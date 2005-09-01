Easy Cheesy Cream of Broccoli Soup

Very good hearty, rich soup. I had used 2 - 12 ounce bags of frozen vegetables. The one bag was a blend of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, the second bag was an Italian blend that consisted of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, red peppers, and lima beans. I doubled the soups, milk, and cheese and this really turned out fantastic in such little time using quick ingredients. I had to use the veg's instead of broccoli because that's all I had in the freezer and I needed to double this. I read some reviews commenting on the processed ingredients, and that using fresh would be better, but that's not the point and the recipe shouldn't be rated for those reasons in my opinion. This is a wonderful base for many other additions as well. I served this for lunch with biscuits and garnished with bacon bits and everyone loved this and couldn't believe how easy it was to make. It turned out like a thick, cheesy rich veggie chowder and I will make this again. I think children would really enjoy this also. Thank you for sharing this :)