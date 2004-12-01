Broccoli Cheese Soup III

1 of 290

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe yesterday and it was delicious! I did add grated carrots one can cream of celery and one can cream of mushroom soup. I also omitted the cornstarch and water I thicken all of my soups with powdered mashed potatoes you can make it as thick or thin as you want that way and it is much easier than cornstarch with the added nutrition. EXCELLENT!! Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Oh yeah, you guys were right; this soup is definitely up there with Paneras! It was also one of the quickest soups I've ever made as it took me all of fifteen minutes. I used frozen broccoli and once thawed in the broth, I took the vegies out and chopped them in my food processor. I didn't have any celery soup in the house, so I used a "healthy" cream of chicken instead. I added some of my own seasonings including cayenne for a little kick, otherwise I followed the recipe. Absolutely delicious Pam and thanks! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness this was DELICIOUS!!! It tasted just like Ruby Tuesdays! It had nothing but rave reviews all around!! I did however add more cheese than called for because I love cheese. It just made it more rich and delicious. A definate to make. Relativly easy too. Five stars all the way! 12/23/03 - Made again tonight just as delicious as the first time. My one year old son LOVED this. Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe as is is kinda bland. I made some adjustments to add flavor. I used 1 can cr. celery & 1 can cr. chicken. I added diced carrots 1 onion black pepper & garlic. This soup was so good my family requested I make more as soon as it was gone. Will definitely make again. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars My brother doesn't like broccoli but he loved this soup! My father likes a "beefier" soup so I added chopped potatoes carrots celery and noodles. The soup is pretty salty but not overly so. I used the leftovers for a topper for baked potatoes the next day. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I would love to give this recipe 6 stars if I could. It is the picture of simplicity but tastes like you slaved over the stove. I tried this recipe as a treat for my mom who adores the broccoli cheese soup at Panera Bread. I prepared this soup on a snowy wintery evening (what better time for soup) and it was a huge hit. The only changes I made was doubling the amount of cheese (I used sharp cheddar for an especially zingy flavor) and adding one cup of shredded carrots since Panera has shredded carrots. My mom and dad both declared that this soup was as delicious as the Panera soup. This one goes into my family favorites recipe box! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made 1/2 batch and it turned out great Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Quick Inexpensive and Easy!! I did leave out the water and rounded off the chicken broth to three (14oz) cans so I wouldn't have to open up a fourth can and just use part. I also added more cheese. Very good! I will make this again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is fantastic. I used about 1/2 tbls more corn starch and half and half instead of milk. I left out the 1/2 cup of water as suggested and added the corn starch to the milk (half and half)and soup mix instead. This is def a re-do. Helpful (12)