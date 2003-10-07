Creamy String Bean Soup

Rating: 4 stars

Looking for a soup that used green beans I came across this recipe. It called for canned green beans I used fresh. I just started the beans at the same time I started the potatoes and threw the onions in at this point also. The recipe doesn't tell you how much water to use so I used enough to completely cover all the vegetables. I used Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream as that is what I had on hand. Make sure you remove the pan from the heat and let rest about 5 minutes before you add the sour cream. That will help with the small curdling white pieces from appearing. They don't hurt to eat they just don't make the soup pleasant to look at. I cooked Polska Kielbasa in a separate pan and added it right before serving. This soup had good flavor and was a nice new way for my family to enjoy green beans. I paired this with 'Fyre Lake Cornbread' a personal recipe from AR. We had a nice dinner on a cool evening. This recipe has been "faceless" since December 2002.