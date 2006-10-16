Italian White Bean and Pancetta Soup

I have made this soup several times now and I do like it as written so I gave it 4 stars. You customize to suit your own tastes over time so here are mine which everyone seems to like. Use the olive oil.. I found when I did not use it I ended up putting a little drizzle on mine to serve it. I use the fresh sage, then about a half teaspoon of ground sage along with about a half teaspoon of sweet marjoram. I reduce the beans to 3 cans since I prefer more of a broth in mine. I would also recommend using a parmesan rind in the soup. I do not like how swollen and mushy the shells get when you reheat the soup, so I now use ditalini pasta uncooked directly into the soup about ten minutes before you are ready to serve. I serve mine with fresh shredded parmesan, a dash of fresh parsley and some bacon bits.