; the possibilities are endless!
We loved this soup. I sprayed the tortillas with cooking spray and baked them and they turned out perfect. I also added some shredded chicken to the soup and sprinkled a little cheddar cheese on top along with the avacado and tortilla strips when serving. We thought is was even better the next day.
Wow! I've been looking for a soup like this for a LONG time! It's very similar to one I get at a nearby restaurant with shrimp in it. I made chicken (on the side with a little salt and pepper) to go in it the first time and it's was delicious. I used one can of diced tomatoes, rinsed off, a lil less cilantro and broth, and added a chicken bouillon cube and salt to taste. So good! I will definitely make this again. **Update: I've made this many times and skip the tortillas and avocado. I also follow the recipe when I have fresh tomatoes. Yum!
Extremely flavorful (I actually disgree with many other posters and loved all the cilantro in the recipe). Our only issue is that the soup was VERY spicy for some reason. We only used one chipotle, but it made the dish almost too spicy for one of our dinner guests. Fortunately the avocado (and a glass of milk!) kept the heat down a bit.
Pretty good.... Both my hubs and I liked this but agreed that the addition of chicken would have been a HUGE improvement. As is, this was a tad boring and really not that filling at all. If it weren't for the quesadillas I served on the side, we'd have have been searching the cupboards later on (we Midwestners like hearty meals, I guess). To speed prep, I purchased a bag of tri-colored tortilla strips. I definitely think adding these and cubed avocado is a must (it adds a little "oomph" to an otherwise basic soup). NOTE: I thought the proportions of cilantro and chipotle were spot on. It really is a matter of preference, so go with what suits your tastes. Served with cheese quesadillas and margaritas, this was a decent meal. I just wouldn't make this again without adding some meat to bulk it up a bit. Thanks for sharing, Andree! :-)
This was good, but it definitely needs some add-ins. I halved the cilantro, and I'm glad I did. Recipe doesn't really call for cooking the soup, but I sauteed some diced potatoes separately, then cooked them in the soup for about 10 minutes. Also added some corn and shredded chicken. Yum.
This was great! SO easy to make too! Next time - I hope to try the baked strips for the garnish (I used crumbled store-bought baked chips to save some time). Will definitely make again...and again...and again! Maybe with a few suggestions by other reviewers - but the base recipe is GREAT as is!
Really enjoyed this soup! I will be making it again. I don't have corn tortillas at our regular grocery store, so I used tortilla chips and warmed them in the oven. I also added a squeeze of lime right before serving and it was great. Hubby really enjoyed it too. Thanks for the great recipe :)
It was just too darn hot yesterday, and I'd already picked up the ingredients for the soup, so I had it cold--I just tossed everything in the blender raw and voila! Instant soup. I reduced the (vegetable) broth to 3 cups because I prefer a thicker cold soup, but I forgot to reduce the chipotle, and it was HOT, but oh so good! I had leftover red pepper, so I chopped that up for garnish (I left out the tortillas)--yum! I think this would be good with corn, too. I'm sure it will be delicious hot.
Excellent recipe. Light and refreshing in the summer with a salad. I've used thin tortilla chips when I've been pressed on time, and that was fine becuase I think it's the avacado that puts it over the top. Thanks Andree!
This was great and the kind of recipe you can tweak and make your own. Along with the tomato, onion and cilantro, I pureed some steamed cauliflower. I like to up my veggie intake any way I can. I also put a can of diced tomatoes(with green chiles) and a can of hominy to the simmering mixture. I made some jasmine rice and put in bowls and poured the soup over. I garnished with the avocado and chips and a dollup of Tofutti sour cream replacement. This was delicious! Thank you for sharing.
This is one of my absolute favorite recipes on the site. I love how fresh and spicy it tastes! - it's making my mouth water just thinking about it! I tend to leave out the avocado and tortilla, but stick to the recipe otherwise. I'll be keeping this one around for a long time!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2001
This is such a great recipe! My husband and I will be making this weekly! We added chunks of chicken and it was perfect for dinner! Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/06/2002
A light and refreshing soup. Very good! The avocado is wonderful with it. I made a vegetarian version by using veggie broth--tasted great!
So good!! But spicy! I ended up taking out the chipotle peppers a few minutes after I threw them in, and the soup was plenty spicy. I thought the cilantro amount was perfect - it was definitely a main flavor. If I were to change anything I would add just a little more tomato and a little less onion. I recommend plenty of avocado to eat with it. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2000
Swift and excellent
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2000
I made this for some guest and they absolutely loved it! The gobbled it all up!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2001
I added shredded chicken, diced potatoes/celery and some lime. It is a very good base soup. Thanks Andree!
5 star recipe ! My husband is Mexican and this recipe put a smile on his face. The kids loved it too ! I did boil chicken thighs first and added everything to my chicken and broth...also added more chipotle and salt! perfect and so easy !
Delicious soup! I blitzed the tomato, cilantro (including stems), onion, and chipotle in adobo with a cup of the broth in my Vitamix. I then heated everything through in a pot (with the remaining broth), added a 1/2 tsp of cumin, teaspoon (or so) of lime juice, and a dash of chipotle powder and garlic salt. Instead of the fried tortilla strips, I added 1/2 cup of corn meal (polenta) and cooked it through for about 10 minutes. Served with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
I was surprised how much my family of picky eaters liked this soup. It's a good way to get some veggies into my picky kids. With the advice of the other reviewers, I cut way back on the cilantro and added a bit of lime. To same time and make it more filling, I left out the home made tortilla chips and just served it with store bought tortilla chips and rice.
A good soup with a recipe that couldn't be easier. When blending, I added a whole chipotle pepper and about 3 tablespoons of the adobo sauce it was packed in. We'll be using what's left over to throw into a slow cooker with black-eyed peas and ham hocks. Next time I try this soup, I'll add beans and corn as someone else suggested.
We live in Mexico and this soup was better than in any of the restaurants here. The only change I would make is to add more vegetables like red pepper, carrots, onions and definetly chicken. The homemade tortialla chips make it even better.
Both my husband and I really enjoyed this soup. It definitely has a bite, so adjust the chipotle accordingly. We added a can of corn and some chicken, but kept the rest of the recipe as written. It was ready in just a few minutes - easy and quick. We'll definitely make this again.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.