Creamy Broccoli Soup
A quick, creamy, hearty soup.
A quick, creamy, hearty soup.
This was easy. Based on other reviews, I pureed the broccoli/onion base. Then I added some finely chopped red peppers and chicken to give it texture and color. Don't let the soup boil after adding the cheddar- it will separate and you'll end up with something you didn't want.Read More
This is very good, but not exceptional. However, it's great if you want cream of broccoli with fewer calories - a very tasty compromise.Read More
This was easy. Based on other reviews, I pureed the broccoli/onion base. Then I added some finely chopped red peppers and chicken to give it texture and color. Don't let the soup boil after adding the cheddar- it will separate and you'll end up with something you didn't want.
Quick, easy and very tasty! I have now made this soup three times, in less than 2 weeks time. My 3 1/2 year old son declared it delicious and has been requesting it! The only thing I don't agree with is the amount servings. One recipe will feed my husband, my son and myself, along with a sandwich or burger, without a drop left. Also, I know it says that the cheese is optional, and I suppose it is. However, I used aged sharp white cheddar. Oh my, that is good. I also grated the onion on my cheese grater instead of chopping. That way we get the flavor of the onion and my son can't find them! Tonight we added some chopped cooked chicken and cooked pasta for a complete meal. I used to make a more complicated broccoli soup, but this one has replaced it!
I tried and rated this recipe in 2004, but because I had to add so much more broccoli than called for I guess I didn't bother to keep it in my recipe box, so today I read reviews and tried it again. Made 2 batches--1 with oregano and Mexican 4 cheeses from Kraft--the other no oregano and cheddar. I tried each batch before putting in the cheeses. My opinion is 1) you need twice as much broccoli as the recipe calls for 2)cheese is a must, 3)the amount of oregano was negligible. I preferred the oregano/Mexican chhese, but both were good. I will use this recipe again only with my alterations!!!
Excellent and so easy! I made a few changes. I cooked the onion and one minced clove of garlic in 2 Tbsps of butter then I added the broth brought it to a boil and tossed in the broccoli. I didn't add the cheese to the soup, but served it as a garnish on top. My husband and I gobbled it up and soaked up the creamy broth with crusty french bread. Thanks for the recipe Marge! I'll definetly make it again.
I added powdered mustard and worcestershire sauce for extra zip. My husband loved this soup! I'm sure I'll be making it many times and it was so easy!
I am watching my carb intake so I omitted the flour completely and cut back on the milk quite a bit. The milk I used was fat free evaporated milk which made it creamy and thickened it up on it's own. I just added enough to give it a "creamy" look. This was very good--the cheeze was just enough to give it a nice flavor without going overboard. My husband even commented that it was good and he's not much of a soup eater. Next time, I think I'll puree the broccoli/onion with the chicken broth before adding the other ingredients and I'll add fresh minced garlic.
Very good. I added one diced stalk of celery and one diced carrot. Also added somme thyme and garlic power. Pureed some of the soup it the end- so it was part smooth and part chunky. Add the cheese...that shouldn't be optional.
I used fresh broccoli, added one shitake mushroom, one clove garlic. The onions, garlic, and mushroom were cooked in a separate pan in scant amount of oil while the broccoli steamed in the chicken broth. [The oregano was omitted at husband's request.] After the milk/flour concoction was added, along with onions, broccoli, etc. and had thickened, I pureed all before adding the (cheddar) cheese. Served with very crusty bread for dipping. Thank you for posting this.
The besat Broccoli soup anyone in my family has ever had! Scrumptious!!
It is a wonderful soup. I am vegetarian, so I changed it to vegetable broth...which worked well. I recommend trying this soup!
I made this several times and now make one consistent change. We like the chunks of broccoli so I steam it separately and add it after the soup thickens so that it doesn't disintegrate during the stirring process. Thanks for a recipe that is so easy and good without using processed cheese products. Edit 2/28/12: I save a bowl now by chopping the broccoli stems into the broth as directed and just adding the florets for a minute or so before the cheese.
Nothing says comfort like a nice warm, creamy bowl of this soup! Definitely add the cheddar cheese - it makes it so rich and comforting. Like others have said, I'm not sure how you would get 5 servings out of this - I made this and 2 of us ate the entire pot at one sitting! We had thick slices of rosemary/olive oil bread warmed and slathered in butter to go with it. Delicious!
This soup was super easy and very tasty! I liked that it used fresh broccoli and cheese that was not processed cheese. Also- I was amazed that it tasted so thick and creamy with no butter or heavy cream/half and half! Next time, I will cut back the oregano just a bit (1/4 tsp.) and I will double the recipe (for us- this made 2 large bowls of soup). Like others, I would say the cheese is a must! Thanks for sharing- I will make this again.
This soup is simple, quick, and infinitely healthier than most of the butter and cream versions I've seen. I don't really love the oregano because I feel it overpowers the broccoli flavor, so I omit it or cut way down. Also great with cauliflower!
This soup is delicious! My husband will not touch broccoli or onions but, he ate this like it was candy! It turned out only making about two servings for us, but maybe that's because it's so good!
Just made a big batch of this for my work week. It was delicious! As did some of the others, I also pureed it, along with the spices and cheese for a smoother soup. The only thing is that I thought the oregano was a little overpowering, so next time I will use 1/4tsp rather than 1/2tsp. Definitely keeping this recipe in the book. Thank you for sharing!
I love this recipe for its simplicity, flavor and that it can be easily altered to be as low-fat as you like (the flavor doesn't come from the fat). Delicious as written, but I do prefer to double the broccoli, as I read in other reviews. I also enjoy throwing in some minced garlic cloves and shredded carrot for color. Thank you very much for posting an delicious alternative to all those broccoli soup recipes with icky processed cheese.
Easy but tasty soup! I like this recipe because it needs no butter and heavy cream and keeps calories low, yet tastes rich.
This is very good, but not exceptional. However, it's great if you want cream of broccoli with fewer calories - a very tasty compromise.
Excellent! And easy - great combination imo! Didn't change a thing, except we doubled the recipe. Served with "Soft Garlic Breadsticks" - we will make this again!
Delicious! I used skim milk, but I'm sure the soup would be even creamier if whole were used. I also pureed part of the broccoli with a handheld mixer but left lots of chunks. Very easy recipe!
My soup didn't look very pretty. The cheese separated for some reason. But it was delish!
Very good soup, made exactly as written.
This soup was very good, quick and easy. Not quite as yummy as Panera or au bon pain, but much healthier without all the butter and cream or half-and-half. All in all a good trade-off, since I got my broccoli-cheddar soup "fix" without all the guilt! I did as others suggested and used less oregano, but no other changes. I used lower sodium chicken broth and 2%-milk cheddar cheese, added a little salt and pepper to taste at the end. I will definitely make this again, thank you for the recipe! edit: I changed my rating from four stars to five stars. Love it! I just reheated the leftover soup I made yesterday, and it is even better the next day. Just as yummy as restaurant broccoli-cheddar soup. I will make this again and again.
This is my first Broccoli soup I cook and it was great!! Super easy to make, I made some minor changes. I saute the onions in a little bit in butter, I also add half cup of white wine, and some paprika because I love spicy food. This recipe is delicious! better than in many restaurants!!
This was really great.I used an extra half a spoon of flour because the soup didn't get thick but other than that it was just amazing!
Made exactly as posted. Great soup!
Really delicious, although I did make some minor changes. 1st, Used about 300g of Broccoli, as much as was in a bunch 2nd, NO FLOUR - I used 100ml of cream and 135 of milk and it was the perfect consistency 3rd, BLEND - once the broccoli is cooked with the onions in the stock, allow it to cool and then blend and add it back to the cooking pot Everything else about this recipe was perfect and its the BEST broccoli soup i've ever had!
Very good and easy. I chopped up the broccoli and onion in the food processor and used fat free milk plus 2 tablespoons of 1/2 & 1/2. This soup is a keeper and I will be making in again.
My family absolutely loves this soup and request it often. The oregano gives it the extra "yum".
Yum-O! Loved this soup! It's quick and easy and you really can't go wrong with the flavours. I've made this twice now (I doubled the broth and broccoli because my hubby and son LOVE soup but kept the milk/flour the same). You can play around with the herbs and cheeses (I happend to grab the Italian seasoning and thyme this time, not just oregano), I added a dash of nutmeg and used a sharp cheddar. I used my immersion blender just before adding the cheese. Can't wait to maybe try it with some asiago for a different flavour.
This is a wonderful and easy recipe. I have made it often and my girls love it!
For how simple this recipe was, it was delicious! I skipped the onion for preference, but did add some onion and garlic powder with the salt and pepper. I also found my soup wasn't quite thick enough for me, so I added some cornstarch to thicken it up. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe to use up a bunch of over steamed broccoli. I added a little garlic powder, and used reduced fat cheese. So simple and so good. My kids all loved it and I did, too...Definitely a keeper.
I wasn't keen on the idea of whole broccoli florets swimming about in broth, so I used a hand blender to whizz it up. I then thought it wasn't nearly broccoli-ish enough, so I added another couple of cups, let it soften, then used the blender very briefly to chop up - not puree - the broccoli. The Cheddar cheese is an absolute must, imo. I also added a dash of heavy cream. I liked this a lot. Husband thought it was a tad salty. I would make it again, perhaps with a combination of broc and cauliflower. Thanks, Marge!
this is my "go to" broccoli soup recipe. Nice and easy to make, tastes great. what more could you want?
I think this is great! This is the first time I've made a cream of broccoli soup. I used this one because it seemed simple, amd I like that! I made a couple alterations: added half a carrot, half a celery stick and I puréed them with the broc and onion before I added the milk part. Then I steamed about a cup more broc cut up in tiny pieces and added that when I added the cheese. I also doubled the cheese. Very good! I also took a little of the onion out before I puréed, it smelled a bit oniony to me.
For as simple as this is, it is suprisingly good. Only change I made was to use fat free half and half instead of milk. Didn't use the oregano, just salt and pepper.
Very nice recipe. Very easy and quick to make too, which is really nice. Doesn't make 5 servings though (2 or 3 bowls). Double it up if you are making for more than 2 people. I made a few changes to suit my tastes. Like another review, I sauteed up the onion with a clove of garlic (I put garlic in just about everything). I chopped up the broccoli into small pieces, then after they cooked in the broth, I used an immersion blender to puree the broc and onion, but I left some chunks for texture. In my opinion, the cheese is key to the recipe, the soup is somewhat bland without it (oh yeah, I added lots of pepper too, but that's also standard for me). Great recipe, thanks!
This was delicious. I had to tweak it a bit due to not having fresh broccoli on hand. I also doubled the recipe. I cooked a 12 oz bag of frozen broccoli and cauliflower and then mashed a bit. I also used 4 cups of chicken bouillon as I didn't have chicken broth. I followed the rest of the recipe to a tee.... Fantastic. The kids loved it! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Really good...I pureed about 1/2 of the mixture, depends how chunky you like it, and added, a dash or so to taste of nutmeg, and sherry...I always use fat free milk, when I can, to keep my food on the healthier side...my guests love it!
This was really lovely - I was surprised, actually! My 2 year old, who turns his nose up at every green vegetable put in front of him, scoffed the lot! I have to say, I agree with whoever said there should be more broccoli. I added about 300g and it still had a really gentle flavour. I prefered the soup before the cheese, but it was still lovely against the sharpness of the cheddar. I blended it, as recommended by other reviews, and don't think I'll have it any other way now! Quick, simple, and tasty!
This soup was very yummy and my boyfriend loved it. However, in order to make it for 4 servings, I found myself practically trippling all the ingredients, especially the broccoli, broth, flour and milk. We like big, full bowls of soup, especially when it's real good! And I love cheese, so we upped that too.....lol! The soup is rich enough, but if you like a more substantial, creamy soup, I would recommend using half heavy cream with half the broth. Quick and easy, we'll most likely make this soup again.
Great recipe.I added about a 1/4 to 1/2 cup of grated carrots. When you don't add oregano and pepper it tastes exactly like the broccoli cheddar soup from panera bread.I will absolutley fix this again. Everyone could'nt stop eating!
I made this soup this evening and Boy was it Delicious. I was searching for a recipe that did NOT include Velveeta (not a fan) My 5 year old had 2 big bowls and My 1 year old ate a whole bowl himself. I had so much Broccoli I ended up making a triple batch and sending some to my parents house they just called with rave reviews. I shared this recipe on my facebook
I loved this recipe so much I wanted to make it for friends to jazz it up a bit I added 1 to 1 and a half cups of cooked gnocchi. I also sauteed 2 cloves of garlic with the onion before adding to the stock. I grated aged parmesan over instead of adding cheese to the soup. It Simple and Tasty!
Didn't change a thing....LOVE this soup!!! Easy and delicious!
Very quick and easy and taste so delish!! A new favorite for a quick and easy meal.
My husband told me at least 3 times that this was really good soup! He even commented that the leftovers were good!
Great basic soup! I added some more things like carrots, rice and bacon (with the drippings.) It was wonderful!!!! I will definately add this to my recipes.
Good soup. I tweaked it a little bit here and there, mostly adding more shredded cheese. My daughter liked this as well as my husband. My son didn't. Made a lot of soup.
I'm giving it four stars because I made a few substantial changes: omitted the oregano, added mustard powder, used half light cream cheese and half grated sharp cheddar. I also threw in a bit of mozzarella I had, used whole wheat flour and 1% milk and vegetable broth. I thought it was great, and it took about 10 minutes to make. Nice and rich tasting.
This was soo good and easy. Great for a cool fall day!
So nice to see a recipe for soup with out condensed soup, processed cheese or dry soup mix! Thank you!!!
Delicious. I added some celery salt and didn't have oregano so I put in a dash of Italian seasoning. Also, I added cubed ham. I'd make it every other day if I could!
This was a great recipe and very easy. I did make a couple of changes: I made a double batch (which didn't make a ton, either), and used 1 pkg. frozen broccoli/califlower/carrot mix (thawed); I sauteed the onion with 2 cloves garlic in canola oil and then added broth; added a dash of cayenne and the, used the immersion blender just before adding the flour mixture; used 1/4 cup heavy cream; and only about 3/4 of the cheese. However, I am sure the soup would be fine without all of my additions. It's a great basic recipe to tweak to suit your taste.
I like this soup only for dipping bread or breadsticks in it. Maybe next time I will not add the flour-milk mixture, because without it the soup was a wonderful greeen colour and nice taste.
Perfect for a cold day. I used fat free milk, so I added 1 additional tbs. of flour. Cheese should not be optional in the soup. I omitted the oregeno b/c I thought it sounded weird and it came out perfect.
So quick and easy! I followed the recipe and used my immersion blender to puree the soup after I added the milk. The oregano was a perfect addition. Next time I will try some of the additions others have mentioned, but this soup is very tasty as written.
I thought this might be too good to be true, tasting great without any butter or cream, and for a lower fat soup it was decent, and for ease in preparation it's awesome! I thought about adding evaporated milk but decided to try 1% to see if you could get away with it, and it ended up being the perfect consistency to eat in a bread bowl, but if you want to boost the taste (and consequently the calories), I would use evaporated milk. It definitely helped to add cheese, I just wish I had sharp cheddar to boost the flavor. I would add less oregano however, it was a little overpowering. Luckily the kids ate it pretty well, even the non-broccoli lovers, so that's why I gave it 4 stars, for myself I would have given 3.
I had lots of broccoli and cauliflower left over from Thanksgiving dinner, so I used a cup of the combined leftovers and it worked out really nice!
I love this soup, it's super fast and great! I used all my broccoli stems in here and it was really good.
This soup is so easy to put together, it's cheap, and it tastes great! I also used a wand mixer to puree the broccoli a bit for a smoother consistency. I don't know what a "serving" is, but I doubled the recipe to use a 16 oz. bag of frozen broccoli. We ate this once as a meal with homemade rye bread and once as an appetizer, so the serving seemed a bit small, as I made a 10 serving batch. Definitely add the cheese. Thanks for the recipe, Marge!
OMG so easy and delicious! thank you! YUM
This was a BIG HIT with my family & I have also shared it with a few friends and they LOVE IT too so thanks much for posting it !!
Delicious! To be fair, I did make a few changes, as follows: Used frozen broccoli, and ran half of it through a food processor until it was in pretty small chunks, used home made turkey stock instead of chicken broth, grated the onion on the smallest holes on my cheese grater because neither DH or I like chunks of onion, and used evaporated skim milk in place of whole milk, to give it a nice creamy taste without all the fat and calories, and omitted the oregano. That's a lot of changes, which is why I gave it only 4 stars. It was super easy, and I will absolutely make it again.
I also added another cup of stock (I used salt free vegetable stock), lots more broccoli, three large potatoes and a box of freshly cooked lentils. Thick and delicious.
Really good soup! Changes I made: I probably doubled the broccoli and tripled the milk and added cornstarch to thicken it more. I also added some Worcestershire sauce. I usually do more complex Broccoli soup and this was a good basic recipe!
I am giving this a 5 because it was good and so easy and quick to make. I took the suggestion of another person on here and put my broccoli and onion in the food processor then cooked it in the broth. Doubled the recipe. Used one bunch of fresh broccoli.
This was pretty yummy with the substitutions I made. I used a head of broccoflower instead. I also used veggie broth. I used skim milk and then added a big splash of heavy cream. Didn't have any oregano. I pureed some of it to make it creamier. Everyone thought it was yummy, so next time I will double it since it only made about 3 servings.
OMG amazing! How much easier or more delicious could it get? I used a bag of frozen broccoli which wound up being about 4 cups of it, but kept everything else the same. I followed others advice and threw half of the broccoli and the onion in the food processor, then followed the directions. Also added a few dashes of dried mustard. Next time I may add some shredded carrots. Thanks so much for the recipe:)
Very good and very easy.
This was really good! I love that it has fresh broccoli and not processed cheese. After reading other reviews I added more broccoli (about 3 1/2 to 4 c) and almost another cup of chicken broth to help it boil in. We love broccoli in our house, so I cut them in all sizes to cook so some broke down, but we still got some chunks in our soup. With all the extra I put in my husband, daughter (2yrs) and I finished almost all of it! One nice sized bowl for leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
I am totally addicted to this soup right now. It is easy - it is healthier than most creamy broccoli soups, and it's made from stuff you typically have on hand. I do pulse my cooked veggies in the blender for a second or two before adding the milk/flour, and I season with liberal amounts of garlic powder in addition to salt and pepper. But I find that making that puree of sorts doesn't leave you missing the cheese. As a side note, I own a restaurant and I serve 2 different home-made soups daily. This is one I proudly serve!
very good soup. my family loved it. It was quite lovley,however I did double the amout of broccoli and i found it worked much better. The soup was otherwise very filling and homey and my kids loved it. Four stars for a good recipe. also for anyone trying this recipe this soup loves pepper so don't be afraid to add some extra.
I'm sensitive to dairy and wheat so I made some changes. Instead of the milk I used 1/2 the container of silken tofu saved the other half for later. Left out the cheese and flour. It was so good, loved it! Used frozen vegetables so I can make this anytime.
This is my new favorite cream of broccoli soup recipe. I did make modifications though. I doubled the recipe, used 1/2 white onion, 2 cloves of garlic (minced), and sautéed the onion/garlic in 1 Tbsp of butter in the soup pot...once that was ready I added the chicken broth. Rather than 2 cups milk, I substituted 1 cup half and half. Also, I garnished with cheddar cheese and noticed it needed more salt and pepper than I initially thought. Served with French bread. Thank you for the recipe!
This was really good. I sauteed the onion in 2 tbsp. butter, and used extra cheese. I also added a bit of mustard powder. I only had frozen broccoli and it worked well. I will leave out the oregano next time because to me the flavor was too overpowering. This recipe is so easy, and very good!
Good, and healthy too. I used left over veggies that were for dip. Cauliflower, baby carrots, and broccoli. I processed half of the mixture in the blender. I used corn starch instead of flour because I don't like the taste of flour. I also put the cheese on top, so I could control how much fat I was putting on my soup. Will make again. Kids ate lots of veggies and they don't know it!!!
I made this for my daughter who just got braces, so she needed something soft. Very delish. I did increase the amount of broccoli and broth and sauted the onion with fresh garlic in SmartBalance butter blend first. Also added 1/2 cup of heavy cream. As long as you don't boil the cheese, you really can't mess this up.
simple, easy, delicious! only thing i changed was that i pureed the broccoli after cooking.
Easy and great tasting! I substituted leeks for the onion and sauteed them in a TBS of butter prior to adding the broccoli. I added 3 medium carrots and upped the chicken broth to 32 oz. (one carton), which fixed the serving size problem. I also pureed the soup prior to adding the flour/milk mixture. The cheese is essential, it gives the soup a great flavor. Even though I thinned it down a bit with the extra chicken broth, the soup was still creamy, without being heavy. My whole family raved about this recipe!
Very delicious, hearty and creamy. I blended some broccoli and also used larger pieces as some suggested. Very comforting.
I used the white chedder as someone suggested and it was too bitter. Soup is not thick. Won't make it again.
Quick and easy, very tasty for how easy it was.
I thought this tasted allright. I used frozen broccoli to save time and ended up adding a couple more seasonings, when it was done, for added flavor. I thought the oregano seemed like a bit much and did half and it was plenty. It makes no more than 4 cereal bowl sized servings.
I made this for dinner tonight. I did like the flavor I did use Veggie stock instead of Chicken stock and it did taste good. I do think it was missing something but I am not sure what. Good Flavour base! Will make again maybe will add in some other seasoning.
Followed the recipe exactly - great tasting and quick to fix! Thanks!
Great receipe, easy and quick. Only wished I had increased the amount. I followed the receipe for 5 servings and only got enough for 3 servings. Next time I'll double the receipe and if necessary freeze some.
this didnt turn out well for me. followed directions not sure what happened.
This soup is fabulous!!!! It is so quick and easy. It is my favorite broccoli cheese soup. I would like to suggest that when adding the flour to the milk, use a whisk or blender on low speed. It makes the thickening process go a lot faster.
Very easy to make and very tastey. I did omit the oregano. This soup is also as good as Panera Bread. I also added more cheader cheese. I will make this again.
Easy and delicious. Mother Ann suggested this soup on thebuzz and I had a lot of broccoli to use up. This soup was very quick to put together. I actually liked the leftovers for lunch the next day the best. The flavors just seemed to meld together. I forgot to add the Cheddar cheese and will probably not add it the next time since we enjoyed it so much as I fixed it.
So easy a husband can make it! I double though because we like it as a meal. Definatly too much oregano though, I used about 1/2 the second time I made it. It definatly needs the cheese! I made this the week we all had colds and it felt so cozy and good going down!
Fast, easy and yummy! Leftovers are even better!
This soup was lovely. I made it for a get together over the holidays and everyone was impressed. I blended the soup before I added the cheese, I think this brings out the broccoli flavor a little more and gives a nice texture. I also added double the flour to make the soup a little thicker. Would definitely make this again.
Delicious. I close to double the amount of broccoli and chop it small before cooking. Also use thyme instead of the oregano.
Very average recipe. Easy to make, and for sure put the soup into the blender to grind up the broccoli, I was wondering why the instructions left that out! The finer the grind the better, I was surprised at how quickly the broccoli got ground up so I turned off the blender prematurely. Hence I didn't get a very creamy soup, since there was still plenty of texture from tiny broccoli bits. Next time!
so very easy to make and used broccoli out of my own garden. i didn't have any oregano so added some cayene pepper, also put 3/4 of it through the blender to make it smooth then quickly did the last 1/4 to keep some chunks. didn't have any but will make it with bacon pieces next time.
