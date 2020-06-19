Bahama Mama Celebration Drink

This fun Bahama mama drink is a flavorful rum-based cocktail that's perfect for summertime parties.

By Lawrence E Abraham

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir orange juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup, coconut-flavored rum, 151-proof rum, grenadine syrup, and fruit-flavored liqueur together in a 2-quart or larger pitcher. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

  • Place 1 cup of crushed ice in each of eight 12-ounce glasses. Pour about 1 cup of rum mixture into each glass. Garnish each glass with a maraschino cherry and an orange slice.

Tips

Use this recipe to make your own simple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 17.1mg. Full Nutrition
