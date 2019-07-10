Fried Venison Backstrap
Tender venison backstrap is sliced thinly before being breaded and fried to make a savory crispy crust.
I am a chef on a south Texas deer ranch and I always chicken-fry the backstrap. I cook it the same, but chop it differently. I cut the backstrap into 3 inch chunks and pound it flat just like a chicken fried steak. Soooo good!!Read More
This was awesome! The only modification I made was to use Tony's Season Salt rather than plain salt.
This recipe was exceptional! A definitel keeper. We do not often get vension, so I had no idea how to cook it. My neighbor gave it to me and I was not too thrilled with the way he told me to cook it, so I searched for other recipes. We finished almost all that I cooked. I did find that it was rather labor intensive, though. It took longer than the recipe said it would, but was worth the effort. It had an excellent flavor and was ultra-tender. I did use less black pepper and it was plenty spicy enough. I do not think it would have been way to spicy otherwise. Can hardly wait to cook it again! I look forward to trying the venison roast recipes that I found also. Thanks for the great recipe!
Not too sure about this..I do want to try this but the hot pepper sauce has got me confused...is it the stuff they serve in fancy restaurants that is kind of clear and vinegary tasting or is it like texas pete or louisiana hot sauce? Can someone help me before i ruin a bunch of meat
I have a very picky wife and a 4 yr old. This recipe was one of the best and easiest ways to cook venison tenderloin. I will double the amount of hot sauce next time however. Also I used latex gloves to help with the clean up, but the mess on my countertop was, well a mess. Either way the family loved it!!! And I mixed together the egg/milk with the flour and then fried that after I cooked the tenderloin, have not came up with a name but the family thought it was great.
This was sooooo good!! I have a ton of elk meat in my freezer, and I have been looking for a good solid recipe for some of it! Now given that it's pretty messy to make, but it is worth it, and kinda fun! Highly recommended!
I took out the hot sauce and left everything else just the same. It was wonderful, my son wanted 2nds!
Thank you for the recipe. I marinated the back strap after slicing and pound tenderizing in buttermilk and worcestershire sauce for several hours. Then fried as your recipe instructs but used Tony's in the flour instead of salt and pepper. Severd with mashed potatoes and cream gravy! So yummmmy!
Excellent, even tho I skipped the hot sauce (all out). The kids liked it -- we called it "chicken fried steak". Next time I'll serve it with McCormick brown gravy and mashed potatoes. Mmmmm.
Great!! I only marinated for 20 min. but it still turned out yummy.
I added a tablespoon of Cajun seasoning to the breading, added some extra zing!
Perfect! I can barely get this plated before it's gone!
Oh my Goodness! My husband says this is the BEST meal I've cooked yet!
Came out amazing. Nothing needed nothing said . . . . .wonderful
Excellent, and easy. I would add more hot sauce, and serve with 1554.
I actually used the doe I shot opening day of rifle season this year in NC, she was old but this still turned out incredibly tender. The first batch I made was waaay too salty, so for the next batch I cut the salt in the flour down to maybe a teaspoon. other than that I loved it; melts in your mouth with a nice crispy coating. My boyfriend said he would only rate it 3 stars, he wasn't too big on the milk/hot sauce marinade so i think next time i'll use something different.
First time making this and it turned out awesome! And I even pan fried mine! I uploaded a pic of mine in the gallery under Morgan. Will continue to use this recipe :-)
These were pretty good. We liked the crust. I used quite a bit of pepper and liked it a lot.
I had already marinated (no recipe just whatever I have on my mind at the time) my deer. Just wanted to try a new way to cook the meat. Well, we enjoyed the way it turned out! I will do this again, and use the milk marinate. I also made a gravey, but found we like with and without the gravey. Thanks for giving me a new way to prepare a staple in our home!
I forgot to add the hotsauce but it still turned out delicious. I used some of the left over oil to make gravy for them. My girlfriend is apprehensive about eating wild game, however she loves this recipe.
I'm not a big venison fan, but this was really tasty! No gamey flavor at all!
Excellent. Next time will add more hot sauce to the marinade. I like spicy!
This turned out soooo good! I used every single thing it called for ,made no changes at all. My husband loved it also. I made some brown gravy to go with it but honestly it's so good you can just eat it alone. So glad to find thi!
Great recipe...the only change I made was I sub. 1 of the T of salt for garlic salt. Tender and delicious.
good didn't use hot sauce added chili pepper to it instead.
This was Great. This was a really differant way to cook venison. I turned out very tender. I would have also doubled the hot sauce.
Great.we loved it.keepem coming
This was perfect! The flour-egg-flour technique kept the breading on the meat instead of floating in the pan, bonus! I did half the salt and the pepper sauce but then added 1 Tbsp onion powder and 1 tsp paprika to the flour mixture.
My family loves this, including me (the one who dislikes venison the most). The only thing I do different from the recipe is to omit the hot sauce, since my 6 y.o. is very sensitive to spicy things. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good! Simple recipe to make. Just like dad used to make growing up when I was a kid. As others have said I used seasoned salt in my flour mix. Throw in some fried potatoes, bisuits, gravy and you've got a great meal!
Marinated in milk and hot sauce 24 hours. Used garlic powder instead of salt. Turned out very good.
I followed the instructions to a Tee, but I added some Onion powder, and garlic powder to the flour, and OMG mind blown. Thanks for the sweet recipe, much appreciated
I added some garlic salt to the flour mixture to give it a little more flavor! My family gobbled this up! Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and broccoli/cauliflower mix to make a meal! This recipe fed 5, could be stretched to 6 if they weren't pigging out.
I skipped the 2 eggs but marinating the meat in milk and hot sauce made a huge difference! The meat was more tender than usual and full of rich flavor.
I have made this so many times just as the recipe states and it is DELICIOUS!! I make a homemade brown gravy and homemade mashed potatoes to go with it. Amazing every time and makes my husband so happy! Thank you!
Fantastic!!!! Also made a white gravy from scratch to dip.
First time I ever made anything with venison. It's good and the closest recipe that I could find to what I remember when I was a child. I wished I had cast iron skillet because that's all I remember my dad cooking out of. I did have some issues with breading coming off and I think I over cooked it a little but next time I get tenderloin I at least have something to compare it to.
I made this with just a couple of changes and it was fantastic.
Turned out amazing just by the recipe!
Followed recipe, only changes I made were adding a little Worcestershire sauce to the marinade with the tobasco. After I pulled them out the frying pan I lightly sprinkled the tenderloin with a combination or lawrys salt and garlic powder. Those few changes really gave it the kick I was looking for!
I don’t know about the pepper sauce step but I’ve never tried it so who knows that could be the secret ingredient I need to perfection lol. I soak over night in salt water then soak them in a milk bath a hour before starting . I also use buttermilk instead of regular Milk. Heat your oil up I usually put it on medium heat. Cool trick I was taught By my grandpa is placing a couple of popcorn kernels in the grease and when they pop is when it’s the perfect heat to start frying some deer meat
This was pretty good. I made it using deer tenderloin instead of Backstrom (loin). Tenderloin is a smaller more tender cut. Overall it was a good recipe just lacking in flavor. Besides the fried taste it just didn't have enough zip. I would recommend using seasoning salt instead of salt, extra hot sauce in the marinade, and add chili powder to the flour. I think that would really improve this recipe. Pretty , the liquid hot sauce was the only thing that added any noticeable flavor besides the normal taste of venison.
This is absolutely amazing. I don’t fry much so when I do I expect a lot. This recipe does not disappoint!
Like others, I modified this a bit by adding Tony's to the flour. The back strap came out perfectly and crispy. So good!
I followed the recipe pretty much. The backstrap was SO tender it was literally the best "chicken fried steak" I've ever made. My husband absolutely loved it also. No gamey taste whatsoever. I used about 1/2 of the hot sauce & will increase next time. Definitely a keeper. Will make again for sure.
This was a fantastic recipe. I was gifted several pounds of backstrap, but I'm not proficient in game cooking. The directions were so easy to follow and the meat turned out so delicious.
Great flavor and tenderizing from the marinade. I marinated it overnight. The oil temp is dead-on and makes the crust perfectly crisp. I used someone's suggestion substituting Tony's Chacheres for salt & pepper.
Somehow we were out of flour so I substituted Zatarain's Fish Fri and used Olive Oil to try to make it healthier. Tasted delicious - my son didn't even notice that it was venison and not steak. Easy and Delicious!
Tastes great - a bit salty - but a lot of work and messy (I don't usually fry foods because it's messy). I would cut the salt if I ever make this again, but I'll stick to my usual method of cooking backstrap: marinating in wine and seasonings and grilling.
Great simple recipe. I used a mallet to tenderize the venison. I used sriracha hot sauce in the marinade and added garlic and onion powder to the flour. My wife felt like it needed more hot sauce but it only marinated for about an hour so maybe it didn’t thoroughly permeate the meat. Whip up some buttermilk biscuits and country gravy with this venison and your life will be complete!
Excellent and very easy recipe.
Tasted absolutely delicious! Was very easy to make and I will definitely use this recipe again.
Added more seasonings it was very good like chicken fried steak ??
So good. :)
Excellent! My girls devoured it.
This was great! I added Worcestershire to the soak, great stuff!
Holy smokes!! This was so delicious , i was in flavor/texture heaven! Absolutely the best fried meat. ??
My son got a deer so I was cooking to please my husband likes a lot of flavor) as well as my ex-husband (fairly picky with his venison and doesn’t try new things often), our teenagers, and a toddler. I tried this as a middle of the road recipe and it was a hit! My son had seconds, his dad took home a doggy bag for lunch tomorrow, our two year old ate it up and never batted an eye at the small amount of heat and my teenage daughter who rarely eats meat had an entire piece. The cooking time was the only thing off about it. It took me right at an hour to do 1.5x the meat the recipe was created for, so it should read about 40 minutes instead of 20 unless the recipe is preparing it to be eaten rare. I did use Cavender’s Greek Seasoning (salt free) instead of salt and pepper since my family uses low sodium recipes and we dipped in Panko crumbs instead of flour after the egg wash.
Have fried backstrap for many years but have never added hot sauce to the milk. I always soak my tenderized backstrap in buttermilk anyways but adding the Franks Original Hot Sauce really added extra flavor. Everyone gave it 5 stars!
It turned out amazing. When I make it again, I will definitely add more hot sauce in the marinade though.
Awesome. I made some today and I loved it. I soaked it it buttermilk though
Followed the recipe to the T and it turned out wonderful! I may add a bit less salt next time but that's just personal preference. Will definitely be making this again!
Great texture and juiciest middle. The batter didn't over power the flavor. Love it.
I had no idea how to cook this deer meat that my boyfriend had in his freezer. I tried this and though it was messy, the end result was quite delicious. As another user suggested, I cut the meat into about 3 inch pieces and slightly pounded the meat before cooking. I used coconut milk, since I was out of regular milk. All in all, I would make this again.
