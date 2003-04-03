Creamy Potato Soup

I have a number of delicious soup recipes my family loves but I made this one last night and it was voted the best one ever! The recipe was great -- I modified it somewhat, per some suggesions here, and it turned out fantastic -- very thick and creamy and delicious. Here's what I did. First, I'm a vegetarian, so I used veggie bacon instead of bacon -- which works fine as a topper, but doesn't produce much in the way of "drippings," so I added a tablespoon or two of canola oil to the pan. I also omitted the celery, just cause I didn't have any. For the milk, I used 2 cups half and half and 2 cups skim milk. I imagine if you used all skim milk, your recipe might be a bit runny. I used fat free sour cream, and replaced the flour with corn starch, and threw in a little extra of that. It turned out exactly as I'd hoped it would. A great, great recipe!