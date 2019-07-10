Seafood Bake for Two

1 of 87

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have any scallops, so I left them out. I also didn't have any Old Bay seasoning, so I mixed another Tblsp of butter and the garlic with some panko breadcrumbs and some seasoned salt, lemon zest and pepper and sprinkled this mixture over the fish and shrimp. It was delicious. Halibut is $10 a pound on sale here in Las Vegas, and I was looking for a recipe that would do it justice. This was it. Next time I'll make sure I have all the right ingredients. Excellent recipe! Helpful (56)

Rating: 3 stars This was just an okay dish for us. I think there was just simply too much liquid for it to get golden brown the way I like it--I think using just butter and leaving out the wine would have taken care of that. As written, it almost poaches rather than bakes. Not bad, but just average and won't be on my "make again" list. Update 8/10/2015: I just made this again, not realizing I had already tried it and vowed I wouldn't make it again. Interesting that the review I prepared this time was virtually the same as the last: Couldn't give this a more perfect rating for ease of preparation, that's for sure. One pan, no greasy stove, just lay it all in a pan, dump a few things on it, and bake. Done. But - sometimes perfect short cuts are reflected with imperfect results, which is the case here. Because there was too much wine, there really was no "sauce," as others spoke of. Too much wine prevented the seafood from roasting. Rather, it just briefly stewed in juices. Still good, but not the roasted quality with buttery sauce I had hoped for and expected. Funny thing, you couldn't taste the wine anyway. If/when I make this again, I'll be sure to use just half the wine called for, if any at all. As for the quality of the final product in terms of taste and of the degree to which it was done, over or underdone, it was perfection. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, this recipe is fantastic! I cooked 1/2 lb. each of scallops and shrimp, and used captain's cut cod instead of the halibut. I increased the butter and lemon juice, and also added the chopped parsley before it went in the oven. I served the "juice" from the pan alongside for dipping. My husband and I devoured every last bite. Thanks so much for the recipe Michelle, this one is a keeper! Helpful (46)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad at all. No halibut at the fish market that day, so being the Jersey Girl I am I picked up fresh flouder. I thought there was an aweful lot of liquid in this recipe, but it made a nice sauce that I poured over the couscous and asparagus as sides. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! I followed the recipe exactly. The scallops turned out amazing!!!!! better than any restaurant's scallops I've ever had. the halibut was good, too. I think the shrimp may have been a bit overcooked. I cooked the dish for 10 minutes and let it sit on the stove in the pan with no heat for an extra two minutes. I will make again. My husband said it felt like a "saturday night meal", not like a wednesday night meal. ;) Thank you for the recipe! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars My husband made this with his catch of the day (one bake with Amberjack, one bake with Grouper)along with fresh, local shrimp and scallops. It was absolutely wonderful!!! We live in Florida and use fresh seafood often. We will definitely make it again! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is a really easy dish to prepare and you can easily change the ingredients to suit your tastes or what you have on hand. I have made this several times and had several kinds of white fish. Thanks for the post. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! Simple and fresh flavors enhance the natural flavors of the fish. We used Mahi Mahi instead of Halibut and it was to die for! Helpful (9)