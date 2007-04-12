Roasted Garlic Soup
Four entire bulbs of garlic, roasted to sweetness, and incorporated in a creamy soup. You can stop at the puree stage, and refrigerate for up to one day before adding the cream and lemon juice.
Four entire bulbs of garlic, roasted to sweetness, and incorporated in a creamy soup. You can stop at the puree stage, and refrigerate for up to one day before adding the cream and lemon juice.
I had first tried this soup at the Vermont Culinary School restaurant a few years ago in Burlington and have since been hunting high and low looking for this recipe. I left out the leeks and just sauteed sliced Spanish white onions instead and it gave it a sweeter taste. I did not use whipped cream but just heavy table cream instead and it came out fine. This is great winter soup and the lemon wedge and croutons are a perfect addition. Also, a few sprinkles of grated Asiago or parmasan cheese on top is also tasty toppings. Goes well with a very dry, white wine.Read More
Very strong flavor...not only of garlic but of leeks. I made exactly as written. Since it was such an overpowering taste, it was hard to really enjoy. We will not be making this again.Read More
I had first tried this soup at the Vermont Culinary School restaurant a few years ago in Burlington and have since been hunting high and low looking for this recipe. I left out the leeks and just sauteed sliced Spanish white onions instead and it gave it a sweeter taste. I did not use whipped cream but just heavy table cream instead and it came out fine. This is great winter soup and the lemon wedge and croutons are a perfect addition. Also, a few sprinkles of grated Asiago or parmasan cheese on top is also tasty toppings. Goes well with a very dry, white wine.
This soup was great...the second day. Next time I make this soup, I'll definitely finish the soup and serve it the next day. The flavor was so much better the second day. I also cut the leeks down to one but left the rest of the recipe the same. Give yourself lots of time with this soup. It takes a while to make. A perfect soup to prepare a day ahead.
A good soup, but way too many leeks. I made a 2nd time and used 1 large leek as opposed to 4. Came out much better. I also added some oven roasted red potatoes with rosemary and garlic to the recipe. Came out excellent. Overall this is a solid recipe that gives you a great base to work with.
SunnyB's awesome pic compelled me to make this, even on the warmest day we've had so far this year. My roommate kind of gave me the side-eye when I told him we were having soup, but he sure seemed happy enough to be eating it. I had pre-peeled cloves and I didn't think I could roast those but found that I could. You just toss the cloves with the oil, make a packet out of foil and put them in a 350 oven for about half an hour. They tasted great and it was faster than roasting them in the bulbs. Skipped the lemon because it seemed perfect as it was when I tasted it. I had leftover garlic mashed potatoes from the previous night so I added some of those too. I skipped the puree step; it looked fine as it was. Very delicious, thank you!
I loved this soup! I also love texture, so I left mine unpureed - and I have to go against the other reviewers and say that next time I would add even MORE leeks and onions to add more texture and sweetness. Other than leaving mine unblended, I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. The base is very velvety and nicely flavored - and the thickness holds up fine against the veggies without pureeing. It wasn't as sweet as I was imagining, so I added about a tablespoon of brown sugar at the end. Garnished with a little ground nutmeg. Excellent - thanks!
mmmm creamy and garlicy.. upon the advive of other reviewers, I only used one leek. It was plenty, I think 4 would be way too much, unless my leeks were especially giant. Next time I'm going to use milk or blend cream instead of the whipping cream.
This is probably my favorite soup. I have made this several times. It is extremely rich and flavorful, very smooth. Roasting the garlic makes the house smell fabulous as well. I can't imagine a better roasted garlic soup recipe.
A flavorful and sophisticated soup. This could be called leek soup as much as garlic soup. A wonderful blend of the two. I would recommend not using any of the cream, or up to half of it. The pureed vegetables have enough of a creamy texture on their own.
Very good, but it only needed one leek. I topped it with some croutons, for a little crunch.
This soup has good depth and texture. Was a good "starter" for a big Thanksgiving meal.
Very strong flavor...not only of garlic but of leeks. I made exactly as written. Since it was such an overpowering taste, it was hard to really enjoy. We will not be making this again.
I've been looking for a soup that tasted like this amazing soup I had in an upscale restaurant and this one was pretty close! I would have to say there were a couple of things that need tweaking, just to give it that delicate edge. First off, WAAY more sherry! The garlic and the sherry are so perfect together, but the standard amount needs to be doubled to really taste the sweetness of the garlic. I roasted the garlic in tin foil, with a quite a bit more of the olive oil than suggested; it gave the oil such a nice flavor that we used it as an appetizer! Less onion and more cream, the onion gave some of the edge back to the garlic that was unnecessary. Overall though, very tasty!
Oh My Heck! This is now our new Most Favorite Soup!! I took advice from other reviewers and used 1 leek, did not puree. I can not wait for leftovers!! So Yum-O!
Oh If I could only give this soup 20,000,000.00 Stars!!! This is without a doubt the BEST soup and comfort food you'll EVER eat!!! (If you love garlic & onions) Which we do!! I thought the onions & garlic were just the right amount! I added potatoes, because that's how we love it. I had never heard of garlic soup until the other day on "Facebook" and I looked it right up, made it the very next day!! THANK YOU SO MUCH for what will be my NEW comfort food. Now one question. I have always found, when I freeze potatoes, they taste funny after thaw. Any suggestions for that? I would love a bowl every other day!! YES, it's GREAT for a cold! I pureed half of this soup as we like both the lumps and smooth. SUCH a wonderful soup!! YUMMMMY!! Try it, you'll LOVE it! I'd LOVE to try your other recipes!! We also used 1/2 & 1/2 because that's what we had and it was good, so I'd bet with the heavy cream it's SUPER!!
Fine, not exceptional the first day, but the leftovers of this were awful.
It's not that it wasn't edible, but it was just ok. Probably won't make it again.
Great tasting soup. I used two leeks instead of four. Also if you want to really make this soup stand out, toss in some pre-cooked lump crab or lobster at the end. Don't break up the crab by over stirring. Thanks to my daughter for giving me an electric garlic roaster for Christmas.
I HATE when people change the recipe and then rate it but I did use half e.v.o.o. and half butter to saute the onions. Oh garlic soup, where have you been all my life? This was great!!!!!!!!!!
I did use only 2 leeks, and they wasn't overpowering, so next time I'll try all 4. Also I used red wine because I didn't have sherry, and the flavour is amazing! Will definitely make again. The color was very brown, not sure why, just didn't look like the pics. Other than the changes listed above and vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
This was oh-so-good! I kept trying it as I was cooking and was not loving it, but after adding the cream and lemon it was FANTASTIC! Don't make this unless you love garlic! I used just 1 leek- very good the next day too. I ripped up pieces of bread and stuck them in my bowl, yummy. Next time I will put it in bread bowls and maybe add some grilled chicken.
Everyone loved this flavourful soup
I served it over a cooked Lobster Claw, a jumbo shrimp, and a large sea scallop in each bowl.
loved the soup!!!! but I did make changes...roasted the garlic in a foil packet. took about an hour at 350. used only 1 leek and a half onion. also added some shallot. skipped the part about cooking the flour as it was way too dry to do that. only used 3 cups of stock and added a little extra sherry. used low-fat buttermilk instead of whipping cream. garnished w garlic croutons and parmesan. will definitely make again, and probably soon!
My fiancé and I loved this. I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out to be a rich and lucious soup that made our apartment smell wonderful.
This has the potential for greatness with a few minor tweaks. Next time though I will either omit the cream entirely or cut it at least in half. The cream makes the soup heavier and I think the flavor is excellent even without it. At hubby's request, I will also only puree half of the mixture to retain some of the texture of the veggies.
We have been trying to find a recipe that closely emulates our favorite soup from an upscale restaurant in the area, and this by far is the closest we have come and the best we have tried. I wouldn't change anything about it, and even our kids ate it!
Amazing soup!! Roasted the garlic 30 min in foil paper in oven. We waited to have it the 2nd day and the taste was just perfect.
This was awesome! I only added potatoes...but I know this would've been just as tasty with out them. My dad said it was very "Old World" to him...he loves European food :) Seemed like this recipe reminded him of his Hungarian grandmother's cooking. I can't wait to make this again! tried it with the Garlic Croutons from this site-very good when there are no potatoes!
Excellent dish. Substitute heavy whipping cream with milk to make for a more lean soup and this is still a delicious recipe, there is enough flour to thicken it up. (Otherwise I followed the directions). I will make this again.
Oh. my. stars. This is a phenomenal soup. I made it for my girlfriends and it was gone as soon as it was done. Follow the recipe to the "t" and you'll find yourself with a creamy, deliciously flavorful soup. I'm getting the ingredients for more right now!
Was a great soup....I followed to the T, the only changed 2 item...I added red potatoes to the simmer with a tablespoon on chipotle seasoning...but if you made this as listed it would still be amazing..I also added croutons and cheese for garnish....THANKS!
I loved it! I did not have leaks so I used 2 good sized onions instead and diced them super small on the mandolin. I also roasted some tiny cubed potatoes in a separate pan at the same time as I roasted the garlic. After I added the cream to the soup, I also tossed in the roasted potatoes for an amazing texture and it made the soup a little more filling. I filled some silicon molds with the soup to freeze and I will vacuum seal once frozen for a friend who is currently in Chemo and Radiation treatment to hopefully help keep her immune system up during the cold season that we are coming into. Wishing I had made a double batch!! thanks so much. :)
I adore garlic flavour. So this soup is just perfect. If you are not a garlic lover, it is too strong. But if you are, it is heaven in a bowl.
This was delicious! It tasted exactly the same way I thought it would..like garlic!! Lol! Anyway its perfect with croutons and chives on top with some crusty Italian bread for dipping. Yummy!
Well. I'm in the minority here but hubby and I strongly disliked this soup. It looked like and had the consistency of baby food. Not a bad flavor but no thanks. Will not make again. Threw it out. I do recommend using the white part of the leeks only or you'll end up with a soup that will remind you of a certain part of the Exorcist. I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be mean, but that is what I kept thinking about when looking at the soup.
Excellent soup! I skipped puree step! used all ingredients as is! Ten stars!
When I start pulling out ingredients, my family tends to roll their eyes. When they took a taste of this soup, their eyes lit up in amazement. It was really nice for picky eaters, with a healthy dose of garlic. It was loved.
WOW. Took a long time to prepare but the end result was worth every minute. I cut the tops off of the garlic bulbs, placed them in aluminium, then drizzled with olive oil and wrapped them tightly. 45 minutes at 350 was perfect. I, too, used one large leek, pureed, then added Silk brand soy milk instead of heavy cream at the end. It was perfect this way! Delicious soup, and my house smells wonderful!
Smooth and creamy and awesome! I couldn't find leeks, so no leeks, and forgot to grab a lemon so I left out the lemon juice also. I used dried chives and a couple croutons to garnish with. 1/4 cup seems like a lot of oil, but I saved what was in the pan and used it to oil my lasagna pan :) Divine soup, thanks for sharing the recipe Marian!
This was soooo delicious! Like other reviewers, I used just one leek (it was pretty enormous). The only thing that let it down was the unappetizing murky color. But anyway, thanks for an awesome recipe, Marian!
Great Better without cheese
I used 1-1/2 leeks instead of 4 (actually doubled the recipe and used 3 leeks). The only change that I have made is to substitute the cup of heavy whipping cream with fat-free half and half.. please trust me that it doesn't just save you a huge amount of calories, but it doesn't take away from the taste whatsoever.. I have had it both ways and the fat-free half and half is much less heavier on the palate, but still smooth, creamy and very tasty
I am really having a hard time figuring out why this soup has such a high rating because honestly I dont think it deserves it. It is a great base, IF you reduce the number of leeks. But even then, the soup is nothing special and inorder to give it flavor or personalty it requires basically a rewriting of the recipe. If you don't reduce the number of leeks, the soup will end up sour which I don't understand as leeks are usually a mild flavor, but in this recipe they over dominate. I followed the recipe then let it sit and cook in a slow-cooker (as I do with all of my soups). Every time I walked by it, I added something else to try to save it. In the end, I just ended up ditching it because it wasn't worth it. We did eat it (very doctored) and it was ok, but nothing worth keeping, modifying, or attempting again. Good luck and hope it works better for you.
I used 2 large leeks, just the white and lite green tender parts. Also I forgot to add the lemon but will try that on the leftovers. My condo neighbor stopped by while garlic roasting and was like, "What smells so good?", lol. Love the creamy rich smooth texture and the roasty garlic flavor. Looking forward to trying it with the lemon.
I haven't tried this yet, but I had saved it. Just got my Mother's recipe from my Dad cause I loved her's so much (she's been gone 8yrs now). Just compared them and they are exactly alike. I'll be making this later today.....can't wait!!! Rated it 5 stars in anticipation!!
yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum. Subbed half and half and used half butter/half olive oil and didnt have lemon juice but it was still delicious.
TEN stars!!! I cut the amount of leeks in half, added the roasted garlic after I sauteed the leeks w/garlic and shallots, and sliced up leftover steak for garnish, along with oven roasted potatoes (also served in the soup) and fresh grated parmesan. Holy cow...
This was a very tasty soup. I omitted the sherry, only used 14 oz of chicken broth (didn't want to have to open another can for 2 more oz) and I added 1/2 cup more cream. It was absolutely delicious and quite rich. Great with french bread to dip in it!
I followed the recipe almost to the letter, using only 2 small leeks. I had two parsnips that needed to be used, so I roasted them with the garlic and added. I also added a splash of Maggi seasoning to finish. Delicious! UPDATE: the next day, My husband though is complaining that I smell like garlic. I am thinking though that this soup could also be thickened up a little bit more with some Parmesan cheese to make a healthier Alfredo sauce.
We have a restaurant here that makes garlic soup--the owner is from Transylvania! This is the closest to their recipe. It won't suffer if you don't use any leeks, and I have cheated by buying garlic already in cloves and roasting it without oil in a foil packet. Since the ingredients are pureed, no need to squeeze them out either. To reduce the calories, I've also sauteed with cooking spray, adding stock to the pan to keep ingredients from cooking too fast. Left out the flour and just added about 2 cups of mashed potatoes (used Simply Potatoes ready made) to puree to thicken. Last, used can of fat-free evap. milk added to stock instead of cream and dolloped a little into each bowl before serving.
We have a restaurant here that makes garlic soup--the owner is from Transylvania! This is the closest to their recipe. It won't suffer if you don't use any leeks, and I have cheated by buying garlic already in cloves and roasting it without oil in a foil packet. Since the ingredients are pureed, no need to squeeze them out either. To reduce the calories, I've also sauteed with cooking spray, adding stock to the pan to keep ingredients from cooking too fast. Left out the flour and just added about 2 cups of mashed potatoes (used Simply Potatoes ready made) to puree to thicken. Last, used can of fat-free evap. milk added to stock instead of cream and dolloped a little into each bowl before serving.
I had this soup for thanksgiving. I didn't prepare it. This soup is very time consuming. The taste is bitter. Not worth all the trouble.
Tasted very good and hearty. I halved the leek amount because I had a large one and substituted the sherry for half the amount of apple cider. Definitely making this again, especially when the cold days hit.
I tried to follow recipe but when I put bulbs of garlic in the oven 1 hour ..and bake at 350F , it burnt. I spent 1 hour cooking the garlic..everytime I cook some dishes from allrecipes I always satisfied except this one !!
Ok, I made this yesterday and didn't care for it at all. The texture, taste and color were all "off" to me. It took a lot of time to prepare so I was pretty sad about it. I read the reviews and noted it was better the second day, so I put it in the fridge, not imagining it could improve at all. Well I tasted some tonight, and it is, indeed, much better. Not knock your socks off better, but it is edible and a little more enjoyable. Probably a soup that you don't want to eat a lot of in one sitting, lol. I only used 1 leek, white part only, and 1/2 cup cream. I used my immersion blender for the first time and it worked very well
I'll give this a 4..but really want to just give it a 3.5. The only thing different was I did not use the lemon juice, and used only 1/4 cup of the cream. Not sure if adding all the cream would make the difference, but reading some of the reviews I decided not to use the full amount. I also used an immersion blender and I liked the texture/consistency.
Excellent dish. Substitute heavy whipping cream with milk to make for a more lean soup and this is still a delicious recipe, there is enough flour to thicken it up. (Otherwise I followed the directions). I will make this again.
I made this for my family after we fell in love with a roasted garlic and leek soup at a resturant in the Birkshires called, If I remeber correctly, Roasted Garlic. Unfortunately this recipe underwhelmed us. Not a lot of flavor considering how much garlic went on to it. My husband did like the part that suck to the bottom of the pan. If I could figure out how to get that flavor into the whole soup it would be a winner.
This was delicious!!
Very good, I put this soup in soupbowl size sourdough breadbowls and my family loved it!
I agree, garlic soup is wonderful, probably very good for you too.
Absolutely wonderful! I only blended the roasted garlic because I liked the texture of the leeks and onions.
This soup is fabulous and my family loved it. I only had 2 leeks but I think that was enough for this recipe anyway. I do wish I would have roasted 2 extra bulbs of garlic since I think it could have used more (my bulbs were on the small side). All the rest of the recipe I followed exactly. This soup tastes very similar to the cream of roasted garlic soup you can get on Royal Caribbean cruises. I will be making this again!
The soup was good but alot of work for something so simple as Roasted Garlic Soup. Glad I tried it but probably won't make again.
My husband loved it, I didn't particularly, I found it a bit boring even though I had put more garlic in it.
I really enjoyed this soup- especially with some parmesean and cracked pepper sprinkled on top. I didn't have leeks so I added a small onion in their place, and in place of sherry I used 1 Tbsp vinegar, 3 Tbsp apple juice, and 1 Tbsp of cranberry juice. Besides those changes I followed the instructions as given and thought this was a very rich and flavorful soup. Definately worth the effort- great the same day and I think I agree that it is even better the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a big hit at Christmas dinner. Doubled the recipe and had extra to freeze (without the cream). Yum.
Delicious, very rich soup. I didn't have any leeks on hand so I just used onions. I also used fat free half and half. Next time I will reduce the amount of half and half/cream and try it with one leek as recommended by others. It would be good with roasted potatoes too. Yummy.
I will definitely make it again and again. When my husband was in Germany he had garlic soup and he has talked about it for some time. This is closest he has tasted since. I wanted to stick entirely to the recipe for the first time. Only thing I did was use a gluten free baking mix because he is gluten intolerant. Our boys even loved it want the recipe. The house smelled soooo good. Thank you for this recipe.
Phenomenal! I used only the white parts of 4 very small leeks.
This was so amazing! I only used one leek, and I wish I would have added about 1 or 2 cups more cream because it was very strong. Thanks for the great recipe!
I think this would be a great base for a mushroom soup; it was good, but by the end of the bowl I wanted a little more complexity
I had to make a few changes. I didn't feel like buying the dry sherry because I don't use it in any other recipes. Instead I substituted for about 2-2.5 tablespoons of pure vanilla extract. It was yummy! I also don't have a blender or food processor at the moment. Instead I had to use elbow grease and mash the minced garlic while it was cooking. I also added parmesan cheese, which was a great idea! Instead of a whole onion, I used a third of one, instead of 3 leeks I used 2 (due to not being able to puree), and instead of white pepper, I used garlic pepper. I figured it would be a seamless substitution. :p I'm very satisfied with this recipe. It had a very full flavor, likely due to the leeks and delicious roasted garlic. I had to make soup (well I love soup, so I got to make soup) for my boyfriend because he just had his wisdom teeth removed. It was a huge success, and he is sitting next to me now (the next day) eating some leftovers with extra parmesan.. of course.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections