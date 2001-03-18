Claudette's Minestrone

This recipe was given to me by mother-in-law, it is the greatest winter warm-up soup ever.

By Claudette

10
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot combine the potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, beans, tomato paste and water. Cook over medium heat until all the vegetables are tender.

  • Transfer soup to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Return to pot and stir in the pasta. Cook until pasta is done. Serve with Romano or Parmesan cheese, if desired.

191 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 0.7g; sodium 244.7mg. Full Nutrition
