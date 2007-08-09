Tom Ka Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
The quintessential Thai soup.
**FIRST OFF** This is a MOCK version of true Tom Ka Gai soup. However...the taste is very close to the real deal WITHOUT needing "hard to find" ingredients. We loved the ease of the recipe. TALK ABOUT A QUICKIE. My changes: NIX the turmeric - it made the soup sooo bright yellow! I almost doubled the lime juice. I put in the required amount and then floated a few thick lime slices on top while it simmered. I removed those before serving it. I probably doubled the Cilantro. I put some in while it simmered, and put more in just before serving. Instead of water I used low sodium/low fat chicken broth to round out the flavor. I added just enough Splenda Sweetner to “sweeten it up” just a little . I’ve had this soup served both ways ( slightly sweet, and no sugar at all). We prefer it slightly sweet. "Sweet" just ROCKS the flavor of the lime! I have never found Lemon Grass locally, so I quit worrying about it. The soup was EXCELLENT and almost a DIRECT HIT for what we have eaten in upper end Thai restaurants. Do yourself a favor...and DO NOT SMELL THE FISH SAUCE. It's PUTRID AND DISGUSTING! However...once mixed with the other ingredients something magical happens and it was beyond wonderful when all the flavors commingled! I like to put a small scoop of white rice into a bowl and add the soup over that. Next time I make it I'm going to try using 1/2 lemon juice -1/2 lime juice. Will definitely make this again for company!Read More
First of all, 'Kah' is galanga in Thai. Traditionally, 'Tom Kah' soup is predominantly flavored with three essential ingredients, namely galanga, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, in which this recipe lacks. For a vegetarian soup simply substitute chicken with oyster mushroom. Galanga, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves add flavour to the soup and are pretty to look at in the bowl, but they are inedible. I often remove these ingredients by straining, then cook the meat or mushroom in the soup.Read More
When I made this following the recipe exactly I thought it tasted horrible. Then I added lemongrass and let it infuse with the chicken and left out the tumeric (coconut soup should be white). Finally, I remembered when I took a cooking lesson from a Thai chef, she said to always always add sugar when using fish sauce. I forgot the exact proportion by went by taste (had to add quite a lot). Voila! Now it's perfect.
This recipe is awesome. To prevent curdling of coconut milk keep soup at a lower temperature. I kept it at 200 degrees. Do not bring it to a boil. Also try to stir continuously. I added thai chili sauce instead of cayenne, canned straw mushrooms, a pinch of sugar, low sodium chicken broth instead of water, 2 tbs of soy sauce with fish sauce, lime slices. I did not mince the ginger I cut it in visible slices so that you could pick them out. I did not use turmeric. It tasted just like the tom ka at my favorite Thai place. With a brand new baby it's hard to go out to eat so I am so glad that I could recreate this soup at home with the help of this recipe!
We loved this soup! Even my 8 year old asked for seconds. My husband said he thought it was even better than our favorite Thai restaurant. The only changes I made were to use 2T soy sauce instead of 4T fish sauce and chicken stock instead of water. Do yourself a favor and make this soup!!!!!
I don't try this recipe but have some suggestion. Normally when we cook soup which need to add lime juice, we will add it after we remove the soup from heat. So suggest to add lime juice after you remove the soup from the heat. Adding lime juice during boiling, making it has bitter taste. This is Thai's trick. This method is applied for Tom yam as well. For authentic Tom Kah Kai version, we don't need to sautee the chicken in the oil too. And most important thing for this dish, don't make the coconut curd.
I would give this 6 stars if I could. My family LOVES Thai food, and particulartly the coconut chicken soup. Imagine my surprise when I found this extraordinarily simple and quick recipe that is just delicious! My only substitutions were to use low fat coconut milk, to switch the water for chicken broth and I also left out the turmeric. Amazing, fast, and delicious!
This is fantastic! I added a 3rd can of coconut milk, 1/3 of a can of coconut cream & doubled the chicken. VERY quick & easy. It tastes just like the soup we used to drive an hour to order in our favorite Thai restaurant. Spicy & authentic. For each new guest I've served it to I've had to make a copy of this recipe.This is the best soup in my collection!
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I substituted chicken stock for the water, and I added fresh sliced mushrooms and sliced strips of red pepper for more interest. Plus I added more chicken than the recipe called for. A very tasty soup (just add more cayenne if you like it hotter) that was fast, easy, and quite similar to the authentic Tom Ka Gai we've eaten many times in Thai restaurants.
Tasted EXCELLENT, but I'd use light coconut milk next time to make it less fattening. Also, I couldn't find fish sauce, so I substituted soy sauce and that worked fine.
Thanks for this recipe! I love This soup! I've been wanting to make this soup for a long time but the "true" ingredients (galanga, Lemongrass, and lime kaffir leaves are near impossible to find at your average supermarket! It was really easy to make too. I also added some mushrooms.
Absolutely not authentic. A tip for keeping lemongrass, galangal and kefir lime leaves for those of us whose love them but have a hard time finding them (and don't use them all the time)... freeze them. Put each just as you get them fresh into freezer bags (no washing or other prep). Use them while still frozen by grating or mincing finely into your cooking. Do not thaw first! The freezing breaks down the texture of the lemongrass and lime leaves so that if you use fine bits it will not need to be removed before eating. One caveat, I do strip off the tougher outside of the lemongrass before freezing. You can do regular ginger this way too.
I loved this recipe. I added cumin and coriander and substituted srirachi sauce for the cayenne, peanut oil for the vegetable oil and chicken stock for the water.
I don't understand all the rave reviews for this soup. It is lacking the most basic flavors (such as lemon grass) and incorporates weird flavors like turmeric (which does not go in coconut chicken soup at all and totally ruins it!)
Wonderful. Like other reviewers, I used chicken stock in place of water (increased to 4 cups - didn't want half a carton of stock to go unused - and it was still creamy and tasty!) and skipped the tumeric. -Simmered the stock with with bruised/crushed lemongrass and large pieces of ginger (instead of minced - roughly a 1 1/2 inch cube, sliced thick). Removed before adding chicken and coconut milk. -Doubled the chicken. -I used substantially more cilantro, too (1/3-1/2 cup). I know it's inaccurate to leave a rating when I've made so many changes, but I appreciate the recipe and how easy it is to play with. Guests and hubby loved it.
I made this tonight and it was great! Like some of the reviews stated I used chicken broth instead of water and it turned out well. I added 1 tsp of lemongrass paste. No tumeric and no pepper. Toward the end I also added sliced white onion and some mushrooms with the cilantro...and about 4 TBSP of sugar. It sounds like a lot be it works. And finally.....shrimp instead of chicken! Add it during the last two minutes and it turns out perfect.
Terrific with leftover roasted chicken and I didn´t have to saute them in oil first, which made the recipe even easier and healthier; just dump everything into the pot and boil. Put in 3 ginger slices (quarter sized), a pounded lemongrass stalk, one whole kaffir lime leaf, and 2 whole cloves of garlic so that all can be easily removed before serving. I didn´t use tumeric nor green onion this time and substituted chili flakes for the cayenne. It was hard to keep to the exact measurements; just tasted and adjusted along the way. Added mushrooms for bulk. This is definitely worth a try not just for its exotic flavor but for its quick assembly as long as you have most of the ingredients in the pantry.
Our family rarely agrees on a five-star rating. But this one got rave reviews. It's worth trying! I thought it was good without the cilantro and green onion. But those two ingredients took it to a whole new level. Modifications: 2TBS soy sauce instead of fish sauce. 4 TBS sugar - it tasted too salty and sharp without, two red-skinned potatoes diced.
Excellent recipe. I fell in love with this soup at a local Thai restaurant and I think this is just as good. I followed the advice of some of the reviewers and I added the sugar. I ended up using a 1:2 ratio of fish sauce to sugar. Yep, I had 8 Tablespoons of sugar but man, it made the difference. Generally, Thai food does have sugar in it's dishes. I loved it and I did add the lemongrass. I would like to add next time, the kiffer leaves and galanga to make it more authentic. I also did not include the tumeric because this soup should be white in color, not yellow.
This soup was delicious! I recently tried this for the first time at a restaurant, and had been looking for a comparable recipe. I substituted chicken broth for the water, left out the turmeric, and used some Thai chili sauce I had lying around in place of the cayenne. This is a tasty base to play around with.
Yum! We consumed the whole pot. Yes, it's a mock version. But even the Asian markets here don't carry the real ingredients so I think this is marvelous. Serve over rice. Add some sugar- a few tablespoons- to bring it all together. Leave out turmeric.
This was delicious! I followed another reviewer's advice and crushed the fresh lemongrass with the flat end of a knife, and added in in large strips that were easily removed. I also added a large sliced carrot and sliced up half of a red bell pepper. Served over jasmine rice and topped with fresh thai basil. YUM!
I really like this quick and fast to make...very feeling. This is the second time I made it, so I was experimental: onions, mushrooms and chicken broth...really yummy.
The simplicity of this soup is SO awesome. I used chicken broth instead of water, left out turmeric, and added lemongrass. I also added fresh tomato chunks and sliced mushrooms, because all the Thai restaurants around here serve it that way, SO GOOD!!! (throw the tomato in at the end, just long enough for them to get warm.) I was hesitant to use 4 tablespoons of fish sauce, but I'm SO glad I did. Something would be missing without it. Finally, I cut some calories by using light coconut milk and non-fat, low sodium chicken broth. Tastes so much like the restaurant version! AWESOME!
I made this this weekend and my only complaint is I should have made a double batch!!! I love making stews and soups and this is the fastest I have ever seen something disappear. A taste explosion was the shared response.
I followed other reviews by adding lemongrass to the cooking chicken. I reduced the fish sauce by half out of fear, and the soup was still WAAAY too fishy, so I started scrambling trying to compensate for the fish taste. No matter what I tried, it's not working for me. I'm really disappointed. This sounded SO good when I first stumbled across it! I'm sticking with curries from now on when I want Thai.
I absolutely love this recipe! I have made it twice and will keep on making it. I slightly cut down the fish sauce and turmeric and added fresh kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass. I also used chicken stock instead of water (as other's suggested)and added red pepper near the end of cooking for colour. Delish!!! Thanks so much for sharing this.
AMAZING! I have made this soup nearly half a dozen times since I found it and have added shrip, garlic prawns and sliced mushrooms to it and everytime it dissapears withing a couple days. This is a very hard recipe to mess up and is great the day after. It looks nothing like the picture shown (much more yellow) and cilantro should not be added to the soup until it is in your bowl as it turns brown and slimy if you have any leftovers in the fridge for any lenth of time. Also it separates when chilled and left for a while but just give it a stir and it is like you just made it!
leave out tumeric - added extra chicken and a little brown sugar to mellow out the salty flavor
Good with suggested additions!! Next time we're going to hunt down some lemongrass to put in!
Absolutely FABULOUS! The best soup I have ever tasted in my life, restaurant quality.
First of all, I left out the fish sauce because it sounded too disgusting to invest money in, but I can't imagine I would have liked the soup better had I included it. I would have given this even less stars but my husband liked it once I added 1/4 c of sugar. This soup is SOUR and odd-tasting. Won't make again.
My husband really like this but I didn't think it was nearly as good as the one we had at the restaurant. Reduce the amount of fish sauce by 1/2. Also, add more red pepper to spice it up. The tumeric does indeed turn the soup a neon yellow, but it also goes with the territory.
This is great start for a soup that tastes much like Tom Ka Gai. As stated this is a mock version, without ingredients such as lemongrass or lime leaves. But, since you can get all of these ingredients at any grocery store, it's a good recipe to keep around. After I made this soup as directed, I tasted it. It wasn't exactly what I was looking for. I then added an extra Tbl of fish sauce, another 1/4 tsp of cayenne, and about a quarter cup sugar. I wanted more things to chew in the soup so I added sliced mushrooms and strips of sweet yellow onion. In each individual bowl I added the cilantro and green onion as directed. I also sprinkled extra cayenne on mine, I like it pretty spicy. I refrigerated the left over soup, and reheated it by the bowl the next day, it was much better the next day! The flavors had blended and the ginger had time to flavor the soup. Next time I make it I will either do it ahead or let it heat on the stove longer than the 10-15 minutes in this recipe. I gave it a four because made as the recipe says, it's just not quite right (for my taste) but it is a good base for you to start with and tweak to your taste.
I really like that this has easily accessible ingredients (although it is missing that truly authentic flavor) and is SO easy to make. We all agreed that we would prefer it without the chicken---it didn't add any great flavor so if I want to add protein to this I will use tofu next time. Really a fun tasting soup.
Whoa, this was WAY too salty, to the point of being inedible. If I made this again, I would start with 2 tbsp of fish sauce instead of 4. I don't know if it was the particular brand I used, but it overwhelmed all the other flavors. I couldn't even taste the coconut. I gave this three stars because I think it would have been good otherwise. My husband also thought there was too much ginger, and it turned out yellow because of the tumeric. Next time I would probably use a lemongrass infusion instead as others suggested, and only use 1 tbsp of ginger.
My husband really enjoyed this soup but the rest of my family did not. The coconut milk was really heavy; I prefer a much more broth-ier version of this soup. I couldn't find light coconut milk in my store or I would've used that. Next time, I'll add a can of chicken stock and a can of coconut milk instead of two cans of coconut milk.
I have been cooking all types of food for over twenty years, and this is the winner of all recipes I have ever tried. I can't even express how much I enjoy this recipe. It's a go-to recipe about once a month or so. We often substitute shrimp instead of the chicken and it's just amazing. I can't offer anything other than just cook it exactly as the recipe calls for, and you'll be very happy. The flavor is complex while still remaining delicate. I can't recommend this recipe enough. Amazing! I truly love it!
A-MAZ-ING! I changed a few things based on other reviews. I used left-over chicken from the night before, chicken stock instead of water, I left out the cayenne and turmeric, I added half a can of sweetened shredded coconut to balance fish sauce, culantro instead of cilantro, 1 cups broccoli slaw, and served it over brown rice. It was so good! Pretty fast too, I would make this again!
I was pleasantly surprised at how close this is to what I get out of a Thai hot pot at an authentic ethnic restaurant! Absolutely delicious! After reading the reviews, I added 2TBSP of sugar and left out the turmeric. I added a few shiitake mushrooms and 1 teaspoon of lemongrass paste. Next time I will make it with chicken broth instead of water and hope to find galangal and lime leaves to refine the flavor. Thanks for the recipe. This will be a staple in our home!
I really liked this recipe over-all. I made some changes that I would advise against though. I pretty much squeezed the juice from three limes into the pot and that was too much!! Also, it seemed a little thin to me and I think that's because I used low-fat coconut milk. If I would have followed the recipe better I think it would have been much better.
wonderful! so warm and yummy and satisfying! I reduced the fish sauce out of fear; added some sugar per other users comments; and added some dried lemongrass. was amazing. even my husband liked it.
Turmeric made it a bright yellow which I wasn't expecting but it tasted pretty good. However, if there was lemongrass and galangal (curry paste) in it, it would have been five-star-perfect and out of this world. NEEDED lemongrass. *I also used peanut oil & 1 lb. chicken pieces but don't think that was a big difference at all* Stir-fried pre-packaged cole slaw (shredded red/green cabbage and carrots) in peanut oil with ground ginger, soy sauce and cooked rice and put that in soup to make it a little heartier.
very good soup served with 2 cups rice. I added a tablespoon of sugar and eliminated the turmeric.
This is delicious! The only changes I made were adding one cup of water instead of two, adding 1/4 cup of white wine to the chicken while it was cooking, and using chipotle chile powder instead of cayenne. (The only reason I did that was because we happened to have chipotle around the house, but had no cayenne.) I will definitely make this again, maybe add some veggies.
I was so excited to try this soup and will make it again sometime with some modification....While lime/lemon flavor is essential, 1/4 cup is too much.
excellent soup, everyone that I have made this for loves it! I've used light coconut milk to make it a bit healthier it doesn't change the great flavor. I have also substituted shrimp for the chicken, and I actually prefer it that way now. Very easy and very tasty!
A good substitute when you just can't get out to a Thai restaurant for the real thing. Be sure to add mushrooms. Works fine without lemongrass and substituting lemon for lime juice. Add a touch of sugar, too.
My husband and I love Thai food and have had this soup at several great Thai restaurants in Atlanta. As always, before using a recipe, I read reviews. Based on many reviews, I doubled the lime juice and added sugar. I also increased the cayenne a bit. My husband and I BOTH loved this soup. It was simple (other than having to run to the grocery to get "fish sauce") and quick. Highly recommended. We will definitely add this one to our "delish" box.
Yummy, but next time I'll skip the cilantro and add mushrooms instead. I could see myself eating this for dessert! Substitutions: chicken broth for water, nix the turmeric, add equal sugar with fish sauce.
I've been craving this since having it from a Thai restaurant a couple weeks ago. I used low fat coconut milk, cut out the tumeric, used chunks of ginger that I took out after simmering, added 4 Tbl sugar, doubled cilantro, used chicken broth instead of water. Soo good! I did what someone else suggested and added lime slices while it simmered and then took them out. Next time I wouldn't do this because I think it gave it a little bit of a bitter taste. I will also add mushrooms next time like the kind I got at the restaurant.
Stinking good! New comfort food. I didn't have fresh ginger on hand so I used ground ginger and didn't miss it. We served this over white rice and wished we had leftovers for seconds.
LOV this recipe! It turned out very much like a restaurant quality soup! I did add some lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves while simmering the soup and it added a more intense flavor.
Very yummy, but made a few alterations: added about 4 tbsp of truvia to add some sweetness. Also added an extra tsp of powdered Ginger, as we really like a strong Ginger flavor. Used lite organic coconut milk. Next time I will add more chicken and mushroom as well. Overall a great base recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This is the best soup I've ever tasted. The kids were scared of coconut milk, and wouldn't taste it, but it was so good. I will definately make it again.
Excellent! made it as is, although did not have tumeric. Really nice in a bowl on rice.
This receipe is so close to the real thing. I added mushrooms, 1 cup extra water, cilantro(just a few sprigs for garnish,and cooked the chicken in the broth to add more favor. I wouldn't add sugar, it is sweet enough as is. Awesome and quichQ
I've always wanted to try Tom Ka Gai, but always get Chicken Panang when I go to a Thai restaraunt. This was excellent! I did add 1 TBS of palm sugar. Thai food should be salty, sour, sweet, and spicy. I also added sweet peppers and rice noodles to make it hardy for dinner. Definitely going to make this again.
Made this soup a few days ago, and my husband likes Thai food, and said it was good. I don't care for Thai food, so I would be a poor judge. I made it as is, except it was after Christmas, so I used left over turkey.
Just excellent. I had about 1.5lb chicken breast that I cooked with some lime/garlic seasoning and then chopped very small. I used the lemon zester to grate a large hunk of fresh ginger into the pot. It needed a few cloves of crushed garlic, quite a moderate amount of cayanne, and I didn't have mushrooms so I diced up a few stalks of celery and sauteed in the same pot I cooked the chicken in, until they were soft. It needed noodles, I used rice sticks but they had a funky texture. Today Guido is taking care of me (I just broke a toe) and he boiled up some egg noodles. It's really good. Oh, I thin sliced 1 jalapeno, in that went, and I used chicken stock and some extra chicken stock base. It's missing lemon grass but who cares, it's VERY good.
This was absolutely amazing and simple. I even had to substitute powdered ginger for regular and it was great. I coated the chicken in flour and pan seared them so that they woud retain their moisture and tenderness, also used a can of light coconut milk and reduced the cilantro by half.
This was the first time I tried to make this soup. It came out fantastic. I did alter a bit to my taste. I used 1/2 the fish sauce, a bit of coconut sugar, as someone suggessted and added lemon grass. I also used chicken broth in place of water. I'm making coconut rice to go with this soup! It's stormy outside so this is perfect for today. Thank you for sharing.
We just had this with supper tonight. It had a really nice blend of flavors. Super quick!! - I used a store bought rotissery chicken and it was ready in less than 10 mins.
Delicious, but I changed things up a bit. Added straw mushrooms and chopped baby corn, 1TBSP of my own curry powder instead of tumeric, and chile paste instead of the cayenne. Turned out delicious. Definately worth the (minimal) investment of time.
A great easy recipe that tastes very simliar to the soup served in restaurants. I've made it several times already for my family and they've all enjoyed it.
This turned out wonderful! I am so glad my sister recommended this recipe to me, Sept 2012. I left out the oil, cayenne pepper and turmeric. Things I changed: chicken broth instead of water, 1 Tbsp soy sauce instead of fish sauce, chicken drumsticks cooked in the soup instead of boneless chicken meat, finely chopped crystallized ginger instead of fresh ginger. I think I should add chicken pieces instead of chicken drumsticks, a little more soy sauce and ginger next time. Honey thought the soup was okay, but he would rather have the real thing instead of this version. W thought it was good and K didn't really like it. I ended up eating most of the soup and thought it was delicious.
This was a great recipe for beginners. I used chicken stock instead of water and I skipped the turmeric, cayenne pepper and ginger.I also added mushrooms.
Turned out very much like the restaurant version. I added more chicken, mushrooms, and cayenne than the recipe called for and it worked. Was hesitant on the large amount of fish sauce but it was perfect.
Very good - took the advice of another reviewer and added about 2 TBS of raw sugar. Added a half cup of brown rice to the bowl when I served it to round out the meal and everyone liked it.
We absolutely love this soup! The only changes that I have made is to substitute 2 T. soy sauce for 2 T. of the fish sauce. I also cut back on the cayenne and tumeric. I added halved cherry tomatoes and sliced mushrooms (this is how they serve it at a local Thai restaurant) We frequently have dinner with friends born and raised in different parts of Asia and we all contribute foods from our country- this is a great addition to represent Thailand!
This is a great basic recipe. I did, however, have to make a few changes to the original: 1. Chicken broth instead of water 2. Used A LOT less coconut milk (about 3/4 of a can) 3. Used only a slice of lime instead of 1/4 cup 4. Added about 1 tbsp of Tom Yum Paste 5. Added about 3 or 4 tbsp of sugar I don't know how this recipe would be good without any lemongrass. The Tom Yum paste has lemongrass incorporated into it along with other ingredients that, in my opinion, are vital to the taste of the soup. After the modifications, the soup came out delicious!
I don't know how "authentic" this recipe is, but it sure was terrific! It cooked up so fast and has a taste like in a restaurant. I used lite coconut milk. I didn't have fish sauce and couldn't locate my dashi, so I used soy sauce like another cook suggested. Yum!
I really like this soup, but my boyfriend is turned off by the smell, and it doesn't look nice when you refrigerate it for later. Still delicious.
I don't know where I went wrong. I followed the suggestion from one of the reviewers regarding the added rings of lime. Then I added a 3 stems of lemongrass. (perhaps the lemongrass was too old, is that possible) Other than that I followed the recipe as directed. My soup started off on the money. It tasted so good. Then after the 15 minutes of simmer time it went from wonderful to YUCK....very bitter. So bitter in fact that it's inedible. I don't know what I may have done wrong. The recipe seems to be a good one.
This recipie is excellent and easy to make. I would add lemon grass as an additional item.
This was a bust at our house.
I'm sure I just did something wrong, but this curdled and looked disgusting. The flavor was fine, but I was disappointed overall.
Made this recipe without the fish sauce, green onions and turmeric. I was skeptical, because it didn't call for lemon grass, which is traditionally called for and because I lacked the above mentioned ingredients, but boy was it yummy. This is better than I've had at restaurants. A definite keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
I took the advice of a reader and used some chicken broth. I also added mushrooms since I've had it that way in a resturant, it was amazing.
Not a bad start, but as many people have noted this recipe needs significant alteration.
I have used this recipe on numerous occasions and find that it is even better than ones I have tried in Thai Restaurants. All my friends love it. One of them is actually from Thailand and her recipe is nearly identical and she loves this one as well. Job well done it is delicious
This is such a great soup! I add mushrooms (the smaller the better) and put a scoop of rice in the bowl before I ladel the soup in. Very Very Good!
As a previous commenter said, at first this was gross. It really needed some lemongras and sugar and then it was awesome. I added almost 1/4 cup of sugar, but it will probably depend on the type of coconut milk you use. Just add to taste.
MY husband loved this soup.Although I put in some chicken broth and put less of the water. I also put a tablespoon of ground ginger instead of the minced. But the flavor came out very good. Thumbs up if you like spicy soup.
This recipe is good, however I and my family don't use ginger but instead galanga. That's why it's 'Tom Kah'.
This was not at all what I expected. The tumeric gave it an unusual color. I also should have used lite coconut milk. The cayenne did not seem like the right pepper flavor, and finally, the lime juice is no substitute for the kefir lime leaves.
This was really good. The second time I made it I did not have limes at hand so I used the sweetened lime juice (the type you get for Margaritas) and it was so much better than the first time. I agree with the previous reviewers that sugar adds flavor to it. I also added mushrooms and a red bell pepper the second time around for more texture. We had it with homemade warm naan and it was so good, especially in such freezing weather!!!
Not quite authentic but my oh my was it tasty!!! Will def make again soon minus the tumeric :)
Just the way I remember it from my favorite Thai restaurant. Thanks
I love Tom Ka Gai. I would always make my husband order it when we went out to a local Thai restaurant, but when I found this recipe my husband liked mine better. This is a very good recipe.
I added lemongrass from another suggestion. This soup is fantastic!
We eat a lot of Thai A LOT!!! OF GREAT THAI!! This is a great fast quick Mock Tom Ka Gai!! Quick Easy no hard to find stuff, I do add Lemon grass and use stock instead of water but other then that its great easy 30 min meal :)
This is missing lemongrass. I found it bland, even though I added more ginger and cayenne. I had to put a few TB of green curry paste into it before I liked it; but by then it was a completely different dish.
I made this for my sister who has never experienced Thai food. She loved it! I also subsituted 2 T of soy sauce for the fish sauce and I added Mushrooms. I didn't add the turmeric either. Next time I may add some sugar as others have suggested. Thanks for the great recipe!
Pretty good! all i had was red bell pepper for veg and it was still good!
This is a favourite staple now in our house. The kids like it too. I also tested using light coconut milk, like another reviewer and didn't notice the difference in taste. My secret ingredient is a little dash of brown sugar to soften the sour of the lime. If you do this the flavors will come out and the dish won't taste one dimesional. I also add a few red pepper flakes and let my husband add more at the table so that it's not too hot for the kids. I may try a little bit of chile garlic paste next time. I also like to cut my chicken while it's partially frozen, so that I can cut it thin like they do in the Thai restaurants. This is an awesome and EASY recipe that comes really close to the original! If you like Thai flavors you will not be disappointed.
Not good! The fish sauce does not add good flavor. won't make again and I love this kind of soup.
This is a great , easy recipe. Lemon grass is not always available ,so I use lemon zest. This adds to a more lemony flavor and is pretty. Add lime and coconut milk at the end with low heat. Do not boil with coconut milk. Use chicken broth instead of water. Makes for a more rich chicken flavor. In the last 10 minutes I add carrot straws just to make this soup pretty. When I serve for quest, I float one shrimp, one very thin slice of lime and green onion in each bowl. I also serve extra chopped cilantro on the side. Guest always love this soup. It looks like you have gone to a lot of trouble just for them. I don't use turmeric.
Follow the recipe exactly. I used Quorn Chunks instead of chicken, as my partner is vegetarian. Works really well, she loved it! I also added a potato or two, diced!
