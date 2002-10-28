Creamy She-Crab Soup

Mmm--Creamy she-crab soup, garnished with a dollop of freshly whipped cream. Decadent!

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill the bottom of a double boiler halfway with water. Bring to a low boil. Melt butter in top of double boiler, add flour and stir until smooth.

  • Gradually add milk, stirring constantly until smooth. Add onion, mace, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and crab meat with roe. Cook over simmering water for 20 minutes.

  • To serve, place 1 tablespoon of warmed sherry in each of 4 or 6 soup bowls (depends on how much soup you want). Ladle soup into bowls, top with a dollop of whipped cream, and sprinkle with fresh snipped parsley.

238 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 101.4mg; sodium 846.7mg. Full Nutrition
