Creamy Broccoli Soup

A quick, creamy, hearty soup.

By Marge

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring broth to a boil. Add broccoli and onion. Cook for five minutes, or until broccoli is tender.

  • In a separate bowl, slowly add milk to flour, and mix until well blended.

  • Stir flour mixture into broth mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until soup is thick and bubbly. Add cheese if desired; stir until melted. Add seasonings and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 27.6mg; sodium 480.6mg. Full Nutrition
