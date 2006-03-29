Asparagus Soup II
This is a great springtime soup! Fresh with the tastes we have all longed for throughout the winter!
This recipe was quick and easy. I used chicken broth rather than plain water. My husband and I couldn't believe there was this much flavor without any milk or cream. Delicious...Read More
I prefer a thicker creamier soup. It was ok but not great. I added some heavy cream to help it along. I will not make this again there are easier and better recipes out there.Read More
I made many changes to this recipe to make it pallatable. I used 3 leeks and did not add any onions. I browned the leeks and rice in 2 Tbsp of olive oil. I then cooked this mixture for 30 mins. I also added less water to the soup and added 1 vegetable bouillon cube for each two cups of water.
sorry Kevin but the flavor was very disappointing---wasn't identifiable as asparagus
At first the recipe was confusing. Once figured out was okay. Excellent soup! We used brown rice. Even the children liked it. Thank you.
Delightful for someone who can't tolerate milk. Excellent flavor.
Asparagus was on sale at the local supermarket and I made this soup tonight. Family thought it was "the bomb" asking if there was cream in it! Only thing I left out was the lemon juice and I replaced the rice b y 2 medium potatoes.
A great recipe. The rice makes it thick and it has a creamy texture even though there is no milk or cream in it, which I prefer. I didn't strain the soup but blended it with a stick blender until smooth and thick. This keeps all the fibre in it. I also used chicken stock instead of water for extra flavour. Husband even enjoyed it chilled as a summer soup with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
my husband loves this soup! i put 1 whole lemon's juice and added more rice for a thicker consistency. turned out perfect! also this is great because i am lactose intolerant and this soup tastes creamy and delicious.
Grilled the asparagus tips and Added a drizzle of sherry to soup - paired with a 2014 Elizabeth Spencer Grenache Mendocino - was wonderful, so delicious
I really liked this but I do feel the asparagus flavor got lost in this amazingly enough. As other reviewers mentioned, the directions are a bit confusing so let me simply. The recipe does not specify but the asparagus needs cut into 3 separate parts. Tips for garnish, middle for the base of the soup, and the woody ends are to make your stock. With that being said, I made it more flavorful by using chicken broth to make the stock, used a slotted spoon to discard the solids, and this was a hit. I think it needed that boost of flavor. The asparagus flavor in the base did get lost a bit in the blended end result and that surprised me a little but the flavor was still good. Overall good recipe but I think it needs tweaked some.
This is the best asparagus recipe I have ever made! It was easy to prepare and delicious. All ingredients, leek greens and asparagus ends, were used to make a rich veggie broth. I used organic basmati rice which made a smooth delicate density. I would use a fine white pepper rather than black pepper. Very filling and tasty. Guests loved it!
