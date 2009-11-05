Carrot Soup Indienne II
I developed this soup after visiting Fiji and it has been a big hit with the East Indians. I did not use any dill weed in the original recipe; however, this version substitutes dried dill weed for curry.
I really liked this recipe. The only reason it doesn't get a five-star rating is that my chili powder is very strong, and so I found this a bit too spicy for my taste.
I liked it.. used some greek yogurt instead of milk and a bit more seasoning
I added a little more of the seasonings; otherwise, kept it the same and it tastes great!
Delicious! Thank you so much for the awesome recipe. It was just what I was looking for.... and the addition of dill.
