Asparagus Soup II

17 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a great springtime soup! Fresh with the tastes we have all longed for throughout the winter!

By Kevin Ryan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, combine the water or stock, asparagus ends and separated leek greens. Heat over low heat and allow to simmer while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saute pan, heat the butter and oil. Add the leek 'whites', onion and rice and cook until the onion begins to color (about 8 minutes). Add 1 cup of the warm stock and cook 10 more minutes.

  • Strain the stock of the asparagus and leek ends and return to the stockpot. Add the contents of the saute pan to the strained stock along with the asparagus middles and partially cover the pot. Cook 12 more minutes.

  • Transfer soup to a food processor and puree. Strain this back into the stockpot. Season and add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste. Meanwhile, drop the asparagus tips into boiling salted water and cook until tender (about 4 minutes). Serve the soup with a few asparagus tips on top for garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 163.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022