Italian White Bean and Pancetta Soup

You can use 1 pound of dried white beans in place of the canned beans. To substitute dried beans, soak them overnight in 5 cups of water. Drain beans and place in a large pot. Add 10 cups cold water, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer beans until tender, at least 1 hour. Drain the beans and proceed with the recipe.
If pancetta is unavailable, use lean bacon instead. You may also use 1 teaspoon crumbled dried sage in place of the fresh sage.
572 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 784.7mg. Full Nutrition
For a crockpot version, soak beans overnight. Saute pancetta, onions, celery and sage in a frypan and deglaze with 1/3 cup of white wine and add everything into a crockpot and cook all day on low. Whole wheat pasta optional. (but makes a complete protein). Try adding fresh rosemary for a tuscan twist!
Just ok....Not my favorite...I only used 2 cans of white beans and thought that it was way too much. The pancetta was kinda of like soggy bacon once it was added with the broth. The flavor was ok...I thought it was a bit greasy tasting. Probably wont make again.
I cut the recipe in half and used the canned beans to make this an easy soup. We loved it. However, I think I will add less salt. I also added uncooked pasta to the soup rather than cooking it separately. My husband and I thought it was great and it tasted even better the next day!
Like others I add chopped carrot to this recipe for flavor and color. I also use an immersion blender to partially puree the soup after about 20 minutes of cooking - then I add the pasta to the mix so everything finishes cooking at the same time. I've made this several times over the past 2 months and it always disappears fast - my kids love it!
I love this recipe! Pork and Sage go so well together. I used smoked ham because I felt it might be less fatty than the pancetta. Im sure its good regardless. I did add what carrots I had (two small), and I used two cans of canelli and one can of great northern beans as thats what I had. I did not use salt but added garlic salt instead. And half way through simmering I took about 3 cups of beans/onions, etc and blended to achieve a thicker soup. It wasnt thick enough so I simmered with the lid off for a bit. Holy Cow this is good soup!
It took some monkeyeing around with the spices after all was done to get this soup to taste right. I needed a lot more salt, although that may be because I used home made stock that didn't have too much in it. I also added some cumin for a background flavor. I skipped the pasta and instead cooked one finely diced large potato in the soup. I put about half the solids into the blender afterwards to get the right texture. I think next time I'll use bacon instead of pancetta, use commercial stock, and add a couple of dry bay leaves. I made this in the slow cooker and was looking forward to coming home to this soup all day.
This tasted really wonderful but I think it had too much salt (and I used a low sodium chicken broth). Also, too many beans (and I like beans). But, I loved the taste (pancetta is so good, sub bacon if you can't find it) and I'll make again. I also used macaroni because that's what I had on hand and I just added it the last ten minutes of cooking, without boiling it in another pan. Thanks for sharing! Merry Christmas everyone!!!!
4 stars only because I didn't follow the recipe as written, but I like the version I made. I skipped the pasta and celery, and used regular yellow onion as that's all I had on hand. Instead I added diced red potatoes, carrots, and chicken (hubby needed more for dinner), and I only had half a can of chicken broth left, so I added water and the drippings from the baked chicken (20min on 400) and sea salt. WOW! We ate this wonderful dish with cornbread and followed up with a lowfat pear crisp. One of the best fall meals. This one is a keeper!
This is soup was awesome! I didn't have any celery or any fresh sage and I only used about a tablespoon of olive oil to cook the bacon. I used all 4 cans of beans and about 8 oz. of pancetta. Oh and I would recomend the SMALL shells pasta. If you were to use the big ones they would absorb too much broth and then it would be soupy. I will make this soup again!
Wonderful-made my soup with dry bean after I soaked them overnight (and cooked the soup in the crockpot all day till the beans were soft.) Sauted the vegetables in the bacon fat instead of the olive oil-then drained the vegetables and added them to the beans in the crockpot-added the bacon to the top of the soup before serving. Cooked the pasta seperately and added before serving as well to avoid the pasta soaking up all the broth.
This recipe was delicious as written. I halved the recipe, but did add another cup of broth. It was slightly salty but I think had I used low sodium broth it would have fixed that problem. I have never used pancetta, and I was pleasantly surprised at the flavor.
This is good but not a major wow, maybe a 4.5. This is what I'd called a savory sort of flavor - it is good but could still use a little something, perhaps a bit of white pepper. It's reasonably easy to make and good on a cold day. (Never mind the date - I made this a while ago. :-)) I've never bought pancetta before - very expensive. It almost seemed like a mild version of bacon, and once cooked in the soup I doubt I could tell the difference and bacon is less expensive. This did make just about 8 bowl-size servings for me.
4 stars because i modified slightly. Pancetta is expensive so i used a smoked cervelat salami, diced and fried instead. Great smokey/salty flavor, less expensive. It would be 5 stars if i followed exactly.
Great recipe...I did cut back on the olive oil, added a few cloves of garlic, and also used Barilla 'Plus' multi-grain pasta. I crisped up a few pieces of the pacetta and served it on top with some fresh grated Locatelli cheese, and chopped parsley. Really satisfying!!
I used the canned beans method and was very pleased with the outcome. I used a little extra sage and 8 oz. of pancetta instead of the 6 ounces called for, to jump up the flavor. I also used low sodium chicken broth since i had that already on hand (I don't think the extra couple of bucks would have been able to better this tasty soup). I paired it with some garlic sesame breadsticks i bought from Viviano's on The Hill. This makes for an easy, inexpensive, zestful dish i will be making all winter.
Fabulous taste. Used 8 ounces of pancetta and reduced the olive oil. It still was a tad greasy and next time, I will reduce to just a few drops. Used one can of Great Northern beans and a Tuscan bean medley from Trader Joe's (also one can). Came together very quick and easy.
This was FANTASTIC! I don't like sage so I used fresh thyme and fresh basil. And used navy beans instead of cannellini. And we put our cooked pasta in our bowl then poured soup over the top so it didn't get thick and starchy. Wow, this was unbelievably easy and good. Don't forget the cheese on top, it makes the soup! This is going in the do-over file!
I halved the recipe for my husband and I. This is definately company worthy. I will be making again. It might have been better the second day. I think the next time, I may try to make it in the crockpot. I left out the added salt, as I thought the pancetta and chicken stock was enough salt. I am glad I left that out.
This was a great soup that my sweetie and I cooked. We used low sodium broth and less beans. Also added garlic and oregano. Bow-tie pasta and tortilinis put a nice spin on this soup. Thanks for the recipes and tips!
I halved the recipe since those in my household aren't really soup eaters (much to my dismay) and I have to say, I really like this soup! I will definitely make it again! I added a little more sage and pancetta, since I really like both, and topped it with Parmesan cheese. I skipped the parsley but I think I'll try it next time.
I have made this soup several times now and I do like it as written so I gave it 4 stars. You customize to suit your own tastes over time so here are mine which everyone seems to like. Use the olive oil.. I found when I did not use it I ended up putting a little drizzle on mine to serve it. I use the fresh sage, then about a half teaspoon of ground sage along with about a half teaspoon of sweet marjoram. I reduce the beans to 3 cans since I prefer more of a broth in mine. I would also recommend using a parmesan rind in the soup. I do not like how swollen and mushy the shells get when you reheat the soup, so I now use ditalini pasta uncooked directly into the soup about ten minutes before you are ready to serve. I serve mine with fresh shredded parmesan, a dash of fresh parsley and some bacon bits.
The recipe is delicious! I cooked the dish exactly per recipe with two exceptions: I used dry beans (rehydrated) rather than canned (store didn't have canned) and I added a couple of cooked boneless chicken breasts (I'm a meat man). I'll definitely make this soup again!
