1 of 38

Rating: 4 stars I had some green beans to use up so this recipe intrigued me. Other reviewers said it was bland so I made some changes. I used cambells chicken stock instead of water and added potatoes and veal sausage in addition to the bacon. I also used about 1 tbsp cornstarch at the end to thicken it slightly. It was tasty, hearty and enjoyed by all. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this. I had a couple of other veggies in the fridge to use up, and just threw them in with the beans. I changed it some by adding extra bacon, onion, and garlic. I cooked the bacon and onion together, then added in the flour. Poured some bean soup juice into the bacon onion flour mixture, then put it all in together. I used the sour cream as a dollop before I served. These flavors together were just what I was looking for....and believe me, they work together so well. I appreciate so much your grandma's recipe.....even tho I changed it a little, it was truly delicious! Even my husband said so. Thank you. This was exactly what I was looking for when I searched for a green bean soup...and I had all the ingredients on hand. Totally delicious. Thank you. :-) Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars This had WAY too many green beans and was definitely too watery. The sour cream did add a good flavor though it was still pretty bland. We didn't really like it the first time so I tweaked it by using a diluted beef stock instead of water with a touch of worchestershire. I also added potatoes and more bacon plus made it much thicker. That time it was a hit. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Another option would be to cook a ham bone with the green beans etc. for a few hours and add potatoes near the end of the cooking. I mash the potatoes a little to help thicken it. I also add vinegar and a little sugar to balance the tartness. I don't use sour cream. Recipe was handed down from my great-grandmother. This is definitely comfort food and a very inexpensive soup to make. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I've been searching for a green bean soup recipe since I had it in a restaurant a couple of years ago and loved it. I was thrilled to find this and I'm happy to say that it was as wonderful as I had remembered. My only change was to puree the beans and then used some of the whole ones as a garnish. Thanks Jamie for a wonderful recipe that my whole family found delicious! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I was raised on this soup - my step-father was from Transylvania and made this quite often especially during the winter. Instead of bacon he would cook the beans etc. with smoked ham hocks or shanks (I've even used smoked turkey leg and it turned out wonderful). I also sometimes add a cup of thinly sliced celery. It's the roux and sour cream that make this a wonderful thick soup - goes great with rye bread! Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars Unfortunately we did not enjoy this recipe. I thought it sounded interesting and was excited to try it but my family and I were disappointed. I found it to be very bland and watery. I even double checked the recipe to see if I went wrong some where but found I had followed the directions exactly. I wish I had put the beans through the food processor first although I don't think that would have saved the recipe for us. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I like this recipe but thought it was kind of watery so i added a can of evaporated milk. i also added 2 vegtable bulion cubes. Helpful (5)