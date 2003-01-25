Beefy Lentil Vegetable Soup

A very tasty, hearty, easy to prepare soup that also freezes well.

Recipe by ILDeb

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 7 servings
Directions

  • Brown beef; break meat into small pieces while cooking. Drain.

  • Place meat in a big pot with lid. Add lentils, vegetables, water, salt, pepper, bouillon, vegetable juice, mushrooms, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook on high until it boils. Reduce heat to low, and cover. Simmer for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until lentils are tender. Stir occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 14g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 1262mg. Full Nutrition
