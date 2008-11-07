Crema de Calabazines

40 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I learned this excellent cream of zucchini soup recipe while living in Spain from a 75-year old woman in Madrid. It's excellent, easy, low-fat, and cheap, as well as a wonderful comfort food. Vary recipe by adding carrots or spinach or other vegetables. Increase potato volume for thicker soup. Garnish with croutons, paprika and chives. Delish!

By Rebecca

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Clean and quarter zucchini and potatoes. Peel and chop onion. In a large pot boil zucchini, potatoes and onion in water (just covering them) until very tender. Drain vegetables, but retain stock.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender, or with a hand blender, puree the cheese, zucchini, potatoes, onion and bouillon while adding stock, until desired consistency is reached. (If you're using a blender, do this in two batches.)

  • Pour mixture back into large pot and bring to a boil. Salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 832.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022