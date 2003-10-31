Restaurant-Style Zuppa Toscana

LOVED this soup. I had been wanting to make this for a long time and finally did. Every time I go to the OG for dinner or lunch I get this soup. I have to agree with some of you others out here that the homemade version is as good or better. I used a combo of Johnsonville regular italian and spicy sausage. I took them out of the casings and browned them in a pan with garlic. I also used chicken broth from the box and two whole bunches of kale which I would do again. I won't however use as much sausage next time as every bite had an enormous amount of sausage and it became just to much. That's my only complaint about this soup and it's a self imposed one so I learned from it. It was probably more than 16oz. I used 7 total fat links. Husband totally went nuts over this!! Loved the kale and just kept adding a handful at a time until it wilted enough to put more in. Will most definately make this again.