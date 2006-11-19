Pumpkin and Sausage Soup

4.5
165 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 34
  • 3 8
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is a different type of spicy soup for the fall season or your next Thanksgiving dinner. Works with pumpkin OR sweet potatoes.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook diced sausage in skillet with 2 tablespoons butter for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add onion and cook until soft. Add thyme and pumpkin OR sweet potatoes and cook 5 minutes.

  • Add liqueur, broth, and brown sugar. Cover and simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, or until pumpkin OR potatoes are tender.

  • In blender puree soup in batches. Return to pan and stir in cream and remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Warm but do not boil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 20g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 1735.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022