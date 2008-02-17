Cream of Mushroom Soup II
Rich cream of mushroom soup, beats the canned variety any day. Garnish bowls with fresh chives and thyme. Use lemon thyme in place of the regular if you can find it.
I was looking for a simple cream of mushroom soup recipe ... and this is it! I didn't use thyme, and I did use the stalks (don't like to waste). I pureed the stalks in a food processor to make the soup thicker, and sliced the caps (also in processor). A little extra flour to thicken the soup, too.Read More
Very tasty soup. A little different as mushrooms are not pureed but still good. I had no light cream in the house I used sour cream and it worked quite well.Read More
I was looking for a simple cream of mushroom soup recipe ... and this is it! I didn't use thyme, and I did use the stalks (don't like to waste). I pureed the stalks in a food processor to make the soup thicker, and sliced the caps (also in processor). A little extra flour to thicken the soup, too.
This is the best cream of mushroom soup recipe I have tried on this website. My husband LOVED it and he hates mushrooms. Every time I make this for dinner guests they rave about it. This dish is wonderful in that is tastes fancy, but it really isn't...it's very cheap and easy to make. Only thing I changed was I used shallots rather than onion because I think shallots add a richness that is just perfect for soups. I like that this recipe does not call for you to puree the soup. I like my cream of mushroom soup with big chunks of mushrooms.
I added a few items, and it turned out very tasty. I used 3 oz. of shiitake, 6 oz. of portabella, and approx. 8 oz. of white mushrooms. I did not have fresh thyme, so I used about 1/2 tsp. dry. I also used a 1/2 of a med. onion instead of the green, and sauted with the garlic. I had to add corn starch after the flour addition, as it was a little runny. I also had a 1/2 of a lemon in the fridge, and gave the soup a few good squirts after adding the 1/2 & 1/2. It was really good...especially with garlic toast!
I like this because you don't puree the mushrooms, leaving nice pieces in the soup. I used chicken broth rather than vegetable and added an extra tablespoon of flour for a thicker soup.
Very nice soup with a good depth of flavor. I used chopped shallot instead of green onion and chicken stock in place of vegetable broth. I coarse chopped the mushrooms instead of slicing, for ease of eating. The only thing keeping this recipe from being 5 stars is it rather thin. Next time I will thicken it further. Serves 4 small soup bowls. If using for a main I would definitely double. Thank you for this keeper recipe!
This was the best soup I ever made. I used chicken broth instead and a little more flour. We Loved It!!!!
This is wonderful!! It was so easy! I doubled it and it all went. I tried it with asparagus that was great too. I also tried it with spinache, not so good. But the mushroom soup is the best i've ever had. I am a poor cook and this was sooo easy!!
We thought this was pretty good but prefer chicken broth to the vegetable and could use a little more flour for our desired consistancy.
This is a great recipe. I use a combination of wild mushrooms, any will do. Chop finely. For our tastes, I use more flour, for a thicker soup. I, too, use chicken broth, rather tha vegetable. I just don't care for vegetable broth. I also don't use garlic as I get sick on garlic. Re-hydrated dried mushrooms are fine to use in this. Also,instead of onions, try shallots or leeks. Very tasty.
Very tasty soup. A little different as mushrooms are not pureed but still good. I had no light cream in the house I used sour cream and it worked quite well.
Fantastic soup! I wanted to make a tuna casserole one day and I didn't have any cream of mushroom soup on hand. I am really happy that I did not! I tried this recipe and probably will not go back to 'canned soup' again.
This was very good and easy to make. I decided to use a blend of freshly picked Morels and Oyster mushrooms, as well as Portabella and Shiitake mushrooms, just for variety.
we LOVED this recipe, made it two nights in a row! The only change we made was add more flour because we like our cream of mushroom thicker, but that is just our preference, the taste was unbelievable awesome! the second night i had ran out of green onions so i used a mix of white/red onion and shallots and it came out great too. I also have doubled the recipe and used the leftovers for a casserole.
I used portabella mushrooms, and they tasted wonderful.
Yummy! The pepper, thyme, and sherry give this soup a lot of great flavor. I pureed half of my mushrooms to create a creamier texture. I also used skim milk instead of heavier milk and it still had a nice silky texture. Not adding the salt to the mushrooms until after they are sauteed was a great tip from a previous poster. Thanks for a wonderful vegetarian recipe that my family enjoyed=:) I will make this again.
Didn't change the recipe except to add more mushroooms.. It's SO easy, SO quick and it is REALLY good. I am making it again tonight. Thanks for sharing.
This soup is amazing. Best I have ever made. It took me a bit longer than a half hour to make though.
It's so nice to find a vegetarian version of this soup. I didn't use thyme and followed the suggestions to use more flour however went overboard and used too much. Either way this was delicious. Hearty, flavorful and really easy to make! I also used the stalks and extra mushrooms. I think 3 cloves of garlic was a little much for me but would be good for huge garlic lovers.
Hello! I enjoyed cooking the cream mushroom soup--very easy and tasty! I am looking forward to new ideas! until soon
I used 8 oz portabella and 8 oz button mushrooms, used cornstarch and chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I thought it was great! Even my boyfriend who doesn't like mushrooms thought it tasted good and had a bowl.
This is the BEST cream of mushroom soup I've ever had. I did thicken it with a bit more flour than the recipe called for as I like a thicker cream of mushroom soup, but other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. Definitely making this again and again.
I am lucky enough to have fresh lemon thyme in my herb garden, but I didn't have green onions or vegetable broth, so I substituted dehydrated white onions and chicken broth. For the mushrooms I used criminis and maitakes (hen-of-the-woods). I tasted the soup while making it and was worried that it tasted too strongly of chicken and the mushroom flavor would be drowned out, but it turned out just fine! I'm glad the recipe was so forgiving.
This was pretty good. I'm still looking for a mushroom soup that's as good as I've gotten in restaurants, and this wasn't quite it. I followed the recipe exactly except I used dry thyme instead of fresh. Maybe I'll try it again using chicken stock, as other reviewers have suggested.
So very good! I searched this recipe out trying to find a way to use my mushrooms in the fridge, I made this quickly and easily (about 1/2 hour to search for and prep all ingredients). So simple, will definately do up again!
I used beef broth and water. I also added a dash of sherry. Instead of cream I used 1/2 C fat free sour cream and 1/2 cup of fat free 1/2 & 1/2.. Very good... I also added more flour and used wild morels and wild leeks as they are plentiful at this time of the year.
Easy and delicious!
Had an amazing mushroom soup at a fancy restaurant, so I wanted to see if I could duplicate it. This recipe came very close. It was amazing!!
This recipe is GREAT!!! The family LOVES it! I followed the recipe closely on most things, dried thyme because I didn't have fresh, milk and sour cream because I didn't have light cream, etc... But it was fantastic and EASY! The family is begging me to make it again and insist that I put it on the "favorites" list.
The flavor was really good - it got better and better when it cooled down. I agree with previous reviewers that it does need more thickening agent, flour. I also felt that shallots were a more appropriate onion and used them. They added a really nice flavor. I splashed a bit of white wine in it as well which gave it a little more complexity. Very good soup!!
Awesome, that is all I have to say.
best mushroom soup I ever had!!!
I loved this simple recipe. I used skim milk instead of cream, regular thyme, and yellow onions (all I had on hand) and it turned out fantastic as well as really healthy.
I made this soup for 8 people and everyone loved it.
This was very flavorful, but was a little thin. I ended up adding some corn starch and water to it to thicken it up a bit.
Oh my heck...this was terrible soup. I followed the instructions and did up the flour by 1 T. per some of the other reviews. The soup was thinner than milk! I even added two doses of corn starch to thicken it. All I could taste was the green onions and the chicken stock. The flavor of the mushrooms was completely lost. I made myself eat one small bowl.
Very delicious and easy. My one modification I had to make was that I'm cooking for a lactose intolerant idividual so I substituted the margerine for a completely vegan butter (yes, even some margerine has milk in it), and the light cream I substituted with coconut milk that I allowed to separate in the fridge to remove the liquid portion of the 'milk' and save the more solid portion for the soup. comes out very good!
This soup is fantastic! The interesting combination of ingredients makes for a pleasing, fresh taste. AND it's so easy! Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Tried this tonight and it was perfect! Just added a little more flour for my own preferences.
This soup is amazing. My husband even loved it. I used twice the amount of mushrooms, extra butter and double the flour. I also used shallots in place of the green onions.
Perfect. I'll never use canned again and I'm shocked at how easy this is to throw together. I like to make a double batch and freeze it by portion sizes.
this was very good, after reading all the add more flour I am glad I did also. In addition I added some Madiera wine to give it some added taste and also had whole grain rice that I threw in. My meat & potato husband said it was really good!
I ate the whole thing myself in just a few days. LOVE it! I used chicken stock instead of veggie, a milk and sour cream mixture instead of cream, and black pepper instead of white. My mushroom combo was shitake, crimini, baby bella, and button.
The flavor of this soup is delicious. I did use 3 Tablespoons of flour for a thicker soup, and chicken brother rather than vegetable broth. I Love a thick hardy soup, and I Love mushrooms, so I will increase the mushrooms next time...Very Good..
Great! I puréed it to make it more acceptable for my kids. Put some in a casserole, and the rest in the freezer. I'm so pleased to be able to NOT use store-bought cream of mushroom soup.
I did make a couple of changes, I used chicken and beef broth in place of vegetable broth and I cut back on the thyme(we are not big thyme lovers), this was terrific. My hubby loved it, will make again and again.
Easy recipe, very tasty considering how simple the recipe is. I added some sherri, which deepened the flavor.
Very efficient recipe. I pureed the soup and added half a tin of vegetables. I also used 2/3 cup low fat yogurt as I was out of cream. I put the yogurt in first then pureed it. Leaving some big chunks too!!!!!
I give it 5 stars with a few modifications: the ingredient list says 1/4 C. margarine for sauteing the onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Use margarine? Has to be a misprint.. So I used butter. Also, I used a variety of mushrooms per another reviewer: shiitake, white and crimini. Also the recipe says to use white pepper in the instructions but doesn't list it in the ingredients. Glad I read through it ahead of going to the grocery store. I also used organic vegetable broth. Not sure if that makes a difference but my vegetarian friend loved it! Lastly, I used my immersion blender to pulverize the mushrooms, though I only did it for 15 seconds so I still had mushroom chunks. This one's a keeper and I'll make it again.
I tippled the mushrooms and added cayenne pepper to give it a nice kick. Overall the flavor was a little bland but still very very good.
It's a good starting base but a little bland and to thin. I won't do what 90% of the raters do and give it 5 stars after totally revamping the recipe...you may not like what I like! Give it a try and make the changes YOU want to make!!
I used a food processor to chop the mushrooms like another reviewer suggested. I pulsed the food processor a few times and the mushrooms turned into mulch. I pulsed a smaller batch of mushrooms and only pulsed once and got smaller edible pieces. I was pretty sad about the mulch but it boiled away nicely and added flavor to the broth so I'll be repeating that step in the future. Also, don't throw away the stems. Just chop them finely and throw them in. Used onions instead of green onions, dill for thyme, added two tsps of cornstarch dissolved in cold water, decreased the amt of butter and used 1/2 cup of half and half. I'll be making this again.
This is an incredible mushroom soup recipe. I highly recommend it.
This was an awesome addition to my recipe box! My family loved this soup. I made the soup a little thicker for my father and was rewarded when he served it to us poured over grilled rib-eye steaks! Will definitely make this again. Thanks!
Delicious! I added twice as much flour since I like a thicker soup, plus a little lemon juice. I will be making this again soon.
Not a bad recipe all in all. This is my first time making it, and I had to substitute minced garlic for the cloves, and ground thyme for fresh. The garlic taste was a bit much for me, and it wasn't as creamy as I wanted. Next time I may use less vegetable broth and garlic next time, and maybe a bit more flour.
Excellent Mushroom Soup Base! I saute minced garlic and a large shallot w/ the mushrooms, also add ~3/4 dry white wine. My fiance who is not a big mushroom lover requests it weekly!
my favorite, I put it in the blender and make it creamy
Delicious. I changed very little about this recipe. First, I used half the amount of thyme because I only had dried, and used half and half instead of light cream. I used the amount of flour in the recipe, but it didn't give me the thickness I was looking for, next time I'll add more. Also, a heavy hand on garlic powder towards the end of the cook complimented the soup beautifully. I also used an immersion blender to combine all the ingredients and make for smaller mushroom bits. Very nice, and a definite repeat.
I loved this. I hate mushroom soup from a can but this was great! My 20 month old gobbled it up too. I didn't have green onion, chives or thyme so my version probably would be even better if I followed the recipe. I subbed 1/2 white onion diced really small and some oregano but it seemed to be missing something. The only reason this is 4 stars not 5 is that it was too runny. As per other reviews I would use more flour to thicken it more next time. I also took my hand blender and mixed up a bit. I left lots of big muchroom chunks but was trying to thicken it a bit by pureeing in about 1/2 the mushrooms.
I didn't have fresh thyme so I used dried...other then that I followed the recipe. I liked this recipie because it had pieces of mushrooms and they were not pureed.
This was awsome!!! I purchased special wild dried mushrooms while I was in San Francisco. I reconstituted them and used these in the soup. Oh my, it was delicious!!! My husband went back for 3rds. YUMMY & EASY
very yummy! use milk (goat o.k.). Puree soup in vitamix. Sautee about 4 cups of mushroom tops (without stalks) and add to purreed soup. Next time try sauteeing chopeed celery and carrots with the mushrooms.
this came out incredible....doubled the receipe to freeze for winter!! soooo good!!!!!
As good as you would get anywhere. I did not have any broth or cream so used what I had - non-fat milk. It was great and saved some calories. Thanks.
not one of my favorites. you really have to love mushrooms to even like it.
Absolutely delicious! I made a couple of changes, but that was more a matter of personal preference. I used a small yellow onion (it's what I had on hand) instead of the green onion. I also added 2 T of cooking Sherry and replaced the vegetable broth with chicken broth. Before adding the light cream I pureed the broth so that it was smooth, setting aside about 4 mushrooms that were just beautiful, and used them for garnish. Even my teenaged son gobbled up this soup! I will used this recipe often, thanks.
Yummy! I needed a super thick soup, so I used butter instead of margarine and more flour than recipe states. I added two tablespoons of worchestire. I cut down the water to 3 cups and used milk instead of cream. Added ground beef and poured the thick creation over rice for stoganauff! Yummy!
This is probably the best mushroom soup recipe on here. I followed the recipe exactly on my first round, but after tasting it, I decided to add more flour to thicken it up. Other people suggest using chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I added just 2 cups of chicken broth to my 8 cups of vegetable broth (I was making it for a large party so I had to add more of everything). This seems to be a nice balance of flavor, without tasting too much like cream of chicken soup! The second time I made it, I only used chicken broth and I was very sorry. It tasted more like gravy than mushroom soup! In a nutshell, here are my suggestions: 1. add more flour to thicken it up, like a true creamy mushroom soup 2. for the broth, use 3/4 vegetable and 1/4 chicken 3. for added flavor, I used seasoning salt, onion powder, some dill, and extra mushrooms. 4. top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of dill and it will taste more like a traditional Russian soup!
Excellent flavors. Quick recipe to make and was a family favorite.
This soup was really good. The only change I would make is to use about 1/2cup flour instead of 2Tbsp if you like your soup a little thicker:) Thank you for the recipe
Very. Loved the chunks of mushrooms. It was extremely easy to make. It was thin so after the following the original recipe, I threw in a cup of wild rice and let that simmer. A nice filling vegetarian soup with the rice.
This was a great soup! I made some changes based on what I had on hand. I sliced up a regular onion, used 5 cloves of garlic (I'm a garlic nut), dried italian seasoning, chicken broth, extra flour and a can of evaporated milk instead of cream. Now that I know how easy it is to make Cream of Mushroom Soup I don't think I'll ever resort to using canned again!
The flavor was good, but I like my Cream of Mushroom Soup to be more creamy...this was a little loose for me.
This is a delicious recipe, and makes one of the most awesome soups I have ever tasted. (No exaggeration!) It is good with regular mushrooms, but also with chopped portabellas.
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING ! it doesnt turn out alot but i made mine rather thick, i added a touch of flour to thicken and tweaked it a tad using instincts but the recipe is brilliant. I made this for a party and it was over in a matter of minutes ! HIGHLY RECOMEND IT !
Tastes amazing! I used dried thyme powder instead of fresh, just added 1 tbsp of thick cream. In my opinion one green chilly would have added more flavor. Thank you for sharing.
Rich and delicious. After an awesome soup for lunch I thickened the soup added 1/4 cup red wine and used it as a base for beef Stroganoff for supper. Two souper meals.
Super yummy! Really nice 'texture' to this soup (not slimey like some I've tried in the past.) I used 2 cups goat milk and only 2 cups vegetable broth, but otherwise followed the recipe as it is posted here. Freezes really well. I made a large pot when I found a great deal on mushrooms, and then froze it in small yogurt tubs for individual portions. All natural and delicious -- canned soup isn't even in the same class!
I omitted the thyme and chives, but I did end up sprinkling a little thyme at the end of cooking process. I added chopped spinach, thinly chopped tofu, and 2 tbsp of flour. It was absolutely delicious! My family loved it! Thank you! God bless!
I prepared it in a stock pot and added 1/2 cup of sherry. Like other reviewers, I pureed everything after cooking and used 1/2 cup of butter. Great tasting soup.
This was a great..quick recipe! I loved it and my husband who ordinarily doesn't like mushrooms gobbled it up!! The only changes I made were I added yellow onions and chopped celery finely. Wonderful to say the least!!
I didn't have cream, so used milk and sour cream. Used butter instead of margarine, and only 2 cloves of garlic, and water instead of veg broth. I gave it 4 stars because it tasted pretty good, better than canned, but I had to add 3 more tablespoons of flour to get the thicker soup I'm used to from a can. Also, I used 1/4 tsp of white pepper and 1 3/4 tsp of salt. I will make it again, but will puree the stems and some tops so I get a soup with some mushroom chunks, and I will further reduce the garlic to 1 clove as even with just too it was pretty strong.
My husband raved about this- he especially liked the sliced mushrooms and the thinner base then him childhood memories of canned soup. I tweaked it a bit- used mushroom broth, added sherry, went with a shallot, green onion combo (think I would just go shallot next time) and 3T of flour.
AWESOME soup, very quick and easy!
I used portabello mushrooms in addition to regular mushrooms, and it turned out really well. I also used more mushrooms than the recipe called for because I really wanted a mushroomy soup. Very good!!
AMAZING. I used white mushrooms and two large portebello's.
WoW!!!! This was super yummy. The only thing I changed - since vegetable broth is not available where I am, I substituted with mushroom stock. Delicious and so easy to make. Thank you.
Way too bland! I kept tasting it as I was cooking, and it just tasted like broth. I doubled the amount to thyme, added a little coriander, and added in tons of salt and white pepper but I still wasn't liking the way it tasted. Finally, at the end, I decided to add 2 tsp of lemon juice and 1 tbsp of cooking sherry, per another recipe on this site. That made it edible. I didn't have the chives to garnish it with at the end, so that may have been part of the problem. I picked this recipe because it used vegetable broth, instead of beef or chicken broth like the other recipes here, but I'll definitely try a different one next time.
very tasty soup but I made some modifications: did not add flour, added a spash of dry sherry to mushroom mixture before adding stock, used chicken stock instead of veggie, and pureed mushroom mixture before adding cream.
Excellent! My husbanc ate the whole batch in one evening. Can't wait to make it again so I get some!
I agree with a few others, it’s bland. Maybe if it sits in fridge overnight it’ll be better tomorrow.
Great for weekdays - couldn't be quicker or easier. Recipe is creamy and rich.
I loved this soup. I made this a few weeks ago when my sister was visiting. This week I was fortunate enough to find mushrooms on a really good sale. I bought 12 lbs of mushrooms. Yes that is not a typo. I did buy 12 lbs of mushrooms. So trying to think of a way to use them before the went bad I thought to make this soup as it was such a hit last time I made it. I now have 3 gallons of mushroom soup. I still have 6 lbs of mushrooms left. I plan on making another pot of soup. Then I will freeze what is not eaten for dinner tonight. I did make some changes. 1)I omitted the onions as I didn't have any. 2)Then I sautéed some celery with the garlic. 3)I didn't have any thyme as I forgot to replace it so used basil and parsley. Yes it was dried as I do not have cheap access to fresh. I did use thyme the first time so can attest to it tasting just as good with thyme. 4)I used 2 1/2 times the recommended amount of flour as I prefer a thicker soup. 5)I omitted any and all broth. I pureed the stems in an equal amount of water and used this instead for a more mushroomy flavor. It also saves money for the thrifty among us as it doesn't cost any extra. I think other than the increased cook time, which I attribute to my multiplying the recipe by 6, I didn't change anything else.
So good! My mom & I love mushrooms and this recipe was delicious and will be repeated. I used white, shiitake & belle mushrooms. I chopped them chunky. I didn't use the garlic as my mom really dislikes it. Next time I will cut the butter in 1/2 as it was too "buttery" tasting for me. *** update *** made this again - used just 1/4 cup of butter and it was PERFECT! Mom didn't like all the big pieces of mushrooms so I used my stick blender and chopped them all up. So good. This is going to be a regular in my rotation.
Awesome with a dash of clove!
This recipe was good. I didn't have any chives. I added some cayenne pepper to give it some kick and a pinch of celery salt. I used the caps and stems and coarsely chopped the mushrooms. I would make this again.
This was awesome soup. I would have made it as is except the grocery store was out of vegetable broth so I substituted chicken broth.
The Best!
Great flavor. Slight changes...used butter and heavy cream. Before serving I stirred in a tsp of black truffle oil. Did not require any additional seasoning. I did puree the soup. It was delicious. Will be serving this as an appetizer for Christmas dinner (prime rib).
