Authentic Pepper Pot Soup

So I made with only one bell pepper because I don't like bell pepper but it cooks down to a mush, which helps to add body to soup so I think I would add another next time, it wasn't overpoweringly obvious that bell pepper was in the mix. I also used allspice berries to cloves, which I prefer. I actually like tripe so would have added anywhere of up to another 1/2 pound if I made it again. If I made it again? Well, I think I made it this time out of nostalgia and I'm glad I did. I think I would make it again for nostalgia's sake but probably not so much in a hurry to do so. I found myself adding lots of pepper, it is pepper pot, and salt. It really should have been salty enough. I usually do this when I want to punch up a boring soup so I'm going to go with it's okay if you're a pepper pot fan and a fan of tripe. Make it with some other meat if you're not and it's just another soup to add variety to your repertoire if you've never had it. It wasn't not worth making, if you get what I'm saying. I wasn't gushing.