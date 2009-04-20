Green Bean Soup

Rating: 4.23 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is my grandmother's recipe. She was a Transylvanian Saxon! This is a great soup and worth the experiment!

By Jamie Elliott

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine green beans, garlic, parsley, salt and water to cover and cook until beans are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Fry bacon until crisp, set aside. Add onion and flour to bacon grease, stirring until smooth and brown. Add some water from the beans, stirring slowly and constantly to prevent lumps.

  • Cook to thicken a bit, then add it to the bean soup and bring to a boil. Stir crisp bacon, sour cream and vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 110.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (38)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bitch'n kitchen
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
I had some green beans to use up so this recipe intrigued me. Other reviewers said it was bland so I made some changes. I used cambells chicken stock instead of water and added potatoes and veal sausage in addition to the bacon. I also used about 1 tbsp cornstarch at the end to thicken it slightly. It was tasty, hearty and enjoyed by all. Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

Donna B
Rating: 3 stars
09/05/2006
This had WAY too many green beans and was definitely too watery. The sour cream did add a good flavor though it was still pretty bland. We didn't really like it the first time so I tweaked it by using a diluted beef stock instead of water with a touch of worchestershire. I also added potatoes and more bacon plus made it much thicker. That time it was a hit. Read More
Helpful
(20)
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bitch'n kitchen
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
I had some green beans to use up so this recipe intrigued me. Other reviewers said it was bland so I made some changes. I used cambells chicken stock instead of water and added potatoes and veal sausage in addition to the bacon. I also used about 1 tbsp cornstarch at the end to thicken it slightly. It was tasty, hearty and enjoyed by all. Read More
Helpful
(32)
SPARKS
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2004
I loved this. I had a couple of other veggies in the fridge to use up, and just threw them in with the beans. I changed it some by adding extra bacon, onion, and garlic. I cooked the bacon and onion together, then added in the flour. Poured some bean soup juice into the bacon onion flour mixture, then put it all in together. I used the sour cream as a dollop before I served. These flavors together were just what I was looking for....and believe me, they work together so well. I appreciate so much your grandma's recipe.....even tho I changed it a little, it was truly delicious! Even my husband said so. Thank you. This was exactly what I was looking for when I searched for a green bean soup...and I had all the ingredients on hand. Totally delicious. Thank you. :-) Read More
Helpful
(25)
Donna B
Rating: 3 stars
09/05/2006
This had WAY too many green beans and was definitely too watery. The sour cream did add a good flavor though it was still pretty bland. We didn't really like it the first time so I tweaked it by using a diluted beef stock instead of water with a touch of worchestershire. I also added potatoes and more bacon plus made it much thicker. That time it was a hit. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
Patricia Youngren Balentyne
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
Another option would be to cook a ham bone with the green beans etc. for a few hours and add potatoes near the end of the cooking. I mash the potatoes a little to help thicken it. I also add vinegar and a little sugar to balance the tartness. I don't use sour cream. Recipe was handed down from my great-grandmother. This is definitely comfort food and a very inexpensive soup to make. Read More
Helpful
(9)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2004
I've been searching for a green bean soup recipe since I had it in a restaurant a couple of years ago and loved it. I was thrilled to find this and I'm happy to say that it was as wonderful as I had remembered. My only change was to puree the beans and then used some of the whole ones as a garnish. Thanks Jamie for a wonderful recipe that my whole family found delicious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
FROGGYLADY71
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2003
I was raised on this soup - my step-father was from Transylvania and made this quite often especially during the winter. Instead of bacon he would cook the beans etc. with smoked ham hocks or shanks (I've even used smoked turkey leg and it turned out wonderful). I also sometimes add a cup of thinly sliced celery. It's the roux and sour cream that make this a wonderful thick soup - goes great with rye bread! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
JPICHON
Rating: 1 stars
07/08/2005
Unfortunately we did not enjoy this recipe. I thought it sounded interesting and was excited to try it but my family and I were disappointed. I found it to be very bland and watery. I even double checked the recipe to see if I went wrong some where but found I had followed the directions exactly. I wish I had put the beans through the food processor first although I don't think that would have saved the recipe for us. Read More
Helpful
(6)
NANETTE70
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2003
I like this recipe but thought it was kind of watery so i added a can of evaporated milk. i also added 2 vegtable bulion cubes. Read More
Helpful
(5)
WENDY VANDEVENTER
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2003
Very good soup! Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022