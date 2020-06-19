Candy Cane Cheesecake

You can vary what you top this festive cheesecake with: crushed candy canes are a must, but you can spread whipped cream on top before sprinkling with candy canes, or drizzle with some melted chocolate chips. Please add your comments as you find ways to improve this recipe!
This was delicious! The only thing I would change would be to sprinkle the crushed candy canes just before serving, as they half-melted in the fridge overnight and looked kinda icky. But it tasted great - the whole family liked this for the Christmas dinner dessert.
It was expensive to make and extremely sweet. Nice presentation and good idea however if you don't like overly sweet food items don't make this! I made it for a family Christmas and no one finished a piece. I ended up throwing most of it away.
This was AMAZING! I opted not to use the cool whip, and added 1/2 melted white chocolate chips to make it a white chocolate peppermint cheesecake. I made them in two bite size for a cocktail party and they were a HUGE hit!
I added more mint because I didn't think 1 tsp would be enough - I added 2 tsps and it was nice and minty! I was a little dissappointed, however, when I went to grab the cheesecake in the morning to bring it to a bakesale at work, and the crushed candy canes had bled all over the top of the cake. this has nothing to do with the recipe, of course, but be warned - the longer it sits, the more the candies on top will get messy! still delish though!
I was rather disappointed with this cheesecake. I have had really good luck with other cheesecakes that I've made, but for some reason this one didn't turn out like I had hoped. The colors weren't as distinct as I thought they would be (which could have been my fault because of the amount of food coloring I used). The cheesecake cracked and sunk a bit in the middle so I had to put a light frosting on it. I then sprinkled crushed candycanes on top of the frosting. Everyone said it looked good and enjoyed it, but I was disappointed in it.
This tasted great! The crust was a bit "gooey"--maybe too much butter for the amount of cookies? Anyway, the family loved it, and one said "I don't usually like cheesecake, but if they all tasted like this I'd eat them all the time!!"
WOW!!!! This is a awesome cheesecake!!! I really enjoy that christmasy flavor in this dessert. This is great to make around the holiday season and I recommend this to anyone who is looking to try something new. The combination in the recipe is good in that ,this was my first time making this and the pie came out great!! I will be planning to make pie in the near future. Candy cane sprinkled on top of pie made for a great decoration!!
I made this cheesecake and took it to a church supper. It was a bomb! Then after I tried it, I agree. The crushed peppermint melted and looked glob-like---very unappetizing! It was heavy and not appealing in looks either.
Delish! Changed a few things..used Oreos but scraped cream filling off for the crust..used about half the sugar and butter since Oreos are super sweet already..melted about 3/4 cup white chocolate peppermint kisses and added into batter..I didn't layer the batter since I was short on time..I didn't have a springform pan so I used 2 regular glass pie pans..stuck them in the fridge overnight and added a layer of cool whip on top with some Andes creamy peppermint crunch chips just before serving..to die for!
I was really excited to make this cheesecake, but I personally was underwhelmed with how it turned out. It was pretty to look at, but the peppermint flavor did not mesh well with the cheesecake flavor and came across as weak but acidic to me. On the other hand, my guests raved about it.
I made this along with the eggnog cheesecake and one other. This was the 2nd most popular but it was my husband's favorite. It came out great-very creamy. Maybe a little too sweet but I made it for Christmas-so it's okay to indulge, right?? All in all very good recipe & I will make it again.
Recipe was easy to follow and make. I did go with a little extra peppermint extract because I like the flavor. Also, I echo some of the other reviews about waiting until later to sprinkle the candies so they don't melt.
