Spicy and Sour Soup

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This spicy and sour soup could be a light meal in itself, full of peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, green onions, and tofu.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; stir-fry about 5 minutes.

  • Add chicken broth, vegetable stock, and soy sauce. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and let simmer for about 5 minutes.

  • Stir together vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, cornstarch, water, and sesame oil in a small bowl until smooth. Add to soup with fresh snow peas; cook for about 5 minutes or until thickened and bubbly.

  • Add tofu and water chestnuts. Gently heat through, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This is a very versatile soup--I have substituted thinly sliced bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts and used green snap peas for the snow peas.

You can use frozen snow peas instead of fresh--add them with tofu.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 11.5g; sodium 574.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

WALRIS
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2003
I LOVED THIS RECIPE ALTHOUGH NO ONE IN MY FAMILY WAS NOT CRAZY ABOUT IT THEY ARE NOT FANS OF EASTR INDIAN FOOD. i FOUND THAT i PREFERED THIS SOUP A LITTLE SMOOTHER AND I PUREED IT IN THE BLENDER. IT WAS VERY SIMILAR TO THE LENTIL SOUP SERVED AT MY FAVORITE EAST INDIAN RESTAURANT. Read More
WALRIS
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2003
I LOVED THIS RECIPE ALTHOUGH NO ONE IN MY FAMILY WAS NOT CRAZY ABOUT IT THEY ARE NOT FANS OF EASTR INDIAN FOOD. i FOUND THAT i PREFERED THIS SOUP A LITTLE SMOOTHER AND I PUREED IT IN THE BLENDER. IT WAS VERY SIMILAR TO THE LENTIL SOUP SERVED AT MY FAVORITE EAST INDIAN RESTAURANT. Read More
Siam255
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2006
Turned out pretty good! But I did nix the peas and substituted it w/ mushrooms... learned couple cooking lessons there... oy. Just had to add more liquid ingredients to make up for the mushrooms. Will probably make it in the future again. Read More
Butterz
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2005
A tasty quick and nutritional soup. I really liked the thickness added by the cornstarch. I added a little chili garlic sauce to crank up the heat a notch. Next time I'm chopping some garlic and throwing it in with the green onion and peppers. Read More
Bonnerjustin
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2013
great recipe i halved the snow peas and used bamboo shoots instead of the water chestnuts Read More
Jaana Smith Bauman
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2013
Very good! And I don't like tofu! Well at least I THOUGHT I didn't! I loved loved loved the snow peas but the winner here was the broth! I am a huge fan of Pho noodle soup. I'll be trading out the tofu for shirataki noodles and shredded chicken next time.:) Thank you! Read More
