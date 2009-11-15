Sauerkraut And Potato Soup

A beefy sauerkraut soup with savory seasonings. Das is Gut!

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven, cook meat and onion in hot oil until meat is brown.

  • Stir in beer, water, tomato paste, paprika, salt, caraway seed, and pepper. Cover, and simmer 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Add potatoes, undrained sauerkraut, and fresh dill to soup. Cover. Cook for about 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

  • Cook uncovered for 10 minutes more, or until mixture is thickened and most of the liquid is evaporated. Sprinkle parsley on top before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 401.8mg. Full Nutrition
