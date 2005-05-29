Portuguese Chicken Soup II

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars We loved it. We used 4 T of lemon juice (not listed in ingredients but it is in recipe w/o quantity). Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this soup 4 times now. Its amazing and simple. I made a few changes this most recent time that I was pleased with. I switched out the lemon for a lime. I actually just cut it up into quarters and stuck the whole thing in to get more of the lime juice and more of an intense flavor. I also omitted the the parsley and upped the mint. White pepper is a MUST. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars The only changes I made were to briefly sear the chicken (I used skinless boneless breasts) in a little olive oil as I can't stand the look/texture of boiled chicken and I used wide egg noodles. Like previous reviewers I also added in some fresh lemon juice. This is such a delicious fresh-tasting soup. I know I'll be making it again (probably tomorrow). Thanks so much! Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars Great simple chicken soup. The lemon is an unexpected surprise. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Before I added the noodles it was exactly like the soup I eat and LOVE at the Japanese Hibachi restaurants! Thanks a bunch! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Very unique chicken noodle soup great if you are in the mood for something a little sour and tangy. I used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice right at the end as others suggested. Less could be used (you could add a tablespoon at a time to find the right balance for your tastes). With the lemon juice mine didn't need salt. My only change was I used probably closer to a cup of noodles (whatever was left in the bag). Definitely will make it again when I have fresh mint on hand I need to use. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Taste was great family really enjoyed. Helpful (15)