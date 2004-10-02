1 of 25

Rating: 1 stars I love hot n sour soup but I really didn't like this recipe. The soup seemed to have a dirt taste to it. Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars This does make for a good chicken soup. However this recipie has nothing to do with the Hot and Sour soup not even remotely. Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars I followed this recipe to the T but something went wrong. I'm guessing it was the rice vinegar. As soon as I added it the soup took on a horrible odor that permeated the house. My family wouldn't even try the soup. It tasted fine if you could get past the smell. Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars Not Authentic at all.Peppercorns and red bell pepper do not belong in hot and sour soup. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a delicous hot and sour soup! It goes together fast and tastes authentic. It is a wonderful mix between veg soup and chili...AND it's low carb! I served it with Moo Shu Chicken Wraps and fortune cookies for an impromptu dinner party! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great simple oriental soup recipe. It is not like the Hot and Sour soup served in Chinese restaurants but it is an excellent soup with a great oriental flavor. I left out the red bell pepper and added some water chestnuts and diced firm tofu; It came out great. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Not really like soup I've had in Chinese places. I only gave it 3 stars because I added so much extra stuff to bring it along. I added cooking sherry soy sauce bean sprouts and 1t chili paste. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I added snow peas and rice because I like a hearty soup. I served this along side our main dish and have no complaints. Thank you! Helpful (4)