Konbu Dashi
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian grocery stores. For those who want to make it from scratch, there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is the easiest. This recipe uses konbu (also spelled kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto Sea. This is a good vegetarian broth that enhances the subtle flavors of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the Western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
Dashi should be pale gold in color and smell like the sea. Keep dashi covered and refrigerated when not in use. Dashi will keep for up to 14 days. The stock will smell sour when it has gone bad.
Dashi can also be made cold by soaking the konbu in water for 1 to 2 hours.