Beefy Lentil Vegetable Soup
A very tasty, hearty, easy to prepare soup that also freezes well.
I hesitate to give any recipes 5 stars, but this delicious lentil soup warrants it. I am a lawyer with a newborn child, and this recipe is easy enough for me to cook on the weekend to take some of the pressure off of my wife for later in the week. What's more, my wife and other children think this is a great meal, perfect for cold winter days. I've made two adjustments. First, I use the very spicy V8 brand vegetable juice, and the result is not as spicy as you might imagine, owing (I suppose) to the ameliorative effect of the lentils. Second, I double or triple the amount of mushrooms. They have enough substance (as if they were meat), and they absorb the flavor from the soup so well, that it is worth having more of them around. Really, this is worth a try. We've made it a weekly event lately because a double-batch provides enough lunch for the week.Read More
Good! I sauteed an onion and clove of garlic in olive oil until soft, then browned the meat. I put the meat and the rest of the ingredients into a slow cooker and cooked on high for 5 hours, until the lentils were tender. I did follow the advice of others...in addition to the listed ingredients, I added a chopped jalapeno, cumin and a can of diced tomatoes. I used spicy V8 for the tomato juice and beef broth in place of the water and bouillon. I did not add salt because of the salt content already present. Next time, I think I will use less liquid...there seemed to be way too much broth and tomato juice for the amount of "stuff".Read More
YUM! I used spicy V8 and and about 1 cup less water for a thicker soup. Made with ground turkey instead of beef and it was still great. Added 3 4.5 oz cans of mushrooms since my guy is a mushroom-lover. Definitely salty enough, but we thought it needed a little something more for our taste. Added some onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne for a little zip. Excellent thick soup made even better with a crusty loaf of bread! For added convenience, make this in the morning and let it cook all day in your slow cooker. Thanks for the recipe!
This soup rocks!!! I never leave reviews, but i felt the need on this one. I tweaked alittle as well- addes lots of garlic, a can of tomatoes, hot pepper flakes(1 tbsp)and extra beef broth(2 cups) i like my soup soupy. At the end i also added a can of green beans and a can of corn. Great hearty soup with fabulous flavor.
A great & easy recipe. I did take another reviewer's advice & added a bit more flavor by adding cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Thought it still needed more & added a few dashes of hot sauce. I used about 8 oz. fresh mushrooms instead of canned & 1/2 ground beef & 1/2 ground turkey.
wowie, we love this soup! variations made were to use rounded preportions of lentils & the veggies then i added 3 dashes of worchestershire sauce plus a healthy shake of cayenne pepper. to help mellow these spicy additions i used an extra can (14 oz.) of beef stock. final note: consider omitting the teaspoon of salt because the sodium in the bouillion (or broth) & worchestershire sauce is sufficient. thanks debbie!
I give this recipe five stars because I used it as a guide when I decided -last minute- to make a lentil soup with what I had on hand. I didn't use beef, I used extra mushrooms (fresh) and a portabella mushroom, and tomato sauce and water for the juice, added some chopped bell pepper, a clove of garlic, onion powder, and a pinch of chili powder for a kick. It turned out GREAT! I couldn't have done it without this recipe to go by. Thanks for the post!
loved this recipe!! Thank goodness I read some of the other reviews, as I combined their input to make one of the best soups I have ever made. I used spicy V-8, about a cup of merlot, and added about a tablespoon of garlic. I also used ground turkey instead of beef. Topped it off with cheesy garlic bread and it was a perfect autumn meal. Will definitely make it again.
Very nice flavor! I didn't have any v8 on hand so I used a can of tomato paste and one can of chicken broth in place of water, which made it extra thick (but makes the lentils harder to cook through). Also skipped the sauce, but added garlic and extra mushrooms. Also used a about 3/4 of the meat but that was still too much--next time I'll use 1/2 pound and put extra lentils and veggies.
Delicious. I added some crushed red pepper flakes. I used my slow cooker for about 6 hours on low.
This was really good. I took other reviewer's advice and added some things: cumin, garlic, cayanne, and 2 potatoes. I will definitely make it again but I did go a little crazy with the cayanne so next time I will ease up a little and maybe use the spicy V8 like one person suggested. I did brown my onion and garlic because I like the texture you get from the onion. And it grabs the garlic flavor better. One thing I thought was odd was I set the timer for 90 min and my lentils (and potatoes and carrots) were done after only 60. I did use boiling water with the bullion cubes so maybe that had something to do with it. Thanks!
This was the best I ever had! Awesome! This is what I did.Added 6 cups water 2 cans beef broth and omitted the salt and boulion to lower the sodium and it wasn't missed at all. about 1/2 tsp. basil, parsely and about 1/2 tsp tyme. I'm craving it right now. Thanks for posting it and for all the great ideas.
This was such a surprising recipe - much better than I anticipated and easy. I used fresh sliced mushrooms instead of canned and followed some of the other reviewers advice and "spiced it up" a bit - red pepper flake, paprika, a couple dashes of hot sauce. The end result was like a cross between vegetable soup and chili. Quite tasty.
It only took 30 minutes to cook, not 1 1/2 hours. i also used 4 beef buillion cubes, and mic them with the 3 cups of water. for quick and easy i use baby carrots, and celery seed (more flavor). I like mushrooms, so I added 2 small cans. This ultra healthy recipe is suitable to use with "I Love My Dixon Diet" by Sharon Dixon. Check it out if you want a diet that's easy to stick with!
This is a good basic recipe, although I found I had to add a lot to make it a *great* recipe. I used chicken stock, one small can of tomato sauce and one can of petite diced tomatoes (that's all I had and I wasn't going to the store!) instead of boullion cubes and V8. I added lots of spices: garlic, onion powder, red pepper flakes, two bay leaves as it simmered and omitted the salt. Also added way more than one dash of Worcestershire sauce. Overall it tasted great, but really needed the extra spice. Will make again!!
I thought this was a lovely soup. Even my two year old cleaned his bowl! I didn't have six cups of tomato vegetable juice so I ended up using 2 cups vegetable juice, 2 cups canned diced tomato and 2 more cups water. I also added a little more than just a dash of W/sauce. I will make this again - soon. It's also very good the next day!
I am rating 4 stars because I made changes per other reviewers' suggestions. I used the Spicy V8, added additional chili flakes, added garlic, subbed a box of frozen spinach for the mushrooms (didn't have any on hand), and increased lentils to 2 cups, also added a little chili powder, and didn't have any Worcestershire. Overall, very tasty and healthful soup and very easy one-pot meal. FYI: To make this a faster meal, you cold use split red lentils instead of the whole brown or green ones (available at Indian markets. You might have to increase the amount or play with the liquid levels, but the cook time would be cut in half. Sometime Trader Joe's even has precooked black lentils in the refrigerated section--talk about easy.
Delicious! This is my new favorite. I did use tomato juice and beef broth instead of the listed ingredients because that's all I had in pantry: 4 cups juice and 4 cups broth. My tastebuds decided it needed just a tad more 'something' so I added another generous splash of worcestershire and 1 generous tsp of ground rosemary. That did it for me. Thanks for sharing this tasty soup.
Very hearty meal that lasted two of us for days and I even wound up freezing some. Used half ground turkey, half ground beef & extra mushrooms & lentils. This is a complete meal in itself...all we wanted was bread & butter with it.
Yup, this was great! It was hearty, excellent during cold winter months (or any other day really) and sure to please everyone. Is also easy to get creative and customize seasonings and spices to your taste. I could not let this recipe pass without expressing my thanks. Yoohoo, it's a keeper.
I've never had lentils and wanted to try them. My very picky 14 year old son liked it. I like this even better than my usual chili recipe. I did use the spicy V-8 and added cumin and chili powder. About 1 tsp each and a few dashes of Tabasco because I like a spicy soup. One thing that my son didn't notice was the 2 cups of raw spinach I chopped and added. It was very good.
I used "better than bouillon" soup base instead of cubes and fresh mushrooms. The soup was ready in less than one hour. Very Good!
A good, nutritious soup. Solid recipe, but I think some garlic would be a nice addition.
Very thick and hearty soup. Excellent recipe as-is, but additional veggies are good too. The lentils cook quickly, which makes this a nice last minute dinner selection.
Would have been better if my lentils cooked through. Not too bad.
I loved how hearty and healthy this soup was! This is a keeper for me. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. I made it with ground turkey and it was good too. I substituted tomato sauce for the V8 and left out the carrots. Definately a keeper.
Soo good! and economical! and only one pot to wash! What more can you ask for? I used lean ground beef, but because it's so flavorful ground turkey should work just as well. Spicy V8, 8 oz fresh shrooms, & about 1 tsp red pepper flakes were the only slight changes I made. Oh and grated parmesan on top solved the "something's missing" for me. This recipe is a keeper! Thank you!
Just so-so. Needs a LOT of something to jazz it up. Definitely healthy and low fat, lots of fiber, but very bland. I probably won't make it again.
Oh, my goodness. Thank you for this recipe. This is officially my first review for a recipe, ever. I am the kind of cook that has a very hard time strictly following the recipe. Since this was my first time cooking with lentils, I just wanted to stick with the recipe. I made this two weekends in a row. The first time with no changes, the second I used tomato sauce instead of the tomato cocktail (I had none here). I actually like it about the same both ways. My 9 year old (picky) and husband (yep, picky) both LOVED, and I mean LOVED this soup. I served it with cornbread. I do think there definitely is room for adapting to a cook's tastes in this recipe with the veggies used. I think lima beans and corn would be a perfect addition. Thank you again so much for this recipe!!
This is one of the best recipes I have found on Allrecipes.com. I made the recipe exactly as is, except I used spicy V-8 for the tomato juice. I was never a huge fan of lentils, but this soup has changed my mind! Delicious!!!
Mmm...so good. Like many others, I made some changes. I used both regular V8 and Spicy (basically what I had in the fridge). I also used beef stock instead of bouillon/water. I doubled the onion and added two cloves of garlic. I also doubled the mushrooms (though the canned doesn't do much for me). I added some cabbage because I had it on hand, but it doesn't add anything to the soup. Without the garlic and extra onion, I think it would have been a little bland.
very good soup and so easy in the crcokpot.. I added potatoes and some seasonings.. cayenne pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Delicious on a cold day!
Best taste ever!
This was excellent. Rather than using 3 cups of water, I disolved the beef bullion cubes in 1 cup of water, added a can of condensed consume and 7 cups of V8. My wife, who announced last week that she would not eat lentils, did not realize what I had made and was raving how good this soup was before she realized what she was eating. She now says she will eat lentil soup anytime!
Fantastic! I've made this a few times and now have about a gallon in the freezer in containers for lunches/dinners. This is definitely a keeper. (I made a little more than the recipe calls for using twice as many veggies, 50% more beef, a whole bag of lentils, and two large bottles of v8 - one low sodium and one spicy. Doubled the water and boullion. It's yummy.)
This was my first time cooking with lentils and I probably wont do it again. I dont care for them. This soup was bland and ordinary. Nothing special and I wont make it again. I have a better recipe for vegetable beef soup if I decide to make something similar to this in the future.
This is a very good soup, but not 5 star outstanding in my opinion. I followed the recipe, and then later added a can of tomato paste to richen the flavor a bit. And garlic, of course I added garlic! A good solid 4 star soup -- I'll definetely make it again!
I liked this as a base recipe. I did not have any beef broth and I suspect it would have been better, but I used chicken broth instead. I did not use mushrooms, just didn't sound good and I am not really a fan of canned mushrooms anyway. Following the other suggestions, I added 1/2 tsp each of dried parsley, thyme, and basil. Also added two bay leaves and 1/4 tsp ground celery seed. I think it needs some additional seasoning to really bring the flavors out. Overall a very good soup recipe - next time I will zest it up with cayenne pepper - this time we just added it on the side.
this recipe is a keeper. I did change it abit by adding pearl barley for the taste and healthy reason. It turns out like a stoup. I also top it with fresh chopped parsley (since I have some to use up). It's so hearty, healthy. DH kept going back for more. I'll definitely make this again soon.
I loved this soup. I used spicy V-8 and beef broth instead of the bouillon cubes. Very tasty. Thanks!
This was pretty yummy and satisfying. I changed the ingredients a bit. Instead of beef I used jalapano keilbasa, I used 3 cups spicey and 3 cups regular V-8, I added a can of potatoes, I used a cup of green onion, also added 3 cloves of minced garlic, and though I love mushrooms, unfortunatly I had none on hand. If I did, I believe I could give this recipe 5 stars. This turned out a little spicey just the way I like it.
This soup was really good. It makes a lot of soup!! I added ground turkey and used spicy V-8. I also added a can of green beans at the end. It was very easy and very filling.
I added garlic powder and cumin. the cumin is a must. everyone loved it!
Great winter soup. Very hearty. I used fresh mushrooms, but sauteed them in butter before I added them. Kind of reminds me of a kicked up chili.
This turned out amazingly good!!! The whole family loved it.
This is the best lentil soup I've made. I used turkey ground beef and fresh mushrooms. It was delicious!
Omit the mushrooms, and this soup was delish! My whole family loved the twist on traditional lentil soup(which is rare). Instead of tomato cocktail, I used 3 cans of tomato sauce mixed with 3 cups of water. Really does freeze well too! BON APPETITE!
Yummy and healthy, I used ground turkey and spicy v8, cayenne as well, turned out great!
Everyone really liked this but Emily
I also used beef broth instead of water and bouillon cubes. It turned out really nice. Next time I'll add some more veggies, maybe peas and corn or green beans.
This was good. I soaked the lentils in boiling water for 15 minutes and then drained. This gets out some of the muddy look of lentils. Added cumin and used beef stew meat instead of ground beef.
I usually make lentil soup with polish sausage, so this was a nice change. The V8 juice in the fridge was a bit too old, so I used canned whole tomatoes instead. It froze extremely well, so be sure to make a huge batch!
Delicious. My husband absolutely loved it and couldnt stop raving about it. Next time I will add more mushrooms cause he loves those. I think I added a bit more lentils than the recipe asked for, but this was a VERY good soup.
Solid recipe - very hearty and full of taste. I added some garlic, two small diced potatoes, sliced cauliflower stalk, 1 tbsp sweet paprika, a generous sprinkling of oregano, 3 diced tomatoes, and diced portabello mushroom caps (vs canned mushrooms). The lentils were cooked after about an hour, but I let it go for an additional 30 mins. Really full robust taste and a good recipe to cook on weekends to give yourself a break the rest of the week!
Good versatile recipe. I used kidney beans due to lentil allergy, and I added green beans for color. I liked the addition of V8 juice.
This is an excellent soup, although I wish I had remembered the advice of some of the reviewers who wrote that you should use less water and spicy V-8. But it was good, and next time it'll be better.
A good , very hearty soup. Be sure to use the spicy V-8. I followed the advice of others and browned my onions and some garlic before adding them to the soup. I used fresh mushrooms and added about 6 oz. of Cabernet the last 20 minutes of cooking.
I had to add about three cups of chicken broth because all you could taste was the vegetable juice. I also added 10 cloves of garlic because it was really bland.
Good overall, but a little lackluster in flavor.
Made this for a group of friends tonight. Doubled the recipe and used beef broth instead of the boullion and water. Also used extra mushrooms as one review had recommended. It was great. Everyone loved it. I will definitly make it again! Also had a salad and warm crusty bread from Panera.
Definitely add garlic (I used fresh) and the extra spices the other reviewers mentioned--but fantastic overall.
I love this soup. I’m not a fan of tomato juice, so I used 2 large cans of diced tomatoes. Have made this recipe many times, sometimes the tomatoes have peppers or sometimes Mexican flavoring. It always turns out good. I also use the whole bag of lentils. This time I didn’t have beef stock, but had chicken stock in the freezer- it was still good. Freezes well, too. You can’t go wrong with this one.
This soup is wonderful. We had a couple of extra unexpected people at our table last night - I just added another handful of lentils and increased the Vegetable juice and vegetables a little, and there was more than enough. We love it!!
Totally delicious. Shared with neighbors even with one who hates lentil soup! She asked for this recipe. Thank you Debbie!
My family loves this recipe! It is easy and tastes SO good. I now make this soup all the time especially in the wintertime.
Really nice, healthy soup that was simple to throw together for an easy family meal (just don't forget to factor in the cooking time!) I didn't give it five stars because it does seem to be missing *something*...just can't put my finger on it. I added a touch of cayenne pepper tonight, which definitely helped. Next time I'll try with the spicy V8, like others suggested. Definitely will try again!
I was really surprised how well the flavors of this soup blended together. It is delicious. The things I did different from the recipe were to use 2 cups carrots, 8 oz fresh sliced mushrooms, omit the celery, and only use 2 cups water.
3 cans V8 spicy-find an alternative with less sodium about 8 cups chicken broth add lots of garlic add dried basil and hot sauce and extra worchestshire check taste for seasoning I used chicken & pork sausage instead of ground beef I added some barley also
The only reason I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 is because I feel it is better with some modifications: an extra can of mushrooms (using the mushroom juice in place of one of the cups of water), no salt, and spicy V8 juice. With those modifications, I thought it was excellent and filling.
Just made this and ate it for lunch and there is lots left but that's a good thing since I loved it and can't wait to eat it again tomorrow. I'm sure it will freeze well too so I'll put some in individual containers for later. I used all the ingredients listed but just eyeballed them. I added garlic, thyme and oregano for extra flavour. So good.
THis soup was edible, but nothing special. My familiy did not like it though.
I agree this is a good base to start with. I combined all the suggestions from previous reviews by unsing spicy V8 and adding cumin, garlic powder, cayenne and hot sauce. Turned out with a nice kick a which is how we like it, but I think it was pretty bland before these changes. This makes a lot of soup.
Very yummy and very healthy!
This was amazing! My husband is very hard to please and he ate it for 3 days. I followed Previous advice and used spicy v8, cayenne, etc...
simple to prepare... tasty too. My husband would probably add some more exciting spices...
We make this recipe at least 2x a month. Use spicy V8. Everyone loves!
My family loves this one. I did beef broth rather than the water and bullion and I added 4 cloves of chopped garlic. I also added some Tabasco like another person suggested. I make this every other week now. It is great.
So easy and so delicious!
Great easy recipe that even my kids enjoy. We are vegetarian so I used soy crumbles which worked very well. I also added a cup of eggplant diced extra small just to have more fresh veggies in there.
Loved it i will make it again!
This definitely was not fabulous. I don't even think I'll make it again.
Easy in a crockpot. I used ground lamb meat and it turned out great.
EXCELLENT! I have been looking for tasty, healthy, easy, and cheap meals. This is IT. I didn't have all the veggie juice, so I subbed 300 mL of bouillon for some of the juice. also, I added 125g of tofu and other fridge leftovers. Serve it with the Excellent and Healthy cornbread on this site.
I used spicy V8 and the soup turned out great (not at all spicy). I don't like mushrooms so I leave those out and add extra carrots and celery. I've also added other veggies--it's a great soup for using up whatever you have. Thanks!
This recipe was so good. I had some organic beef and wanted the perfect recipe (organic meat is expensive on a tight budget!). It was delicious. I used canned tomato and some buffalo wing sauce because I did not have vegetable juice. I also added some cabbage, because I think beef goes so well with cabbage. I used a pressure cooker to cook the lentils faster and the soup was done in 20 mins.
I LOVE it! I modified because I had 2 l of Motts Clamatto The Works and wow the flavour is fab! I read other reviews and added 2 cloves of garlic that I sauted with the onion and fresh mushrooms I used 4 pkts of beef oxo and 2 -3 cups water. big tbsp of worchestershire sauce and 1 sp cumin and additional tsp chopped garlic (in a jar). I used half ground chicken cause it was bought by mistake and I don't have much recipes for it.
I love this recipe. I had never made lintel soup ever before. Now I make this on Sundays and take it to work during the week. Thanks so much for the original recipe!
This was very good! I left out the celery and added frozen spinach (personal preference) and it was so good. I never would have thought to use V8 for a base...but it is perfect and I'm going to try it with other recipes too!
I made this last night and my roommate and I both love it! I used a cup of beef broth to replace a cup of vegetable juice. and it still tastes good :D Super simple too
I didn't have tomato juice, so I used a can of petite diced tomatoes and added 2 extra cups of water. My dash of Worcestershire sauce was a pretty big dash. I also used fresh mushrooms (one container of pre-sliced). The end result was good. I'm freezing the leftovers to enjoy another day,
This was delicious. I let most of the liquid boil out because I was in the mood for a stew more than a soup. Great recipe! I will definitely be making this often during the cold winter months.
Really good. I didn't change a thing. Will definitely make it again.
Not a fan.
I'm giving this 4 stars instead of 5 as I felt it needed a little more kick. I added 1/8 tsp. cayenne. I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef. After browning & draining the turkey, I put it in a separate bowl. I added a little olive oil to the pot & sauteed the veggies (including fresh mushrooms) & a little garlic before adding the rest of the ingredients. The bottle of V-8 I used had 46 oz. (not 48), which was no big deal. Also I happened to have brown & red lentils so I used both.
Excellent and so easy!
I followed the directions mostly...I added a cup of potato's to make it even more stew like. I agree with other reviewers when they say it definitely needed more spice (which I gave it). Smelled great cooking and with my tweaks tastes good too. Thanks for the recipe! I am pleased I chose it and very pleased with the result. Happy Thanksgiving!
Tasty! Dredged stewed beef in spices and flour before browning. Stuck to recipe after that.
I loved everything about this soup except for the canned mushrooms. They are chewy and slimy. Next time I will use fresh mushrooms!
