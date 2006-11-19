Pumpkin and Sausage Soup

This is a really interesting, tasty soup that is sure to be different than other pumpkin soups you've tried before--this turned out really good and would definitely be a treat to welcome the fall weather. Like other reviewers, I made a few substitutions, mostly because I wanted this to be a little lower fat than the original ingredients that were called for. I used spicy apple and chicken sausage links and then added about 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper to get a bit more heat. Also, I just used the first 2 TB's of butter and didn't add any more after the soup was finished. I used low-fat milk in place of the heavy cream and then also added about 1/2 cup lowfat sour cream which I whisked into the warm soup to blend. For spices, I also added some salt and pepper to taste and then some fresh parsley which I pureed into the blend. Like many reviewers, I also used maple suryp in lieu of the liquer. I didn't want to use fresh pumpkin because it's inconvenient to prepare, so I used a full 29 oz can (about 3 cups or 1 1/2 lbs) of pumpkin puree instead. This soup is both spicy and a little sweet--the pumpkin makes it very full-bodied and perfect for dinner on a cold evening. Definitely puree the soup--even after pureeing it a lot, mine still turned out a little grainy and chunky (the sour cream helped smooth it out) but maybe I will try a different kind of sausage next time (like ground) to help--I don't think the sausage links blend very well.