Tortilla Chicken Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.57 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This hearty soup is an anything-goes recipe! Try using carrots instead of red bell pepper; extra garlic, no problem! I love a lot of cilantro! Whatever your choice of veggies, it's wonderful and sure to please your family's tastebuds. At our house, I put a bottle of our favorite hot sauce on the table for those who like to spice up their tortilla soup. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese and tortilla chips.

By GARNIE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Place chicken and water in a stockpot, and add onion, celery, and garlic. Cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until chicken is tender, about 45 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from broth, and set aside to cool. Skim off fat. Smash cooked garlic cloves against side of pot. Add undrained tomatoes, cumin, cayenne pepper, white pepper, and bouillon cube to the broth. Cover, and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Add corn, green onion, and cilantro. Simmer 10 minutes longer.

  • Skin and bone chicken, then dice or shred into bite-size pieces. Add chicken to soup along with cooked rice. Heat through. Season with salt to taste. Ladle into bowls, and garnish with cheese and tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 370.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

KIMBERLY KAY
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
Better than southern homeade veggie soup fresh from the garden! I used both red bell pepper and carrots, extra spices (especially cumin), and substituted potatoes for rice. We can't stop eating it and it made plenty to share. MANY thanks to the submitter!!! Read More
Helpful
(26)

JEP
Rating: 3 stars
10/19/2010
This is OK but I usually make this Tortilla soup recipe I found on here and I like my usual recipe much better. I probably won't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Helpful
langie
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2006
I made this soup 2 days ago and it is no more it was awesome. I tripled the recipe added a teaspoon of cinnamon for warmth omitted the rice and my family loved it. I could eat this almost everyday... I have for the last two days. I used thighs instead of breast and instead of water I used chicken stock. It was gggggrrrreat! Read More
Helpful
(24)
SanDiegoCook
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2004
Awesome soup! This soup turned out SO well! You can def. add any veggies you want. I didn't use tortillas to keep it healthier and it's still amazing. I would suggest however to season your chicken/stock with salt and pepper while it's cooking. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(16)
JDVMD
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2006
This is a very hearty soup. Used Tortilla Soup II as a base and went from there. I added more canned diced tomatoes and a 32-ounce bag of Fiesta Blend veggies (corn onion black beans peppers) so I didn't include the rice. Wasn't needed because this was so think more like a stew. Increased the amount of cumin and used frozen diced onions as a timesaver. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
This was a fantastic soup that you can really tailor to your likes. I made a couple of minor changes to this to be able to freeze this. I didn't add the cilantro simply because I forgot to. I skipped the green onion and used regular onion instead. We really enjoyed this soup and look forward to eating this for lunch tomorrow and freezing the remainder. Read More
Helpful
(10)
COOKING66
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2005
I used only one can of tomatoes and we added lime juice at the table. Put in a couple of mild green peppers too. Excellent flavor beautiful color and lots of it--perfect for company or for freezing leftovers. Great way to get rid of stale tortilla chips too! Read More
Helpful
(8)
zombified
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2005
Very good; broth was just a little plain however. Next time I'll use only one can tomatoes and less cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SHORTSANDI
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2005
The soup looked and tasted beautiful! Definately a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Chocolate Chip
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2004
This recipe is a regular in my house. I've never tried another tortilla soup recipe and probably never will because this was the first I tried and it is great. I add a little more cumin and pepper to give it the kick we like. Read More
Helpful
(6)
