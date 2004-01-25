Wonton Soup

1 of 438

Rating: 5 stars I am of chinese descent and these are great! I grew up going to authentic wonton noodle houses and also helped my parents make them at home too. The wontons must be cooked in boiling water separately and then served with chicken stock. I have made these many times and different variations. Usually, I will substitute diced shitake mushrooms (soaked for several hours) in place of the shrimp and serve them with campbells chicken broth. This time, I followed the recipe but also added a bit of wood fungus too (soaked a few hours & sliced finely -- it's also put in hot and sour soup). I make a big batch and freeze for later. Frozen wontons make a quick and wonderful meal for those nights you feel like you can only boil water! Helpful (536)

Rating: 4 stars I added 1 Tbsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp. sesame oil and 1/2 tsp fresh grated ginger to the plain chicken stock and YUM! It adds so much depth to the flavour of this soup. Also, I boiled the wontons in water for approx. 5 min before adding them to the soup; it helps to ensure your filling is cooked thoroughly and keeps your broth clear when you add them to the soup later. Helpful (381)

Rating: 4 stars it's a good starting point. but there were important things i felt you left out. you shouldn't moisten the edges with water.. instead, mix in one egg per pound of meat you use in your stuffing prior to stuffing the wontons. it helps to keep everything together Helpful (381)

Rating: 4 stars Especially after a recently awful attempt at a similar wonton recipe I was wary to try another but was pleasantly surprised. Omitted the shrimp don't care for it much. I love that the pork loin is finely chopped instead of using ground pork it gives it a great texture that isn't pastey or chewy like some recipes. Used rice vinegar instead of wine because I had it on hand not sure how much this effected the flavor. Also I would recommend to anyone who wants to try this to either chop the ginger VERY finely or simply grate it. I got the occasional bite of a small chunk of ginger not so good =). Anyway a fantastic wonton recipe that I will use all the time. Btw I accidentally chopped a little more than 1 tsp ginger so I added the remainder to the stock. Wouldn't recommend doing something like that unless you REALLY love ginger. It ended up being a little overpowering and I think I only probably added about 1/4 tsp to it. Edit: if you have complaints about the broth that is not the recipe's flaw: it's mediocre broth. Consider adding some kick with a splash of rice vinegar and a little grated ginger (have invested in a grater since my earlier post what a fantastic tool!) Helpful (122)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! I made this soup for Chinese New Year this year and it was fantastic! My family couldn't get enough of it, there was even "words" over who would get the leftovers. I used ground chicken breasts instead of pork and no shrimp (personal preference) but followed the rest to a "T". I found that if you cooked the wontons in boiling water first, then put them in the soup 10 minutes before serving, the resulting soup was flavourful but not murky or cloudy. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe. A quick hint for saving wontons for the freezer. Freeze individually on a cookie sheet, toss in a freezer bag and you can retrieve as many as you want. Good sauted for unexpected guests when you need something to munch on. Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! I went to two different grocery stores and neither had wonton wrappers. Therefore I bought a package of egg roll wrappers and cut them in half. The noodles were thicker than I like but the filling was still yummy. The trick to preventing the wontons from becoming a gloppy mess is to cook them in boiling water first then putting them in the broth. I also had some left over bok choy from the stir fry that I was also making so threw that in the soup during the last 2 minutes of cooking. Wonderful! Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not particularly savvy when it comes to soups or Asian food, but I pulled this one off with ease. The filling was so good I considered ditching the wontons and grabbing a spoon! I didn't have rice wine so I used a bit of rice wine vinegar instead, and it turned out fine. Like others, I recommend boiling the wontons separately and then adding them to the broth before serving. I also added another can of broth; there didn't seem to be enough to accommodate two dozen wontons without having a really crowded bowl of soup. Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT recipe! Tastes just like at the restaurant my husband asks me to make this on a regular basis now & since I keep the filling pre-made & frozen it's easy to throw together for a quick meal on nights when I don't really feel like cooking. Thanks! Helpful (45)