Creamy Potato Soup

This is an incredibly delicious soup. I recommend you serve it with fresh warm bread, they taste so great together.

By Lisa

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook bacon until crisp. Set bacon aside, along with 3 tablespoons of bacon drippings.

  • Add potatoes, onion, carrot and celery to drippings. Add enough water to cover vegetables and cook over low heat until tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in milk, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

  • In separate bowl, stir together sour cream, flour and paprika. Gradually stir 1 cup of hot soup mixture into sour cream mixture.

  • Pour sour cream mixture into soup mixture. Cook until small bubbles break soups service. Top with chopped bacon pieces.

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 20g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 1048.3mg. Full Nutrition
