Hot 'n' Sour Soup

Rating: 3.27 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 8

Easy to make and to be enjoyed anytime. Serve in soup bowls over cooked white or brown rice.

By William Anatooskin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large cooking pot, add chicken broth, ginger root, and peppercorns, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

  • Strain broth; discard ginger root and peppercorns. Return strained broth to the pot. Add green onions, red pepper, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, rice vinegar, chili powder, and sesame oil. Simmer until vegetables are just tender, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 1174mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

MATJONBEN
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2004
This is a delicous hot and sour soup! It goes together fast and tastes authentic. It is a wonderful mix between veg soup and chili...AND it's low carb! I served it with Moo Shu Chicken Wraps and fortune cookies for an impromptu dinner party! Read More
Most helpful critical review

KRITTLIN
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2004
I love hot n sour soup but I really didn't like this recipe. The soup seemed to have a dirt taste to it. Read More
KRITTLIN
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2004
I love hot n sour soup but I really didn't like this recipe. The soup seemed to have a dirt taste to it. Read More
LOTUSKE
Rating: 1 stars
03/05/2003
This does make for a good chicken soup. However this recipie has nothing to do with the Hot and Sour soup not even remotely. Read More
ggoldade
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2005
I followed this recipe to the T but something went wrong. I'm guessing it was the rice vinegar. As soon as I added it the soup took on a horrible odor that permeated the house. My family wouldn't even try the soup. It tasted fine if you could get past the smell. Read More
LISA 1212
Rating: 1 stars
01/10/2006
Not Authentic at all.Peppercorns and red bell pepper do not belong in hot and sour soup. Read More
MATJONBEN
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This is a delicous hot and sour soup! It goes together fast and tastes authentic. It is a wonderful mix between veg soup and chili...AND it's low carb! I served it with Moo Shu Chicken Wraps and fortune cookies for an impromptu dinner party! Read More
carrieannro
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2003
This is a great simple oriental soup recipe. It is not like the Hot and Sour soup served in Chinese restaurants but it is an excellent soup with a great oriental flavor. I left out the red bell pepper and added some water chestnuts and diced firm tofu; It came out great. Read More
ktbug4
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2009
Not really like soup I've had in Chinese places. I only gave it 3 stars because I added so much extra stuff to bring it along. I added cooking sherry soy sauce bean sprouts and 1t chili paste. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2011
I added snow peas and rice because I like a hearty soup. I served this along side our main dish and have no complaints. Thank you! Read More
Suki
Rating: 3 stars
04/17/2006
I found it to be a nice soup not quite like the ones in the restaurants. It is Low carb ( which is what i was looking for). I found that there was a bit too much rice vinegar for my taste- i will put in 25 mls instead. It is a good base to start with- i will be making it again. Read More
