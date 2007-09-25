Authentic Pepper Pot Soup
The authentic version uses tripe. I have never cared for tripe, myself, and I have always substituted chicken, beef, turkey, sausage or even ham instead.
I don't usually make comments about others recipes but I must about this one. This is the best Pepper Pot I have ever had, did add more red pepper about double called for, some salt 1 tsp and instead of tripe used smoked sausage. Everyone loved it!!!Read More
My grandmother used to make pepper pot soup and I loved it. I went searching for a recipe, found this one and made it exactly as it was. I even used tripe. Well, it was a lot of work and when it was done it wasn't very good at all. Very disappointing!Read More
I don't eat tripe but my husband loves it. I made this for him for dinner he ate three bowls and told me that it was better then anyone in his family had made. I figure he's italian he should know. Thanks
I love Pepper Pot Soup and it just doesn't get better than this!!!!
Wow! I have memories of my Granny's kitchen. This soup is so very authentic. I simmered the tripe 3.5 vs. 2 hours and cut the pieces smaller. I also used fresh serrano peppers vs. the crushed red pepper. Excellent! Superb!
Excellent....Ol' Bill Fance could not pull the trigger on the tripe, using sausage instead. Also skipped the roux as Ol' Bill prefers a thinning soup and was still very tasty. Will definately make again.
This is a really great recipe. My father and his girlfriend are horrible food snobs. I gave them some of this soup for dinner on a chilly night. When they asked for the recipe, I knew I'd hit gold! Thank you! I used chicken and sweet chicken sauage instead of the tripe...just can't do tripe. Enjoy!!
This is an excellent recipe. Somewhat labor intensive, but worth the effort. I'd give it 5 stars except for my taste bud's linguring memories of my mother's slightly different pepper pot recipe.
I grew up in Philly with a mother who couldn't cook a hot dog. So Campbell's pepper pot was what I was served for Saturday lunch. Why I enjoyed canned soup is beyond me, but I loved the Pepper Pot with Tripe. Grew up, moved away, never ever could find a can anywhere. And I looked. Because it was my fave. Now it is over 55 years later and I find this recipe here! And the ingredients (can you believe they have tripe in Atlanta, Georgia?) Were all readily available. It to me more than 3 hours to cut, chop, grate, and taste test till I got it right. And right it was! This was the best food I've had in my mouth ever in my life. I doubled the recipe and my little old bad cook of a mom and I ate the entire pot in two sittings. I have to say, it was SUPERB. I followed the directions exactly and wow, wow WOW! Thank you for giving me more than a childhood memory could ever bring back. I would live to meet the chef! Thank you! !
I did make it with tripe and went exactly as the recipe stated except for one addition. I added one cup of diced Chorizo and it made an already great soup even better!! I would definitely make it again. I added the Chorizo at the same time I added the tripe.
This soup is delicious. I used ham instead of tripe, and because I'm gluten and dairy intolerant, I left out out the margarine and flour, so it was very soupy and tasty. Thanks for the recipe Marbalet!
This was the BEST Pepper Pot Soup I've EVER had! (Sorry mom)! The tripe was the MOST tender tripe I've ever eaten! (Is the boiling in the pot & then leaving it sit there in the pot the secret? I don't know), but, WOW! The only changes I made were, I didn't have any leeks, (so I did without), I used some red bell peppers also, (because I had them on hand). Also, I added a handful of ditalini pasta because the potato I had was on the small side, so I wanted to add a bit more heartiness! I have been raving over this to anyone I know who likes tripe or soup! Mom never wrote down the recipe, & I haven't had this in over 20 yrs! Thanks!
My photo is no. 2 above, and it is the result of almost $30 worth of ingredients. I made it with tripe and it came out delicious. It was worth the effort. The soup is very savory from the bacon and beef stock.
This was just fantastic. The spices perfectly balance. I was really upset when Campbell's stopped making Pepper Pot but this is way better than anything I ever got out of one of their cans. Will definitely do it again!
Amazing! I used pork instead of tripe, and a healthy dose of pepper, and the result was so incredibly good! Definitely one of the better recipes on here!
This was a fantastic soup! So hearty and filling. I am definitely not a fan of tripe so I used what I had on hand which was ground beef. The only thing I didn't differently was to simple saute it in a pan rather than boiling the meat as the recipes says. This was a total hit with my hubby and my 3 kids. Definitely will be making this again.
What a great recipe. I made this for my Mom as she loved the campbell's soup recipe. So I thought I would try to make it for her bday!! Great idea, everyone said it tasted better than the canned!! It takes awhile to dice everything, but so worth it!! I added 1 can diced tomatoes and I did half beef broth and half chicken!! Yummy!!! Thank you!!
I've never had pepper pot soup until I went to Jamaica. My wife and I enjoyed it so I had to look up a recipe. I only made a half batch since I was not sure how it would turn out. Now I wish I would of made a full batch. Very flavorful and really pretty simple to make. Will make this one again soon. Used chicken instead of tripe and will make the same next time.
I ate this soup for the first time in a diner a few days ago and was hooked. Came home right away and found this recipe. Glad I did!! I put a little of my own touches in....added red, yellow and orange peppers, used browned ground round and bulk sausage and threw in some pot pie noodles...VOILA! a happy and full bellied family! Comfort food at its best! YUMMY!!
This was pretty darn good and super healthy. Like other reviewers, I used some chicken sausage in place of the tripe and canadian bacon instead of regular bacon. I would definitley make this again!
Very good soup, but I need to double the meat (ground sausage).
So I made with only one bell pepper because I don't like bell pepper but it cooks down to a mush, which helps to add body to soup so I think I would add another next time, it wasn't overpoweringly obvious that bell pepper was in the mix. I also used allspice berries to cloves, which I prefer. I actually like tripe so would have added anywhere of up to another 1/2 pound if I made it again. If I made it again? Well, I think I made it this time out of nostalgia and I'm glad I did. I think I would make it again for nostalgia's sake but probably not so much in a hurry to do so. I found myself adding lots of pepper, it is pepper pot, and salt. It really should have been salty enough. I usually do this when I want to punch up a boring soup so I'm going to go with it's okay if you're a pepper pot fan and a fan of tripe. Make it with some other meat if you're not and it's just another soup to add variety to your repertoire if you've never had it. It wasn't not worth making, if you get what I'm saying. I wasn't gushing.
Someone gave me tripe and I found this recipe- my son loved it! I made it as written and it was wonderful.
Made with leftover smoked pork roast, and assorted veggies. Delicious. Family wants it again. I'm going to enter it in a soup contest.
I used leftover ham from New Year's Day. I didn't add bacon. I used 1.5 lbs. of baby potatoes. It was delicious!
Since I don't care for tripe, I use a little over a pound of beef soup shanks. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I have to admit--when I was putting it together, I had my doubts. When I combined everything in the pot, I did a quick taste and thought the cloves were overwhelming and I didn't care for the taste of the parsley. Give it a chance. This is one that gets better the longer it cooks. After an hour and a half, the broth tasted great. Everything seems to balance out as it cooks. This is a great snow day soup!
I love it. Added a lot more black pepper because I wanted the black pepper flavor and used ditalini pasta instead of potatoes. Delicious!!!
This was the first time I had heard of Pepper Pot Soup. My husband and I being fans of history thought we would try an older recipe to start the new year. We did make a few changes, our children do not like large chunks of veggies. We minced the onions, green peppers and celery to very small bits and we substituted Stew Beef and GF flour. Even our most picky eaters loved it served with Home made Gluten free corn cakes, so much so this is now added to our Winter Soup Selections.
This is deliciously hearty. I followed the recipe exactly have made this many times!
Will surely make this again. I followed the recipe and wouldn't change a thing.
