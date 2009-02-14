Popcorn Soup (Corn Chowder)
This will be a recipe that you won't lose--it is SO good! Kids will love the idea of using popped corn instead of croutons on top.
I had a can of creamed corn in my pantry. So I scaled this recipe to half and used only 1 Tblsp flour and 2 cups 2% milk. I thought that the addition of the creamed corn gave it the perfect chowder creaminess. Added a bit of chipotle powder and cumin as suggested by a reviewer, and some real bacon bits. The popcorn was a fun garnish! I'll make this soup again with my changes.Read More
This is a simple and quick recipe, but rather bland for my taste. It is better with additional salt and pepper.Maybe adding bacon would be a good idea.Read More
I had a can of creamed corn in my pantry. So I scaled this recipe to half and used only 1 Tblsp flour and 2 cups 2% milk. I thought that the addition of the creamed corn gave it the perfect chowder creaminess. Added a bit of chipotle powder and cumin as suggested by a reviewer, and some real bacon bits. The popcorn was a fun garnish! I'll make this soup again with my changes.
This was rather bland, but with the addition of 1 teaspoon of cumin, 1/2 teaspoon chipotle pepper and four strips of bacon, the flavor was made more southwestern and considerably more flavorful.
Too bland and boring. Like white gravy with corn...
I added mushroom soup to this recipe, I didn't like the original recipes sweetness, so I added about 3 cans of mushroom soup in a can, then I gave it some spice with garlic powder and other seasonings. This is a good recipe, though I have modified it each time I made it.
