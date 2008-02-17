Cream of Mushroom Soup II

Rich cream of mushroom soup, beats the canned variety any day. Garnish bowls with fresh chives and thyme. Use lemon thyme in place of the regular if you can find it.

Recipe by Michelle Chen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thinly slice the mushroom caps, discarding the stalks.

  • Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan and cook the spring onion, garlic and lemon thyme, stirring, for 1 minute, or until the garlic is golden. Add the mushroom and salt and white pepper. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the mushroom just softens. Add flour and cook, stirring for 1 minute.

  • Remove from the heat and add the stock, stirring continuously. Return to the heat and bring to the boil, stirring. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Whisk the cream into the soup, then reheat gently, stirring. Do not allow the soup to boil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and garnish with the chopped chives and thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 574.3mg. Full Nutrition
