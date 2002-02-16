Skyline Chili

This hearty skyline chili is sure to warm up appetites.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a crock pot.

  • Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, chili powder, cinnamon, allspice, salt, vinegar, pepper, garlic powder, onion salt, steak sauce, and water to the crock pot; mix well.

  • Cook on Low for 12 hours.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 141.9mg; sodium 1679.8mg. Full Nutrition
