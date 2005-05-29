Portuguese Chicken Soup II
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 159
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.8g 34 %
carbohydrates: 6.8g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 1.5g
fat: 7.1g 11 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 49.1mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 2440.6IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 11.1mg 85 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 40.6mg 68 %
folate: 59.7mcg 15 %
calcium: 57.8mg 6 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 36.9mg 13 %
potassium: 365.8mg 10 %
sodium: 63.2mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 64
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
