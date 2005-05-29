Portuguese Chicken Soup II

Rating: 4.58 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Elegant. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a mint leaf.

By MARBALET

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, simmer chicken breast in stock with the onion, parsley, lemon zest, and mint sprig until done, about 35 minutes.

  • Remove the breast, cool, then strip off the meat and cut into a julienne.

  • Strain the broth, return to the pot, and bring to a boil. Add pasta and chopped mint. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Heat until the pasta is cooked al dente.

  • Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice and chicken julienne. Ladle into soup plates and top with lemon slice and mint leaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

REXICANA
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2005
We loved it. We used 4 T of lemon juice (not listed in ingredients but it is in recipe w/o quantity). Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

cynthia
Rating: 3 stars
09/27/2011
Great simple chicken soup. The lemon is an unexpected surprise. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
REXICANA
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2005
We loved it. We used 4 T of lemon juice (not listed in ingredients but it is in recipe w/o quantity). Read More
Helpful
(26)
shawna954
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2010
I've made this soup 4 times now. Its amazing and simple. I made a few changes this most recent time that I was pleased with. I switched out the lemon for a lime. I actually just cut it up into quarters and stuck the whole thing in to get more of the lime juice and more of an intense flavor. I also omitted the the parsley and upped the mint. White pepper is a MUST. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Caroline C
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2008
The only changes I made were to briefly sear the chicken (I used skinless boneless breasts) in a little olive oil as I can't stand the look/texture of boiled chicken and I used wide egg noodles. Like previous reviewers I also added in some fresh lemon juice. This is such a delicious fresh-tasting soup. I know I'll be making it again (probably tomorrow). Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(23)
cynthia
Rating: 3 stars
09/27/2011
Great simple chicken soup. The lemon is an unexpected surprise. Read More
Helpful
(17)
brulesrules
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2010
Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kristi Durough Parker
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2010
Before I added the noodles it was exactly like the soup I eat and LOVE at the Japanese Hibachi restaurants! Thanks a bunch! Read More
Helpful
(16)
CafeYork
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2008
Very unique chicken noodle soup great if you are in the mood for something a little sour and tangy. I used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice right at the end as others suggested. Less could be used (you could add a tablespoon at a time to find the right balance for your tastes). With the lemon juice mine didn't need salt. My only change was I used probably closer to a cup of noodles (whatever was left in the bag). Definitely will make it again when I have fresh mint on hand I need to use. Read More
Helpful
(15)
jss
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2010
Taste was great family really enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(15)
HOUSETOPVIEW
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2009
The lemon and mint are a nice twist to a comfort classic. I served with a crispy baguette. Mmmmm....so good dipped in the sour broth. A definite Sunday afternoon must-try. Read More
Helpful
(14)
