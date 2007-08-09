Tom Ka Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)

4.3
309 Ratings
  • 5 192
  • 4 77
  • 3 16
  • 2 16
  • 1 8

The quintessential Thai soup.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chicken into thin strips and saute in oil for to 2 to 3 minutes until the chicken turns white.

    Advertisement

  • In a pot, bring coconut milk and water to a boil. Reduce heat. Add ginger, fish sauce, lime juice, cayenne powder and turmeric. Simmer until the chicken is done, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with scallions and fresh cilantro and serve steaming hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 41.1g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 786.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022