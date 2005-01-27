This turned out well. I went right by the recipe, except I reduced the ground beef to 1 lb. I browned the beef w/ onion and then put everything in my crockpot. It cooked on Low pretty much all day. It was pretty good the first night, but tasted a little acidic. The next night, I had leftovers and it tasted much better. After three nights, we reheated it in a pan on the stove for about 30 min. It was even better! The next time I made it, I tweaked the recipe a little, and it was a BIG improvement. I used 2 cans of diced, fire-roasted tomatoes with garlic and one 4 oz. can of chopped green chiles. The only ranch mix I could find was .4 oz. pack of buttermilk recipe. This tasted sooo much better than the first batch I made. Both times, I used Old El Paso low sodium taco seasoning packet. We served with cheese, sour cream, and Frank's Red Hot sauce to taste. Served with "Scoop" tortilla chips. Very yummy.