Azteca Soup

Pretty good.... Both my hubs and I liked this but agreed that the addition of chicken would have been a HUGE improvement. As is, this was a tad boring and really not that filling at all. If it weren't for the quesadillas I served on the side, we'd have have been searching the cupboards later on (we Midwestners like hearty meals, I guess). To speed prep, I purchased a bag of tri-colored tortilla strips. I definitely think adding these and cubed avocado is a must (it adds a little "oomph" to an otherwise basic soup). NOTE: I thought the proportions of cilantro and chipotle were spot on. It really is a matter of preference, so go with what suits your tastes. Served with cheese quesadillas and margaritas, this was a decent meal. I just wouldn't make this again without adding some meat to bulk it up a bit. Thanks for sharing, Andree! :-)