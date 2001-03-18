Claudette's Minestrone
This recipe was given to me by mother-in-law, it is the greatest winter warm-up soup ever.
This was a great,easy soup. I am not a big soup eater, but this was so full of yummy things!! it was great, especially on a cold winter day.
I was amazed that this recipe did not call for any seasonings, not even salt! The recipe itself is very bland, so I added italian seasoning and garlic salt. I would have also preferred a greater variety of vegetables. I added some spinach. After a few modifications, my family gobbled it up.
This recipe alone does not make minestrone soup in my opinion. It had no flavor and did not resemble any minestrone I have ever tasted. However, with this recipe and some ideas I got by looking at other minestrone recipes it turned out to be pretty tasty.
It is a healthy soup unfortunately without taste. Easy but not tasty. I added beef broth base to improve the taste.
Did not like this recipe at all, no flavor. Even after adding lots of salt and pepper.
I went into this recipe knowing that many other reviewers pointed to it being flavorless. I started by sauteing the onions, celery and carrots in a dab of oil before continuing, to enhance their flavors. Then I added the garlic. Then the water, tomato paste and beans. When the veggies had softened up, I gave the soup a taste. It tasted like a watered down tomato, not even the veggies added flavor. So I added a few spoonfuls of organic chicken base, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. I like a chunky soup and had never heard of anyone pureeing minestrone, so I skipped the blending step. Then I added the pasta, some more water because I could tell the pasta would soak most of the broth up, and also a handful of frozen spinach. My end result was a good soup. I served it with shredded Parmesan cheese and biscuits.
