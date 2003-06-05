Mulligatawny Soup II

Literally meaning pepper water. Mulligatawny Soup is an Anglo-Indian invention. Created by servants for the English Raj who demanded a soup course from a cuisine that had never produced one. You can make this soup a day ahead and you can add chicken pieces in the soup as well.
This recipe is very aromatic and wonderful. I did change a few things because of difficult-to-find ingredients, and preference. For example, I actually opted not to use the blender because I love soup to have chunks of veggie in it. I also added 3 chicken breasts cut into small pieces, so my version was more like a REALLY tasty chicken soup. I used ground cardamom, and curry spices instead of the actual fresh leaves and pods, and tamarind paste instead of extract because of the rarity of the ingredients. Despite the simplifications/substitutions, this soup was INCREDIBLE. This is one of the best recipes on the whole site...
Note: It's very hard to get fresh curry leaves in North America. You have to get it at specialty Indian stores. You can substitute a Bay leaf instead, as recommended by my Indian friend. It isn't anything like the curry powder, which is a combination of the spices used in this recipe (tumeric, ginger, corriander, cumin...etc) This soup was excellent, but very spicy. I can usually handle my heat...but this was quite hot! The recipe calls for 2 green chiles chopped up, but it doesn't say whether to include the seeds or not. So I included the seeds for one and not the other, and I think that made it extremely HOT. We had to eat it with bread...but it's still very yummy. I'll make it again, with just one chile next time.
MRS8N
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2001
Seriously excellent recipe. Anyone familiar with cooking Indian food will find it a breeze to make and anyone familiar with the taste of Indian food will know this ranks among the best Mulligatawny recipes. Do yourself a big favor, chefs: Roast and grind your own cumin, corriander seed, clove and cinnamon and make a slow-cooked caramel colored ghee to cook with. Really killer recipe.
This was delicious soup! I had no chilies so I used 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, and I threw in some chickpeas at the end to give it more body. I also used light coconut milk to cut down on the fat and calories. This will definitely be a regular on our dinner table.
This is an excellent recipe. I wanted more of a curry and rice intead of soup, so I tweaked this in ways that don't really matter, so I won't bother to list them here. The recipe on its own is a great one. My observations: 1) it NEEDS salt, about 2 teaspoons; 2) if you don't want a spicy soup, be sure to clean all of the ribs and seeds out of your chilies before mincing them; 3) if you don't cook the spices in the beginning of the recipe as directed, the flavor will be good, but will be different than if you'd cooked them; 4) The flavor of cardamom pods differs from that of ground cardamom, and the pods are easier to find than the curry leaves, so do hunt them down if you can - I bought a jar of cardamom pods at Cost Plus World Market for $3. FYI, Indian grocery store items are a GREAT deal, as their items tend to be very inexpensive, which helps when you're taking on a recipe full of strange ingredients you don't normally have on hand. I went to an Indian grocery store in our area and asked about fresh curry leaves. The store didn't sell them, but the proprietor gave me a handful for free (they have a small homemade frozen food section and had the leaves on hand). So if you can't find the leaves, it's worth it to ask around, even at Indian/Asian restaurants. If you ask where they get the curry leaves, they might slip you some just to be nice (and garner your future business). :)
Used good Garam Masala and yellow curry instead of the individual spices. I did add fresh ginger, jalepeno and more cumin and cayenne for a spicier flavor. I added sweet potato instead of white potato, a few stocks of celery, 2 cups diced chicken and served with basmati rice. I used a hand mixer to puree half of the dish before serving. Tasted wonderful.
Fabulous recipe for Mulligatawny Soup. For those unable to find tamarind concentrate - you aren't missing a thing. I live close to an Asian Indian store and was able to find this and all of the ingredients. Just before adding the tamarind concentrate I tasted the soup and it was fabulous. Immediately after adding the tamarind concentrate I regretted it. The concentrate masked the rich and deep flavors of the soup. When I make this again, I will either leave this out or only use 1/3 of what is called for.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2000
Mmm...this is tasty and authentic. The key to good Mulligatawny Soup is an aftertaste that lasts for hours. This has it!!!
This was a delicious and fragrant soup, I didn't think 15 minutes would be long enough for the potatoes but with them cut into tiny pieces it was just the right amount of time. We added several drops of Sriracha hot sauce to each bowl as it was not very spicy. Father-in-law and husband both loved it. Thank you!
This was a delightful soup. We served it as lunch with homemade flast bread. The only changes that I made was adding some lightly breaded chichen nuggets and a can of garbonzo beans. Also used ginger paste, cayanne pepper and I did not have any cilantro. Before I added the coconut milk it seemed to be spicier than I would have wanted it to be, but after adding the coconut milk it was wonderful. Served heavy cream at the table and what a success. Glad that I made a large batch. My husband and I had more for dinner. Will look forward to preparing it again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very tasty and easy to make. I added a cup of cooked rice after it was finished, to add texture. I can see how cooked chicken would be good too. If I were to make it again, I would add more broth and less lentils. As it is, it seems more like pea soup than any mulligatawny I've had before. Still, the flavor is wonderful.
This is one of my favorite soups of all time -- tried this recipe years ago and make it anytime I can get my hand on curry leaves. I can't help but think that people that aren't crazy about it might be omitting the curry leaves and/or the tamarind -- in my opinion these two ingredients really make the soup wonderful. BTW, You can find curry leaf plants online in the U.S. (if I'm allowed to mention a site, Logee's used to carry them). Thank you Michelle!
great creamy soup. add cooked chicken if you like chunks. The hand blender works wonderfully for pureeing this. Garam Masala can and probably should be added instead of the cloves, cinnamon, and cardamon. It is the same spices, and in India would be added toward the end of the cooking process: the last 5 minutes. Cumin would traditionally go in early, so keep that. The red, French, lentils are critical, because they cook so quickly. Couldn't get either curry leaves (which is not curry powder) or tamarind. Added a little extra lemon to make up for the last. Serve with rice or chapati (Indian grilled flat bread.) Yum.
My family loves this. I can't get it quite like from the restaurant, but it is good. I make a double batch but don't double the stock/broth to make it a meal. It's our no meat meal. I use a bay leaf instead of curry leaves. I just can't find them. I don't add coconut milk for me, but I add it for my kids to tame the spice. My husband who loves spicy adds dried indian hot pepper to it. Recently I was out of coconut milk (misplanning on my part) and added a little sour cream and a little nonfat plain yogurt. The kids didn't seem to notice. I agree, you need to 'cook' the spices before adding the broth or its not the same. Yummy!
Hi, inspired by the annual tv play "dinner for one" broadcasted every new year's eve on German TV since decades I always wanted to cook taste that famous dish served in this play. So I found your recipe which I found easy to make and extremely delicious. I varied it by adding a whole filleted chicken breast to the pot and cooking it together with the carots, potatoes etc. Then I took the chicken out of the soup before pureeing it. After cutting the meat into bite-size pieces I put it back in the purred soup. I also found a piece of french baguette a good company to this dish.
Thank you for an insanely delicious soup recipe! I halved the recipe but used an entire onion, carrot, and Granny Smith apple. I only used 5 oz. of coconut milk (1 small can) for 1/2 recipe. It was so satisfying! I also used a mix of whole Masoor dhal and red split lentils. This is a keeper--very fast but soul-satisfying.
Pro: great flavor! Con: too thin. Solution: next time we'll double the lentils, carrot, and potato. Substitutions: we used tamarind paste instead of concentrate, dried cardamom instead of pods, vegetable broth instead of chicken, and curry powder instead of fresh.
I live 40 miles round trip from a grocery store and a modest 1 at that...so I improvise a lot. This soup is excellent. I don't know if I have had real Mulli. soup of not..doesn't matter..this a good base soup. I have made it twice. Both with a lamb stock and added lamb meat. Don't have the fancy ingredients. 1st time no red lentils. Still great. This time lentils ( used the rest powdered, ginger cardomon etc) It was good but sill missing something..as tamarinds aren't something I have or get on short notice...I put 2 big spoonfuls of Major Grey Chutney in. Worked great. I love this recipe! So does my husband who likes mild things. Had chiles the first time( no seeds) and used cayanne as someone suggested this time. If something is missing from a recipe I can usually figure out what it needs...once again good stand alone or a base to create your own soup. Liked the chicken idea too. Might add that it is imparative to "fry" the spices. Plain Curry is best done that way to . Breaks loose the aroma and flavors.
just got back from 6 weeks in north India. This recipee hits it spot on. I know it is southern variation but then again, a lot of southern indian food in the north now! Asuggestion could be to add (1) bruised black cardommon pod for a bit of smokey flavour. WELL DONE.
verrry delicious! as for people having trouble finding the "spices + curry leaves" ur best bet is an indian store...very cheap, and you'll find all the ingredients since they specialize, you might even think its cheaper since you get the spices in more quantity for a better price...i store all my spices in little bottles from dollar store or from the container store...keeps it veery fresh! anywhoo..very yummy and if you think it might be too spicy..just add 1 pepper...its a VERY hearty meal..about 2 cups of this soup will fill you up and some! also i think if you just add curry powder instead of some of the spices...it will change the flavor alot..( NOT for the better)...curry powder is not my favorite. all in all a huge hit @ every gathering!
Great Soup!!! Just tweaked it a little to our taste. As others have said, didn't add the chiles- too hot for the kids, couldn't find curry leaves- so added about a tbsp of red curry paste, only added one can of coconut milk because that seemed ample. Served with some plain yoghurt on top and it made a really satisfying meal on a cool fall day.
DELICIOUS. I used jalapeno peppers, and would enjoy some more potato.
matthewterhune
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2011
This was good, but not great. I think it definitely has potential. It came out excessively cinnamon-y when I made it, to the point where the other spices were getting lost. Looking at the recipe, it doesn't seem like an excessive amount, so it's possible I measured wrong. Also, I think adding the curry at the beginning mellows it out too much. It might be better to fry it in some oil and add it near the end.
Outstanding soup! I substituted one bay leaf for the curry leaves, since they are not available here. We also added half a diced chicken breast. Wonderful, complex flavors...this soup is not spicy hot but is spicy.
Excellent, fragrant and filling soup. Changes: I omitted the chilies and added a 1/2 tsp of ground cayenne pepper (we like hot, but not THAT hot). No tamarind unfortunately, substituted lime for lemon juice, and used light coconut milk to lighten the calories/fat. I used my easy hand mixer right in the pot. YUMMY and satisfied that Indian food craving.
Oh my gosh....completely delicious...I wanted to use up my red lentils and stuff I had around the house without shopping, so I subbed applesauce for the apple and did not add the tamarind and subbed vegetable stock for the chicken but it was still sooooooooo yummy. This is a keeper
Sometimes a recipe comes along where you want to cry because it is so good. This is one of those recipes. The flavors were so delicious! I followed the recommendations and didn't puree the soup and I thought it was perfect.
Making this soup was a good mother-daughter activity, which lessened the amount of work per person considerably. I don't have a regular blender, so I used one of those stick/immersion blenders to puree the soup-- it worked fine, leaving a few little chunks in the soup, which I think adds a nice texture. Daughter (age 12) has declared this the best soup ever, in the whole wide world! It is very, very good, and worth the trouble of rounding up and preparing all the spices.
Although this is a tasty soup, it was just a little disappointing. I found it a bit too creamy for my taste and had to double the amount of lemon juice. I also added chili flakes to help increase the heat and used two fresh tomatoes instead of tomato paste. The soup was quite filling (a little goes a long way), especially if you eat it with a nice slice of toasted rye rubbed with garlic and fresh tomatoes. A crisp green salad would make this a complete and satisfying meal.
Very good! the lentils took far, far longer than 15 minutes to soften though... maybe I was supposed to use pre-cooked lentils? By the time they were done the broth had cooked down so much I had to add a lot of extra chicken broth, and much of the veggie/apple flavor had cooked out. Still, the seasonings were wonderful. Next time I'll try precooking the lentils.
I absolutely LOVE this soup. I have made it multiple times, for parties, and just for my family at home. It is always a hit! I usually make it with a bay leaf instead of the fresh curry leaves. The one time I had fresh curry leaves, I didn't read the recipe thoroughly, and I chopped them too fine to remove them from the soup. They tasted just fine in there.
This recipe is better than my local Indian restaurant's! I substituted ginger paste, curry powder, added a celery stalk, and used Better Than Bouillon for the broth. I sauteed the ghee, onions, and spices then added to a crock pot wiht the diced veggies, red lentils and broth then added the coconut, tamarind paste, lemon, and cilantro before serving. With some crusty bread, this makes a nice meal for a cold winter's night!
Holy Cow!!! This is absolutely fabulous!!! It tastes more like Thai Soup than mulligatawny, but it is amazing. I added a teaspoon of white pepper and omitted the curry powder and it is the best soup I've ever had.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2002
Wonderful! This soup was easy to make and delicious.
I made this last night for my parents and my fiancé, we all loved it. It served 4 of us (we like a large bowl). It seems like a lot of work at first glance but it isn't really, it's just a matter of preparing everything and then throwing it in when stated in the directions - just let it do it's thing!
I made this into a basic lentil soup by omitting coconut milk, apple and tamarind (though it sounds amazing) and didn't puree. Added a pinch of saffron, fiddled a bit with spices. I'll definitely come back to make this closer to recipe (though I may omit lemon and sub 2% milk for coconut milk to keep fat down).
Had to omit a lot of the spices since Indian markets are few and far between in Paris, but the soup was delicious. Added chicken and extra carrot. A visiting friend liked it so much she wanted the recipe, but it was hard to give since I'd had to change so much.
I recommend making this recipe the day before serving, as the flavor improves dramatically the next day. I'm a newbie to Indian food and this was my first time trying to make it at home. I have little basis for comparison, but I thought the soup seemed to be missing something. Most Indian dishes I've tried have a sort of....completeness in flavor that I thought was lacking here. I was missing a certain spiciness. This may just be due to my inexperience with Indian spices, though! I added some chili powder to help boost the heat; that seemed to help some. This recipe is definitely worth making at least once, although I don't think I'll make it again until I've tried enough mulligatawny soup to know what I was missing from it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2002
Very tasty soup - even my picky parents, who are often afraid to try new flavors and food combinations, liked it. Since I didn't have a regular potato, I used an orange-fleshed sweet potato, ground cardamom, and I eliminated the clarified butter. I will definitely make this one again!
This is very close to the mulligatawny we get at our favorite Indian restaurant. The only changes I made were to use vegetable broth and powdered curry and cardamom, rather than fresh. Despite the long list of ingredients, with two people working, this comes together relatively quickly. Next time, I'll try it with sweet potato; otherwise, I wouldn't change a thing.
Add a bit of black pepper at the end ...I replaced the chicken broth to veg. broth and used yellow moong daal lentils (tip: if you are planning to make it, soak the lentils few hours earlier to make the cooking time shorter).... great recipe, great soup. Thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2004
This is the first time I have ever had Mulligatawny soup so I'm not sure what it typically tastes like. I love Indian food and decided to make this recipe because it sounded intriguing. I followed the directions and added the spices as stated (as ground spices rather than whole). The overall result was delicious but this is probably not a recipe I will make again. I agree that it would taste MUCH better with whole spices that are toasted in oil and ground before adding. I also think I would reduce the amount of broth added to 5 or 6 cups.
Pretty tasty stuff - I made it healthier (although maybe not quite as satisfying...darn!) by not using coconut milk. Otherwise followed this recipe pretty closely...I really like the subtle tang of apple in this savory dish. Made my home smell divine! :)
I make it all the time...husband likes it well enough that we always have some in the fridge...have not yet tried freezing it...never lasts long enough. I occasionally leave out the potato, and sometimes the apple also. Also always add more heat...THANKS!
I actually got teary eyed when I tasted this...yummmmm. It was EXACTLY what I was looking for...even thought the directions were a little cloudy and I had some difficulty finding some of the ingredients.I ate this once a week when I was pregnant and spent a fortune!!! So now, I made a huge batch and froze it.THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!!It came out fabulous!
Wonderful cold weather soup, full of exotic flavours. I added two diced chicken breasts when cooking the onion, and didn't puree. Leave overnight to enhance flavours. Rave reviews from everyone who had some, and it didn't last long. I'll be making this regularly.
I cut the recipe in half but left the seasonings and the two peppers the same because the BF likes it spicy...and it was WAY spicy but SO good! I did use coconut oil for the butter and could not find the tamarind. I served over Basmati rice and toast (because it was hot) Thank you for an unusual dish!
Just returned from three weeks in India so this seemed like a perfect Saturday soup. Could not find curry leaves so did a bay leaf substitution Not sure about the apple as I did not taste any apple in the soups in India, but certainly many of the recipes call for apple Did remove the seeds and ribs from the serrano chilies I used and thought it was a little mild for our taste.
Oh boy. It's been years since I had this soup I enjoyed 12 years ago. I've tried other Mulligatawny recipes and have been disappointed. I mean really disappointed..like gag. This Mulligatawny is a winner - even more than just a winner. My husband even liked it and he is as picky as a three year old. Wonderful!!! Oh by the way - I made zero changes.
3/2017: Great! Added an extra 1/2 C lentils to make it thicker and only used 1 C coconut milk. Also, I left out the tamarind paste and added extra potatoes and carrots. I will be making this again soon.
Wonderful! My brother insisted I make him a huge pot of this to take home with him! I did add a clove of fresh garlic some minced fresh parsley, cayenne pepper and some diced red pepper. Awesome recipe!
Delicious! of course, I ended up tinkering with the recipe a bit by adding some partially cooked basmati rice when I saw how much broth there was even after the red lentils had cooked. I had already pureed about ½ of the soup, leaving half of it chunky which is how I could see the extra broth being available. The rice took up the extra broth. I did have some fresh spinach and green peas which I wanted to use so I threw them in to cook with the rest of the ingredients. Excellent recipe. Oh, I subbed jalapeno peppers since the store I was at didn't have green chilies.
