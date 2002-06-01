Minestrone Soup I
All the food groups are represented. Serve this hearty soup with lightly toasted bread to get every last drop. Recipe can be doubled.
All the food groups are represented. Serve this hearty soup with lightly toasted bread to get every last drop. Recipe can be doubled.
The very best minestrone ever! A huge success with the family and guests. Add more tomato paste for a thicker, more stewlike minestrone. I also added a can of green beans, used kidney instead of cannellini beans, and used shredded spinach instead of cabbage. If you can find flavored macaroni, such as garlic or roasted pepper, it will inhance the flavor. Also, the parmesan truly inhances the flavor, and is not to be left out! Enjoy!Read More
Pretty good. I missed the green beans, zucchini, and kidney beans I usually see in minestrone, so next time I'd add them. I'd also add other Italian herbs in addition to parsley. This recipe is versatile enough to handle some subs and still come out great. My subs were navy beans instead of cannellini, celery root instead of celery, and chard instead of cabbage. I also used only half the salt called for, and used whole wheat shells instead of elbow macaroni. I find that whole wheat pasta holds up better in the leftover soup.Read More
The very best minestrone ever! A huge success with the family and guests. Add more tomato paste for a thicker, more stewlike minestrone. I also added a can of green beans, used kidney instead of cannellini beans, and used shredded spinach instead of cabbage. If you can find flavored macaroni, such as garlic or roasted pepper, it will inhance the flavor. Also, the parmesan truly inhances the flavor, and is not to be left out! Enjoy!
Delicious and so easy! I used Swanson's organic chicken broth and a tomato paste w/ italian seasoning. I also used a good 2 T of the tomato paste. My husband wanted twice the noodles so against my better judgement I added 1 c and as I suspected the soup ended up pretty thick by the time the noodles were done - it's kind of like a chowder now! Also, the noodles are a bit overcooked and gluey. Next time I'll cook the noodles separately and add them to the soup so the soup maintains more of its liquid. Will definitely make this again. UPDATE: I froze about a quart of this for about 6 mos and it held up great and still tasted good!
FANTASTIC!! Instead of using regular chicken broth, I first roasted the Christmas day turkey bones, then boiled them in water for an hour with a couple of carrots, an onion, a few bay leaves and some pepper corns, to make a rich delicious broth. I also added some left-over turkey meat, and used a can of kidney beans. Other than that, I followed the recipe to the letter. The result was amazing - a rich, tasty hearty soup, just perfect for a Winter day. I will definitely be making this again! (3.17.06 This recipe has gradually evolved into an 'Everything but the kitchen sink' kind of soup - it's great for using up all those sad-looking veggies that take up fridge space, those 90% empty boxes of pasta in the cupboard, and the half can of whatever beans you didn't use. It doesn't matter what you use, it always tastes great!)
I made this recipe and admittedly tweaked it quite a lot. However, I do think I came up with something very similar to the submitter’s version. I used olive oil instead of margarine and only one T. not four. I increased the celery to a generous 1/2 cup and bumped the carrots up to about 3/4 cup. I thought the amount of cabbage was negligible, and I didn’t have it anyway, so I left that out. I used diced tomatoes with garlic and olive oil, and instead of potatoes, I used a combination of zucchini and yellow squash. Lastly I subbed ditalini pasta for the elbows. As for the process, I tweaked that a bit as well. I sautéed the onion, celery and carrots for about 5 minutes, adding the garlic during the final 30 seconds. I then added the other ingredients, except for the beans and pasta. I gently simmered for 30 minutes, which was probably a bit too long. I would cut that back to 10-15 minutes next time, so the zucchini won’t be overcooked. I cooked my pasta separately and added it along with the beans and some fresh basil and just heated it through. Garnished with fresh parsley. My result was a delicious, veggie-packed soup that was low in fat and calories, but very satisfying!! We loved it!! UPDATE 3/26/13: I made this again as before but this time threw in some coarsely chopped fresh spinach at the very end, which was a very nice addition.
This is very good. I subsituted kidney beans for cannelini beans and a tablespoon of ketchup for the tomato paste. The sprinkling of parmesan is important; I thought the plain soup needed more salt, but that is okay. I will definitely make this again.
This soup is the best! A big time saver is to chop the carrots, celery and onions in a food mill and then sautee. I added one teaspoon of basil and one of origano and Italian stewed tomatoes already seasoned with herbs. I cut back on the potatoes and pasta, added one zuccinni and some fresh string beans. Had it for dinner with freshly made garlic bread, toasted. Don't forget the parmison cheese. My husband really loved it and so did I.
This recipe is delicious! I sauteed some chopped bacon first until it was a little crispy, drained off all but 2 tbsp. of bacon fat and sauteed the vegetables in that and added the bacon back into the soup at the end. Thanks for submitting the recipe, it's DELICIOUS!!!!!
Pretty good. I missed the green beans, zucchini, and kidney beans I usually see in minestrone, so next time I'd add them. I'd also add other Italian herbs in addition to parsley. This recipe is versatile enough to handle some subs and still come out great. My subs were navy beans instead of cannellini, celery root instead of celery, and chard instead of cabbage. I also used only half the salt called for, and used whole wheat shells instead of elbow macaroni. I find that whole wheat pasta holds up better in the leftover soup.
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!!! I used organic chicken Better then Bouillon for the stock, added zucchini, used a half a head of cabbage, doubled the pasta and added a full quart more water (the pasta soaks up a lot). I also didnt add the extra salt as the Better then Bouillon is pretty salty. This makes a ton of soup and it is soooo good- i will be putting this recipe in my regular rotation. I served it with an organic garlic baguette for the dippin'!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
My husband asked for Minestroni soup for dinner and I found this recipe. Wonderful. I had everything on hand except I used fresh parsley and petite diced tomatoes. My kids ate it all up hence, the 5 star rating. Thanks!
I love this recipe. I used butter, vegetable broth, Barilla wheat pasta (more than noted, probably about a cup) and added a lot more cabbage (I got a small bag of shredded cole slaw cabbage and added about half of that). It was a hearty, filling soup and very easy - a keeper for sure.
Hearty & Flavorful. It's so hearty it can almost be considered a stew!
Yumm, made this morning...and just tasted it in the afternoon. it is sooo good, i used 200 grams of tomato sauce instead of the paste. garbanzo beans, more broth (1.5 quarts, the pasta absorbs water so it is still thick). i used spinach instead of cabbage.. added a bit of oregano and dry basil. very very good cheap soup! oh, i omitted the potatoes and added zucchini, more celery and carrots.. this made about 8 servings (240 calories each!)
I used this recipe as a guide, being that I didn't quite have everything on hand. I shredded leftover Thanksgiving turkey and added it to the soup. I used beef bouillon cubes and water in lieu of the chicken broth. I subbed garlic chili sauce and medium taco sauce for the tomato paste. I used black beans, corn, carrots, parsnips, celery, diced tomatoes, onions, red potatoes, and added some extra spices, such as a bay leaf and some adobo. This made an excellent spicier version of minestrone. I served this with a side of fresh baked cornbread.
This is so good! I realized too late that I'm out of onions, so I chopped up a red bell pepper. I had a small squash & zucchini that needed to be used so I also added them. I used petite diced tomatoes and added black pepper. I left out the cabbage & pasta. Very flavorful & easy to play around with.
I used seashell pasta because I had a half a box leftover from another meal. I cooked it separately from the soup and let people add as much or as little as they wanted to avoid the pasta soaking up all the broth. I used diced tomatoes instead of stewed. I also used an 8 oz. can of tomato sauce instead of the tomato paste. I used fresh white beans from a friends garden, added a few green beans and about a handful of baby spinach I had in my fridge that needed using. As for seasonings, I added a pinch of dried oregano, 2 tablespoons fresh parsley and about 1 tablespoon fresh basil. Really tasty meal, great accompaniment for the chilly weather outside.
very, very good! Husband kept talking about it. Perfect on a cold night, with a slice of good bread with butter. I used spinach instead of cabbage (more traditional), and tomatoes with basil and garlic. Will definitely make again!
Great recipe! I changed it a bit though....I substituted kidney beans for the cannellini beans. I also used fresh garlic instead of minced, and spinach instead of cabbage. I also included green beans, and a couple dashes of tabasco for a little more flavor. I also included more chicken broth than called for and even with that it was still much closer to a stew than a soup. I like my minestrone to be a bit more soupy so next time I will increase the broth ( and seasonings accordingly ) even more. All in all a great soup!
I left out the potato and added some kidney beans, also omited the salt. Very Good. Simple to make also.
I didn't have any cabbage, so I used green beans and a handful of frozen edamame. I also used a can of petite diced tomatoes. It's really good if you add dried basil. Cooked it in the slow cooker for about 4 hours and the vegetables got tender, but not mushy. If you plan on eating this soup over several days, it's good to cook the pasta separately, and just add it before warming the soup, so it doesn't soak up all the broth and get mushy. Great, veggie-loaded soup for the lunch box!
This soup is so easy and so good! I tossed the stewed tomatoes into my food processor because my family does not care for chunky tomatoes in soup and I used ditalini pasta instead of elbows. I also followed the suggestion of another reviewer and used spinich instead of cabbage. The broth is so flavorful and the soup is so hearty - it made a great meal with crusty french. The leftovers were even better (if that's possible).
I have never made soup in my life! This turned out really good. I did change it some though. I added extra celery and carrots. Used one tablespoon of Olive oil instead of butter. A whole small can of tomato paste (only because I read it wrong, lol). Added extra garlic and salt. Added pepper and dried basil. Used fat free broth and added a packet of dry boullion too (sodium free). I put the cheese in the pot with the soup instead of the bowls...(next time I will try it before adding the cheese). I also added a pound of cubed stew meat. Turned out awesome and my boyfriend loved it as well. I counted all the calories and it was approx 255 per cup of soup. Not putting cheese in the soup and useing whole wheat pasta would lighten the calorie load.
I made this soup tonight and it turned out great. Delicious!!! Perfect meal for a cold fall night. Hearty and flavorful. Served with some warm french bread. Thanks so much for this recipe :)
This is a fantastic recipe! I made this the other night and couldn't get enough. I love that it's so loaded with veggies and other good thing, you don't miss the meat!
A very filling and delicious soup! I altered it a bit, adding shallots from the garden, 1/2 cup of barley, and a pound of the leanest ground beef, browned. I think meatballs would also be good. A great dinner on a cold winter evening. pkincaid
It's really good with a bay leaf!!! Add it towards the beginning of the cooking process.
Very good minestrone. I particularly liked it because it is simple and there is not an overload of seasoning. I did change some things 1. I added green beans and zucchini 2. I added to extra cups of water and bullion 3. I added dried basil Next time I make this recipe, I will cut the macaroni in half and add more beans.
Great! I used half the butter, omited the cabbage and tomato paste, and added zucchini and spinach towards the end. I also cooked the pasta separately and added at the end. It was sooo good!!
This soup was great. I did prepareit a little differently than it originally called for. I added tons more carrots - I love carrots in soup - I also added fresh green beans and zucchini. In addition to the stewed tomatoes and chicken broth, I also added tomato sauce and a whole can of tomato paste. I also added a can of red kidney beans, fresh spinach, the potatoes and fresh parsley - along with salt, pepper, oregano, basil and a small amount of crushed red pepper just to give it a little kick. I cooked the elbow macaroni seperately and added them after cooking to the soup (so they would not absorb all the liquid) and it is still really thick and delicious. We grated fresh parmesan on top and ate it with a salad and bread - what a great fall dinner!!!!Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a big hit with my family. I'm the oldest daughter so I'm always asked to cook something for my 4 other siblings and my parents when we all have chaotic days. I manage my time quite well so I always find a way to cook something up. One night I decided to make Minestrone, and I came across this recipe. I usually follow recipes verbatim, but with this one, I added extra vegetables and used more broth to add flavor. I used different kinds of beans instead of just one. In the end, it came out great, and I even made some garlic bread to put on the side. It makes for one great meal because the vegetables added fill you up -- a healthy and hearty soup, it's terrific.
This was the best minestrone recipe I've come across. It was excellent. The only thing I changed was that I used extra virgin olive oil rather than the margarine. I was truly amazed at the flavor of this soup.
Great recipe! Some changes for preference/items on hand: I didn't have an onion so I added extra carrots/celery (ground up in food processor) and added some frozen cubes of bacon (lardon) while sauteeing. I doubled the tomatoes (used coarse ground instead of stewed) and didn't add cabbage b/c I didn't have any (boo!). Since I had doubled the tomatoes, I added about a cup of water w/ a bouillon cube and doubled the pasta too. In effect, this doubled the recipe. The bacon added a fabulous smokiness and the bits of potatoes, pasta and veggies were perfect- not too chunky. Can't wait to eat again tomorrow!
I like cabbage in minestrone and less potatoes. Very good taste.
Awesome recipe although I modified a few things. I used olive oil instead of butter. I added a diced zucchini, used a vegetable boullion cube boiled in water instead of chicken broth (to make it vegetarian for my boyfriend). I also used orzo instead of elbows and added fresh chopped parsley and basil from my garden. I also substituted fresh baby spinach instead of cabbage. Absolutely fantastic! Served with garlic bread. Hearty and filling. Way better than Minestrone I have eaten in a restaurant!
What a delicious soup! I only used about a tbsp of butter to saute the veggies. I added a red pepper, a medium sized zucchini and half a head of cabbage. I also used a 28oz can of diced tomatoes and instead of parsley, I used 2 tsps of Italian seasoning. i added salt to taste, used kidney beans and added a small can of tomato paste. I didn't measure the veggies so this made A LOT of soup. I'm sure this will freeze well, too!
This is a great soup and very easy to make. The only change I made was add some oregano and basil. Had a lot left over for another meal for me and my husband, so I froze the left overs.
Our new favorite soup!
This was good but more like cabbage soup than minestrone I love cabbage soup so i thought it was good...and the parm cheese with cabbage was a odd combo..maybe better with spinach or kale
Very tasty soup. I like the fact that it wasn't overpowered with Italian seasonings like some minestrone recipes are. Just simple and delicious. The only changes I made were that I used fresh parsley in place of the dried, and spiral pasta instead of the elbow. Very healthy too! Thanks.
This was a fun recipe to make and very tasty. There's is a lot of cutting, chopping and mincing involved, so be prepared for that. I used three, not four cloves of garlic and the soup was still plenty garlic flavored for my taste. I also followed an earlier suggestion to add more tomato paste for a thicker consistency. Since this is the first time I've made the recipe, I don't know how much of a difference it made, by I was starting to have the sense that the soup would be to watery, so I added another couple of tablespoons of tomato paste. I doubled the recipe and had way more than enough for a small family. I just had it for lunch again today. I've got to learn more about mincing garlic efficiently. It took me forever. As other reviewers have suggested, the parmesan cheese is a must - it's truly a superb garnish.
This was pure comfort food! I used 1 tbsp. olive oil instead of margarine. Used great northern beans. Skipped the cabbage, used one 15 oz. can of tomato sauce instead of tomato paste, used zucchini instead of potatoes, and cooked the macaroni separately from the soup. Delicious with hot fresh Parmesan Knots from this site. Thank you!
Perfect recipe 'as is.' You could substitute kidney or pinto beans for cannellini; you could sub other vegies for the ones listed. The two things I do differently are: a) use fresh tomatoes and b) boil the pasta separately, rinse and drain in the pot before starting the soup (why dirty an extra pot?), so it isn't cloudy and starchy. I also use the rinds of parmesan cheese blocks, chopping them up in small pieces and throwing them into the broth for added flavor. You could fish them out, but they're edible and add texture if they haven't dissolved. Why waste?
Holy cow! This is the best minestrone I've ever tasted and I've tasted a lot! My husband is Italian and his aunt is known throughout the county for her minestrone soup...among other dishes and this tastes so close to hers it's crazy!
Very very tasty. Other than using whole wheat pasta, I didn't change a thing! Very good.
My brother took over this recipe and perfected it. We left out the cabbage and potatoes and served it as a starter for 8 adults, and had just enough. He added some fresh thyme, a touch of sherry, and a shot of balsamic vinegar. He also recommends leaving out the salt because the broth has plenty. I will definitely make this again, it was excellent!
This soup was very easy and delicious I will definetly make this again. My husband had about 4 helpings in one sitting. highly recommended.
I'd rate this a 3.5 I think. It's a good, hearty, filling soup. But I don't know why it says to cook everything so long. I only simmered the beans, pots, etc, for about 30 minutes and the potatoes were getting mushy and once I put the pasta in I only cooked it for another 15 minutes until the pasta was done. I used more of nearly all the ingredients (onion, celery, carrot, garlic, cabbage, tom paste, pots), and enjoyed the taste well enough. Like some other reviewers I tossed a couple bay leaves in and I added more mixed italian seasoning. I also used a whole wheat rotini instead of elbow mac and did not add any salt but I added a lil fresh ground pepper and used olive oil instead of butter. If I make this again I will probably use the italian tomatoes. Not sure yet if I will make this again. If you make it, I would suggest not cooking it as long as the recipe indicates.
This recipe is wonderful. I cooked pasta before putting it in the soup, used Italian Stewed tomatoes 1 extra garlic clove and fresh parsley from my garden. I deleted potatoes just because I am not a huge fan. We will make this again and again!
This was really good and simple. The only changes I made was using half homemade stock (it needed to be used up), no cabbage (picky eaters), and ditalini pasta per another users suggestions. This was really good. Even our picky eaters had a big bowl. It has a nice tomato flavor, but not enough to turn off anyone who doesn't like tomatoes. Good stuff. Added a bit of Italian seasoning while the pasta was cooking in the soup for a little added flavor, but that was purely personal preference.
The only variations I made to this soup were: no cabbage used, 3 fresh tomatoes chopped, 1 large zuchini chopped, 1 cup macaroni, 3 1/2 cups potatoes, and fresh parsley.... YUM! My husband is a chef very well known for his soups and he said that this was fantastic. The parm really added a ton of flavor so I would definately recommend using it. So easy and delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
It is wonderful! I made a double batch for a luncheon and only made a few changes; no cabbage, and I used Hunt's fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of stewed. Delicious! Gets better as it sits too, so the leftovers were yummy! Thanks!
I used water instead of chicken broth to make a vegetarian version. I left out the macaroni until the next day, when I planned to serve the soup to guests after church. In the morning I added the macaroni, then placed in a 170-degree oven before leaving the house at 8:30 a.m. When we returned in the early afternoon, the soup was the perfect temperature and the noodles were done perfectly, too. Don't forget the Parmesan--it really lends depth of flavor. Serve with bruschetta and you've got a healthy, filling meal! Thank you A. Hatton!
Nothing I cook ever tastes good, but this soup tasted AMAZING! Even my picky eater husband loved it! I followed the recipe exactly, except I did not add salt, because the broth was high in sodium. I also used olive oil instead of butter to sautee the vegetables. I served it with shredded mozzarella and some crutons. I'm hanging on to this recipe! Thank YOU!
It is really delicious, if you like you could add spinach and zucchinni, tastes really good!!!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for and it was a hit with my family! I made only a couple of minor changes: used olive oil instead of butter to saute veggies, low-salt vegetable broth (to make it 100% vegetarian), added 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms, used ditalini (small, tubular) pasta instead of elbows, used chopped tomatoes with Italian seasoning and 2 heaping tablespoons of tomato paste. Served with a green salad and crusty bread - yum!
I made this for a party and it was a big hit. I skipped the potatoes and upped the other veggies in its place. My only other change was making and serving the pasta on the side because some of my guests have wheat/gluten allergies.
I made this today and was FLOORED! It was absolutely delicious!! I am no where near an expert cook, but I felt like one today. My husband just raved. I followed the recipe - only used fresh spinach instead of cabbage. I also added light red kidney beans and some green beans. It was FAR better than I expected and will definitely make this again!
I chose to substitute escarole in place of the cabbage and added the beans later because I felt that they were a little overcooked. I also added some fresh ground pepper. I think that it would be delicious with zucchini. I served it with homemade garlic bread. It was a delicious hearty winter meal.
It was original to use chicken broth in place of water. It was pleasant and satisfying to my mother, boyfriend, and myself.
A delicious, hearty soup- and rather simple to make! I added Northern beans instead of Cannellini(its all I had). I took the advice of the readers and added half a cup of both corn and chopped zucchini, and one extra can of Italian diced tomatoes as well. One reader was right though, the cabbage and parmessan cheese didn't complement very well, but it's still a keeper!
This soup was excellent!! I took advice from a few other reviewers and added a bit more tomato paste. I also added corn, zucchini, kidney beans, more garlic, basil, and more chicken broth.
The flavor of this soup was great, although it came out VERY thick when I made it. More like chili or stew than soup. Next time I make it I will try doubling the broth. Besides that, it was very good, and healthy!
Yummy hearty soup on a cold winter night! Even my little kids enjoyed it! I added chopped green beans, much more salt garlic, black pepper basil and oregano....it was very tasty!
This was delicious!!! I added half a cup of frozen green beans (at the same time as the potatoes) and sauteed the cabbage along with the onion and carrots to give it that sweet flavor. I also doubled the tomato paste. Incredible. My sister's boyfriend didn't leave any leftovers, so we're making it again only two days later!
I have made this a few times and it always turns out thick and delicious. Instead of the cannellini beans I use red kidney beans & instead of cabbage I add 2 zucchini squash. This is great comfort food indeed!!
This is a keeper! This family really likes soup and this is right up there with our favorites. I did have to make a few changes due to what I had available in the pantry. I used vegetable stock instead of chicken, kidney beans and green beans instead of cannellini and cabbage and a bit of basil for good measure. Try it today!
This was an excellent recipe. I ommited the cabbage (because I don't like it) and added, a sprig of thyme and two bay leaves while simmering. I also added a dash of garlic powder and oregano and used Ditalini instead of elbow macaroni. I did also add another half cup stock/half cup water at the end because it got so thick. My husband ate almost all of it before I could even get it to that table!
DELICIOUS !!!!!!! Just made this for the first time and we all are devouring it :) .I first changed the servings to 10 and updated the proportions on ingredients for I wanted a large pot of soup and some to freeze.Since we love veggies, I did add a few extra such as fresh chopped parsnips for sweetness instead of potatoes,fresh spinach,sliced mushrooms,corn kernels & diced zuccini .I also used Ditalini pasta instead of elbows.It was one of the heartiest , most delicious soups I've ever made !!So many wonderful flavors, and my home smells great now!!!!A keeper for sure ;) Served it with parmesan cheese on top and fresh crusty italian bread. YUMMMMMMO !!!!!!!!
I love soup. I could eat it every day if my husband would let me. Anyway, he's gone on a trip so I made this last night. It was very very good! I did add a can of dark red kidney beans (because I always think of minestrone having them). I'll be taking my leftovers for lunch all week. (I didn't measure anything, I usually just make my soups by sight-measuring).
This soup was soooo good! I love that this recipe uses humble winter veggies and canned goods...I almost always have these ingredients on hand. I just made a few changes from the original recipe. I used 1T olive oil in place of all of that butter. I also used 1tsp basil and 1tsp oregano in place of the parsley. Also, for the pasta I used 1/2C of alphabet pasta which was a real hit with my three kids. Overall a great and versatile recipe!
This soup was very good. I made a few substitutions -- added kidney beans, frozen spinach, beef bouillon, and a entire small can of tomato paste. (I left out the cabbage and other beans.) I also sauteed the carrots and onions in olive oil rather than butter for more flavor.
This was excellent!
Very nice, my vegetarian MIL loved it. I used vegetable stock instead of chicken.
Made this for my family and it was a hit!! I changed the quantity of vegestables a bit adding more onions, celery, and used red potatoes. I also mixed the broth by using 1/2 chicken and 1/2 vegetable broth. It was delicous!
This was so easy to make and oh so good. The entire family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and it had just the right amount of salt too. This will be a regular at our house.
This soup was so delicious! I used olive oil instead of margarine and since I didn't have a can of stewed tomato, I used tomato sauce instead.
I had some beef bones left over from dinner so I made a broth by boiling them and substitutin the chix broth. Came out excellent! I did omit the pasta too.
Great soup for a cold day. Thickens nicely w/cooking. Added extra tomato paste & 1 zucchini chopped. I also like to add the pasta separately, keeps it from overcooking. Enjoy!
Made this for 80 people and it was fantastic.
YUM!! I followed this recipe almost exactly as written.I didn't add potatoe and added a can of green beans. It was perfect!!
Added a parmesan rind and some corn, omitted the cabbage... also added some Italian seasoning. Good, hearty autumn soup!
I made a few adjustments based on what I had: 1 cup frozen chopped spinach, a few handfuls of frozen green beans, only one zucchini (it was huge), star-shaped pasta, only 1 onion, and dried spices instead of fresh. I also added a pound of browned ground beef to satisfy my hubby. But basically, it was the same combination as this recipe, and it was really good. I highly recommend this if you're looking for a good, traditional minestrone.
I rated this 3 stars because of mixed reviews. I thought it was OK but husband said to throw out the recipe. Seemed a little bland at first, second time around was better for me. But probably won't make again.
This recipe is wonderful. My kids loved it! I didn't have stewed tomatoes so used regular tomatoes and added italian seasoning. YUM!
I've tried a number of minestrone recipes from Allrecipes and this one struck me as slightly odd. I think the beans left a sweet after taste that was unexpected and not desired. I can't quite figure it out, but if you like a slightly sweet after taste, go for it!
Excellent! Very flavorful. I didn't have fresh garlic, so I used 2 tsp. ground garlic. I also used zucchini instead of celery because it's what I had. I loved it! And so did my husband!
The soup had a nice flavour. I used kidney beans and veggie broth. I didn't have any tomato paste, so I used a small can of tomato sauce. I also added peas and corn. Delicious!
EASY TO MAKE, AND DELICIOUS
Delish. Changes: added bell peppers, zucchini, and a tablespoon of dried basil; I also simmered about a pound of frozen chicken tenders, used that broth plus some water, and shredded the chicken for the soup; crushed tomatoes instead of stewed, red kidney beans, not cannelini, baby spinach instead of cabbage, and I skipped the potatoes.
Freezes great, healthy, and good for any season! Love it!
Great starter recipe to personalize a minestrone. I like a more tomato base, so I added one 28oz can of tomato puree. Also good if you can add some zucchini squash and red beans.
yummy,everyone loved it!!
This recipe is absolutely FANTASTIC!! I did make a few of my own changes by eliminating the potatoes and adding fresh zucchini and green beans. I also seasoned the soup with lots of oregano and basil in addition to the seasonings called for in the recipe. I also doubled the recipe so we have plenty of leftovers to freeze. Thanks so much for what has already become a family favorite.
Wonderful, amazing in every way.
Very tasty. Fed a small film crew and kept well for leftovers. A make-again.
This was quite bland so added some oregano and basil which greatly helped the flavor.
This recipe was wonderful. My husband who hates to eat anything without meat in it liked it so much he requests it once a week. The only change I made was I added 2 Tbsp ketchup instead of the tomoto paste
This is good soup. I omitted the margarine and added crumbled bacon and italian sausage, cooking the onion, celery and carrots in the bacon drippings. Then, when I added the other veggies, I also added a small chopped zucchini. This will make it more of a main dish and not just a light starter. MMM, good;-)
At best, the soup was very average.....I personally feel that it needed more spices. I most likely will not make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections