Albondigas Soup II

104 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 25
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Spicy meat ball soup.

By Beatrice Goldiano

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the ground beef, garlic, onion, bread crumbs, egg and 2 teaspoons water. Shape into tiny balls.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the water and dissolve the bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil and drop the meatballs in and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add the chili powder, cumin powder, cumin seed, dried oregano, carrots, green pepper celery and tomatoes with juice. Cut the half head of cabbage into two wedges and add them into the broth. Simmer for 30 to 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm with corn tortillas and salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 610.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022