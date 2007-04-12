Roasted Garlic Soup

I had to make a few changes. I didn't feel like buying the dry sherry because I don't use it in any other recipes. Instead I substituted for about 2-2.5 tablespoons of pure vanilla extract. It was yummy! I also don't have a blender or food processor at the moment. Instead I had to use elbow grease and mash the minced garlic while it was cooking. I also added parmesan cheese, which was a great idea! Instead of a whole onion, I used a third of one, instead of 3 leeks I used 2 (due to not being able to puree), and instead of white pepper, I used garlic pepper. I figured it would be a seamless substitution. :p I'm very satisfied with this recipe. It had a very full flavor, likely due to the leeks and delicious roasted garlic. I had to make soup (well I love soup, so I got to make soup) for my boyfriend because he just had his wisdom teeth removed. It was a huge success, and he is sitting next to me now (the next day) eating some leftovers with extra parmesan.. of course.