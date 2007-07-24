Creamy Chicken Peanut Soup

35 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A savory cream soup with a great peanut butter flavor.

By leia

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4 quart saucepan saute celery and onion in butter overmedium-high heat. Saute until celery and onion are tender, approximately five minutes.

  • Remove from heat and add the flour and peanut butter, stirring until melted. Once melted gradually stir in chicken broth.

  • Return to medium-high heat and bring to boil for two minutes. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in heavy cream and heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 228.7mg. Full Nutrition
