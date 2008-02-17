Cream of Mushroom Soup II

I loved this soup. I made this a few weeks ago when my sister was visiting. This week I was fortunate enough to find mushrooms on a really good sale. I bought 12 lbs of mushrooms. Yes that is not a typo. I did buy 12 lbs of mushrooms. So trying to think of a way to use them before the went bad I thought to make this soup as it was such a hit last time I made it. I now have 3 gallons of mushroom soup. I still have 6 lbs of mushrooms left. I plan on making another pot of soup. Then I will freeze what is not eaten for dinner tonight. I did make some changes. 1)I omitted the onions as I didn't have any. 2)Then I sautéed some celery with the garlic. 3)I didn't have any thyme as I forgot to replace it so used basil and parsley. Yes it was dried as I do not have cheap access to fresh. I did use thyme the first time so can attest to it tasting just as good with thyme. 4)I used 2 1/2 times the recommended amount of flour as I prefer a thicker soup. 5)I omitted any and all broth. I pureed the stems in an equal amount of water and used this instead for a more mushroomy flavor. It also saves money for the thrifty among us as it doesn't cost any extra. I think other than the increased cook time, which I attribute to my multiplying the recipe by 6, I didn't change anything else.