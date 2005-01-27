Taco Soup

A hearty bean soup with a spicy taco flavor. Garnish with cheese and sour cream.

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, brown ground beef or turkey with chopped onion, stirring frequently. Once beef is browned drain grease from pan.

  • Add canned tomatoes, kidney beans, hominy, taco seasoning and ranch salad dressing mix. Mix well and let simmer over low heat for two hours. (Add 1 to 2 cups of water if necessary to make soup the desired consistency)

  • Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with shredded Cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

502 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 28g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 1543.3mg. Full Nutrition
