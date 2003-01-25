Beefy Lentil Vegetable Soup

I hesitate to give any recipes 5 stars, but this delicious lentil soup warrants it. I am a lawyer with a newborn child, and this recipe is easy enough for me to cook on the weekend to take some of the pressure off of my wife for later in the week. What's more, my wife and other children think this is a great meal, perfect for cold winter days. I've made two adjustments. First, I use the very spicy V8 brand vegetable juice, and the result is not as spicy as you might imagine, owing (I suppose) to the ameliorative effect of the lentils. Second, I double or triple the amount of mushrooms. They have enough substance (as if they were meat), and they absorb the flavor from the soup so well, that it is worth having more of them around. Really, this is worth a try. We've made it a weekly event lately because a double-batch provides enough lunch for the week.

Read More