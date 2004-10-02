I love hot n sour soup but I really didn't like this recipe. The soup seemed to have a dirt taste to it.
This does make for a good chicken soup. However this recipie has nothing to do with the Hot and Sour soup not even remotely.
I followed this recipe to the T but something went wrong. I'm guessing it was the rice vinegar. As soon as I added it the soup took on a horrible odor that permeated the house. My family wouldn't even try the soup. It tasted fine if you could get past the smell.
Not Authentic at all.Peppercorns and red bell pepper do not belong in hot and sour soup.
This is a delicous hot and sour soup! It goes together fast and tastes authentic. It is a wonderful mix between veg soup and chili...AND it's low carb! I served it with Moo Shu Chicken Wraps and fortune cookies for an impromptu dinner party!
This is a great simple oriental soup recipe. It is not like the Hot and Sour soup served in Chinese restaurants but it is an excellent soup with a great oriental flavor. I left out the red bell pepper and added some water chestnuts and diced firm tofu; It came out great.
Not really like soup I've had in Chinese places. I only gave it 3 stars because I added so much extra stuff to bring it along. I added cooking sherry soy sauce bean sprouts and 1t chili paste.
I added snow peas and rice because I like a hearty soup. I served this along side our main dish and have no complaints. Thank you!
I found it to be a nice soup not quite like the ones in the restaurants. It is Low carb ( which is what i was looking for). I found that there was a bit too much rice vinegar for my taste- i will put in 25 mls instead. It is a good base to start with- i will be making it again.