Authentic Pepper Pot Soup

4.6
31 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

The authentic version uses tripe. I have never cared for tripe, myself, and I have always substituted chicken, beef, turkey, sausage or even ham instead.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
11
Yield:
8 - 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the tripe or other meat that you have selected to use in a saucepan, and cover with water. Bring to a boil, and turn off the heat. Allow the meat to cool a bit in the water, and then drain and rinse. Cut into 1/4 inch pieces.

  • In a large heavy kettle, saute the bacon until clear. Add the onion, celery, leeks, parsley, and green peppers; saute until tender.

  • Stir in beef stock, thyme, marjoram, cloves, red pepper flakes, bay leaf, and black pepper. Bring the kettle to a boil, and turn down to a simmer. Cook, covered, until meat is very tender, about 2 hours.

  • Add the diced potato and carrots, and cook for an additional 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the roux by stirring the flour into the melted butter or margarine, and cooking for a moment on the stove. When the soup is done to your liking, stir in the roux. Simmer, stirring all the while, until the soup thickens a bit. Correct the seasonings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 49.2mg; sodium 256.7mg. Full Nutrition
