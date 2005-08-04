Albondigas Soup II

I discovered this one a while back and it's terrific! I've made it at least 10 times now and what's wonderful about this recipe is that when you follow the directions, and you take that first taste, it's perfect. I read the other reviews and i agree, 4 cups is not alot of water, but the vegetables will release alot of water; however, I use two KNORR SWISS beef boullion cubes which makes 2 cups of broth per cube, and i add an additional two cups of water, totalling six cups when i start out. This leaves me with plenty of broth. Another thing though, is if you like spicy, just remember, the cabbage tends to get sweet when you cook it, so you might consider leaving it out, but since I'm a gringo, I'm not a fan of burn my mouth out spicy food, so this soup is the perfect balance and absolutely delicious. Oh, and one other thing, I found that by chopping up some fresh cilantro and sprinkling it on top of each bowl when i serve it adds a real fragrant and authentic finish to this soup. Try it, and you'll never eat this soup againwithout it . Thanks Beatrice for making me happy.

