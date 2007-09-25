Authentic Pepper Pot Soup

Since I don't care for tripe, I use a little over a pound of beef soup shanks. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I have to admit--when I was putting it together, I had my doubts. When I combined everything in the pot, I did a quick taste and thought the cloves were overwhelming and I didn't care for the taste of the parsley. Give it a chance. This is one that gets better the longer it cooks. After an hour and a half, the broth tasted great. Everything seems to balance out as it cooks. This is a great snow day soup!Since I don't care for tripe, I use a little over a pound of beef soup shanks. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I have to admit--when I was putting it together, I had my doubts. When I combined everything in the pot, I did a quick taste and thought the cloves were overwhelming and I didn't care for the taste of the parsley. Give it a chance. This is one that gets better the longer it cooks. After an hour and a half, the broth tasted great. Everything seems to balance out as it cooks. This is a great snow day soup!