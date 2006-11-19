Pumpkin and Sausage Soup
This is a different type of spicy soup for the fall season or your next Thanksgiving dinner. Works with pumpkin OR sweet potatoes.
This is a very good soup the way it is written. If you don't puree it, you are not having this soup the way it is intended and are missing something! Just before I pureed it I had decided that the next time I made it I would probably cut back on the chicken both because it seemed a little "watery". But once I pureed it, (one cup at a time so it didn't explode out of the blender!) it was a rich and creamy and wonderful soup. That COMPLETELY changed the soup...for the better. I'm not a fan of spicy hot, but I did enjoy the andouille in this recipe, it isn't too spicy. I think next time I'm going to try a breakfast sausage though, just to try it a different way.Read More
I'm rating this 2 stars because made as it is posted it somehow turned out all wrong for me. More of a thin broth with no pumpkin flavour, texture or colour. I ended up adding a lot more pumpkin in. It was homegrown, roasted pumpkin, which I strained, pureed, then added, instead of letting it cook in the soup. This made it a very quick soup, as I did not have to simmer for 45 min. I doubled the thyme and added a bit of rosemary. Used 3/4 cup 1% instead of the cream, left out the butter, and added salt. I didn't have praline liquer so I added a touch of maple extract. Not a bad thing! Overall, I was a bit worried I hadn't done enough to "save" the soup, but everyone loved it! We really enjoyed the chunks of sausage. Definitely excited to eat the leftovers and will be making it again seasonally. If you fiddle with the levels, you can't go wrong with this recipe. Thanks MARBALET :)Read More
I know this has been reviewed many, many times, but I just couldn't sit back and say nothing. This was OUTSTANDING. I couldn't find praline liqueur anywhere, so used maple syrup instead. It was truly a hit, and even for those I was concerned wouldn't like it. Definitely will be making this again, and not just for special occasions!
Wonderful! I made this for a soup-sampler dinner and everyone loved it. I made the following substitutions: dark amber maple syrup instead of the liqueur, milk instead of cream and omitted the butter entirely. It was still delicious and everyone raved. Thank you for a great fall recipe!
Wow, I really loved this one (and so did my guests). I was in a rush, so I had to use canned pumpkin, (one large can, and one small can). Turned out great!
WOW!!! Excellent! Used a pound of 'hot' sausage (no andouille) and it was SPICY (but grand). Not sure what 1.5 pounds of pumpkin is, but I used 4 cups and it had great flavor. No praline liqueur, but spiced rum added a great scent and flavor. Did cut back on the stock to only 4 cups (we like our soup thick) and used 8oz. evap. milk in place of the heavy cream. Used another reviewer's suggestion of topping with sour cream and loved it, though hubby preferred without. We found the flavor to be even better the next day. This was AWESOME soup and a recipe that I will definitely make again!
I made a few substitutions on this. I used ground hot sausage and half & half instead of what is recommended. I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. The think the pureeing part is really necessary and really brings all the flavors together. Plus, it gives the soup a nice smooth texture. I served it with a spoon full of sour cream in the center of the bowl, sprinkled with green onions. Everyone loved this soup!
Both my husband and I have taken this to work for potlucks where it was very well received. Since I used canned pumpkin, it didn't need to cook for the suggested 45 minutes. Everything just needs to heat through so the flavors can blend. Very easy recipe to make.
This has become my favorite fall soup. We made it for an OktoberFest party and it was a big hit. I used Chourico sausage which I liked better than the Andouille and Kaluah works well if you don't have praline liqueur. Also there is no need to puree - the lumps are good.
This soup was the biggest hit before I served Thanksgiving dinner! My family gave it rave reviews. I did make some minor adjustments. I ommited the praline liquor altogether. I used only a heaping tablespoon of packed brown sugar and I used regular italian hot sausage. This was my second time making it and I found that the brown sugar was very overpowering. It gave it a maple taste which was not a good flavor in pumpkin soup. My family and guests ate the entire pot, even those who do not like pumpkin pie loved it (me being one of them) Outstanding soup all around!
I've been making this soup for years, wife and coworkers have loved it every time. Pureeing in the blender is key, food processor won't do the same job and is messier. I usually use two 15 oz. cans of pumpkin puree, about eight cups of chicken broth, and a whole cup of heavy cream (to avoid wasting partial packages of these ingredients). Also, since I could never find praline liqueur, I use 1/4 c. of Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur) plus a 1 oz. container of almond extract. I am trying to figure a way to keep the sausage chunks, but still puree the onions.
Even though its the middle of july I was craving both soup & pumpkin (pregnancy cravings really don't care what season it is!) and this sounded so delicious its all I thought about for three days before I finally broke down and made it. I did use hot italian sausage and fat free milk since that's what I had on hand and I left out the liqueur as well as the butter this calls for to cook with the sausage since sausage is fatty enough as it is, I didn't think it was neccessary. I had a bowl before I pureed this and it was good that way, but so much better after being pureed! it gave the whole soup a nice sausage-y flavor in every bite. Next time I make this (and there will be several 'next time's) I will use a full pound of sausage and add some garlic. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This is an incredible recipe. It warms you up inside and tastes the way a fall soup should, pure comfort. I didn't add the liquer, just extra chicken stock. I couldn't have been happier. I shared this at a church gathering and had many compliments. This will deffinately become a fall favorite in our house.
Absolutely amazing! I used Jimmy Deans Maple Sausage and Regular Sausage instead of the andouille. I also used Maple Syrup instead of the praline liqueur and half & half instead of the heavy cream. It turned out great, I'm trying my best not to eat all of it before dinner!
I made this soup as an appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner, and noone had room left for the turkey! A flavourful, hearty soup for the winter months. N.B...Make sure it is properly pureed otherwise the sausage bits are a bit chewy.
Wow, I am eating this right now, and it is amazing!! This will definitely be added to my freezer recipes (see note below). I made a few substitutions because of what I had, and in an attempt to make it a little healthier. I didn't have the liquer, so I added real maple syrup. It was a little too sweet with this, so I increased the pumpkin. Next time I will probably just use a smaller amount of syrup. I used chicken andouille sausage for lower fat, and cut the cream a bit. It is such a delicious mixture of flavors. I always cook in large batches. So, like most everything I cook, I doubled the recipe, and put half in the freezer (leaving out the broth and cream). I made a note of what needs to be added, and on another day, I will pull it out, add the broth, blend it, and add the cream. Dinner will be ready with very minimal prep! Thank you for a delicious recipe.
Made this for a Soup Luncheon at work. My "in my pantry" changes included using canned pumpkin puree, home grown medium heat sage seasoned sausage, chicken broth, and roasted pecan syrup. My husband and I tried some immediately after it was made and it was delicious. Nice and thick after a run through the blender. Glad we had dinner already or we would have eaten up my lunch plans. The soup is now in three quart jars in the fridge and I hope the taste holds out through reheating in the crock pot.
Omigosh - this IS the best. We had pumpkin soup in France a few years ago and I've been looking for a similar recipe. The only additions I made were 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice stirred in while simmering, and a good dollop of sour cream with some sprinkled on chives when serving. Who needs dessert?
Made this one night for my husband and his parents. They were really surprised at how well the pumpkin and sausage blended. Thanks for sharing.
This is the most amazing soup I've ever made. Don't mess with it people! It is perfect as is! Only thing I had to change was that I couldn't find praline liqueur in the liquor store, but bought a very nice macadamia liqueur. Was worried about it being too sweet but the andouille added enough spice to balance the sweetness out. Definitely a repeat!
Spectacular! Just made one recipe to give it a try, success. I was surprised I could taste the sausage. I didn't find the praline liquor at the supermarket so used maple syrup as others suggested. Not wanting it too sweet I left out the brown sugar and added a dash of pumpkin pie spice and a bit of garlic. I used canned pumpkin for ease and a stick hand blender to puree in the pot. Piece of cake! Now I need to pick up the ingredients to quadruple the recipe for our Wednesday Advent service. So we bought a 20qt pot and made about 4 gallons for service. Everyone that tried it loved it! To this batch I added ground chipotle pepper to spice it a bit more.
This was good, but I think next time I will add the sausage after I blend the soup. The blended sausage was a bit weird to me.
My boyfriend loved this soup. We didn't use the praline liqueur, and used spicy Italian sausage instead of andouille.
I doubled the recipe for work and everyone LOVED it. I used a half lb. andouille sausage and half lb. sweet Italian sausage to keep it from being too spicy-hot for my work colleagues. I also used Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur) since I didn't' have any praline liqueur. The taste of the soup was good before I pureed it, but after I pureed it and added the cream it was phenomenal. Thanks for the recipe.
this soup came out super tasty.. I modified and added skim milk and regular old maple syrup and it still turned out perfect!
this soup is amazing!! it has become a tradition in our family for both thanksgiving and christmas!! 7 years running!! i use butterscotch liquer and 2 15oz cans of pumpkin. it tastes just as good with sweet sausage if you have family members who don't do spicy!! love it!!
Extraordinary soup!!! Allrecipes staff: Please highlight this in a future email. It was terrific. I didn't bother pureeing anything because my husband liked "the chewiness" of the andouille. I also upped the amount of andouille to one pound and added additional heavy cream. I do think it is better served immediately and not the next day. It lost a little something when I had it for lunch. Also, I will reduce the amount of brown sugar -- don't think that will hurt it one bit to go to 1/3 cup or 1/4 cup.
This is delicious! The only things I changed, were that I sub'd hot Italian Sausage, the other sausage was too spicy for my taste. Also, no Praline liqueur, so sub'd a little maple syrup instead. I will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
I don't actually eat meat, but I substituted Tofurkey Kielbasa and added some white pepper, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to replicate the flavor of Andouille. Other than that, I loved the recipe.
I enjoyed this soup. It was perfect for having something a little different and the flavors blended nicely. I used 2 (15oz) cans of pumpkin puree, omitted the butter, and substituted the heavy cream with half and half. Next time I will cut the brown sugar to 1/4 cup.
This was super yummy! First time I made it following the directions, and it was good but kinda bland for me. So the second time I doubled the sausage, onion and thyme. It was great then! Warning, this makes a ton. I had enough for 4 meals.
This was surprisingly excellent and very well received at a potluck. I used a medium-spicy sausage handmade by my FIL instead of buying Andouille and it was perfect.
This was amazing I used Lousiana hot sasauge links the first time I made it and did use sugar pumpkins and although they were a pain to peel and cube it makes all the difference in the world, the second time I made this I used canned pumpkin and it just was not the same and way to sweet, I also subsituted ameretto in place of the praleened liquor
I made this with maple syrup instead of the liqueur, 1 large and 1 small can of pumpkin puree and 1 large and 1 small can of chicken broth. I also omitted the butter. It is SO good. I took it to Thanksgiving dinner, and everyone loved it. So easy ... with canned pumpkin and an immersion blender, this can be ready in about 30 minutes start to finish. The flavors are so complex and delicious!
WOW! YUM! We loved it! I used Johnsonville Hot Italian Sausages, no butter, less brown sugar, added sage, spiced rum instead of praline liquor, and fat-free evaporated milk rather than cream. And, as others posted, it was SO good, perfect for this first cold and nasty day of fall! Definitely do puree it, but be careful, I blew the top off my blender because I put too much in at first. Thanks!
I'm cooking this now and can't wait to serve it. I couldn't find andouille sausage so I used spicy turkey sausage. I also added a few dashes of black pepper and garlic.
This was awesome! Thanks for sharing this recipe. Just the right amount of heat, without being spicy. Loved it!!
AWESOME soup! I used maple, instead of the praline. Everyone loved this soup!
This is a really interesting, tasty soup that is sure to be different than other pumpkin soups you've tried before--this turned out really good and would definitely be a treat to welcome the fall weather. Like other reviewers, I made a few substitutions, mostly because I wanted this to be a little lower fat than the original ingredients that were called for. I used spicy apple and chicken sausage links and then added about 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper to get a bit more heat. Also, I just used the first 2 TB's of butter and didn't add any more after the soup was finished. I used low-fat milk in place of the heavy cream and then also added about 1/2 cup lowfat sour cream which I whisked into the warm soup to blend. For spices, I also added some salt and pepper to taste and then some fresh parsley which I pureed into the blend. Like many reviewers, I also used maple suryp in lieu of the liquer. I didn't want to use fresh pumpkin because it's inconvenient to prepare, so I used a full 29 oz can (about 3 cups or 1 1/2 lbs) of pumpkin puree instead. This soup is both spicy and a little sweet--the pumpkin makes it very full-bodied and perfect for dinner on a cold evening. Definitely puree the soup--even after pureeing it a lot, mine still turned out a little grainy and chunky (the sour cream helped smooth it out) but maybe I will try a different kind of sausage next time (like ground) to help--I don't think the sausage links blend very well.
This was okay. I did like the spicy sausage and it was good for a fall day. I used spiced rum rather than the praline liquor. But it was really pumpkin-y. I'm not sure my husband liked it very much.
We loved this soup! The next time I make this, I will have some pumpkin and sausage that is not pureed so that the soup is creamy with chunks.
I've been looking for a pumpkin soup that will appeal to both me & hubbie (who is not big on veggies) - this one fit the bill perfectly. He loved this soup, and we even shared the leftovers with my mom for lunch, who also loved it. We used spicy sausage that we had on hand which provided a little kick to the recipe, and partially pureed it (not completely smooth). Taste & texture were wonderful. Thanks for the reciep!
I loved it! My husband did not, he's not fond of pumpkin. I thought it was amazing, made great work lunches and I recommend you try it.
i absolutely loved this soup! my husband didn't care for it AT ALL. but i love pumpkin and he doesn't...
One of my favorite recipes. Everybody I know loves it. However, I try not use pumpkin pack (which is I assume what pumpkin puree typically implies). Instead I start with a sugar pumpkin from which I remove the skin and interior seeds and other material. Next I cube it add some salt and a little olive oil and roast it at 400 for about 40 minutes, stirring half way through. Then I add the roast pumpkin in step 3 rather than in step 2. Last but not least if you can get fresh andouille, rather than the packaged version, all the better!
This soup is quite good. I would suggest not grinding the sausage if you can.
My family likes spicy foods and everyone thought this soup was awesome! Definitely had a kick with the andouille. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was unanimously agreed that this soup should become a new family tradition and will make an appearance every year at our Thanksgiving table. A caution, this is a pretty involved recipe -- I dirtied a lot of dishes and it took a long time to make. Not something I would be willing to make just any old night of the week, but for special occasions, the final product is well worth the effort!
I like the flavor with spicy sausage better. Also, I thought the recipe calls for too much sugar.
Really good soup! We make it a lot.
I enjoyed this very much, but was the only one out of my husband and two sons. It's for a sophisticated palate. I ended up wasting more than half of it because I couldn't eat it all myself!
We have this every time we have a holiday dinner at our house. It's fantastic. Normally I make it with pumpkin, but tonight I made it with butternut squash and it's just as good. We love the combination of sweet and spicy!
This recipe is absolutely fantastic. The flavor may vary depending on the brand of andouille you use, but overall, it's a true crowd pleaser. Nix the expensive praline liquor and sub maple syrup for a sweet flavor and there's no need for the butter (save a few calories anyway). Everyone I've served this too absolutely loved it.
I did make a few changes to this recipe, due to diet and what was on hand. I used spicy italian turkey sausage, skim milk (thickened with a little cornstarch), and no butter. I still thought it was really good and would serve it to guests. I may, however, consider what other spices I could add to liven it up. Then again - if I served it to guests, I'd probably add the cream and butter - which may do it!
Awesome! I did change a few things too. I baked a whole sugar pumpkin and added it to the chicken stock, then substituted the andouille with italian sausage instead. Pureed the pumpkin and stock together then added the sausage, onion and cream warmed it up and it was awesome!
This soup is awesome. I couldn't find the sausage or the liqueor so I improvised. I used my local stores homemade Italian sausage and I used a syrup and added maple flavoring. I can't wait to serve for Thanksgiving. I will be making this often. I baked my own pumkin and sved the rest for a pie.
Excellent soup! We loved it. I used whole milk instead of cream and left out the brown sugar as well as the praline liqueur since I now live in Germany and couldn't find it here.
This was a lovely fall soup!!! Thank you Marbalet for sharing! As did other reviewers, I had to make a few changes due to necessity. I've never heard of andouile sausage so used sweet Italian. I used maple syrup instead of praline liqueur. I used a can of pumpkin, a package of frozen winter squash and an envelope of instant sweet potato mix and this came out fabulous. I made corn meal muffins with flaxseed to go with it and it was a filling, comfort-food kind of meal :-)
Wife made this before Halloween and it was awesome. My foodie football buddies enjoyed it tremendously also.
This soup is healthy and amazing...we made it with fresh pumpkin and a spicy gourmet chicken sausage and only pureed slightly so it was still chunky...left out the cream to cut down on calories and fat. Awesome and interesting. The whole family LOVED it!
A great soup for a late autumn dinner or Thanksgiving dinner!
I made this on Thanksgiving and everyone raved about it. I used a little more cream than the reciped called for, adding it a little at a time while the soup simmered.
This tasted like a pureed pancake breakfast with maple syrup and sauage links. Not bad, just not what I was expecting. Definitely something different. I subbed real maple syrup so maybe that's why it was too sweet for me. I also used sweet potatoes (but they might have been yams) Pureed with my immersion blender and worked great. Next time I will cut the maple syrup and brown sugar in half. Used the pre-cooked sausage crumbles. Worked great!
Excellent. I did like some others and replaced the liquor with maple syrup. Made it sweet, but wonderful. Also, I did not puree this recipe - I couldn't bear to muck up that sausage (pureed meat is not a good thing, IMO, ;) - It was delicious, even my kids loved it. My daughter even took it to school in a thermos the next day!
Everyon LOVED it! I took other reviewer's suggestions and used less broth (I ended up using a little over 6 C) to thicken it a little bit and maple syrup in lieu of the liquer. I also substituted Jimmy Dean sage sausage 'cos a couple of my guests do not like spicy food so I decided not to risk the andouille. Still it was a very flavorful soup, but it is filling! I plan to serve this as an appetizer for Thanksgiving but will be only serving it in small increments.
I really loved this. I used a pound of bulk spicy ground sausage. I also didn't have praline liquor so I used suger-free Kahlua syrup. I thought is was very good. My husband didn't like it, he thought it would be better as a savory soup without the syrup and sugar.
This is a very rich soup. It has amazing flavor. Like many of the other reviewers I didn't have praline liquor so I used a medium amber maple syrup. Also a mild white meat chicken sausage was substituted for the spicy sausage as I am not a spicy food eater generally. The pureeing really makes this soup happen. It doesn't look appetizing before its pureed. But after the soup meets the blender and the cream joins in you have one heck of a good looking and great tasting meal on your hands. I paired it with a chenin blanc wine but a dry riesling would definitely work as well. Thank you MARBALET!
I also substituted some things. I used crumbled italian sausage (out of the casing)(sweet, but I bet spicy would be great too). I used Frangelica liquor, I used half and half, and I spiced it up slightly with garlic powder. Oh, only used about 3 tbsp of brown sugar. Everyone loved the flavor, and because I used puree pumkin and crumbled sausage, I didn't have to do the very messy blending the soup. Served with hearty bread- Was a crowd pleaser
This was incredible! All my roommates raved! I am a college student living in an apartment with 5 other girls. Food becomes scarce at the end of the quarter, and money runs low. I had a pumpkin that had gotten when my parents visited around Halloween time, and I decided I would make use of it as food. Being an individual under the age of 21, I could not obtain the praline liqueur, and I didn't want to spend the money for maple syrup, so I left it out. I also didn't have enough chicken stock, no cream, no thyme, and no andouille sausage. You may be wondering if I could even make the soup in this predicament. I could! For liquids, I used 2 cups of chicken broth, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 1 1/4 cups water. For the pumpkin, I cubed it, scooped out the seeds and roasted them, and roasted the pumpkin. I pureed the pumpkin before I began making the soup part. I used Portuguese sausage instead of andouille, and italian seasoning instead of thyme. The soup was thick and creamy, but not too thick. The whole pot was gone in one meal!
Used hot Italian sausage because it's what we had and like spicy food. 1/2 the sugar, 24oz. frozen organic butternut squash, 6c. broth to ensure not too thin and this made a delightful soup that wasn't too sweet (what I was afraid of and why I started with 1/2 the sugar which was perfect for us). Thanks for the different yet delightful new addition to our recipe file.
This is a great soup. Use your emersion blender for the puree part, it makes it easier. The andouille sausage is the best, but spicy pork sausage works well if you are in a pinch - I do 1/2 spicy, 1/2 regular if I don't have andouille. I omit the liqueur, and brown sugar because I really prefer the savory aspect. My family asks for this regularly and I have made it for several gatherings and everyone always loves it and asks for more. I toss in some cream cheese to make it thicker. Top with a dollop of sour cream - delish!
We loved this soup! Since hubby is a heat freak, I doubled the recipe and used both hot and mild Italian sausage. I was perfect. He was skeptical, but ready for more!!!! Great recipe, and very satisfying!!
Just give me a straw, and I could drink it straight from the pot!
We loved this and would definitely make it again. Substituting bourbon for the praline liquor worked just fine. We served it with homemade cornbread, which paired very nicely. I might make it creamier next time, but that's just because of my own personal preference; if you follow the recipes directions as is, the soup is appropriately creamy.
Wow! Gourmet! I used sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin, like it says you can, omitted the praline liqueur and the onions, and it was still delicious. Will definitely make again. I might try putting some diced sausage in after pureeing to add some chunks.
I'm afraid I have to go with the reviewer who described it as bland. After several tastes, I ended up examining some similar pumpkin and sausage soup recipes online, and served it with chipotle cream and cilantro, which helped bring the flavor out. However, neither my fiance or I could eat a full bowl. It would, however, be a decent small-portion side dish, perhaps served with tortilla chips or bread.
I'm very disappointed. This was a pretty bland soup. Maybe I did something wrong. I used maple syrup as suggested by others because I didn't have praline liqueur. I used two cans of pumpkin puree and at first 1/2 pound of andouille sausage. Because it was so bland, I ended up adding the other 1/2 pound of sausage. This helped to make it a little spicier, but something is missing and I'm not sure what. Maybe I should add another can of pumpkin puree. I was hoping it would have more of a pumpkin flavor. Maybe by reading all the positive reviews I was expecting too much.
my husband and I liked this. My kids didnt like it much...I made them eat it. I will make again just smaller amount. I used 1 lb ground Chorizo for the sausage, it was good flavor...maybe next time not so much broth.
yummy yummy! I'm eating it right now and it is so very delicious! I wanted it to be low fat so I used turkey kabalsca, low fat cream cheese instead of butter and used half and half in place of the heavy cream I only used 1/4 cup of the half and half. I also used the maple syrup instead of liquore and added a tiny bit of chili powder since my sausage wasn't spicy. I added tyme, pepper and a bayleaf as it was simmering. My pumpkin was fresh and I used about 4 cups of chicken broth.
Best ever!
I adjusted to 4 servings, used a can of pumpkin puree, used spicy italian sausage in place of andouille, used 1/2 cup half and half and 2.5 cups of chicken stock so it was thicker. Mom approved:)
This was fantastic. My skeptical fiance also loved it. Subbed andouille sausage for hot sausage and maple syrup for liquor. Omitted brown sugar and butter It was seriously good. I was worried it would be thin but after pureeing the consistency was smooth and soup like!
I have made this twice. 1st time for myself and hubby and 2nd time for a church luncheon. Both times it came out great! I did not have the liqueur and omitted it, but it still came out delicious! I added a heavy handed if red pepper for home. Thank you for a yummy fall soup recipe!
Delicious I like my food with lots of flavor so I added some curry powder very yummy. I did cut the broth down to five cups though. I will definitely make this again:)
Modifications: half and half instead of cream, fresh thyme instead of dried, drambuie instead of praline liqueur, more onion, and about half a tablespoon of salt. I adjusted the serving amount to 5 servings. That way you can use one can of pumpkin puree (plain). It makes a good amount for two people. Husband had multiple servings and we have leftovers. Will definitely make this again, maybe with even more sausage. Crack some pepper on top when you're about to dig in- tastes great!
I made this soup and it was an instant hit!! My local liquor store had never heard of Praline Liqueur and suggested that I use Disarrono as a substitue. It worked marvelously!!! This will be a new favorite in my Thanksgiving menu!!! The only other change was I could not find Andouille and had to substitute sage sausage which also worked well. Im making it again tonight for some friends!! Thanks for such a great use for pumpkin!!
This was delicious, but the recipe a little off - what is 1.5 pounds of pumpkin? I had 2 small pie pumpkins that I baked and then pureed - came out to about 3 cups pumpkin pie puree. And no need to boil for so long since the pumpkin is already pureed. Followed other reviews and used maple syrup instead of liqueur, added pumpkin pie spice and based on the amount of pumpkin puree I had used 4 cups chicken stock and halved the other ingredients. Had turkey kielbasi on hand instead of the andouille and did put it in the soup and then used an immersion blender to blend everything. Really yummy and will definitely make again!
Has anyone noticed that the ingredients call for purée. Cooked pumpkin. Then the steps treat it like raw veg. No need for long simmer if using purée. This soup is heavenly if prepared correctly
This recipe was easy and delicious! It gave me a great base to create my own version of P/S soup. I used a combo of sweet and spicy italian sausage and I did not puree the sausage--didn't sound right to me--I pureed soup before adding browned sausage. I feel like I changed so much in terms of ingredients,so I am adding my own recipe for my version, but thanks for getting me started!
I made this with our homemade sausage and our buttercup squash. Left out the onions.
Wonderful! Even people who didn't think they'd like pumpkin soup loved it! Thanks for a great recipe I'm sure I'll use a lot.
I absolutely adore this soup. I use canned pumpkin and then use a hand blender right in the pot to puree the sausage and onion pieces. I've served this to several guests now and everyone raves. Outstanding, thanks for the recipe!
Substitutions: I used 1 large can of puréed pumpkin, 2 links of sweet Italian sausage, 4 cups of chicken broth, 1% milk, and 2T of Gran Marnier (in place of the praline liqueur). I sautéed the sausage without butter or oil, and I added the brown sugar 1T at a time, probably about 3/8 cup total, to get to the level of sweetness that we like. It was delicious!
Outstanding and so easy - took a couple shortcuts! I used 1.5 hot italian sausage - after browning (no butter) adding large chopped onion, thyme 3 cans pumpkin, 1 1/2 chicken broth and 1 pint 1/2 and 1/2 - whaalaaa! It was already sweet so didn't add anything else and it's perfect. Used emersion blender...Made a huge pot - enjoy!
I’ve made this soup many times and it’s absolutely delicious. I typically use hot Italian poultry sausage and have used a number of substitutes for the praline liqueur including amaretto and butterscotch liqueur. I always purée it because that’s what makes the texture and flavor so perfect.
Add cinnamon, salt and pepper and use maple sausage leave some aside for chucks in the soup after purée
I LOVE this recipe! I have made it so many times I have lost count. I usually use sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin, omit the praline liqueur, use a bit less brown sugar (to taste), and rarely add the heavy cream (if I do add it I replace with fat free half and half). Delicious!
Wonderful soup! We used organic maple syrup instead of liquor and hot Italian sausage it was fantastic :)
