Taco Soup
A hearty bean soup with a spicy taco flavor. Garnish with cheese and sour cream.
A hearty bean soup with a spicy taco flavor. Garnish with cheese and sour cream.
I have a recipe that is very similar to this one...the great thing is, you can add just about any kind or amount of beans to it, and it's still great! If you are "stretching" this for a larger crowd, I add mexican corn, black beans and ranch beans to this, and for an extra kick, Hidden Valley has a Mexican Ranch Dip mix as opposed to the original mix. Great recipe!Read More
Eh, this was ok. To be honest, it was just way too salty for my taste, maybe because of the taco mix and the ranch mix. I used a can of Mexicorn instead of hominy and added a can of black beans. Probably won't make this again...Read More
I have a recipe that is very similar to this one...the great thing is, you can add just about any kind or amount of beans to it, and it's still great! If you are "stretching" this for a larger crowd, I add mexican corn, black beans and ranch beans to this, and for an extra kick, Hidden Valley has a Mexican Ranch Dip mix as opposed to the original mix. Great recipe!
Sooo good and so easy! I just browned the beef, threw everything in the crockpot for about 5 hours on Low. Turned out perfect! I used canned corn, not hominy. I garnished with cilantro and sour cream...yum! I also threw a jar of mild salsa in the crockpot.
I replaced the hominy with corn. My husband loves spicy food so I also added two chopped jalapenos. It was wonderful, even better the next day.
This is an absolute must have recipe. Although the name is "Taco Soup III" it's really more like a chili. Very high in fiber! The standard recipe is for 6 servings, but this made a HUGE batch-more 8 servings. This will become a staple in our household!
excellent! great on a cold, rainy day. used beer in place of the water and it was a nice addition. great in the slow cooker. freezes well too!
This is an awesome recipe. I've been making it for a long time. A friend gave me the recipe. I use different kinds of beans sometimes, such as pintos. My family loves this poured over a bowl of corn chips and topped with cheese and sour cream. You can't go wrong with this easy soup.
I used shoepeg corn instead of hominy. Tastes even better the next day.
Fantastic! I added a can of beer, an extra 1/2 packet of taco seasoning and a can of corn! Served with cilantro, sour cream, avocado, and cheese to put on top!
The best ever. Oh my this is delicious! It has a good deal of kick to it without being overly spicy. I only had a third of a Texas sweet onion left and used frozen corn instead of hominy. I added an half can of tomato soup that was in my refrigerator and a can of beef consomme when it needed additional liquid. I used "famous taco seasoning mix" found here, and a half tsp of cocoa powder and a pinch of oregano. You definitely want to add the sour cream and the cheese as it mellows the heat and finishes the dish. Sliced avocado would have been all I needed to make it better. I topped this with some crispy tortilla chips, YUM!.Thanks, I will be making this again and again!
I did mexican style corn instead of hominy and didn't add the ranch, this was very good I also added oreagno garlic flavored tomatoes. I will make this again it's a great winter meal
This is a standby favorite at our house. Like many others I substituted frozen corn for the hominy. I also add 2 cups of chicken broth at the end and simmer on high until the sauce is reduced. Very rich flavors for such an easy soup.
I love taco soup! I always add 1/3 to 1/2 brick of velveeta cheese to mine close to the end of cooking. Makes it very creamy and my family loves it! If to thick I had more diced tomatoes.
Followed directions exactly.... put some sour cream and cheese on top! ate with Scoop tortilla chips! very yummy!
This was really pretty great! I would definitely recommend using the 2 cups of water, as the soup was very thick even with it. I used HOT taco seasoning and the soup came out a bit on the hot side. I almost thought there was a bit too much meat in it, so I might go for 1 lb of ground beef next time. Also, this may be obvious to seasoned cooks, but it wasn't to me... A dutch oven is just a bit pot with a tight-fitting lid! I assumed that I was supposed to leave the lid on for the 2-hour simmer and it worked well, so I'd recommend keeping the lid on!
I made this for a surprise birthday party and quadrupled the recipe for 24 people. Everyone RAVED about it and asked me for the recipe! My only slight change when I make it again is that I will put slightly less taco mix - it was a tad too spicy for the younger kids. I will probably also double the hominy next time - I *love* hominy!! It was FANTASTIC - I definitely recommend it and I'm making it this week again.
everyone loved it. I did not add water, it was thick like chili.
This is the best taco soup ever. I have been trying to fine this recipe as Paula Deen has the same one and I can't find it now. You can use Turkey or chicken in place of the beef. I like to use black beans and chili beans. Don't leave out the Ranch it makes it perfect. I don't care for hominy so I just use frozen corn.
My family loved this. My husband hates hominy and did not even know it was in there. Great taste, easy to prepare and tasted wonderful on a cold winter night. I have several other recipes for Taco Soup and none of them came anywhere near being this good. My keeper!!
Very tasty and easy recipe. My whole family enjoyed it!
I have never made any sort of Taco Soup before and so when I came across this recipe I wanted to try it. It turned out excellent! After reading some reviews I decided to add 1 1/2 cups of water to make it more soupy. I also added a can of mexicorn and almost 2 whole cans of hominy because I love hominy! I garnished it with fresh chopped cilantro and some fresh lime juice! Fantastic! Also warmed up some corn tortillas and served them with tthe soup! I will make this again and again!!
I loved this recipe!! I skipped the hominy and added corn. VERY GOOD! Will make again!
Delicious. I got this recipe years ago at a WW meeting. They added a can of Navy beans and 2 cups of water instead of 1 1/2. I suggest you NOT skip the hominy since it is what makes it taste more like a real taco. I'd also say, always make extra!!!!
I made his without the ranch mix and it was still really good.
Good base, we prefer a little more spice so use the hot taco seasoning & add a small can of diced green chili peppers, I use canned corn instead of hominy & add the juice as well, this help with the consistency, you can also add a can of tomato sauce & or beef broth.
Like others i used corn instead of hominy. the soup is great to make for a cold rainy day. My family loves it!
Great soup. I doubled the recipe and added 1 large can (28 oz) petite diced tomatoes and 1 can rotel. Used corn and pinto beans because I don't like kidney beans.
Eh, this was ok. To be honest, it was just way too salty for my taste, maybe because of the taco mix and the ranch mix. I used a can of Mexicorn instead of hominy and added a can of black beans. Probably won't make this again...
I love this recipe! I don't love ground meat, so I just omit the meat and throw in an extra can of beans. It is great comfort food, without the guilt. My 5 year old begs me to make it for him - it is sooo yummy!
i used canned pinto beans and was delicious.
I made a double batch of this recipe. One was spicy, one was not. The flavors of this recipe blend really nice together. Not one overpowering the other, just a nice blend. Some chose to add the optional cheese and sour cream, others did not. Whichever way people chose to eat this, they really enjoyed it. I froze the leftovers and they reheated nicely on the stovetop. A very good recipe that I would make again.
all I can say is muy deliciosio !! It's my fav taco soup ever !!
Very good. Taste's alot like a taco. I felt it was a little too thick, and when I watered it down, it became a littles less flavorful. Any suggestions? Also good with tortilla chips crumbled on top.
Sooooo GOOD. See note.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!! My mother in law introduced me to it and in our family we add shoepeg corn instead of hominy and we also mix in a can of rotele for that extra kick. I took it to work for a superbowl potluckand I made it the night before so all the flavors would marry up and people from every corner of the building were coming to get a bowl! I use the triangular mexican style chips and lay those on the bottom, laddle the slighlty looser than chilli consistency soup over them and top with cheese and sour cream+green onion woo hoo!!
I love this taco soup! Good thing is its so versitile. I use kidney beans and black beans. Instead of hominy I use a can of mexican corn.
We love this! I skip the hominy, but add lots more veggies; carrots, celery, peppers and cabbage. I also prefer pinto beans to the kidney. Have told all my kids about this one!
I added 2 cans of chicken broth in place of the water. I used one can of chili tomatoes and one larger can of diced tomatoes. To punch up the flavor I added one beef bullion cube as well as a little extra ranch mix and taco mix. I also added a can of black beans in addition to the kidney beans (both drained and rinsed). I served mine with Tostitos Tortilla Chips with a hint of lime. My family LOVED it!! Fast, easy and very flavorful.
Exactly what you want in a quick, easy to fix, hearty soup to chase away Winter blues. I had all the ingredients on hand in my pantry except the tomatoes with chilies and I used regular crushed tomatoes. I also used canned corn instead of the hominy. Perfectly seasoned
I used corn instead of hominy, but delicious!!
Great recipe and very simple to make. I used 2 cups of water to make it a bit more soupy, loved it!
This has turned out to be one of our favorite recipes. It is so simple to make and the taste is amazing. The sour cream and cheese makes this dish perfect. Serve with some cornbread and your set.
Love this recipe! Easy to make plus my picky eater boyfriend, even likes it!
Great easy to make soup. I made this almost exactly as written. I just used a can of corn instead of hominy. I followed the suggestion of adding water to reach the desired consistency. I added 1 1/2 cups. It helped to tone down the salt and spice. I used original Rotel tomatoes and chilies. I think next time I'll use "mild". I think the sour cream and cheese at the end is great and I ate this with Fritos scoops and the added salty crisp of the chips made this a really really tasty dish! I'll definitely make it again.
Made this last night & it was great. Used 1 cup chicken bullion & 1 cup water to thin it out a little. The best part of it was leftovers for lunch today. Warmed it up, put it on tortilla chips and topped with cheddar & avocado. Delicious!
I also used corn vs. hominy. The soup is really good and the kid loved it. My only complaint was it is a little salty - which I love salt, so that's saying something. Next time I will use only 1/2 packet of ranch dressing mix.
So good! We used ground turkey instead of beef. Browned it and put everything in crock pot for 8 hours on low. Even my 17 month old loved it!
I made a vegetarian version. I used Morning Star Grillers Recipe Crumbles. A fraction of the fat and still just as yummy. I've been looking for a way to get rid of that can of hominy thats been hanging around. This was a great discovery!
Loved it, just as is. It goes together quickly and tastes great. It's more like a chili than a soup, but you could always add more water if you want it more soupy.
This recipe is delicious!! It is probably one of my favorite meals. You can throw it all in a crockpot and run out the door, and when you come back it is all ready to eat. It is healthy and my family loves the taste.
This was excellent and I hae made it several times. Replaced corn for the hominy and it is wonderful.
As just soup, it was pretty good. However, we thawed some frozen leftovers of it recently, added velveeta and sour cream and it was an AMAZING dip for tortilla chips.
love it... make sure to put sour cream and avocados on top!!!!
This was alright. I'm not sure how it really differs from chili.
This recipe turned out to be great. My entire family enjoyed it and I have some very picky eaters.
Had a Mexican dinner at my house and made this soup... it was a huge hit w/ my guests.
I made this for the whole family....everyone LOVED it! The only thing I changed was I added chicken instead of beef and made it with beef since then and it was way better with chicken, I thought. Thank you for the wonderful "go-to" recipe that even my kids love!
i used sweet corn instead of hominy. very easy to make, the boyfriend loved it!
Really good soup, great with avacado sliced up on top with sour cream and chips! We will make this again and again!
Yummy! This is really good and really easy.
I changed the hominy to corn, added another can of petite diced tomatoes, a can of black beans and a piece of garlic.
Love, Love, Love this recipe and it's super simple for a quick meal! We poured over corn chips, add cheese and sour cream YUMMMMMMY!
There are some ingredients in there that I was concerned about putting in, because I didn't like them. But everything turned out amazing! I couldn't even taste the things I didn't like.. Although I did cook this recipe in a crock pot and I put cheese, tortilla chips, and sour cream. It turned out fantastic. I highly recommend it
This was great! My guests really enjoyed this one and I had several ask for the recipe. It was also very quick!
This recipe is WONDERFUL!! I usually put in cream-style corn instead of hominy though!! Adding sour cream and cilantro and eating it with corn chips puts it WAY over the top!! =o]
My family loved this soup and I loved the simplicity.
Really Good!! We all enjoyed this. This was easy to make. I did mine in the crock pot. I also used corn instead of the hominy, and used beef broth instead of the water.
Good recipe. I used vegetable broth instead of water since my tap water has no flavor ;) After testing for seasonings during cooking, I added garlic and more cumin to taste. The addition of fresh cilantro made this great. Added mor liquid to make it more soup like. Used hominy and corn with kidney beans but would be good with many other variations.
Delicious
This is a great recipe! I did use the spicy Hidden Valley dry ranch and I also put two bags of cheese tortellini in it the last 5 minutes ....it was awesome! Even my boys liked it! I will definately make this one again!!!
Great recipe and as others have said you can add any type of beans you have on hand. I have also made with precooked chicken instead of ground beef. I used the taco seasoning recipe instead of packaged to cut down on salt.
Yes made a few changes I for got the ranch dressing package so I just added some more taco seasoning and added some corn to it made this for my scout troop on a camp out and everyone liked it I did leave the meat out so the non meat eaters could have some but I cooked the meat in the Dutch oven for about 20min and served it on top for the people that wanted meat and we made corn bread as well to go with it it was really good.
Sooooo good!! I didn't have hominy, so I added a can of super sweet corn, which helped balance out the spicy ro-tel. Topped with tons of shredded cheese and a dollup of sour cream. Yummm!
GREAT RECIPE. LIKE OTHERS, I ADD MY SPECIAL TOUCHES TO MAKE IT MY OWN. BUT IT WILL TURN OUT YUMMY EVEN IF YOU STICK TO THE RECIPE.
Very hearty and spicy. Substituted ground turkey for beef, used one can of hot rotel and one can of mild rotel. White hominy is delicious, prefer it over corn. Omitted the ranch dressing mix but topped each serving with a dollop of sour cream. Added avocado chunks too. Will definitely make this again!
I love this soup! My roomie and I make this all the time. It makes a ton of food and we eat on it for several days. It's perfect for the winter. I always use corn, though, instead of hominy, and also add black beans. It's extremely easy to make and it's my all-time favorite easy meal. I think I will make it tonight, even though it's summertime!
I really liked the ranch dressing mix. I had never tried that before. We had this over crushed tortilla chip and cheese with a little garnish of sour cream.
A family favorite. so quick and easy. The Hominy adds something extra - some recipes call for corn. I also use Ranch style beans with liquid instead of kidney beans. Adds extra flavor.
I was trying to use up the cans we had prior to moving, and so I made it with a 30oz can of hominy, no beans, and two cans of stewed tomatos instead of the diced. It was good, we liked the seasoning mix. I bet it will be better with the beans and the tomatoes and chilies.
This turned out well. I went right by the recipe, except I reduced the ground beef to 1 lb. I browned the beef w/ onion and then put everything in my crockpot. It cooked on Low pretty much all day. It was pretty good the first night, but tasted a little acidic. The next night, I had leftovers and it tasted much better. After three nights, we reheated it in a pan on the stove for about 30 min. It was even better! The next time I made it, I tweaked the recipe a little, and it was a BIG improvement. I used 2 cans of diced, fire-roasted tomatoes with garlic and one 4 oz. can of chopped green chiles. The only ranch mix I could find was .4 oz. pack of buttermilk recipe. This tasted sooo much better than the first batch I made. Both times, I used Old El Paso low sodium taco seasoning packet. We served with cheese, sour cream, and Frank's Red Hot sauce to taste. Served with "Scoop" tortilla chips. Very yummy.
Love this recipe. I like my taco soup more like a chili so I didn't put as much water in it.
Been making this for years now. Everyone loves it and it's so easy! You can even throw it into the crockpot after you brown the meat and it turns out great. I serve it with tortilla chips and use chicken broth instead of water. It's easy to double the recipe to make more for bigger crowds. Great recipe!
I describe this recipe as " love at first taste!" I haven't had this soup in years. Maybe because it is expensive to make, but worth every penny. I doubled the ingredients to make sure I had leftovers. Along with the red kidney beans, I added canned pinto beans and black beans. I didn't care for the taste of the hominy. Therefore, I added two cans of corn. To please a spicy palate, I recommend the fiesta ranch powder mix along with the regular ranch mix. I also topped each serving bowl with green onions or scallions and chili cheese flavored Frito corn chips, along with the sour cream and cheese. "YUMmmm...!" ( In the words of my children)
A few changes make this a really good soup. Reduce ground beef to 1 lb, substitute black beans for kidney beans and corn for hominy. I also leave out the ranch mix and make my own taco seasoning (way less salt). In addition, I don't drain any of the ingredients. Topped with shredded Mexican cheese & tortilla chips, it makes a great soup on a cold winter evening.
I use corn also and 1 Ro-Tel Diced tomatoes with habenero peppers and 1 Ro-Tel Diced tomatoes for chili instead of the regular diced tomatoes and chilis. I replaced the water with tomato juice. Spicy but completely wonderful!!!
It was very easy, I added more taco seasoning the flavor is great but I think next time I'll try chicken fajita instead. The ground meat was a little chewy
Ok so last night we had tacos and I had meat left what to do.... SOUP! Found this and thought why not! Had some diced tomatoes left added them used the hominy already seasoned taco meat, pink kidney beans, rotel tomatos small can of tomato sauce and yummy served with cheerer cheese and sour cream.
i used beef broth and added a few sweet peppers. I also used corn thats what I had on hand. very good
Yum! One of my favs. Easy & delish. I only had 1 pound of ground beef. I always forget to drain the kidney beans (don't think it matters) Sub corn for Hominy. Use homemade taco & ranch seasoning. Everyone in my family loves this! Thanks.
Great flavor! I didn't use the hominy as my kids don't care for it (weirdos!) but otherwise followed the directions. This will definitely be added to my rotation. Thanks for the great recipe!
I also use corn instead of hominy and my family loves it! I make it often. It's fantastic!
I tried this last night and it was a HIT with my Husband. I forgot to use onion and I used chili beans instead of kidney beans because that was all I had on hand.I also replaced the hominy with a can of whole kernel corn and I used 2 cups of water. It was delicious!!!!!
Simple! And I simply love it!!
I substituted fresh corn for the hominy. I also cooked in the crockpot and it turned out great.
I loved this soup! It is like a thick chili. It is so flavorful. I added some extra green chili peppers and it was perfect. Its a super way to get rid of that can of hominy in the cupboard that nobody will eat.
This was okay. Not bad and not great.
Excellent! Great recipe, especially since the ingredients are pretty much stock in my kitchen.
Really good. I made it with venison. Also added can of garbanzo beans. Will be a regular at our house
Oh my this is awesome and so easy to make!!!
This is a long time family favorite. The only changes I make is corn instead of hominy, and I add pinto beans. Do not drain any of the veggies and that is your liquid instead of water.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections