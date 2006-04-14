Creamy Broccoli Soup

Quick, easy and very tasty! I have now made this soup three times, in less than 2 weeks time. My 3 1/2 year old son declared it delicious and has been requesting it! The only thing I don't agree with is the amount servings. One recipe will feed my husband, my son and myself, along with a sandwich or burger, without a drop left. Also, I know it says that the cheese is optional, and I suppose it is. However, I used aged sharp white cheddar. Oh my, that is good. I also grated the onion on my cheese grater instead of chopping. That way we get the flavor of the onion and my son can't find them! Tonight we added some chopped cooked chicken and cooked pasta for a complete meal. I used to make a more complicated broccoli soup, but this one has replaced it!