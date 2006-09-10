This is a really good lentil soup recipe I created based on the favorite German Lentil Soup which has been served for years at Karl Ratzsch's in Milwaukee. Serves a small crowd, tastes great the next day, and freezes well. Garnish with croutons.
Place lentils in a stock pot with chicken stock, bay leaf, ham, and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 30 minutes. Stir in carrots, celery, and onion, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Add additional water if necessary to keep the mixture soupy.
221 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 607.7mg. Full Nutrition
I'm rating this a four due to the wonderful flavor, however, I'm giving it a three for the amount of liquid stated. I agree with others that three cups of broth is certainly not enough. I've been making lentil soup for many years and I know how quickly the lentils absorb the liquid. I made my own stock with a leftover carcass and had to keep added canned broth. I'm German, so the recipe title is what attracted me to view it and I really loved the caraway seed addition as it gave the soup a really nice flavor. In lieu of the parsley, I used kale and added more seasonings than stated. Very good recipe but please keep an eye on it. Thanks Claire!
This isn't a bad soup, and we'll finish every drop, BUT -- the instructions are wrong (I doubled the water and still got just a thick stew, not a soup), the cooking time is off (lentils were done at around 4 hours), and the flavor is fairly forgettable. Increasing the water makes the flavor more and more forgettable with every ounce of corrective fluid added. If I make this again, and I just might -- I will triple the fluid and triple the spices to go with it, leaving the lentils & veg at the same amount. I can't help wondering if the original recipe meant three QUARTS of stock since it specifies a 5-6 quart slow cooker. I doubled the liquid and still had a little room left over in my 3 quart slow cooker...Thank you for sharing your recipe.
The recipe can easily be a 5 star recipe by simply adding a couple more cans of chicken broth. The recipe doesnt call for enough stock as written. I cooked it on the stove and it took about an hour or so. I used 4 cans of broth which created a very thick soup- it could have easily taken another can. The flavor is great however, and i do recommend it. One other thing, i might also use low sodium broth as it is a little salty.
01/30/2002
We enjoyed this soup although it does make a lot! If you have only a couple people cut the recipe in half and you will have plenty! I added about a cup of white wine and a couple chopped red potatoes to the stock pot while it simmered and it added a great touch! I used inexpensive deli ham and it worked just as well.
Pretty good. I "veganized"it by ommiting the ham and using vegetarian "chicken" broth. I added a little more veggies, broth and seasonings than called for. I think next time i might try "beef" broth and a little red wine. But overall it was pretty tasty.
I made this soup and then left the house for 4 hours. Luckily, I wasn't gone longer since the lentils had absorbed all of the liquid in the recipe by that time! ( There is nothing wrong with my crock pot and I did have it on the low setting. I ended up adding 4 additional cups of broth and the finished product was very good.
Yes, without a doubt you will have to add more liquid. Aside from that, I am also thinking that next time I will leave out the caraway seeds (if you're not a big fan, you just are not a big fan) and maybe add a bit more Worcestershire. I also like my lentils a bit saltier, so I salted my own bowl, but again, that's a personal preference, and I would rather under-salt so each person can add if they like. I'll keep this one and mark the caraway seeds as "optional".
05/03/2003
I'm not fond of lentils myself, but the family liked it very well. Good way to use leftover easter ham. I nearly doubled the liquid. It would have been awfully thick otherwise.
Listen to what others have said, add additional liquid. I added a full box of chicken broth/stock(4cups), then filled it with water and added that water. Later on when lentils plumped it needed additional water(I also used a whole bag, 2.5 cups of lentils). I did not use caraway seed as I did not have it. Used semi-low sodium broth +1 on advice to use a low sodium version. Added 6 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce. I always adjust recipes I make just slightly. Also added 2 cups potatoes. There's just not words how good this recipe is. If you really love lentils, this soup hits the spot. Better than I expected. The best soup I've made so far in my cooking journey. I can see myself defiantly making this again in the winter or maybe sooner. Really excellent flavor after melding all day together.
03/20/2000
We really enjoyed this. I would suggest using a low sodium chicken broth. Great for next day and beyond
The recipe should have at least 3 times the amount of liquid stated (even for a slow cookier) since you need a 2 to 1 ratio even to just cook lentils. Anyway, I made this last night for dinner as I've been experimenting with caraway seeds lately. I feel that this recipe is a good solid base and would produce a tasty, warming soup as written. However, I did make the following changes to suit our tastes. We are vegetarian so I substituted vegetable broth (2 quarts) for the chicken stock, omitted the ham, but added 1 tsp. liquid smoke and 1 Tbs. dark brown sugar to add the smokey sweetness that the ham would have imparted to the soup. I doubled the vegetables, since we like lots of veggies, and doubled all of the spices except for the celery salt since we prefer more seasoned foods. I did not have celery salt so I just added 1/2 tsp. celery seed. (celery salt is just celery seed and salt anyway!) I cooked this on the stove instead of in a slow cooker and like most all stove top soups, I just added more water as necessary. It took about 1 hr. from start to finish. I served the soup with some home made whole wheat rolls. I think the soup tasted better today for lunch as it had time to develop the flavors as if I'd prepared it in a slow cooker. I will probably make this again sometime as I like to change up the seasonings in the different bean/lentil soups that I make.
This is a great soup once doctored up a bit. As others have noted, there is not enough liquid for the lentils. You should have at least 3 cups liquid per 1 cup lentil. I prefer to use dry beans anyhow, so I cook up my own first and then add it to my soup. I'm not a big fan of measuring when it comes to soups. I adjust the spices and ingredients to my taste and what I have on-hand. This being said, I do use everything except the nutmeg, hot sauce, and celery salt (there's enough flavor with the celery and salt the stock). I also normally don't carry hot pepper sauce, so I just use hot pepper flakes. This is one of my favorite parts of the soup because I put enough in it to make it pretty spicy on the tongue, giving a good kick. I start with 30 oz. chicken stock and add 2 more cups of water and then dump in my 3/4 onion, 1 clove garlic, ham bone, and 2-3 cups of cubed ham. I let that simmer and soften for an hour or so. Then I add everything else except the beans. I let everything simmer and meld on the stove for a few hours and then add the beans and it's done! It's a wonderful winter meal and a great way to finish off your ham.
This was really good, flavorful and hearty. Luckily I read the reviews- I double the liquid. I wouldn't use all broth- use some water, because the ham and W. sauce makes this too salty otherwise. I cooked this on high in my crockpot 5-6 hours and it was perfect. Veggies and lentils were tender, and the soup was thickened. We had this with warmed, store-bought baguettes and buter.
Mmm, mmm, good! I made it on the stovetop. Sauteed 2 garlic cloves (instead of the powder called for later), 1/2 a green pepper, 1/2 a red onion and the carrots (didn't use celery). Then added cubed chicken instead of ham. When the chicken was nearly cooked, I added the rest of the ingredients until the lentils were cooked. Very tasty! And the smell is incredible!
Perfect for wintertime (I know, I made it in the summer, but still good) and for great leftovers that will keep well. I used fresh chopped garlic instead of garlic powder, 7 cups of chicken broth instead of 3, and 5 drops of insanity sauce. YUM!
Quite tasty, though I made a few adjustments. I opted for the stovetop method due to time… and added 2 cups shredded cabbage, 1 c sliced crimini mushrooms, 4 cloves minced garlic, an additional 2c chicken stock and 2 t smoked paprika. It turned out great! Thanks, Claire!
This was a great recipe. I have never made lentil soup before, so having a German heritage, this recipe caught my eye. Have way through making it, I had to add 1 cup more of chicken broth. I like thick soups, so this worked out well for me. I was concerned that the vegetable swould not be cooked, but I followed the recipe and it terned out wonderful. While cooking the soup, the aroma through the house was like any ones Grandma's house. A keeper recipe.
As almost every other reviewer mentioned, this needed a great deal of additional liquid. I used the stovetop method mentioned in the footnotes. I have to admit I didn't really care for this soup, but DH thought it was good. I was hesitant to add the nutmeg, but I wanted to follow the recipe as written. I should have left the nutmeg out. Even though it was just a small amount, I didn't like the way it blended with the other spices especially the caraway. I don't think I'd make this again. Sorry
This is a delicious recipe IF you follow the advice of others. Doubling the chicken stock isn't just a "good idea." It's an absolute necessity. That being the case, the recipe has an error and I can only give it a 3. Serves up great with extra hot sauce, lemon juice and some crusty bread.
Great recipe. Followed as written except added a little bit more of spices noted in the recipe and about double the celery. Cooked in slow cooker on low for 7 hours. Used about 9 cups of chicken broth that I prepared (I.e. broth from 4 chicken legs cooked with 3 quarts of water with salt, pepper, and sage that I cooked while prepping the other veggies)
I'm surprised by all of the rave reviews. This soup is good, but there isn't really anything outstanding about it. However, I increased the amount of broth to 6c. based on reviews, which may have diminished the flavor since I didn't simultaneously increase the other flavorings in the soup. It's easy to make (hooray!), and for that I'll keep making it. Plus, it's easy to convert to a meat-free dish. I'd eat it again.
I couldn't get my lentils soft in a slow cooker. I've had problems with beans too, so I don't think this is the recipes fault and I didn't deduct stars. I don't like caraway, so I didn't use it. I doubled the carrots cause that's my favorite part. I didn't have a ham hock or cubed ham, but I did have a 1.3lb smoked turkey leg. Amazing. I have turkey thighs smoked locally at Willie birds, so I am lucky to try that next time. Oh, I added 6 cups broth based on other reviewers. I like a thick lentil soup, and this was a little too loose for me. Next time I'll use 5 cups.
Based on previous reviews I added 3 extra cups of water. It turned out very thick and a bit bland so I served hot sauce and Worcestershire at the table. Next time I would add another cup or 2 of water and triple the spices.
01/23/2002
This soup is flavorful without being overwhelming, and hearty without being too heavy. It's really best after a couple days when the flavors have had time to blend. My husband loves it!
Very good! Omitted the ham and used about twice the chicken broth called for, but those were the only changes. I've never cooked with caraway seed before, and never would have paired it with nutmeg. But we both loved the taste and will be fixing this one again.
I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. I was going to rate it a five, but I think the amount of chicken broth called for needs to be increased. After four hours, the broth was completely gone and it started to burn. I then added the rest of a 3qt. container of organic chicken broth and it had just enough liquid. Overall, this recipe comes together so quickly, tastes great, and is a relatively low cost meal. I think next time I will have pumpernickel or other brown bread with it. When they first saw it, my family was not too happy because it just doesn't look pretty, but after eating it, they were extremely happy with it. Another added bonus is the great spicy odors that flow through your house while it is cooking. Definitely a keeper! Thanks:)
Very good. I was a bit hesitant with a couple of the seasonings, but I try to make everything true to the recipe the first time in order to get the true feel of the dish - I did, and this was perfect. I did use a meaty ham hock instead of the cubed ham. I also did not have celery salt, and so used celery seed and some salt.
Nice flavor but way too thick. Not really a soup at all. I added at least 3 cups more broth than listed in the recipe based on reviews, and it was still too thick. My husband and kids didn't enjoy it at all.
03/27/2003
Great taste! I used drained canned lentils instead and got wonderful results. I needed a little less broth to compensate for the canned lentils.
This is a really good soup. The second time I made this, I omitted the caraway seed and used lite smoked sausage. Both times, I found that I had to use a good bit more liquid than called for. Overall, a very tasty soup.
This is a great recipe, if you follow others' advice and add the extra broth. We have made this twice, once in the crock pot and once on the stove when we were short on time. We added cubed, cooked ham and a couple extra cans of chicken broth and it came out perfectly both times with excellent flavor. The family loves it.
Loved this with a few changes!! Sauted the veggies with 1 slice of ham for flavor & used leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Cooked on stovetop. Wasn't sure how thic it would be after continually adding water so added little mashed potato & carot mixture to thicken. Yummy! We put some yougurt in our bowl with it.
02/03/2004
Fantastic! I've made it three times in one month. I passed leftovers on the my brother and his wife and they loved it, too.
This soup came out wonderful! I ended up using about 8 or 9 cups of broth but that is just how I like my soup. If I would do anything different next time I would add a little more of each seasoning because I use so much stock. Great recipe!
I heeded the advice of other reviewers and used a lot more liquid than the recipe called for, the recipe called for 3 cups of chicken stock, I used 10 cups. I started off with 8 cups, and then added 2 more cups. The consistency of the finished product was definitely soupy. Since I added so much more liquid I doubled the seasonings (since I had diluted them so much). The flavor was interesting, not bad, but not something that I want to make again.
I added a can of Rotel spicy chopped tomatoes and added another cup of water, a couple of cut up potatos and everyone LOVED it! I will definately do this again.
01/20/2008
I made this today and it was great! I forgot to add the Worcestershire sauce, didn't realize it until I came back to review and looked at the recipe. It would have added some extra zip and I would include it in the future. I also added quite a bit of crushed red pepper to make it a little hotter. I would definitely make this again.
REALLY good soup. A little off the beaten lentil path with some of the flavors, but even my kids ate this. Great flavor and easy to make. I left out the ham, simply because we rarely eat pork and didn't have any. I did use a very small amount of bacon instead (2 strips worth). Other than that, I stayed true to the recipe! WILL definitely make this again. Served along side the Homesteader Cornbread recipe on this site with a green salad and it was a grrreat meal!
This is actually a retraction of my other review that wasn't so favorable. I had to let the soup sit in the fridge for a day or two before eating it (crazy weekend) but when we ate it it was GREAT. Maybe this is one of those recipes that needs to rest for the flavors to be at their best. I think if I make this again I will make it the night before and let it rest all day.
This was EXCELLENT! I am not a huge fan of celery, but decided to stick with the recipe, and it was excellent. The only change I made was I substituted smoked sausage for the ham. The flavor was AWESOME!!! Definitely a keeper!
I've been making this lentil soup for a few years, and it's been perfect every time. I drop in a ham hock instead of cubed ham. Halfway through the cooking, I take the ham hock out, hack at it a bit to get some chunks of ham off, then put it all back in. I also don't have a slow cooker, so I just cook it slowly on the stove.
Delicious soup and just what I was looking for on a cold Sunday afternoon! I did modify only because I didn't have any chicken broth plus I read through the reviews first. So I used 2 vegetable bouillon cubes and 8 cups of water and it was still pretty thick. Using all broth or stock would have definitely made it way too salty. Also, used yellow lentils instead of brown only because that's what I had on hand. Very good base recipe, just needs more liquid.
First time I made Lentil soup and first time my 13 year old son had it . We loved this recipe . I did change ham for smoked sausage link from butcher . This is how my Mom made it . Im sure ham would be great too .
FANTASTIC!!! My husband is first generation German and absolutely loved this Lentil Soup! I added a bit more of each ingredient and set it for 10 hours. The aroma was heavenly as I walk in the house from work. I would absolutely create this again and again and again.......
i really liked the idea of this. i even used reserved cooking liquid from corned beef and cabbage but it still was a bit lacking in flavor for me. i will try this again but will add more caraway. i cooked mine on high for 5 hours and doubled the liquid amount but i still had to add more liquid halfway through or it would have burned. the veggies and lentils were cooked perfectly though
The reason that I'm giving it 3 stars (which is generous) is because after I made a lot of changes, it was OK. As others stated, the recipe is not correct regarding the amount of liquid. We found this to be very bland, even after substantially increasing the seasoning. The soup isn't awful as is if you like bland. I feel really badly not giving this a good review but I'm not going to make this again.
I just tried this recipe, it is quick and filling and great for those cold winter nights. I also added more broth, and will try the potatoes in it next time. I want to try this one with sausage in it. Thanks
