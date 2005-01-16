Matzoh Ball Soup

This is the real deal. Authentic Jewish-style chicken soup like bubbe used to make. If you don't know what that means, google it. The point of this recipe is to share how chicken soup was made by the family matriarch, not how to make it with store-bought broth and other such shortcuts. If you want to make soup in 2 steps, look for another recipe. We didn't even talk about the chicken feet delicacy yet!! The fat off the top of my soup is now chilling in the fridge, will be incorporated into the matzo balls. By the way, I don't make my balls in the soup, I make a separate pot of broth-only or bouillon or salted water for this purpose, as I don't want to cloud up my soup, and sometimes the balls might fall apart a little. Mmmm, grebenes, u can sprinkle a little on top of your soup, too!