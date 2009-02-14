Popcorn Soup (Corn Chowder)

6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This will be a recipe that you won't lose--it is SO good! Kids will love the idea of using popped corn instead of croutons on top.

By MARBALET

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Saute onion in butter with parsley flakes until onion is tender, about 8 minutes.

  • Sprinkle flour over mixture and stir (will be lumpy). Slowly stir in the half and half until smooth and creamy. Add corn and cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Add salt and pepper to taste. To serve, ladle into bowls and garnish with popped corn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 40.2g; cholesterol 119.5mg; sodium 499.8mg. Full Nutrition
