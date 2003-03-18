Cream of Asparagus Soup
One of my favorite soups. I make it as soon as fresh asparagus is available.
One of my favorite soups. I make it as soon as fresh asparagus is available.
This is a fantastic recipe. The only reason I did not rate it 5 stars is because it needed a little tweaking. I used 2 tbsp. olive oil and 2 tbsp. butter as suggested by another reviewer. I used 2 1/2 cups of ready to use chicken broth from the box and 2 1/2 cups of water and I omitted the powder and soy sauce. The soup didn't need any salt. I added 1 garlic clove and 1 more medium-sized potato. I used very little cream but the soup doesn't need it. I may leave the cream as a garnish next time to be served at the table. It was delicious.Read More
We thought it was a little bland. Made it pretty much to the recipe as it was written. Though it was better the day after.Read More
This is a fantastic recipe. The only reason I did not rate it 5 stars is because it needed a little tweaking. I used 2 tbsp. olive oil and 2 tbsp. butter as suggested by another reviewer. I used 2 1/2 cups of ready to use chicken broth from the box and 2 1/2 cups of water and I omitted the powder and soy sauce. The soup didn't need any salt. I added 1 garlic clove and 1 more medium-sized potato. I used very little cream but the soup doesn't need it. I may leave the cream as a garnish next time to be served at the table. It was delicious.
Lots of changes to this but still really good base. I don't believe in the "M" word so I used butter. There must have been an omission of the garlic so I added four cloves. I used homemade chicken stock without the bouillon cubes. We don't cook with salt and that is all they tend to add to your cooking. Added the tips after the 20 min boil along with four large chopped mushrooms. In each bowl we added another teaspoon of butter and served it with homemade marjoram bread. The perfect easy dinner. Great blend of celery, garlic, onion, and asparagus. It also helped to use organic asparagus that was the best we had ever tasted. On the table was pepper and sea salt for those that needed more of either.
Absolutely delicious! I took the advice of previous reviewers and sauted the onion and celery in butter and olive oil. Also, the measurement for the bouillon couldn't be right. That would be the equivalent of 12 cubes. (Perhaps they meant 4 tsp.) I used 2 cubes and 2 packets of low-sodium bouillon, along with a 14 oz. can of broth. Came out perfect. I didn't puree all of the soup so there would be some chunks. Will make the next time and add chicken and mushrooms.
I followed a lot of the suggestions of others, but with a few changes of my own. I used 3 cans of broth and 1 "can" of water w/ two bouillon for my stock. I used 3 poptatoes and added 4 small-medium carrots. When chopping the asparagas, I left the tips off to the side for later. In the stock, I boiled the potatoes, carrots, and asparagas stalks. While that was boiling I sauted the onion and celery (and the added garlic). When all of that was ready, I pulled about 2/3 of the potatoe/carrotasparagas mixture and about 2/3 of the onion/celery/garlic mixture with a slotted spoon to be pureed (along with some of the broth for a liquid). After removin everything that will be pureed, I then added the asparagas tips into the boiling stck. With the remainder of the onion/celery/garlic mix, I then added the flour, which was then added to the stock. I then added the pureed mixture back to the pot and brought the mixture back to a boil on simmer. I added 8 oz. of heavy cream, but I can see where that would be optional. When served, I topped it with shredded cheddar cheese. This was a huge hit. My husband and I were fighting over who got to take the one serving of left overs with them to work for lunch the next day. Having it partially pureed but leaving some pieces to bite into was great. I will definitely be doing this again the exact same way I did this time. Note: soy sauce was NOT used, and I think that was the right choice.
Mmmmm...yummy in the tummy! I used olive oil instead of the margarine, and added 4 cloves of garlic to the celery and onions. Also, I followed the advice of others and only used 2 chicken bouillion cubes. The only other substitution I made was to use about 1/3 cup of fat free half-and-half (Land O Lakes brand) instead of the 1/2 cup of the real thing...you can't tell the difference and it cuts out a lot of the fat from this recipe. This soup is really easy to make and oh so good!
I've been excited to try this soup since I made my grocery list. It didn't let me down. I decreased the ckn bouillon to 4 teaspoons,I used 5 cups ckn broth instead of water and condensed ckn broth, and i saved some tips of the asparagus. This is one of my favorites. My husband has put it on his favorite list too. Thank-you william for sharing with everyone.
I didn't change anything. This soup is wonderful. I will make this soup again!
I took the advice of others and cut back on the butter by half and added 2 cloves of garlic to the veggies. I also used a good solid chicken base instead of the chicken bouillon powder. Added more asparagus and DIDNOT puree any of it. I had some roasted chicken from the night before and added the left-overs.If you don't have half and half on hand, don't go out and buy it, you don't need it. A wonderful soup indeed!
As others have stated, the original recipe was extremely salty. I eliminated the chicken broth, bumped the water to 5 cups, added 1 bouillon cube, 3 potatoes, 1 celery stalk and did NOT puree a thing. It now has a more chowder texture and is extremely popular with our family and friends. This was the first recipe that I had used off of this site. Fantastic!
This was delicious! I inadvertently over-marinated some chicken breasts in soy sauce and lemon juice and was about to toss them out when I found this recipe (using the "ingredient search" feature on allrecipes, I might add!:) I first grilled the chicken----gotta love George Foreman!----and omitted the soy sauce that this recipe called for. Based on other reviews, as well as our preference for more texture, I didn't puree the ingredients. The soup was even better the next day! Sounds contradictory, but the asparagus and celery were soft yet at the same time had a crispness to them (chopped in bite-sized or smaller than bite-sized pieces, and used olive oil to saute. Also, didn't have any white pepper on hand, so I added a bit more black pepper and it was fine). Although this recipe doesn't call for chicken, it made for a heartier soup and saved me from a marinating disaster. Thank you William!
I made this recipe excactly as directed and it was absolutely divine!
This was really good. I did make some alterations. I didn't have soy sauce, so omitted that. I used my hand held mixer and pureed everything but there were still clumps so I strained it. Turned out pretty good. Oh I used evaporated skim milk in place of 1/2 and 1/2 to make it fat free.
I have been searching for a good asparagus soup recipe for a couple of years...this one wins!! I feel like the slight changes I made added a ton of extra flavor. The changes were: I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oil for cooking onions and celery, used 4 bouillon cubes and a tad extra water, added 3 pressed cloves of garlic, and went with a couple dashes soy sauce, dash of red (cayenne) pepper, dash of seasoning salt, and about 1/4tsp adobo seasoning. So delicious! We have been eating it nonstop since I made it...thank you!
This soup was delicious. It turned out a bit salty but this is because I used salted butter. Next time I will cut out some of the salt.
Loved this recipe. As others suggested I used 2 TBS butter and olive oil instead of all butter. Added a 2nd potato, saved the tips and added them last. Also used all chicken broth rather than water and buillon. Was delicious!
Fantastic recipe! I just used this for a dinner party I was catering and everyone begged for the recipe and leftovers to go!!! Thanks so much...I am making it again right now at home because its soooooooo good!
another version to this soup is to garnish with basil/goat cheese balls. May sound strange, but is absolutly delecious!! Recipe: Mix 2 TBSP fresh chopped basil to 1/2 Cup goat cheese, spray melon ball scooper with cooking spray, scoop cheese balls onto parchment covered cookie sheet and refridgerate 1/2 hour. Drop a ball into each bowl of hot soup. The flavors of the asparagus and goat cheese complment each other very very well. Enjoy. P.S. I make the soup pretty much the same as all of u except i do use fresh leeks instead of onions. I thinly slice the white and the light green part of the leek and saute in olive oil along with chopped garlic. Also just before blending or pureeing, i'll add a tbsp or two of fresh chopped basil leaves.
Super tasty. Next time though I will use just a bit less soy sauce so it's not as salt.
I made this for my family after they had complained that my husband (of 8 months) was getting all the enjoyment of my culinary experiments. They absolutely loved it. My little sister (age 10) licked the bowl clean. My dad asked for seconds. My mom - who was supposed to be on a diet took a half a plate in the kitchen when no one was looking :D -- the thing is though - I made it less fattening - I didn't use margerine or butter when sauteeing the onions and celery (I only used a bit of olive oil) and I didn't add the half and half - the soup was definitely creamy enough without it. I did take some of the other reviewer's advice and added less soy sauce and a little less of the bouillon powder.
Outstanding!! I make a lot of soup and this one will now go into the regular line up as a favorite. I preferr real broth to powder boullion, so I used all broth. I also used 1 cup "heavy" cream instead of 3/4 C half and half. I like my soup chunky and hearty so the puree was skipped. I also used 4 med sized red skin potatoes(unpealed)and diced petite,sauted along with the clery and onion.A few sprigs of minced fresh parsley added as well. Use the best ingredients and the freshest veggies and this soup will have you craving more!! My family loved it!! Thanks William for sharing this great recipe.
I've been looking for a good cream of asparagus soup recipe and finally found it! The only change I made was to cut down the number of servings as I don't need to make a large amount. Wouldn't change a thing otherwise! Thanks!
I substituted EVOO + sunflower oil for the margarine, added 4 cloves garlic, used 2 leeks instead of onion, 2 cups home-made chicken stock + 1 cup water and 1 cup dry white wine, no flour (potato thickens it just fine), reserved the asparagus tips + added after pureeing, used a few Tbs half&half & yoghurt, then topped with creamy goat cheese & chiffonnade of fresh basil. Delicious. I'd give it five stars, but with so many substitutions, I can't say it's the same recipe!
Excellent recipe, we added MUCH more white and black pepper then called for, and this really made the soup better for us, try adding more to taste and offering it on the table as well. Also decreased the bouillion significantly to decrease salt. Sometimes I use 4-6 cups chicken broth and no boullion or condensed broth, it just depends what I have on hand, but always a huge favorite with friends and family. I have also used fat free half and half or skim milk if it just for family (saves calories, but not quite as rich).
My whole family loved this soup! I used 4 knorr bullion cubes and the 4 cups of water and no stock. I also added another potato to make it creamier. I blended it and saved some cooked peices to cut up into bits. Very yummy!!!
Followed the adaptations and advice from the commentors below i.e. used 2 tbsp butter and olive oil, added garlic, did not use bullion and no soy sauce. Did add a leek as well. A little on the bland side but as the soup sat, it got tastier. A nice light seasonal dish!
Excellent soup! Added a diced carrot, and sauted veggies with garlic. Used all chicken broth instead of water and also added about another 2tbs of flour / 1/3 cup water to thicken it more. Didn't totally puree - I like it more chunky. Only added one boullion cube and the salt was perfect.
I just got done eating this yummy soup. It took me a little longer than I expected but then again I always UNDER estimate cooking times when I cook cus I love it so much. Reading the reviews I thought this was going to be way to salty so I used 4 cups of boxed low sodium chicken broth (store brand) and one cup of water, no bullion. I ended adding a little salt while I ate it. I also added 4 cloves of garlic and did not use soy sauce…sounded kind of weird to me. JMO. I also used two medium red potatoes diced. FYI: be careful when you purée the hot soup. I put too much in my blender and it popped the top off and I was covered in hot soup. OUCH! This was a very good very light dinner. I served with Italian bread with butter, dry oregano and dried basil toasted under the broiler. My hubby really liked it! I will for sure be making this again! Maybe next time for lunch instead of dinner.***I MADE THIS AGIAN BUT DOUBLED THE RECIPE. I USED 8 CUPS CHICKEN BROTH WITH NO WATER OR BOUILON.... VERY VERY GOOD!!***
After reading other reviews I adjusted the recipe as I did it. I sauteed the onion, celery and potato with 1 clove of chopped garlic. I used liquid chicken oxo and added as needed. I used black and white pepper but found that the soup didn't need any salt, it was quite salty on its own. It also didn't need the soy sauce, that would have put the saltiness over the top. Used my hand blender on it and it was terrific.
amazing soup! just got from Mexico, they made the best asparagus soup, but I think this recipe tops it.
This recipe is perfect without any changes. We loved it!!
Great recipe...mixed it with the comments of Lorax42. We added lemon juice, montreal seasoning and old bay. A little sugar brought it to new heights...will deffinately make again.
Amazing. Goofed and added 10.5 oz chix broth instead of 5.25. Did not add half & half as others suggested. Totally fine without it. Wow. So good and super easy!
I give this 4 starts but only after reheating it the next day. I made it pretty much according to the recipe (I did add garlic) and I was disappointed because it seemed bland. After letting the flavors blend overnight though, it is really very good.
Since some commented on the saltiness and I didn't have chix bouillon I used 3 cans (equivalent 42oz) of low sodium chicken broth instead of the 10oz can of broth, bouillion, and 4 c. water (also 42 oz). Wonderful soup!!
I've made this soup several times and it is wonderful! The only changes I made is using 3T of the boouillon powder instead of 4. Also, I add lots of chopped garlic when browing onions. I'll be anxiously awaiting the height of next years asparagus crop so I can make lots more of this great soup!! Thanks William for sharing!!
loved it!!! Also like previous - used EVOO instead of margarine. Also only used a splash of cream. And no bouillion cubes, no water and all chicken broth.
Delicious! I took other's advice and used 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water. Sauted the onion and celery with some garlic and mushrooms and boiled the asparagus and potato first. Excellent flavor!
I just made the soup right now and man, it's soooo good! My sister, who hates asparagus, thought it was good too. I took other's suggestions and used only 2 buillon and instead of margarine, used butter and olive oil and it turned out fine.
Fantastic Soup!! I made as an entry to dinner and everyone wanted to stop with the soup. I followed the recipe except I used 3 cans of chicken broth and one cup water. I also used some extra asparagus tips and tender pieces steamed for about 2 minutes and added them to the soup at the end. I topped with a tsp. of sour cream. Was delicious. Will add to my favorite recipes book and will use it often.
Very good. I added a diced clove of garlic per other users suggestions & I didn't use bouillon powder since I had enough chicken stock on hand. I used my immersion blender to puree the soup & it worked like a charm. Thanks for a great spring recipe!
My family makes me make this for them at least twice a month. We replace the cream with fat free half-n-half most of the time - almost as good.
Use red wine vinegar instead of soy sauce. It gives it a better "punch". Also added a pound of chopped mushrooms and topped it with a fresh basil/red onion mixture for freshness. This would also be a great base just for a creamed mushroom soup. If you are looking to reduce calories, it tastes great even without the half & half.
Mmm...mmm...good!! I did do a bit of tweaking, per past recommendations and what was in my fridge. Instead of the water and condensed chicken broth, I used 5 cups of chicken broth. Also used 4 teaspoons chicken boullion, 2 potatoes, one tablespoon chopped garlic, and a cup of sliced mushrooms. Also substituted worchestire for soy sauce, and added a dash of paprika. Pureed the whole thing. My brother ate the batch I made for his family...without sharing any with his wife. He said he couldn't help himself!
Came out delicious. Glad of that since, where I live, asparagus costs $9 a pound. Worth every penny.
Awesome! I modified just a little using better than bouillon chicken flavor and pureed half the soup. I like a substance to my soup. I was skeptical on putting the soy sauce in fear that it would hinder the taste. It was great. I ate almost all of it myself.
This was an excellent and easy soup. Definitely will make it again, I did add 3 minced cloves of garlic, and used butter instead of margarine.
Great recipe that I made even better! I used four potatoes and that thickened the soup enough that the flour was not necessary. I used 32 oz of low-sodium chicken broth instead of the water/boullion specifed. I also added a lot of garlic and cooked a red paper with the other veggies for flavor. Outstanding soup with grain bread. Try it. There won't be any left over! Enjoy!
Very, very nice soup. Followed recipe with minor change - 1/2 whipping cream with 1/2 skim milk (all I had). Soooo much better than canned soup. Will do again. Dollop of sour cream on top would have been nice.
Amazingly wonderful recipe! I doubled it for bottling and it is simply flavorful, smooth and delicious. Definitely my favorite asparagus soup recipe to date. Next time for serving I will add whole chunks of the asparagus for a beautiful display.
Family loved this!! I scooped out some of the chunks of asparagus before I pureed the soup, then added them back in with the half and half. We loved it! Definitely making this one again!
THIS IS THE ABSOULTE BEST SOUP I'VE EVER TASTED. I USED THE TIPS OF THE ASPARAGUS FOR GARNISH. NOTE: MAKE SURE YOU PUREE THE ASPARAGUS VERY WELL, SO YOU DON'T HAVE STRINGY PIECES IN YOUR SOUP.
This soup is incredible!! I did changed one item. I used chicken both only, no water. I could crave this soup!! wow!
So good! I added two garlic cloves, used olive oil in place of margarine and used 3 bouillon cubes, 1.5 cups of water, and 2 cups of chicken broth. No soy sauce was needed. I used whole milk in place of half and half and bumped up the ground peppers, along with a few dashes of hot sauce since we like our soup to have a little bite. This soup was delicious! I served this with homemade pumpernickel garlic croutons. I will definitely make this again. **Update: I made this again and it's better without the half and half and I don't puree it. I have made this several times and sometimes leave out the potato (don't always have it) and add some raw cubed chicken and let it simmer until done. So good!
OMG... sooo good.. I followed the advice of other people and used half the butter and olive oil and 2 cubes of bullion. Didn't have any half and half so I used light cream. Yummy
We thought it was a little bland. Made it pretty much to the recipe as it was written. Though it was better the day after.
This was really good - I pureed it - it was very similar to a cream of brocolli soup recipe that I have. everyone liked it - will make again
I didn't have any chicken bouillon, so I used 4 cups of stock instead. It still tasted a little bland, so I added some "Fox Point Seasoning" from Penzeys Spices. Terrific soup, warm and hearty on a cold day. Would be better if the tips were reserved and added back in after pureeing.
I read the other reviews before I made this soup. My changes: two dollops of minced garlic, three chicken bouillion cubes instead of 4 tablespoons, low-fat milk and a dollop of low-fat sour cream in place of half and half (got to be a little virtuous!). AWESOME soup that just got better the next day! As we New Orleanians say,"So good it makes you want to slap your mama!" Thanks for a fantastic recipe!
This recipe was delicious! I decided to omit the soy sauce just because I do not care for salt. I also sautéed sliced mushrooms and added them to the soup at the very end; as well as reserve some asparagus tips and add to the soup with the mushrooms.
Awesome recipe... Final product was phenomenal!
Followed Recipe, thought it was just ok.
I added roasted chicken to the bowl and loved it even more. Great way to put our garden asparagus to use outside of sauteing!
Delicious and very easy to make. Before blending it I took out some chucks of asparagus to put back in the soup (like in the picture) and it was very good this way. I added garlic and I omitted the soy sauce.
Fabulous! I did, however, make some adjustments. First, vegetarian broth makes this a delicious and healthy veg meal! I used 5 cups water and 4 veg boullion cubes. I also did not add any broth (had a naturally creamy texture and taste without it!) and also no additional S/P or soy sauce. I will definately be making this again the next time asparagus is on sale! :)
Excellent. Quick, easy and very flavorsome. My only complaint is that it was a little too salty (AND I omitted the soy sauce as I didn't like the idea of it in the soup). Great recipe. Thanks, William!
Very good. I added a can of asparagus in addition to the pound of fresh and extra flour to thicken up the soup.
YUM!! I added 4 cloves of garlic. This was a HUGE hit for my family! Thanks!
I sell asparagus from my own 1/3 of an acre field and this recipe has gotten me a lot of customers. The only thing I do differnt is I saute all my veggies in bacon grease and I use equal amounts of potatoes and asparagus. This could be served in a restraunt very easily.
Very easy, and feasts great
I am giving this a 5 but I agree with other reviewers. This soup is way too salty using 4 tbls of chicken bouillon and 4 cups of water. I had to add more water to correct it - making the soup thinner that I would have liked. The next time I am just going to use all chicken broth instead of bothering with the bouillon powder and I may use a bit less broth than called for or add more asparagus. Thanks submitter.
Delicious and easy to make!
This soup absolutely amazing! My family adored it - they look at how my food in a different way now!
Fabulous!! Everyone loved....no leftovers.
Simple, delicious, dependable. Serve it as readily for a regular weekend dinner in season and for most special company during the holidays. (Against doctor's wishes!!!) I use a half stick more butter and a bit more half and half. Strictly the best!
I too decided to save several asparagus tips and some stems because I like "chunky" soup. I also added fresh chives - added color and flavor. For an added twist (because I love garlic!) I sauteed minced garlic in the butter before adding flour. The soup was VERY tasty and I will definitely make it again. This was the first time I had cooked vegetables (onion, celery and asparagus) and then pureed them in a blender - it worked great!
Made this for mother's day - let's just say I have a very happy mother and mother-in-law. ;-)
Very good! Glad to have something good to make with asparagus!
I usually like things with a lot of flavor, but this was very mild and delicate and very delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
I'm glad I made a practice batch. Definitely too salty using 4T bouillon powder! Minus the salt, the flavor was deicious. Will adjust bouillon to 4 tsp next round. I liked the pureed version. I don't like to know I'm eating cooked celery. May add a bit more flour for thickness next time.
Best asparagus soup I've ever tasted, period. I added garlic, cut down on the salt, used milk instead of half & half, added a potato. My revisons are here: http://allrecipes.com/customrecipe/62999138/cream-of-asparagus-soup/detail.aspx
Made this exactly as written and my KIDS loved it as much as I did. Of course, I told them it was "Monster Stew" to help with their aversion to all things vegetable and green... :D Still, it was very good!
This soup was wonderful. I was out of onion and substitued a cup of chopped mushrooms (and reduced the bouillon to 3 tbls.), and it turned out lovely. A word of CAUTION, though. If you must use a regular blender, as I did, let the soup cool down a bit before blending. The steam built up in my blender and the thing exploded all over me when I turned it on, despite my having the lid held tightly on. Besides making a huge mess, I got a pretty bad burn on my arm. But really, you must try the soup.
This soup is amazing! It's creamy and tasty. I used milk instead of half and half, just because that's what I had on hand. Added some garlic when sauteing in the beginning and omitted celery. That's what's up!
I really enjoyed this one...I used butter, onion, celery, 1/2 package of white mushrooms then sautéed for awhile then added the flour, cooked for awhile then added water, chicken boullion paste, a little salt, pepper,4 cloves of garlic, brought to a boil then added 1 lb asparagus. Cooked this for awhile then used an immersion blender to blend about a 1/3rd of it. Added about 3 cups of 2% milk, slowly brought back the heat and then added another lb of asparagus so it still a bit "crunchy" rather than "mushy". I did add the soy sauce which I find adds nice depth to creamed soups. Served with warm baguettes...
This soup is amazing. My family thought it was amazing. My family ate the soup with crackers. I did make a few changes to the recipe. I have a big family so i had to double the recipe but if your not doubling the recipe... use 2 tbsp. olive oil and 2 tbsp. butter. 1 medium onion, 3 stalks of celery, 3tbsp. flour. 5 cups of water with 3 cubes chicken bouillon and 1 tsp. vegeta. 2 medium sized potatoes. 2 cloves garlic minced. 1 pound asparagus and 3/4 cup milk instead of cream. I didn't add soy sauce, and i only added 1/2 tsp black pepper. Turned out amazing:)
Wonderful soup. I used half olive oil and half butter also half chicken stock and half water. Otherwise I followed the recipe. I will be making this often as asparagus season is just beginning. Thanks for a great soupl
I did make some changes to this recipe... I used 2 1/2 cups of sodium-free vegetable stock and 2 cups of water in place of what the recipe suggested, and I left out the celery and soy sauce. I put in maybe a half teaspoon of salt and a very liberal amount of pepper to make up for the lack of saltiness. However, the asparagus flavor definitely showed through and tastes really great combined with the starchiness of the potatoes. I over pureed mine though--next time when I make it I will leave some chunks of asparagus and potato. This is excellent with herb bread or crumbled blue corn chips. Thanks for the great recipe!
It was okay, not something I'll make again.
This is excellent! I didn't make any changes. Thanks for the recipe.
I like asparagus, but I don't love it. However, this soup is excellent--so excellent that I made it twice in one week. In my opinion, the half-and-half is not needed. As others suggested, I swapped the margarine for 2 T each of olive oil and butter, added 4 cloves of garlic to the celery and onion, and I added fresh lemon juice at the end. FYI: I made my own broth using chicken, lamb and pork bones I had on hand instead of the condensed broth. It was yummy.
This took a lot of work to make and I didn't like it at all. I followed the recipe exactly; I just didn't like the taste of it.
Very Good! I also added a diced up chicken breast that i cooked first. Great recipe for asparagus season!
This was great! The only thing I will do differently next time is to puree only half of the soup.
This soup is delicious. Instead of chicken boillon I used McCormick powder poultry/turkey gravy mix. It adds the same flavor to me w/out the salt flavor and adds a little thickening. I saved the tops (steamed them) and added them to the soup in the end. I would also add a less water and more cream. But, if you're watching calories, it's great. Will definitely make again.
Great recipe, used beef broth and beef bullion because i was out of chicken and it was just as good as the first time when I used chicken. Double the butter and replace some of the water with half and half and it's even richer... haha
This soup had a very nice favor but much too salty. I would omit the soy sauce, and use low sodium products. I also used Soy Milk instead of half & half.
this soup is great,and versatile,i took some leftover soup,thickend with a little added a splash of marsala wine,and it made a great pasta sauce,also browned some pork chops,drained the fat,deglazed the pan with madiera wine,added some of your soup,brot to a boil and made a killer sauce for the chops,i made another batch,and froze it in med sized containers,for a quik easy meal,its perfect,thanx for the recipe
Vey nice soup. I used 1 carton of vegetable broth for all the liquid and no extra bouillion. I also used a can of evaporated milk instead of the half and half. Thanks so much for the great recipe.
Wonderful recipe! Just a few small changes- I used fat-free half and half (unfortunately, I was dieting at the time, but it didn't hinder the taste or texture at all!) and reserved pieces of asparagus (not just tips) to add to the texture. Like others, I like some "chunks" in my soup. A keeper!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections