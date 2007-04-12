Roasted Garlic Soup

Four entire bulbs of garlic, roasted to sweetness, and incorporated in a creamy soup. You can stop at the puree stage, and refrigerate for up to one day before adding the cream and lemon juice.

By Marian

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Cut off top 1/4 inch of each garlic head. Place in a small, shallow baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until golden, about 1 hour. Cool slightly. Press individual garlic cloves between thumb and finger to release. Chop garlic.

  • Melt butter or margarine in heavy large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, leeks, and onion; saute until onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Add flour and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in hot broth and sherry. Simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

  • Puree soup in batches in a blender or food processor.

  • Return soup to saucepan, and add cream. Simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add lemon juice to taste. Season with salt and white pepper. Ladle into bowls. Garnish with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
728 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 54.9g; cholesterol 127.3mg; sodium 936.8mg. Full Nutrition
