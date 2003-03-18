Cream of Asparagus Soup

I followed a lot of the suggestions of others, but with a few changes of my own. I used 3 cans of broth and 1 "can" of water w/ two bouillon for my stock. I used 3 poptatoes and added 4 small-medium carrots. When chopping the asparagas, I left the tips off to the side for later. In the stock, I boiled the potatoes, carrots, and asparagas stalks. While that was boiling I sauted the onion and celery (and the added garlic). When all of that was ready, I pulled about 2/3 of the potatoe/carrotasparagas mixture and about 2/3 of the onion/celery/garlic mixture with a slotted spoon to be pureed (along with some of the broth for a liquid). After removin everything that will be pureed, I then added the asparagas tips into the boiling stck. With the remainder of the onion/celery/garlic mix, I then added the flour, which was then added to the stock. I then added the pureed mixture back to the pot and brought the mixture back to a boil on simmer. I added 8 oz. of heavy cream, but I can see where that would be optional. When served, I topped it with shredded cheddar cheese. This was a huge hit. My husband and I were fighting over who got to take the one serving of left overs with them to work for lunch the next day. Having it partially pureed but leaving some pieces to bite into was great. I will definitely be doing this again the exact same way I did this time. Note: soy sauce was NOT used, and I think that was the right choice.