Creamy Chicken Peanut Soup
A savory cream soup with a great peanut butter flavor.
Try it with coconut milk instead of cream and add some red curry paste for spice. MMMMMMmmmmmmmm!Read More
This soup was alright if you like peanut butter soup... it was a little too rich for me, but my boyfriend loved it. Instead of cream we used whole milk & we added sauteed onions, sugar snap peas & bell peppers and chopped cooked chicken which helped make it more nutritious, however it was still really rich. I'd recommend adding about 1/2 the peanut butter called for.Read More
This truly was the best peanut soup I have ever had...I chopped up the celery and a red onion in my food processor. I also added about one fourth of a green pepper for some added flavor. I did not have heavy cream so I mixed up some milk and instant coffee cream, and that did the trick. So easy and quick and flavorful. Virginia is known for its peanuts and peanut soup is a big thing.....and this is better than the traditional peanut soup in southeastern Virginia's restaurants. Garnish it with some chopped peanuts. De-lish. Served with peanut chicken sald croissants. (Im adding that recipe to the site soon). Thank you:)
This soup is so delicious and flavorful. I added cayenne for flavor, chopped cooked chicken, and used coconut milk instead of heavy whipping cream. Wonderful for a cold night!
I like this recipe a lot, though I did alter it a bit. I used all the same measurement for the basic soup, but I substituted coconut milk for heavy cream, added shredded cooked chicken bits, used green onions, 2 tbsp. red curry paste, 1 tbsp. tarragon, and 1.5 tbsp. brown sugar. Ok, so this is really a different recipe, and I would have just customized it, but I'm not a supporting member.
Tried it just as it is written (for 9 serv) and it was great until I added the whipping cream. It lost too much of the peanut flavor. I added a brick of cream cheese, more peanut butter, a dash of Frank's Hot Sauce and garnished with spring onions-perfect!
Our vegetarian friends made a version of this at a dinner party. They simply replaced the chicken broth with veggie. I believe they also used creamy peanut butter (personal preference) and added a little heat. I agree that it does need a kick. When I tried to recreate it I used red pepper flakes in the beginning as one reviewer suggested and it gave it a nice warmth. My only issue with it was caused by me - I only had natural peanut butter at the house and it was not nearly as nice of a consistency as our friends. Next time I’ll get regular sugared peanut butter. I am rating the version we had at the party b/c I know it was good!
Great soup recipe! I agree a little kick is definitely needed, so I added a few red pepper flakes towards the end. Next time I will add them in the beginning with the celery and onions. Served the soup with crusty french bread rolls and it was a perfect match. Can't wait to serve it again...thank you for the recipe!
Coconut milk and red chili paste make this +++++!
This is one of my favorite soups. Perfect flavor, very smooth. I used one full 16 oz can of extra cruncy peanut butter, 3 t. of curry powder, and cut up some precooked Tyson grilled chicken strips that you can get out of the meat section from your grocer. Feel free to double the curry if you like a stronger curry taste. I also added 1 can of coconut milk instead of the cream. Anyways with those changes the soup is definitely a 5 star recipe and makes a very tasty meal.
This is soooo like my "doctored up" ramen chicken noodle soup. I like one person's idea of adding coconut milk. And instead of red pepper flakes, I like to use Cholula hot sauce: just the right level of hotness for my constitution! Other than the above, I add: leftover chicken or pork or shrimp; leftover or freshly chopped vegetable; lime juice and fish sauce, if I want some pad thai flavor; and anything else that might be lying around. :-) As you might guess, I'm a "fly by the seat of my pants" type of cook! LOL
My b/f loved this. My dad was not impressed. It was a "differnt flavor" I liked that it, it was something differnt for a fast weeknight meal.
Great, and easy to do. I do find, though that it needs a little more bite, so I add dash of cayenne to the vegetables.
I made this recipe as-is and it has a great flavor. I found the texture a little odd though. I think I would prefer it a little smoother. But overall, very good.
Use real butter in stead of margarine!!! It's absolutely delicious as is!!!! This is a true southern (Tennessee) peanut soup recipe. It's not meant to be "spicy." It tastes almost like the peanut soup served at a local Tea House owned by an older Tennessean woman.
I thought this was just okay, but my bf loved it. I used coconut milk in place of the whipping cream and added chicken and red pepper flakes. Next time, I might try adding curry paste like other have suggested. I felt like it needed a bit more heat.
This unusual soup tastes great! I add 2 cups chopped cooked chicken during the last steps. Anyone who turns their nose up at the sound of this soup need only taste it to see how delicious it is!
Wonderful! We made this for company dinner, and everyone absolutely loved it. Even the one who said he hated peanut butter! Can't wait to make it again.
I took another reviewers advice and made with coconut milk in place of cream & added curry paste for heat, but still wasn't very spicy - might use real peppers next time. Also added chicken & would be good with carrots. Was excellent with cilantro as a garnish!
I used green onion, no celery, and creamy natural peanut butter. While I'm not sure I'd like to eat a big bowl of this rich soup on its own, it is a really good go-along with a sandwich. Mine was a BLT.
Interesting, used coconut milk instead of the heavy cream. Added a few extra spices. Though I would make it again, I wouldn't make it for dinner. Lunch or even a part of dinner. Definitely needs french bread.
My husband wanted a spicy peanut soup, so I added cayenne at the end (I wasn't sure how much to add so I waited till I could taste it and I ended up adding a lot). Even without the cayenne I thought it was great, but we prefer it spicy. I also added some corn starch to thicken it a little (I used creamy peanut butter) and I used half milk and half cream. Fantastic soup! I know I’ll be making this a lot.
There is just sumething not right about peanuts in soup. I tried this anyways and it just didn't fly well at my house. Needless to say i won't ever make it again.
At first I was skeptical, chicken/peanut soup? But WOW! what a surprise. this is delish! Someone needs to put this on their restaurant menu and they will have a hit!
Wonderful! My husband usually doesn't like soup, but he loves this one. So flavorful.
Mine came out thin and bland, but I think it might be better with some chicken, carrots, and additional spices.
Like so many others, I deleted the heavy whipping cream and replaced it with coconut milk. I doubled the recipe and added one whole deboned chicken using it's stock in place of canned chicken broth. I added salt, curry, and cayenne pepper to taste which for a doubled recipe was around 4 tbsp salt, 4 tbsp curry, and 3 tbsp cayenne pepper. We loved it!! Also sent half to a sick friend, her family raved about it. Will cook this again. May add fresh mushrooms next time.
Very nice. Added the Jalapeno peppers and they gave it a nice "kick". Thanks
If you are open-minded to international cuisine, this is pretty good... I used a smooth natural peanut butter (no sugar added). I added some coconut milk powder, curry powder, cayenne pepper, cooked chicken and carrots. I would make this again, certainly.
I did not care for this recipe. I actually like peanut butter-- peanut butter cups, PB&J sandwiches, "ants on a log" celery sticks, etc. I had my doubts but since people gave it such great reviews, I decided to give it a try. I didn't even use that much peanut butter and all we could taste was the dang peanut butter. I will not make this again.
I remember having a peanut soup at the restaurant at Mt Vernon, and I’ve been trying to find a recipe since then. This is close, but very bland. I made it as written except used Half and Half rather than heavy cream. I added more peanut butter at the end, and thickened it up with some cornstarch. I also added some hot sauce (Frank’s) to give it more flavor. My family really liked it. Will make again and continue to experiment.
