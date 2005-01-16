This is one of my favorite soup recipes. I always double the recipe for the matzoh balls, since everyone enjoys them so well. You may wish to cook the matzo balls in slightly salted water, allow them to cool for several minutes in the water after they're cooked, then transfer them to the soup. Some people say that the matzoh balls make the broth a tad cloudy.
Here is how to make this recipe easy, very easy, and tasty: Use chicken broth (preferably organic), use Swanson pre-cooked, cubed chicken in a pouch (perfect chicken and no draining required). I add garlic and a bay leaf for additional flavor. You can also use egg whites to lower the cholesterol count whne making the Matzo Balls. There now its perfect, easy and fast!
Original review 7/9: This is basically a good recipe, Holly. But grebenes and schmaltz? Why would anyone want to make life so difficult? For the Matzoh Balls, I just used the Manishewitz mix. They come out perfect every time. Follow the package instructions, cook separately and add to the soup at the end. As to the soup, I did add the chicken back to mine. I added twice as many carrots, and 3 stalks of celery. I added the whole onions at this point, and removed before serving. Cut the amount of dill by half, added seasoned salt, garlic powder, turmeric, a bay leaf and dried parsley. And found I needed to add a couple of Tbsps. Chicken Flavored Better than Boullion to bring out the flavor. Otherwise, and without the extras, it would have been a very bland soup. Thank you. Update 10/13: I just wanted to add that my husband, the Wisconconite, could eat this soup every week, and in fact, drives me crazy with his constant requests for it. Go figure!
I'll eat any matzoh ball soup especially when I'm ill. If I'm ill, I reach for the Manischewitz tin and if I'm well my secret to perfect matzoh balls is on the back of the Manischewitz matzoh ball mix - the 'secret' of many cooks!! I skip the grebenes and use either pareve margarine or home-made schmaltz (rendered chicken fat). I use parsnips, carrots, celery and onion when making the chicken soup but they're drained out for the finished stock. The finished product is just clear chicken stock, matzoh balls and finely chopped parsley sprinkled on top just before serving. I'm headed for the kitchen to make some soup....
This is the real deal. Authentic Jewish-style chicken soup like bubbe used to make. If you don't know what that means, google it. The point of this recipe is to share how chicken soup was made by the family matriarch, not how to make it with store-bought broth and other such shortcuts. If you want to make soup in 2 steps, look for another recipe. We didn't even talk about the chicken feet delicacy yet!! The fat off the top of my soup is now chilling in the fridge, will be incorporated into the matzo balls. By the way, I don't make my balls in the soup, I make a separate pot of broth-only or bouillon or salted water for this purpose, as I don't want to cloud up my soup, and sometimes the balls might fall apart a little. Mmmm, grebenes, u can sprinkle a little on top of your soup, too!
Either people love this soup or don't care for it at all, depending largely on their taste for dill. The opinions of my family and friends are split down the middle. I do use organic, free range chicken broth and Manishewitz mix for the Matzoh Balls, as suggested by other reviewers (thank you for your suggestions).
Though this soup was certainly tasty, it did take a very long time to make. Next time I make this soup I will try to shorten the recipe and cooking time by using chicken broth, and not cooking a whole chicken.
I always add two packets of HerbOx sodium-free chicken bouillon (powder) and a pinch or two of low sodium kosher salt to bring out flavor in the soup stock. Also, even after skinning the chicken, there's some fat accumulation at top of pot, which is what I use for the matzoh ball mix. You can add another chickeb bouillion in the matzoh ball mix for extra flavor. I use triple-filtered water, bring it to a boil before I add the raw chicken; there's less floating scum at top. Dill is an herb some people don't like, so just use parsely and pepper and it will be like your Jewish mom's. I love preparing this for my Jewish husband. He loves it and it's easy to make!
I remember our neighbor made this soup for my mother when she was ill. I longed to find that flavor again since that was at least 4 decades ago. The soup was lovely and it brought back memories. Thank you
Used a six-pound roasting chicken, and increased (most) other ingredients proportionately. I couldn't bring myself to add the requested one-and-a-half cups of dill. Perhaps I should have, but I'm not sure I missed it. I, like a lot of other reviewers, used a mix for the matzoh balls ... and they were fine (probably as good as my ex-mother-in-law's ones ... but let's not tell her!) Soup was excellent; the long stewing undoubtedly helped. I strained the broth (removing the veggies; the chicken was already out) before adding the motzoh balls. All got re-united in the end, along with two tablespoons of salt (but remember my proportional increaase), making a slightly salty final product. .. but still very good. Next time (and there will be a next time), I'll cut back on the salt ... and maybe add some garlic.
this recipe is a LOT of work. I buy a Costo roasted chicken, and debone it and use the bones and skin with an quartered onion and a couple of carrots to make the soup. It makes an outstanding chicken broth (or stock) and you have the meat to use in any one of a dozen ways with a lot less effort. I didn't have a bubbe but grew up in a Jewish neighborhood, and when we went to the local deli, I learned to love Matzoh ball soup.
How did you get my granmothers recipe? :) This took me back. One thing though the chicken needs to be an old egg laying hen for the fuller flavour but they must be hard to get these days. My grandmother used to roast the chicken after it had come out of the pan. The other thing was chicken schmaltz on a matzoh , not the done thing today but one now and again can't hurt. Thanks for taking the time in posting.
I loved it but didn't follow step 4... I just skipped it because I think is unnecessary. I also added a handful of dill instead of the large amount they suggest...dill is very overpowering and I wanted to taste the broth!! I also added some noodles. it's heaven and healing and my favorite soup in the world!!!
Terribly bland. Did not change a thing because I believe you should try the recipe as given once before you start playing with it. So, as is - it's bland. But it's a good base to build on. I will make it again and add some salt and herbs to it and the matza.
I think this is a fantastic recipe, but I took a couple of short cuts that didn't diminish the flavor or outcome at all. Since I had a rotisserie chicken already, I used it. I used Better than Bouillon for my chicken stock. The one thing to be very careful about is to make the matzoh balls small. They expand and aren't quite as tender if they are not mixed properly or are made too large.
