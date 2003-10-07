Creamy String Bean Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an old German recipe that can be enhanced by adding Mettwurst or your favorite cooked and diced German sausage to the soup just before serving, that way the soup won't get greasy tasting.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook potatoes in salted water. When half done, add beans, vinegar, pepper and garlic (spear on toothpick for easy finding). Add onion. Simmer until potatoes are done. Remove garlic glove.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the flour and 1/4 cup water and make a smooth paste. Thicken soup with the flour paste.

  • Remove from heat. Slowly stir in sour cream. Do not cook any further. Stir in cooked and diced Mettwurst or other German sausage just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 228mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AHARFELD
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2003
Extremely easy to prepare and was a big success for Thanksgiving dinner! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Craig Symalla
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2009
Delicious I used fresh green beans and put in at begining. I like mine with more vinegar and used almost a 1/4 cup. Didn't use any sausage. It brings back good childhood memories. As a bonus it does not get easier than this. Read More
Helpful
(6)
iammakingdinner
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2011
I did the recipe as stated and then added thinly sliced celery and chopped radish greens. It was incredible. I used fresh string beans and started them at the same time as the potatoes. Thank you for the recipe:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Ryla Raven
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2010
This was very good! Since I am not a fan of sausage I used shredded chicken instead. Very delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
LAWoods
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2018
Delicious - I used fresh green beans though. Not a fan of canned. My family liked it. Read More
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2013
Looking for a soup that used green beans I came across this recipe. It called for canned green beans I used fresh. I just started the beans at the same time I started the potatoes and threw the onions in at this point also. The recipe doesn't tell you how much water to use so I used enough to completely cover all the vegetables. I used Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream as that is what I had on hand. Make sure you remove the pan from the heat and let rest about 5 minutes before you add the sour cream. That will help with the small curdling white pieces from appearing. They don't hurt to eat they just don't make the soup pleasant to look at. I cooked Polska Kielbasa in a separate pan and added it right before serving. This soup had good flavor and was a nice new way for my family to enjoy green beans. I paired this with 'Fyre Lake Cornbread' a personal recipe from AR. We had a nice dinner on a cool evening. This recipe has been "faceless" since December 2002. Read More
Advertisement
Usha
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2010
Delicious! I added more vinegar as I enjoy the taste and kept it vegetarian. My whole family loved it and my husband has asked me to make it again. This is going into our permanent meal rotation. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022