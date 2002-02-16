Skyline Chili

A really good Cincinnati chili recipe. I am a native Cincinnatian, and this This has all of the components of good Cincinnati chili. It is more sauce-like as opposed to a hearty, chunky Texas-style chili. The spice profile is there. I followed the recipe as is except for two things- I added the bittersweet chocolate that others mentioned. This is a must! I also rounded up to 3 pounds of ground beef (90/10). I did not brown the beef at all. I broke it apart while adding it to the slow cooker. After six hours, I mashed around with a potato masher to break up the remaining chunks, but I probably could have gotten by without it. It was plenty spicy. Maybe 4 TBS of chili powder would be enough. Make a classic five way with a bed of thin spaghetti, a ladle-full of chili, a layer of cooked and drained dark red kidney beans, some diced onion, and some mild cheddar cheese shredded as finely as possible. Substitute rice or a baked potato for the pasta.