Minestrone Soup I

4.6
513 Ratings
  • 5 375
  • 4 117
  • 3 17
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

All the food groups are represented. Serve this hearty soup with lightly toasted bread to get every last drop. Recipe can be doubled.

Recipe by A Hatton

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a heavy pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrots; saute for a few minutes.

  • Add beans, cabbage, tomatoes, tomato paste, potato, stock, garlic, parsley, and salt to the pot. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer for approximately 1 hour until vegetables are barely tender.

  • Add pasta, and simmer for 30 minutes more. Correct seasoning, and serve hot with grated cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 765.9mg. Full Nutrition
