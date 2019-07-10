Fried Venison Backstrap

4.7
79 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 20
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tender venison backstrap is sliced thinly before being breaded and fried to make a savory crispy crust.

Recipe by Nicole Holland Green

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place venison slices into a shallow bowl and pour in 2 cups milk and hot sauce. Stir to coat, then cover and marinate for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in an electric fryer or skillet to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Set up a dredging station: Stir together flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Whisk eggs and remaining 1/2 cup milk together in a separate shallow bowl.

  • Dip venison slices into the flour mixture, then into the egg mixture, then back into the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour. Fry in the hot oil until lightly browned on each side, about 3 minutes. Remove with tongs and drain briefly on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 149.1mg; sodium 1944.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022