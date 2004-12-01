Broccoli Cheese Soup III

Rating: 4.44 stars
285 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 168
  • 4 star values: 84
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 2

A creamy broccoli soup that will please the most fussy eater, even children love it. Complement with crusty Italian bread for a quick, easy meal. For variety, try substituting cauliflower, shredded carrots, or any combination of the three vegetables, keeping the total amount to 4 cups vegetables.

By Pam Zielinski

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large soup pot, cook broccoli in broth until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together milk and condensed celery soup. Blend cornstarch with cold water, then stir into soup mixture. Pour into the pot with the broccoli. Cook over medium heat, stirring steadily until thick and bubbly. Stir in cheese, and simmer, stirring until hot. Do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 528.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

GLENAVEY
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2004
I used this recipe yesterday and it was delicious! I did add grated carrots one can cream of celery and one can cream of mushroom soup. I also omitted the cornstarch and water I thicken all of my soups with powdered mashed potatoes you can make it as thick or thin as you want that way and it is much easier than cornstarch with the added nutrition. EXCELLENT!! Read More
Helpful
(89)

Most helpful critical review

KATERANDLEJONES
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
I had a hard time getting mine to thicken up. I added a small onion for flavor. Next time I think I'll add more broccoli--I think the fact that the broth was so thin made the broccoli seem even more sparse. BUT the flavor was pretty good and it was an easy meal. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GLENAVEY
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2004
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
Oh yeah, you guys were right; this soup is definitely up there with Paneras! It was also one of the quickest soups I've ever made as it took me all of fifteen minutes. I used frozen broccoli and once thawed in the broth, I took the vegies out and chopped them in my food processor. I didn't have any celery soup in the house, so I used a "healthy" cream of chicken instead. I added some of my own seasonings including cayenne for a little kick, otherwise I followed the recipe. Absolutely delicious Pam and thanks! Read More
Helpful
(57)
laurabora
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2004
Oh my goodness this was DELICIOUS!!! It tasted just like Ruby Tuesdays! It had nothing but rave reviews all around!! I did however add more cheese than called for because I love cheese. It just made it more rich and delicious. A definate to make. Relativly easy too. Five stars all the way! 12/23/03 - Made again tonight just as delicious as the first time. My one year old son LOVED this. Read More
Helpful
(38)
N Oster
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2010
The recipe as is is kinda bland. I made some adjustments to add flavor. I used 1 can cr. celery & 1 can cr. chicken. I added diced carrots 1 onion black pepper & garlic. This soup was so good my family requested I make more as soon as it was gone. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(24)
A. ESPY
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2004
My brother doesn't like broccoli but he loved this soup! My father likes a "beefier" soup so I added chopped potatoes carrots celery and noodles. The soup is pretty salty but not overly so. I used the leftovers for a topper for baked potatoes the next day. Read More
Helpful
(21)
JulesDiner
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2003
I would love to give this recipe 6 stars if I could. It is the picture of simplicity but tastes like you slaved over the stove. I tried this recipe as a treat for my mom who adores the broccoli cheese soup at Panera Bread. I prepared this soup on a snowy wintery evening (what better time for soup) and it was a huge hit. The only changes I made was doubling the amount of cheese (I used sharp cheddar for an especially zingy flavor) and adding one cup of shredded carrots since Panera has shredded carrots. My mom and dad both declared that this soup was as delicious as the Panera soup. This one goes into my family favorites recipe box! Read More
Helpful
(18)
your mom
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2004
I made 1/2 batch and it turned out great Read More
Helpful
(14)
carrieannro
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
Quick Inexpensive and Easy!! I did leave out the water and rounded off the chicken broth to three (14oz) cans so I wouldn't have to open up a fourth can and just use part. I also added more cheese. Very good! I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
PRESIDENTJIM
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2004
This is fantastic. I used about 1/2 tbls more corn starch and half and half instead of milk. I left out the 1/2 cup of water as suggested and added the corn starch to the milk (half and half)and soup mix instead. This is def a re-do. Read More
Helpful
(12)
KATERANDLEJONES
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
