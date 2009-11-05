Carrot Soup Indienne II

I developed this soup after visiting Fiji and it has been a big hit with the East Indians. I did not use any dill weed in the original recipe; however, this version substitutes dried dill weed for curry.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot, add water and bring to a boil. Add carrots, potatoes, celery, and onion, and return to boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1/2 hour or until carrots are tender. Remove from heat and let cool for about 5 minutes.

  • Puree soup in blender or food processor in batches until smooth.

  • Return pureed soup to pot, add soy sauce, cumin, cayenne pepper, chili powder, garlic powder, dill, milk, and potato flakes and return to boil. Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 270.2mg. Full Nutrition
