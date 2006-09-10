German Lentil Soup

121 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 40
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This is a really good lentil soup recipe I created based on the favorite German Lentil Soup which has been served for years at Karl Ratzsch's in Milwaukee. Serves a small crowd, tastes great the next day, and freezes well. Garnish with croutons.

By CLAIRELLEN

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lentils in a 5 to 6 quart slow cooker. Add chicken stock, bay leaf, carrots, celery, onion, and ham. Season with Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, nutmeg, hot pepper sauce, caraway seed, celery salt, parsley, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Stovetop method

Place lentils in a stock pot with chicken stock, bay leaf, ham, and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 30 minutes. Stir in carrots, celery, and onion, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Add additional water if necessary to keep the mixture soupy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 607.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022