Creamy Potato Soup
This is an incredibly delicious soup. I recommend you serve it with fresh warm bread, they taste so great together.
This was a great base but I did make some changes...I used chicken broth instead of water, carrots instead of celery a little more sour cream and flour to make it thicker, a handful of grated cheese and I also added left over ham. I still garnished with a little bacon, cheese and green onion tops.Read More
I tried this recipe for dinner. It did not turn out the way I thought it would. Instead of being white and creamy, it turned out brown and runny. The soup did not taste as "creamy" as I thought it would. I was really disappointed.Read More
This recipie is a great base for potato soup. I added chives, cumin, tumeric, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and garlic salt to this recipie and it was great. I also substituted starch for flour. I find starch is actually easier to work with than flour and clumps less. I put grated taco cheese and green onion on top. It was great. I also find that you can fix a thin recipie by adding more corn starch. I had to add 2 more table spoon of starch to get the resipie to the thickness that I desired, but I expected that as I think I made more than the recipie called for. I read a few of the comments beforehand and frankly, you have to know how to cook to be able to use a recipie. Otherwise you are just practising and the recipie may turn out terrible, but after practice a recipie can be wonderful.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. Potato soup is supposed to be white and creamy. This recipe produced neither. Thanks to the 2tsp of paprika, it looked like I was stirring a pan full of orange vomit. Also, it never thickened. I barely used enough water to cover the veggies. Should it perhaps be drained before adding everything else? I dumped the whole disgusting mess in the disposal and went out to eat. Do yourself a favor and avoid this recipe!
This recipe is wonderful. I added ham and omitted the celery in my soup and it came out just as creamy and delicious as I expected. I will definitely keep this recipe.
I must say, I don't get the rave reviews on this recipe. This soup really had no flavor, and I even used extra bacon and spices. The soup tasted like potatoes in milk, with some bacon grease mixed in - that was it. My family so disliked this soup, I threw it out rather than waste space in my fridge with leftovers that would never be eaten. The taste of this soup was not worth the fat and cholestoral consumed.
i think this soup came out very well. I tweaked it a bit. I used chicken broth instead of water, a couple xtra potatoes, whole milk and heavy cream. I also added some hungry jack potato flakes and a pinch more of flour and wisked that into the soup well. Seasoned with garlic and onion powder as well. Came out creamy and very tasty!
What I liked about it was the fact that it was very creamy and yet tasted light at the same time! This is the answer to those who love creamy textures but can't stomach the rich taste of cream for long! Will definitely make again!
Great recipe - but a little too spicy/peppery even for this Cajun - recipe is clear, but you must follow it closely - just might want to cut the t of pepper to 1/2 t - great soup!!
soup was runny and not very tasty. i added a bunch more spices and added instant potato flakes and cheese to thicken it up.
Easy to make. Used smoked paprika and 1/2 tap celery salt since I didn't have celery on hand. Great smoky Bacon flavor. My wife who isn't a potato afficienado, made a point of letting me know she'd like this again!
Very Good! The bacon was a great addition to this potato soup!!!
Easy, simple and very delicious.
Maybe I made this wrong...but it just tasted like warm milk with water. Was not creamy or flavorful! I don't know how to fix it to make it work for me.
Excellent soup. I made this for my family and they loved it!
I love this soup, it is so easy, creamy and delicious. I used to make it at a bar that I was a short order cook for. It was always a BIG hit. The bacon can be substituted with ham.
This didn't turn out creamy at all. It was really watery and just didn't turn out at all how I thought it would. I will NOT be making this again.
Great soup had to make some adjustments to suit our families taste but overall very very good!!!
what a waste of good vegetables! This soup has absolutley no flavor, and it is VERY runny....did not thicken up at all. I will not be making this again
if you want to thicken the soup alot without adding flour just put one or more/less of the cooked potato in a blender
I made this but made some adjustments: I peeled and cut 5 large potatoes, used a bag of frozen cut carrots, 3-1/4C of water, 2C of milk, 1C of whipping cream, 1C of sour cream, 1T onion powder, 1/2T celery salt, 2T flour, 1 bag of cooked diced ham, and 2 chicken boulion cubes. I combined all ingredients into crock pot and set on high. Soup is done when potatoes and carrots are soft.
I have a number of delicious soup recipes my family loves but I made this one last night and it was voted the best one ever! The recipe was great -- I modified it somewhat, per some suggesions here, and it turned out fantastic -- very thick and creamy and delicious. Here's what I did. First, I'm a vegetarian, so I used veggie bacon instead of bacon -- which works fine as a topper, but doesn't produce much in the way of "drippings," so I added a tablespoon or two of canola oil to the pan. I also omitted the celery, just cause I didn't have any. For the milk, I used 2 cups half and half and 2 cups skim milk. I imagine if you used all skim milk, your recipe might be a bit runny. I used fat free sour cream, and replaced the flour with corn starch, and threw in a little extra of that. It turned out exactly as I'd hoped it would. A great, great recipe!
I thought this was a horrible recipe for potato soup. It had no flavor and was very watery (not creamy like potato soup is supposed to be). It definitely needed a lot more flavor and some meat (ham, sausage or something). I wouldn't reccommend this recipe.
This is a great soup to start with but if you like your potato soup white thick and creamy you will have to modify this a bit. I didn't use the flour, paprika or water. Just cook the veggies right in the milk. On the side I mixed sour cream (x2), 8oz. cream cheese, salt, pepper, Garlic salt and powder, and half a cup of grated Parmesan cheese. when the veggies were cooked I stirred this in to the with the milk. I removed it from the heat and added the bacon right to the pot. I also stirred in some butter to round out the creamy texture. I let the soup stand for ten to fifteen minutes and it did indeed thicken and was the best potato soup I have ever had! All together with prep and cooking it took about an hour! I really encourage you to try this again!
I made this soup in 20 minutes....it was wonderful! Will definately go into the favorites box.
This was a terrific dinner soup. I skipped the celery (mine was a little old...) and added more carrots. I cooked the veggies in broth and added some roasted garlic. Once the veggies were tender, I drained the fat/broth from them before I added the milk. Finally, I used Wondra instead of flour for thickening and completely skipped the paprika. Topped with a little shredded cheese as well as the bacon and served with honey cornbread. Best sign of a good recipe? No leftovers!
I have never made potato soup before and this recipe is delicious. I used red potatoes and left the skin on and it came out great.
I had to "make due" - from the recipe I used bacon, red potatoes (not peeled), onion, carrots - then added garlic powder, used celery seed (no celery), used butter to make base paste with flour, thinned it with 1 c. of milk and 1 c. of cream, added 8 oz of aged swiss to that mixture, melted it - no lumps. Added it to the vegetables and water. It was most yummy!
Very good,
Excellent! I added a little more flour to thicken it up, though.
This soup turned out runny and bland. Maybe it was because I added too much water to cover the vegetables. I followed the recipe exactly, but it was very vague. I would use a different recipe.
First, this was a disappointment. I followed the recipe except for adding some chix broth for part of the water and cutting back on paprika, since I was really concerned about what this spice would do to the soup's eye appeal. I did temper the sour cream mixture by adding the soup into it, stirring, and then returning to the pan. Unfortunately, it looks like it still curdled a little bit. It's not creamy, taste is OK but not really that flavorful, and most of all, with that curdling effect, it just doesn't present itself well. Sorry, Lisa, but this didn't work for us, and I won't be making again.
I was sorry to read that last review, because mine turned out really well. I used chicken broth instead of water and added an extra tbs of flour with the sour cream, but ours turned out really thick--almost too thick! My family thought it was pretty good, and I'll likely make it again.
I think that most people start out with way too much water for this recipe, I do not use more then 4 cups of water and it is fine, also,I am a vegetarian and used baco bits and 2 TBSP. of butter instead of the bacon and also doubled the sour cream and flour for a creamier soup.
This spoup is GREAT for both a beginner or seasoned cook.
This soup was great with a few alterations: Used 1 1/2 cups Half&Half and the rest milk. I also added an extra Tbsp. flour. I exchanged the water for a quart of chicken broth. Because of this and the fact I'm watching my salt intake, I only put in a 1/2 tsp of kosher salt. Added 1 tsp of paprika instead of 2 tsp and it was plenty. Added a little bacon bits and cubed ham into the soup itself for flavor. When I served it I sprinkled on some nutmeg and bacon bits. Yummmmy!
I thought this turned out good. I added more flour and less milk. Used chicken broth instead of water. I added 1 cup velveta cheese. to some folks leaving the rude reviews, you must not be very good cooks, or you would have modified to suit your tastes. I think saying you dumped it down garbage disposal was uncalled for.
I puréed it and omitted the bacon. Everyone loved it! I also added chicken bullion instead of salt.
awesome
This was a great recipe. Followed it almost to the tee. Everyone had seconds and I mean big bowls. Am saving the recipe, easy on the sour cream though.
This recipe wasn't too bad to start with, I had to add some red pepper flakes and some garlic and onion powder, as well as using celery salt instead of regular salt. Instead of adding the bacon on top at the end, I mixed in a quarter pound of sausage instead. The family said the end result was to die for, this recipe is a good base potato soup.
This is the best potato soup i've ever had. I really love it. Thanks
Did not make any real changes, I wanted to make it as is, but I did use chicken broth instead of some of the water. I like to give the recipe a try before I make too many changes, after all a good cook did take the time to give us all a recipe and we all chose to make it for whatever reason. For that reason I need to make it at least twice. Nice recipe, Thank you for sharing.
I loved this base! I used carrots instead and added broccoli, kale and finely chopped turkry sausage. I didn't use water, only chicken broth and I left out the paprika and added pepper, onion powder.garlic powder, ms dash and italian seasoning to taste. then added italian cheeses. By the way I didn't use the exact measurements in the recipie for milk and flour, just added what i wanted untill it taseted great to me.
