Sauerkraut And Potato Soup
A beefy sauerkraut soup with savory seasonings. Das is Gut!
A beefy sauerkraut soup with savory seasonings. Das is Gut!
We were snowed in this weekend and I did not go to the store before the storm settled in. I found that I had most of the ingredients for this and it really was good. I did not have tomato paste so I used ketsup nor did I have any beer so I just used beef broth. I will make it again with all the correct ingredients. Thanks for another good recipe in my box!Read More
We were snowed in this weekend and I did not go to the store before the storm settled in. I found that I had most of the ingredients for this and it really was good. I did not have tomato paste so I used ketsup nor did I have any beer so I just used beef broth. I will make it again with all the correct ingredients. Thanks for another good recipe in my box!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections