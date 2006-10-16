Italian White Bean and Pancetta Soup

This soup is similar to a minestrone, but contains no tomatoes. Garnish with freshly grated cheese.

Recipe by MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 8-quart pot, saute pancetta in the olive oil until soft, about 10 minutes. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with sage, 1 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. Pour in the chicken stock, cover, and bring to a boil. Stir in the drained beans, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook the pasta in 4 quarts boiling water with 1 teaspoon salt until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain and add to the soup.

  • Stir in minced parsley before serving, and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Cook's Notes

You can use 1 pound of dried white beans in place of the canned beans. To substitute dried beans, soak them overnight in 5 cups of water. Drain beans and place in a large pot. Add 10 cups cold water, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer beans until tender, at least 1 hour. Drain the beans and proceed with the recipe.

If pancetta is unavailable, use lean bacon instead. You may also use 1 teaspoon crumbled dried sage in place of the fresh sage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 784.7mg. Full Nutrition
