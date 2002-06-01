Minestrone Soup I

I made this recipe and admittedly tweaked it quite a lot. However, I do think I came up with something very similar to the submitter’s version. I used olive oil instead of margarine and only one T. not four. I increased the celery to a generous 1/2 cup and bumped the carrots up to about 3/4 cup. I thought the amount of cabbage was negligible, and I didn’t have it anyway, so I left that out. I used diced tomatoes with garlic and olive oil, and instead of potatoes, I used a combination of zucchini and yellow squash. Lastly I subbed ditalini pasta for the elbows. As for the process, I tweaked that a bit as well. I sautéed the onion, celery and carrots for about 5 minutes, adding the garlic during the final 30 seconds. I then added the other ingredients, except for the beans and pasta. I gently simmered for 30 minutes, which was probably a bit too long. I would cut that back to 10-15 minutes next time, so the zucchini won’t be overcooked. I cooked my pasta separately and added it along with the beans and some fresh basil and just heated it through. Garnished with fresh parsley. My result was a delicious, veggie-packed soup that was low in fat and calories, but very satisfying!! We loved it!! UPDATE 3/26/13: I made this again as before but this time threw in some coarsely chopped fresh spinach at the very end, which was a very nice addition.