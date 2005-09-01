Easy Cheesy Cream of Broccoli Soup

This is a fast but delicious soup recipe for those who like broccoli soup but don't like the canned version. It's simply made by combining broccoli, cream of mushroom soup, milk, and cheese.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare broccoli according to directions. Drain off excess water.

  • Add cream of mushroom soup and milk to broccoli; stir and heat thoroughly on low.

  • Add cheese, stirring until melted; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Tips

I use light cheese and 98% fat-free soup to reduce the fat content of the soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 1909.8mg. Full Nutrition
