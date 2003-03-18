Cream of Asparagus Soup

One of my favorite soups. I make it as soon as fresh asparagus is available.

By William Anatooskin

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a heavy cooking pot. Add onions and chopped celery; saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in flour, mixing well. Cook for about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Do not burn, or let it go lumpy. Add water, chicken broth, and chicken soup base; stir until smooth. Bring to a boil. Add diced potatoes and chopped asparagus. Reduce heat, and simmer for about 20 minutes.

  • Puree soup in a food processor or blender in batches. Return to pot.

  • Stir in half and half cream, soy sauce, and black and white pepper. Bring soup just to boil. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 2018.7mg. Full Nutrition
