Restaurant-Style Zuppa Toscana

Creamy sausage and potato soup. This recipe is very similar to the one served in a well known restaurant.

By Nancy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place sausage links onto a sheet pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until done. Cut links in half lengthwise, then cut at an angle into 1/2-inch slices.

  • Place onions and bacon slices in a large saucepan and cook over medium heat until onions are almost clear. Remove bacon and crumble. Set aside.

  • Add garlic to the onions and cook an additional 1 minute. Add chicken soup base, water, and potatoes, simmer 15 minutes.

  • Add crumbled bacon, sausage, kale, and cream. Simmer 4 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 77.9mg; sodium 1904mg. Full Nutrition
