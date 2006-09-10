German Lentil Soup

The recipe should have at least 3 times the amount of liquid stated (even for a slow cookier) since you need a 2 to 1 ratio even to just cook lentils. Anyway, I made this last night for dinner as I've been experimenting with caraway seeds lately. I feel that this recipe is a good solid base and would produce a tasty, warming soup as written. However, I did make the following changes to suit our tastes. We are vegetarian so I substituted vegetable broth (2 quarts) for the chicken stock, omitted the ham, but added 1 tsp. liquid smoke and 1 Tbs. dark brown sugar to add the smokey sweetness that the ham would have imparted to the soup. I doubled the vegetables, since we like lots of veggies, and doubled all of the spices except for the celery salt since we prefer more seasoned foods. I did not have celery salt so I just added 1/2 tsp. celery seed. (celery salt is just celery seed and salt anyway!) I cooked this on the stove instead of in a slow cooker and like most all stove top soups, I just added more water as necessary. It took about 1 hr. from start to finish. I served the soup with some home made whole wheat rolls. I think the soup tasted better today for lunch as it had time to develop the flavors as if I'd prepared it in a slow cooker. I will probably make this again sometime as I like to change up the seasonings in the different bean/lentil soups that I make.