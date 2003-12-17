Tortilla Chicken Vegetable Soup

1 of 51

Rating: 5 stars Better than southern homeade veggie soup fresh from the garden! I used both red bell pepper and carrots, extra spices (especially cumin), and substituted potatoes for rice. We can't stop eating it and it made plenty to share. MANY thanks to the submitter!!! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup 2 days ago and it is no more it was awesome. I tripled the recipe added a teaspoon of cinnamon for warmth omitted the rice and my family loved it. I could eat this almost everyday... I have for the last two days. I used thighs instead of breast and instead of water I used chicken stock. It was gggggrrrreat! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome soup! This soup turned out SO well! You can def. add any veggies you want. I didn't use tortillas to keep it healthier and it's still amazing. I would suggest however to season your chicken/stock with salt and pepper while it's cooking. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very hearty soup. Used Tortilla Soup II as a base and went from there. I added more canned diced tomatoes and a 32-ounce bag of Fiesta Blend veggies (corn onion black beans peppers) so I didn't include the rice. Wasn't needed because this was so think more like a stew. Increased the amount of cumin and used frozen diced onions as a timesaver. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was a fantastic soup that you can really tailor to your likes. I made a couple of minor changes to this to be able to freeze this. I didn't add the cilantro simply because I forgot to. I skipped the green onion and used regular onion instead. We really enjoyed this soup and look forward to eating this for lunch tomorrow and freezing the remainder. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I used only one can of tomatoes and we added lime juice at the table. Put in a couple of mild green peppers too. Excellent flavor beautiful color and lots of it--perfect for company or for freezing leftovers. Great way to get rid of stale tortilla chips too! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Very good; broth was just a little plain however. Next time I'll use only one can tomatoes and less cilantro. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars The soup looked and tasted beautiful! Definately a keeper! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a regular in my house. I've never tried another tortilla soup recipe and probably never will because this was the first I tried and it is great. I add a little more cumin and pepper to give it the kick we like. Helpful (6)