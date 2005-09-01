Easy Cheesy Cream of Broccoli Soup

I agree with CT-Gourmet that this may be easy, but it still has the "canned/processed" taste. It would be even easier to buy Campbells cream of broccol & cheese and still get a similar taste. I'll stick with my from scratch broccoli cheese soup...still relatively easy but uniquely scrumptious.
Yummy! I ran the milk, soup, and broccoli through my food processor before adding the cheese, and it turned out very creamy (my hubby said it was almost like a chowder). I also used the cream of celery soup instead of cream of mushroom. Thanks for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2005
I worked in a restaurant and had a recipe like this one and lost it. I searched a whole lot of recipes to find this one. It tastes as close to my missing one as it could. My recipe used fresh broccoli so that is what I used. My recipe also called for "cream of something soup". we usually used celery or asparagus,but also chicken and mushroom. The key to this is the cheese-velveeta is the only one the restaurant would use and same for me.
Very good and easy. I don't like to make Broccoli soup because it was too much work, but this was so easy and yummy. I doubled the recipe and sauted onions first and then added the rest. I also only used a cup of Velveeta and added a cup of shredded cheddar. Yummy! My daughter is on her second helping.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2001
This soup was amazingly easy, I used cream of celery and it tasted just as good as the stuff served in restaurants, certainly a new favourite of mine.
Very good hearty, rich soup. I had used 2 - 12 ounce bags of frozen vegetables. The one bag was a blend of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, the second bag was an Italian blend that consisted of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, red peppers, and lima beans. I doubled the soups, milk, and cheese and this really turned out fantastic in such little time using quick ingredients. I had to use the veg's instead of broccoli because that's all I had in the freezer and I needed to double this. I read some reviews commenting on the processed ingredients, and that using fresh would be better, but that's not the point and the recipe shouldn't be rated for those reasons in my opinion. This is a wonderful base for many other additions as well. I served this for lunch with biscuits and garnished with bacon bits and everyone loved this and couldn't believe how easy it was to make. It turned out like a thick, cheesy rich veggie chowder and I will make this again. I think children would really enjoy this also. Thank you for sharing this :)
This was SOOO good! I didn't use frozen broc, I used fresh. It was a little too soupy for me so I added about 2 heaping tablespoons of flour. SOOO delish! The reviewer underneath this one shouldn't be reviewing if they haven't tried it. Even if it is ingredients he/she doesn't agree with. I bet if you would have fed it to him/her without telling them what's inside, they would love it!
I was surprised to discover how good this tasted considering how easy it was.My husband hates broccoli so I try and find easy fast broccoli recipes so I can have time to make something else for both of us. I doubled this recipe and had enough for myself for the whole week!Thanks for the recipe!
I make a soup very similar to this one and it is really very good. I read with outrage the reviewer who gave this recipe only 2 stars because it used canned soup, frozen broccoli, and processed cheese. WHAT A SNOB! I don't know where s/he lives, but it is not always convenient to "pop" 15 to 20 miles (at the very least) to the nearest grocer for fresh whatever. This is a great soup to make with ingredients that have a long shelf life and can be kept on hand for whenever needed. Thank you for sharing.
This was so quick and easy to make! I had dinner cooked and on the table in less than 15 minutes. The only change I made was to use cream of celery in place of the mushroom. I think it really helped. I served in sourdough bread bowls and the presentation was wonderful. Will definitely be making this again and again!
I agree with CT-Gourmet that this may be easy, but it still has the "canned/processed" taste. It would be even easier to buy Campbells cream of broccol & cheese and still get a similar taste. I'll stick with my from scratch broccoli cheese soup...still relatively easy but uniquely scrumptious.
This could not be any easier and it tasted yummy too! One of my children thought it was too cheesey but that is a personal taste thing. Made with cream of mushroom because that is all I had. Will make again!
Pretty good for a quick and easy broccoli soup. The only thing i would suggest is serving this right away. I think i lefy my simmering on the stove too long and it got kind of gloppy...although my guests liked it.
Soooo good and ridiculously easy to make. I had a hard time finding an easy, vegetarian broccoli cheese soup recipe. This one isn't exactly healthy, but it is delicious!!! The only change I made was fresh broccoli and carrots. Yummmm!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2003
Quick and easy soup! I used fresh broccoli, cheddar cheese(just sprinkled on top to reduce fat!), and added sauted portobella mushrooms for a very rich, delicious soup. My baby even liked it!
This is a keeper. I ran it through the food processor like the other reviewer suggested - leaving out a few florets for texture. It came out very creamy. I served it for company and there were no leftovers! Thanks Keli!
My family loved this soup! I read all the reviews before trying it and just changed a few things...Used cream of celery soup, added 1 onion that I put through my food processer so there would be no "crunchies" & at the end tossed in 1 head of broccali florets which I steamed in the microwave. My family topped with shredded cheddar & croutons - but I thought it was great plain! & EASY, Oh~ I made it for 6. Will definately make it again!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2000
There's only one word for this soup and that is "heaven"!! Absolutely the most delicious soup I´ve ever tasted! The funny thing is that I still don´t believe that something so good can be so easy to make. If you love broccoli you´ll definately love this soup.
I thought the base for this recipe was really good, but I did change a few things. I added almost double the milk because it was way too thick for my liking. I also tossed in some onion powder (its like my secret ingredient for everything). I also ended up using regular shredded cheddar cheese, because I didn't have processed in the house. I think next time I'll add some ham or chicken... There are a lot of possibilities!
This has got to be one of the easiest soup I've ever made... and it was fantastic! I used Velveeta, because though I'm not a huge fan of the stuff, I know it melts better and has a better consistency... it was wonderful. I also used frozen broccoli - I thought the pieces might be too big, but they turned out great. Add personalized seasonings, and this is good to go, every time!
It was okay, the cream of mushroom in a cheesy broccoli soup didn't sound good at all, so I just used chicken broth and some heavy cream in its place. I never bought processed cheese or Velveeta before, but I had some and I made this, but I don't care for the processed cheese taste in the soup. I make a lot of broccoli soup and I have my own recipe and I think I will stick to that one. I agree with CT Gorumet's review, there isn't anything healthy by using non-fresh and processed products, it is easier to use fresh ingredients and real cheese which is healthier than processed cheese. Sorry, but there are better versions out there.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2004
Yes very easy and good. I used the fat free milk and added a bunch of fresh mushrooms and doubled the recipe.
Extremely easy and tasty! Probably the creamiest soup I've ever made. I used whole milk - but next time will use skim to cut down on the fat content. Maybe try the fat-free Velveeta. Either way, this soup will become a permanent part of our diet.
Perfect cream of broccoli soup! My husband said, "I'd like to have some cream of broccoli soup", and he had homemade soup it in about 10 minutes! Didn't change a thing! And this is one you can very easily memorize! Love that!Thank you for the recipe!
I used a can of cream of broc. soup instead of the mushroom because that is what I had, and I can say this was totally fantastic. So easy and so good. I used to go pick up broccoli soup at a restaurant to bring home, but this is even better. I will definitely make this many times. LOVED it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2004
I tried this recipe and though it was very good. It was really quick to make make and very easy! It was a rich soup with plenty of broccoli. I added Frank's Hot Sauce because we like things spicy. This made it even better. If you want something fast and delicious, I would recommend this!
Actually, 3 stars is higher than I'd have rated it if I hadn't altered the recipe a bit. I sauteed a small chopped onion before adding the rest of the ingredients, and the taste was simply "off". Thanks for sharing the recipe, but I'm going to keep looking.
Made this following the recipe but substituted the cream of mushroom for cream of chicken as that was all I had. The soup was simple enough to make but required constant stirring to ensure no sticking. The soup wasn't great but it was easy so I may make it again due to the ease.Make sure to cut the velvetta in small cubes or it will take forever to melt.
Easy and tastes great. Yes, it would be better to use fresh ingredients, but heh, when it tastes great and is easy, it rates a 5! Sometimes we make changes to this recipe such as using cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom or using fresh broccoli - no matter what we substitute or use this is a great base recipe... try it... you will not be sorry.
Wonderful! Used suggestions of others and pureed 3/4 of the broccoli. I also used some frozen and some fresh to use up what I had on hand. My husband was impressed and so was I. Will make again for sure!!!
Very good and easy soup, but not the very best I've ever had. I used cream of celery, I think next time I would try the mushroom soup. I melted the cheese in the microwave for a couple of minutes before adding it to the soup to make melting quicker. Worked out great.
B.A.Williamson
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2008
This soup is fantastic I used frozen Broccoli and Cheese instead of just Broccoli and it was wonderful
Great, flexible recipe. I used fresh broccoli that I steamed. And used cheddar soup instead of one of the cream ones. Then used shredded cheddar for the cheese. Had to add more milk cause it was pretty thick. But turned out Great!
I took advice from another reviewer and used some broccoli crowns I had in the fridge, which I steamed and instead of mushroom soup I used cream of broccoli. The cheese I used was not velveeta, but something very similar only spicy. I added about 2 tablespoons of grated parm to it just before serving. It was delicious and EASY! Definitely making again. Thanks for posting.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2005
I agree that this would be better with fresh ingrediants. BUT it is an excellent recipe if 1)you need to make something quick and 2)need to find a way for your kids to eat vegetables.
Very good. It was so easy to make. I used one mom's idea on here and named it "princess soup". My girls dressed up and even the pickiest one loved it. What a great idea!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2005
SO yummy! In my house we call this soup, the princess soup, because it is the only way my daughter will eat broccoli. We tell her she turns into a princess when she eats it. She loves the soup too. Wonderfull with amusement park corn bread recipe. Super easy to make and very very tasty!
I made this recipe for a small gathering at my home, it was extremely easy and very tasty! I would highly recommend it to anyone short on time, but want the taste quality of something you slaved over all day!! I give it 5 stars!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2004
Very good... My children and I really enjoyed this. Thank you!
Great recipe!!! So easy and made with things i had around the kitchen. My picky 15 month old loved it and so did my husband. This will definetly be a recipe I will use alot. Only thing i would recommend is to double it it's so good you will definetly want seconds!
Wow! Great recipe! Exactly what I had in mind when I began to crave soup for lunch. Of course I can leave well enough alone so I did tweak a bit. I used fresh broccoli which I poached in chicken stock then mashed with my potato masher. Then added the cream of mushroom soup, cheese, and one can of milk. I am going to top with a bit of shredded cheddar and enjoy my lunch! Perfect for a chilly afternoon :) Thanks!
I have made this twice, and with soup I tend to double or triple batches for the sake of leftovers. The first time around, I followed the recipe as is and was made sick by the amount of velveeta. I chose this recipe for speed and convenience, not healthful ingredients and was just looking for a quick mid week meal. I never use velveeta, so I was surprised that doubling this recipe made it so overpowering. I just made a batch with everything doubled except the velveeta and found this much more palatable. Delicious for what it is, just be careful with the processed cheese.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.