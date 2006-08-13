Vichyssoise is the finest of all cold soups — and the very best thing invented in the USA by the chef at the Algonquin (where the soup originated). This wonderful, smooth soup can be garnished with a few finely chopped chives or a little curry powder. Enjoy!
This was a great starting point. (Recipes exist to get ideas, not to follow.) I like vichyssoise, but am always a bit disappointed in the blandness. I added a clove of garlic and half cup of finely chopped fresh herbs (parsley, lovage, oregano, majoram, savory, thyme, basil and a lot of chives). I garnished with more chives and fresh cracked pepper.
I agree that this was a great starting point. I combined this recipe with the Classic Vichyssoise recipe by 2doulas and another from one of my cookbooks and ended up with a beautiful soup that my guests adored. The key is to use the herbs called for in the other recipe, sub white pepper for the black, use fat-free half-and-half instead of cream, and garnish with sour cream and chives. Yum, yum, yum!
ok. I cheated and sampled the leek potato mixture as it was cooling. Awesome. But then I added the dairy - I used nonfat half and half - and suddenly this delicious soup became diluted, more fattening and less enticing. It was good. But prior it was exquisite. So next time, I'm adding the half and half a quarter cup at a time. Also, bacon bits and chives on top and with less cream a dollup of sour cream. Just like in baked potatoes! And who knows, may even serve warm instead of chilled. I'm out of control!
try using non fat half and half instead of the cream. Works very well and cuts out a lot of calories!
My first taste of Vichyssoise - excellent! Easy, straightforward recipe. Enjoyed it this warm summer afternoon with a fruit compote, fried bread fingers, and chilled Pinot Blanc, in the cool shade in my garden. Even my gourmet Belgian Shepherd loved it! Don't miss trying this one!
Mmmm delicious. It is basicly a cold leek&potato soup, but the genious of it is the idea of serving it cold. I would never have thought of that. Very nice, smooth and pleasing in the summer heat. Must serve with a big chunk of bread for dipping.
I made this soup for my family tonight. It is VERY good!!! My husband said he would prefer it hot though. We may try it again this fall/winter that way. It is a very strong, rich soup. We ate it with a flatbread ( Also found on AllRecipes :-)
I really enjoyed this recipe...just the thing for a hot day-easy and delicious. I threw in some scallions ans shallots I had on hand, just because. We enjoyed it with a big delicious ceasar salad!
Vichyssoise is supposed to be a mild, subtly flavored soup, and this recipe has the perfect, classic (and classy) flavor. I wanted to make the Vichyssoise I remember from my childhood but I couldn't find my mom's recipe so gave this a try. I was worried that the regular onions would change the flavor, but it was perfect! As with others I adjusted the dairy; I started with half-and-half, and finished with cream, tasting after each addition until it was how I wanted; ended up using about 1 cup in total. I also found that it needed a bit more salt and pepper after adding the dairy; just check to be sure it meets your taste. Make it the day before you expect to serve it. Highly recommended!
Yum. Make sure you rinse the leeks well, or the soup will turn out gritty (learned this the hard way). I also followed a previous review's advice and only added heavy cream to taste -- maybe 2/3 cup, instead of the 1 1/8 called for. A light, delicious meal for a hot summer evening.
I made this recipe this week and it was delicious. Being french, I'm ashamed to say this was my first attempt at Vichyssoise. I made it exactly as called and couldn't have enjoyed it more. I did sprinkle a little dill in the last step. I love dill and it really added something to it. Thank you for a great recipe.
An excellent recipe - very easy, VERY YUM!!!! I adjusted it slightly, using vegetable stock instead of chicken and using a lighter cream mixed with sour cream to give the soup its creaminess. I might even try doing it with milk and sour cream to see how that turns out.... I did use some Indian/curry spices on occasion in the recipe and it gave a different taste that was also very delicious... Definitely one to make regularly in the summer, especially when you can get local products to support your area farmers and farmers' markets!
My husband said, "Fishy-what?". This is a great recipe! I used 4 russet potatoes (way more than 3/4 cup but, perfect for up to 5 servings), added fresh garlic, topped with fresh parley and chives from the garden. A really nice cool dinner on a hot summer day. Oh, and the husband loved it!
An idea: add the cream bit by bit, to taste. Without cream, this is a pretty "hardy"-tasting soup. The cream transforms it into something lighter and more "Renaissance". I found it was up to me to decide the right balance of delicateness and solid flavor. For a 5-serving recipe using double the potatoes and some herbs (a tiny bit of thyme and bay leaf), I needed just under 1C cream.
Great soup! I made a BIG mistake but it is still delicious. I forgot to add the cream at the end (and I sent my guy out to the store in the morning to get some!!). It was delicious without but I am looking forward to making it again this week WITH the cream. We are now ENJOYING!!??? the first heatwave of the summer.
The recipe is basically sound but I found the use of Heavy Cream to be overpowering. I would make this again but use Half and Half.
This is a great soup...you really can't go wrong. I like the idea below of adding some fresh garlic. Will try that next time! Also - westcoastcook...when things are bland, that's when you are supposed to season more :) Do not be afraid of the salt and pepper!
This is an excellent recipe. Yummy hot or cold. I also used half and half rather than heavy whipping cream and it was delicious. I just slowly added it at the end to taste. It was wonderful garnished with fresh chives and ground pepper.
i just made this soup, and although it's not cold yet, it's quite rad! :) delish
Absolutely delicious! My first time with a cold soup, to make as well as only the second time I have eaten cold soup. I will make this often and will try the other recipe on this site. Much the same only it adds herbs.
I loved this cold soup. Added garlic and green onion because there were no leeks in our small grocery store. Also increased the amount of potatoes to 1 1/2 c. Served with bacon bits and small amount shredded cheddar cheese and chopped chives. Thanks for this simple and tasty recipe. Will definitely serve it again!
I, like many of the other folks, use this recipe as a starter-- and this one is easy to experiment with . A few commented that it lacked taste. I switched the potatoes in the recipe for sweet potatoes with skin on that I had nuked in a microwave until they were soft. I also added a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic (because EVERYTHING goes better with garlic) I then substituted a can of condensed non fat milk for the cream and served it with sprinkled chives on top. I can honestly say I got rave reviews from our company as a new very healthy take on an older dish
I made this last night for dinner, but added one cup of creme fraiche and it was wonderful! If making for a dinner party, I would suggest preparing it the day before. I have one small criticism re the recipe (not on the taste) but on the appearance. of the soup, as listed. I noticed that the picture of the soup looks very green which I think unusual for vichyssoise, so I used only the white parts of the leeks and some of the light green (sparingly). For this, I needed to used four leeks with a lot of the light green bagged up for another use.
Good recipe, although the onion is a departure from most recipes I have tried. I think I prefer to use only leeks. "The finest of all cold soups - and the very best thing invented in the USA!" seems rather odd--unless there is a Vichy in Minnesota (?), and in terms of American inventions, the Ford T takes the cake!
Have used this before straight, and it was great. Justed added a bit of shallot. And fresh garlic. This time I used some whey I had left over from making feta, substituted for most of the chicken stock. It was even better. BTW I thicken the soup using flaked mashed potato mix. Works great! Le revanche meilleur c'est manger bien!
Sooooo versatile. I found I can pressure cook any amount of veggies for 6 minutes (most recently Potatoes, celery, garlic), puree them in pot, add butter, cream, pepper (also added leftover ricotta cheese) and Bam! a stupendous soup! I added some balsamic vinegar for zing too.
