Crema de Calabazines

I learned this excellent cream of zucchini soup recipe while living in Spain from a 75-year old woman in Madrid. It's excellent, easy, low-fat, and cheap, as well as a wonderful comfort food. Vary recipe by adding carrots or spinach or other vegetables. Increase potato volume for thicker soup. Garnish with croutons, paprika and chives. Delish!
I went to Spain the Summer of 2007 for a 6 week study abroad program. I am a Spanish major wanting to become a high school Spanish teacher. I stayed with a young host family and this is one of the recipes they gave me at the end of the trip. This is totally authentic and an amazing recipe. When I went to Spain I highly disliked soups of all kinds. When I came back I was in love with soups. This recipe is one of the ones that turned me from a soup hater to a soup lover. Also do not use any yellow cheese. Authentically it is a white soft processed cheese, the texture and consistancy of cream cheese though I am not actually sure if that is the type of cheese used. When made properly the flavor of the cheese is barely noticed.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could! I used Philidelphia creme cheese and everyone raved about it, even people who usually won't eat zucchini. It was a hit at a dinner party and many compared it to soup from high end resturants. I agree with that assessment and will definitely make again. It is a creamy but not heavy soup with a nice, not over powering flavor. I served it with croutons sprinkled on top. No one even touched crackers with this one.
12/19/2000
This is a delicious and extremely low fat soup good on a cold winter day but fancy enough for entertaining. Great way to use up all that zucchini. I made with zucchini I froze 2 years ago. Highly recommended.
Used soft cream cheese instead of velveeta and it was super tasty and made a fast cream of zucchini soup on a busy week night.The other change was adding a Tbsp of beef bovril bouillon since i had no chicken bouillon powder. My 2.5yr old son and I enjoyed it.
I liked this soup a lot, very rich and creamy. I used shredded sharp cheddar, which gave the soup a really pretty golden color. It would probably taste great with crumbled bacon or parsley to garnish it.
This recipe was delicious. My husband who isn't really a fan of zucchini loved it; he said it tasted like a cross between a potato chowder and a broccoli cheese soup. I made a few modifications...had no onion on hand so I used onion and garlic powder in addition to the other seasonings called for. I also used half yellow squash/half zucchini as our garden is overflowing with both. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and it tasted great! So creamy and satisfying for so few ingredients.
I lived in Spain for 10 years and make this all the time. My kids love it. I would recommend using La Vache qui Rie style cheese or just plain Philadelphia. Certainly not Kraft singles or anything like that.
Correction: "Crema de Calabacín" or "Calabacines" This is an authentic Spanish recipe, although instead of onion I usually use a leek. To give the soup more flavor, I sauté the onion or leek in about 2T of olive oil until golden-brown, then add in the remaining ingredients. My mother-in-law adds the cheese, as you do, but my kids don't like cheese and I leave it out. Some milk may also be added instead. ¡Gracias por subir una auténtica receta española!
We just made this and it was delicious! Instead of all of the cream cheese, we added about 4 oz and substituted the rest with low fat milk. We also put about a tablespoon of onion soup mix, and the recipe came out very delicious! Would highly recommend these changes. :D Enjoy!
