Fried Venison Backstrap

My son got a deer so I was cooking to please my husband likes a lot of flavor) as well as my ex-husband (fairly picky with his venison and doesn’t try new things often), our teenagers, and a toddler. I tried this as a middle of the road recipe and it was a hit! My son had seconds, his dad took home a doggy bag for lunch tomorrow, our two year old ate it up and never batted an eye at the small amount of heat and my teenage daughter who rarely eats meat had an entire piece. The cooking time was the only thing off about it. It took me right at an hour to do 1.5x the meat the recipe was created for, so it should read about 40 minutes instead of 20 unless the recipe is preparing it to be eaten rare. I did use Cavender’s Greek Seasoning (salt free) instead of salt and pepper since my family uses low sodium recipes and we dipped in Panko crumbs instead of flour after the egg wash.