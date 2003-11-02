Spicy and Sour Soup

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED THIS RECIPE ALTHOUGH NO ONE IN MY FAMILY WAS NOT CRAZY ABOUT IT THEY ARE NOT FANS OF EASTR INDIAN FOOD. i FOUND THAT i PREFERED THIS SOUP A LITTLE SMOOTHER AND I PUREED IT IN THE BLENDER. IT WAS VERY SIMILAR TO THE LENTIL SOUP SERVED AT MY FAVORITE EAST INDIAN RESTAURANT. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Turned out pretty good! But I did nix the peas and substituted it w/ mushrooms... learned couple cooking lessons there... oy. Just had to add more liquid ingredients to make up for the mushrooms. Will probably make it in the future again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars A tasty quick and nutritional soup. I really liked the thickness added by the cornstarch. I added a little chili garlic sauce to crank up the heat a notch. Next time I'm chopping some garlic and throwing it in with the green onion and peppers. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars great recipe i halved the snow peas and used bamboo shoots instead of the water chestnuts